48 tons of food baskets distributed in Bangladesh

DHAKA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 48 tons of food baskets to needy families in Bangladesh, benefiting 24,000 people as part of the Feeding Basket Project 2023.
It also distributed 960 shelter bags to those affected by floods in the country, providing aid to 5,178 people. Elsewhere, the center distributed three tons of food baskets to 240 people in Albania.
The project aims to distribute 2,000 food baskets across 34 Albanian districts to achieve food security, alleviate the suffering of those in need, and provide their basic food requirements.
In Africa, the center recently distributed 30 tons and 800 kilograms of food baskets to needy individuals in Niger, benefiting 3,100 people.
This distribution aims to distribute 5,145 food baskets in Niger to achieve food security.
During Ramadan, the center also distributed food packages in Niger. More than 29 tons of food aid was distributed in Niger.
“May Allah accept from all of us the fasting of Ramadan month, the prayers, and good deeds. May Allah return to all of us Eid, as our country, the Arab and Muslim nations, and all the countries of the world enjoy security, peace, and tranquility,” he tweeted.
أهنئكم بعيد الفطر، بعد أن بلغنا سبحانه وتعالى شهر رمضان المبارك، ومنَّ علينا بصيامه وقيامه، داعين المولى أن يتقبل منا ومنكم صالح الأعمال.
أعاد الله علينا هذا العيد وبلادنا وأمتنا العربية والإسلامية والعالم أجمع بخير وسلام.
وكل عام وأنتم بخير.
On Thursday, King Salman offered a speech on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari.
He said the Kingdom had the honor of serving Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.
“Sensing the sacred duty and fulfilling this honorable responsibility, we exert every effort and provide thought and money, and we continue day and night, since the foundation of the state by the founder, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, through his sons, the kings. We are proud and honored to continue the mission and will always remain on that path.”
He added, “Millions of Umrah performers were able to perform Umrah rituals during Ramadan this year, thanks to Allah the Almighty's uncountable blessings. This would not have been possible without the grace of Allah and the tireless efforts of numerous government sectors to serve Umrah performers and enable them to perform Umrah with ease and comfort.”
Saudi and UK foreign ministers discuss violence in Sudan
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday received a phone call from UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Kingdom’s ministry said.
During the call, the two sides discussed the course of events in Sudan, with an emphasis on the importance of stopping the military escalation between the conflicting parties, ending the violence, and providing the necessary protection for Sudanese civilians and residents, in a way that guarantees the security, stability and well-being of Sudan and its people, the ministry added.
The two sides also reviewed the strong relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing aspects of intensifying joint coordination on many issues of common concern.
What is Eid without decadent chocolates, luxury desserts?
With a steady stream of visitors, families make sure to lay a lavish spread
Updated 21 April 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Sweets and desserts are a big part of Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia, with some families having traditional homemade dishes, and others splurging on store-bought chocolates. With a steady stream of visitors, families make sure to lay a lavish spread.
Raneem Al-Najjar, a housewife and mother of five, told Arab News that in her family it is the norm to pick a luxurious chocolate brand to serve for Eid Al-Fitr guests. “Arrangement and the tray, taste and filling of the chocolate are my biggest concern, also colors of the packaging have to go well with my furniture and home decoration to make sure the presentation is appealing,” she said.
Since generosity and hospitality are some of the main characteristics of Arabs, Al-Najjar said “Eid is a time when we celebrate and welcome our families more than any other time, so bringing a giant chocolate tray for the entrance of our home is part of the tradition in my family’s home, so everyone can get chocolate on their way out.”
The fancy chocolate is usually served to adults, and children are given a special gift, which could be a sweet treat, toy, or money. “I like to prepare special giveaways for kids with more lively details and colorful wraps,” Al-Najjar said.
Sales for sweet retailers, chocolatiers and confectioners surge during this time of the year and they make sure to not only cater to demand, but also smooth service.
HIGHLIGHT
Duncan Muir, senior director of food, beverage and retail at Bateel, a luxury Saudi brand for dates and chocolates, told Arab News that in light of Ramadan and Eid’s peak shopping periods, an integrated supply chain allows for full control over production and fulfilment processes.
“From the sourcing of the finest ingredients to the creation of luxurious products, we oversee every step of the process to ensure seamless operations,” he said. “Our staff is also regularly trained and is well-equipped to manage increased customer demand during busy seasons.”
Muir added: “Additionally, we continue to invest in enhancing our e-commerce platform to ensure smooth accessibility, making it simple for customers to shop from the comfort of their homes.”
Bateel offers a wide range of gift packages that cater to a variety of tastes and preferences, including carton boxes, wooden boxes, glass drawers, trays and hampers. Prices vary depending on the selection of the products as well as the type of the package starting from SR180 ($47.99) to SR2,000.
Muir said that during Eid they receive requests for lavish chocolate tray presentations that could potentially be “exuberant in value.”
For Jeddawis, Patchi, and Chocoline are two chocolate brands among a host of others that represent luxury and quality. Salwa Jawhar, a Jeddah-based housewife, said: “These two brands used to mark Eid in my home, I used to bring Patchi for first-day visitors, it has been indeed the best choice for families in town, and for more than 10 years, we used to rely on Chocoline for Eid and other seasonal occasions.”
