’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 17, 2023. (AFP)
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 17, 2023. (AFP)
  • Liverpool were eyeing an unprecedented quadruple last season but their counter-pressing game has become a shadow of its former self this term
LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes “the future has started already” as his thoughts turn to next season following this term’s mediocre campaign.
Although he has yet to give up completely on qualifying for the Champions League, Klopp knows a top-four finish is unlikely given Liverpool are currently nine points behind Newcastle.
But if Liverpool do fail to qualify for Europe, their German manager is determined they make the most of a chance to rebuild the squad.
“So the future has started already, let me say it like this, but while we are here we have to win football games now,” said Klopp ahead of Saturday’s match at home to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.
“If we don’t qualify for any European competition, it would obviously be a massive disappointment, but we should make sure it doesn’t waste time during that period.
“I hope we can take some things from this season which are more useful than just telling us it was the wrong way.”
Liverpool were eyeing an unprecedented quadruple last season but their counter-pressing game has become a shadow of its former self this term.
“What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn’t work out,” said Klopp.
“So from a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a non-existent counter-pressing side.
“I thought it was far away to be honest, but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done.”

 

  • A third straight draw for Mikel Arteta’s team after letting two-goal leads slip away at Liverpool and West Ham handed Manchester City the advantage in the title race
LONDON: After throwing away 2-0 leads in their last two games, Arsenal came from two goals down just to draw last-placed Southampton 3-3 on Friday.

Their grip on the lead in the English Premier League loosened further.

Late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka rescued a point for Arsenal at the Emirates but the hosts couldn’t complete the comeback when Leandro Trossard hit the crossbar in injury time.

A third straight draw for Mikel Arteta’s team after letting two-goal leads slip away at Liverpool and West Ham handed Manchester City the advantage in the title race.

Arsenal still leads by five points but City have two games in hand and the Gunners need a win against Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad on Wednesday to stay in control of their own fate.

“Nothing is over,” Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus said. “We are still five points clear. They (City) have two games in hand. If we want to be champions we have to go there and win the game, that’s all.”

It was Theo Walcott, of all people, who may have derailed Arsenal’s chances of ending a 19-year title drought in the league. The winger, who spent 12 years at Arsenal, put Southampton 2-0 up after just 14 minutes as the hosts dug themselves a hole they couldn’t fully get out of.

Despite the late comeback, this felt like another two points dropped after Arsenal’s own mistakes handed Southampton the early lead.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale gifted Southampton the opening goal after just 27 seconds as he played a pass straight into the path of Carlos Alcaraz, who controlled the ball before beating Ramsdale with a shot from just outside the area.

Another mistake led to the second goal as Arsenal gave the ball away in midfield and Alcaraz played Walcott through on goal. The former Arsenal winger beat Ramsdale with a low shot inside the far post for his 39th goal at the Emirates.

“We conceded an early goal that killed our plan but I think, apart from that, we played really good, we responded really well with the crowd,” Jesus said. “Now is the difficult moment. We are putting ourselves in some difficult moments in the games but it’s time now to stick together.”

Arsenal was in a similar position against Bournemouth in March when it trailed 2-0 before winning 3-2 thanks to Reiss Nelson’s injury-time goal. And it seemed like a similar comeback could be on the cards when Saka pulled the ball back from the right for Gabriel Martinelli to volley home from the middle of the area in the 20th minute to put the Gunners back in the game.

But Alcaraz added a crucial goal-line clearance to his goal and assist as he headed away the ball to deny Ben White an equalizer in first-half injury time after a corner.

And Southampton then converted a corner of its own in the second half when Armel Bella-Kotchap flicked the ball on toward Duje Caleta-Car, who was left unmarked at the far post to score.

Odegaard produced another goal with a shot from outside the area in the 88th and Saka equalized by converting a rebound in injury time.

Despite eight minutes of added time, Arsenal couldn’t find the winner as Trossard’s shot bounced off the crossbar.

Southampton stayed at the bottom of the table after a seventh straight game without a win, three points from safety having played a game more than its relegation rivals.