Chocoline is a 25-year old well-known Saudi chocolate brand with branches all over the Kingdom, providing chocolates and Eid-themed items. It has always been one of Jeddawis’ go-to chocolate brands. Neama Fadhel, another Jeddah-based housewife, said: “I thought of trying a new chocolate brand for this Eid but it is a bit risky, I like to stick to what I am used to.”
Those who get their Eid chocolate trays done first are considered lucky, as crowds flock to chocolate stores during the last three days of Ramadan.
“Over the past eight years of my marriage, Chocoline has been the highlight of our Eid preparation. My husband and I make sure to get our serving trays filled early to make sure we receive them before the 29th day of Ramadan before everything gets crazy,” Fadhel said.
The Italian gourmet chocolate manufacturer Venchi is another luxurious brand that Jeddah’s residents appreciate for its deluxe taste, despite its high price, which starts from SR590 per kilogram. Besides its attractive wrapping and pleasant packaging, Venchi chocolate uses only olive oil, which is considered healthier and safer for the body. Venchi chocolate is also “gluten-free and low in sugar,” said Hussain Attal, manager of the Venchi Tahlia branch in Jeddah.
A distinctive collection of trays available in Venchi are composed of wooden dishes, crystal trays, seashell trays, boxes, and giveaways.
“During Eid, buyers pay special attention to all proportions of dark chocolate mixes for example, 60 percent or 75 percent, and we also have dark chocolate bars with 10 percent pure cocoa,” Attal added. “Also biscuit, pistachio, hazelnuts and caramel, and caviar fillings are on demand.”
How Saudis celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with their own blend of beloved local traditions
The Kingdom is marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with gifts, family gatherings, and worship
From brand new outfits to sumptuous meals, Saudis describe their own family traditions for Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 22 April 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: With chocolates, sweets and gifts galore, Saudis are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, reviving age-old traditions, renewing kinship, and reuniting with family and friends over elaborate festive gatherings marking the end of Ramadan.
More than a billion Muslims across the world are taking part in the annual celebration, which has been observed for more than 1,400 years.
Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, abstaining from food, water and other physical needs, focusing instead on prayer and supplication throughout the day.
The celebration, which signifies the breaking of the fast, is the first of two official festivals of Islam — the latter being Eid Al-Adha — and is a day of joy, thanksgiving, worship, brotherhood, solidarity and morality.
Similar to local Ramadan traditions, Eid Al-Fitr is marked differently across the world. Traditions and cultures have meshed to create something best suited for each community, distinguished by one common theme — celebration.
In some regions, Eid Al-Fitr is an elaborate occasion. Instead of a single day of festivities, some cultures celebrate for as many as three or five days, with plenty of friends and family gatherings, gifts and eidiyas (envelopes containing money) distributed.
Meanwhile, other cultures prefer a more subdued affair, focusing instead on close-knit family and friends. In Saudi Arabia, many choose to go all-out.
In the final days of Ramadan, shoppers anticipating Eid Al-Fitr celebrations rush out to buy last-minute outfits, gifts, decorations and sweets. A new outfit, in particular, is seen as an absolute must.
Thousands of shoppers crowd shopping malls and markets across the Kingdom in search of balloons, bargain buys and clothing, as it is considered sunnah (or tradition) for those celebrating to adorn themselves in their best.
With the malls open almost around the clock during the final seven to 10 days of Ramadan, women head to the stores in search of the perfect outfit for the planned social gatherings.
As for the men, the hunt is on for the perfectly tailored thobe with a matching ghutra or shemagh (headdress). Final touches often include cufflinks, shoes, slippers or vests.
“As kids, we were innocent and didn’t demand much,” Rehaf A. from Madinah told Arab News, remembering Eid celebrations while growing up. “If I wore the same dress as my cousin, we would act like twins and have fun.
“Today, I still find the same outfits as my cousin, as the options are usually very limited when shopping at the last minute. I made the same mistake, year in and year out. But a trip to Italy earlier this year allowed me to shop, so I had no excuse.”
She recalled scenes from early Eid prayers at Madinah’s holy mosque, with everyone decked out smartly in new thobes and dresses, and a few people dressed the same. “Last-minute shoppers — it can’t be helped,” she added.
Although new clothes and glitzy gatherings are a highlight of the festival, it is the first hours of the day following early morning Eid prayers that are the most profound for many.
Others savor that first sip of coffee and a return to their usual morning routines after a month-long fast.
For Saudis, it all starts when the crescent moon of Shawwal (the 10th month in the Islamic calendar) is observed.
At around 5 a.m., after Fajr prayers, the rituals of Eid prayer begin. The actual Eid prayers are conducted a little after sunrise.
The mosques will be filled with people of all ages, and nearby plazas — and sometimes even pavements and car parks — will be prepared with carpets to cater for the large number of worshippers.
After the Eid prayer is over, people greet each other at the mosque, saying “Kul Aam wa Antum Bekhair,” which means “May you be well and blessed every year,” or Eid Mubarak, meaning blessed festival.
When leaving the mosque and prayer areas, many people take a different path home to the one by which they arrived, a tradition said to date back to the Prophet Muhammad.
In family homes, the scent of burning bakhoor incense fills the air, with some playing Umm Kulthum’s epic song “Ya Leilet El Eid” on loudspeakers — a tradition on the night before Eid for many.
Lanterns and decorations are hung, dishes and coffee cups arranged, and clothes ironed and fragranced with favorite perfumes.
“Every family has their own traditions, each one unique,” Sameera Hammad, a caterer based in Jeddah, told Arab News. “In some households, cheese platters and bread are placed neatly next to traditional dishes to accommodate every person’s taste.
“But one thing you’ll always find in common is breaking bread together. It’s the good food mixed with smiles and laughter that matters most, reliving traditions passed on by an earlier generation that might now be with them today.
“It’s that beautiful mix of new and old traditions that keep them alive.”
No Eid would be complete without plates of chocolates, maamoul pastries stuffed with dates, and sweets presented to guests, while children wait impatiently for money and gifts.
“You could sense the urgency in their movements. It’s the best part of every gathering,” Maher Bahamdain from Jeddah told Arab News.
“As the youngest uncle, I get to sit and watch them squirm as they peek at the little envelopes of cash in my pocket. It’s a fun-uncle thing. Innocent bribes are involved, but soon forgotten. I blame the sugar rush.
“The nieces, nephews and younger cousins all line up in front of every adult and wait for the magic word, and a flurry of frilly dresses and flying white thobes jump from one person to the next. It’s the best part of the day.”
Although a shared breakfast is one of the most common events during the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, sumptuous lunches and dinners are popular, too. Restaurants and cafes prepare for the Eid rush with meal offers.
But “nothing beats a family gathering dressed in your best at home,” said Rehaf.
For families planning to celebrate outside the home, the Saudi Ministry of Culture and General Entertainment Authority has launched an Eid festivity calendar filled with firework displays, musical performances, comedy shows and plays.
There is something for everyone this Eid Al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia.
For Saudis, readjusting sleeping patterns after Eid is a real challenge
During Ramadan, Saudis sleep less, particularly those going to school or work, as they tend to stay awake all night and sleep after sahoor
Updated 22 April 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: It is Eid afternoon, and the streets of the Kingdom are quiet as Saudis take their Eid nap in an attempt to regulate their sleeping patterns.
During Ramadan, most Muslims’ sleeping patterns change as they break fast at night and sleep after sahoor. Ramadan activities and family gatherings occurring at night also contribute to altered sleeping patterns.
Most likely, Eid celebrations will not alter the Ramadan sleeping cycle for most Saudis. On returning to work, many will experience symptoms including lethargy, mood swings, and headaches, according to Dr. Ahmed Salem Bahammam, a consultant specializing in sleep medicine. It is a fact that irregular sleeping patterns and/or late nights can affect our health.
“The metabolic system, circulatory system, and immune system are all linked with sleeping patterns and biological clocks,” Dr. Bahammam explained. “A poor sleeping pattern results in increased blood pressure, poor heart functions, increased appetite, and weight gain.”
During Ramadan, Saudis sleep less, particularly those going to school or work, as they tend to stay awake all night and sleep after sahoor.
Luckily there are ways to help regulate one’s sleeping patterns during Eid ahead of the return to work, including readjusting the sleeping schedule, and avoiding heavy meals.
Dr. Ahmed Salem Bahammam, Consultant specializing in sleep medicine
“When we did a systematic review of all of the studies published related to delayed sleep time and irregular sleeping patterns, we found that most people lose about an hour of sleep per night, on average, during Ramadan compared to Shaban (the previous month),” said Dr. Bahammam. “And we found there is severe disruption to most people’s biological clock, in the sense that nights become days and days become nights.”
In terms of a person’s weight, he added, the amount of sleep one gets is as important as dieting and exercising.
“Normally the body tries to burn fat to lose weight, and when the biological clock is (disrupted), the burning of fat is disturbed and the body starts to consume more carbohydrates, which increases insulin levels,” said Dr. Bahammam. “Insulin is a building hormone, and it leads to weight gain, fat storage in the body, fat storage in the liver, and an increase in the level of sugar.”
Most Saudis find it easy to delay their sleeping time at the start of Ramadan, but much harder to readjust it at Eid, Dr. Bahammam claimed.
“If you travel west — let’s say from Riyadh to Los Angeles — you will not suffer like you would if you travel from Los Angeles to Riyadh,” he said, explaining that we are less able to sleep earlier than our normal bedtime than we are to delay that time.
Luckily there are ways to help regulate one’s sleeping patterns during Eid ahead of the return to work, he explained, including readjusting the sleeping schedule, avoiding heavy meals, and going outside during the daytime as “natural light can help adjust our biological clock.”
He added: “Photoreceptors in the retina of the eye are responsible for receiving light, and when photoreceptors receive light during the day, (it helps) our bodies differentiate between daytime and nighttime.”