  • Mbappe scored the opener in the ninth minute and added another before the half-hour mark
  • PSG are now 11 points clear at the top of the table with six games left
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain took another step toward securing the Ligue 1 title despite an unconvincing performance in beating bottom club Angers 2-1 on Friday.

Mbappe scored the opener in the ninth minute and added another before the half-hour mark to move clear as the French top flight’s leading marksman on 22 goals for the campaign.

It looked like PSG might go on to record a big victory but they eased off in the second half and relegation-bound Angers pulled a goal back late on through Sada Thioub.

PSG are now 11 points clear at the top of the table with six games left, although nearest challengers Marseille can cut the gap when they visit Lyon on Sunday.

A record 11th French crown, and ninth since the Qatari takeover of 2011, is now inevitable with the capital club claiming a third straight win to ease the pressure on embattled coach Christophe Galtier.

However, Galtier was critical of his side’s performance after they failed to build on a strong start, just like in last week’s 3-1 win over Lens when all their goals came before half-time.

“As much as we were serious and clinical in the first half, like Lens last week we took our foot off the pedal completely in the second half,” Galtier told broadcaster Amazon Prime.

“We played without any rhythm and didn’t really try to add to our lead. There is frustration for me as a coach. Of course we won and are top of the league but when you are at Paris Saint-Germain you can’t settle for only playing for half of the game.”

Appointed last year, Galtier’s position was under serious scrutiny following a poor start to 2023 as PSG went out of the Champions League and French Cup in the last 16.

He has since come under further pressure after being accused of making racist and discriminatory remarks about players last season when in charge of Nice.

Prosecutors in Nice have opened a preliminary investigation into possible “racial or religious discrimination” following the allegations, which surfaced in an email apparently sent by former Nice sporting director Julien Fournier and which were reported by various French media.

Galtier, who rigorously denies the allegations, has been the target of threats and on Friday his lawyer confirmed the 56-year-old was taking legal action against Fournier and two journalists for defamation.

“I am not interested in my situation. I am focused on the team, the importance of winning games and winning the club’s 11th title, so I am managing to see past everything that is happening outside,” Galtier said.

His team never really looked in trouble after Mbappe opened the scoring early on, bundling the ball over the line at the second attempt after Juan Bernat cushioned a pass across the face of goal.

Lionel Messi had been at the origin of the opener and he then set up the second with a superb ball in behind the Angers defense for Mbappe to round goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni and score.

He now has 34 goals in all competitions this season and the 157th Ligue 1 strike of his career means he has now bypassed the great Jean-Pierre Papin’s career tally.

Thioub reduced the deficit with three minutes left when he beat Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range after a cross was nodded down into his path.

Angers are now 17 points from safety with six games left and could be relegated this weekend depending on other results.

They have managed just three wins all season and need three more points to avoid setting a new record for the fewest points in a French top-flight campaign.

Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to handle pressure as Champions League quest heats up

Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to handle pressure as Champions League quest heats up
  • A home victory over fifth-place Spurs on Sunday would put United six points clear of their closest rivals for a spot in Europe’s top club competition, with just seven games remaining
  • Head coach Eddie Howe said: ‘It’s a huge game for us. There’s no denying that at this stage of the season, with the games running out … it’s a big moment in our season’
NEWCASTLE: Having been the Premier League’s plucky underdogs for much of the top flight campaign this season, it finally feels like Newcastle really have something to lose.

Victory over fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday would see fourth-place United leap six points clear of their closest rivals for a Champions League spot, as the battle for a top-four finish heats up. A win for Spurs at St. James’ Park, on the other hand, would put them right back in the mix, trailing Newcastle only on goal difference, though they have played a game more.

It does feel like a win over the managerless London outfit would give the Magpies one foot in the Champions League, with just seven games left to play this season.

It shows how much things have changed on Tyneside, not least the pressure on the players. Gone are the days of low expectations; it now feels, with their destiny in their own hands, European football is there for the taking — or to throw away.

“It’s a huge game for us,” said head coach Eddie Howe. “There’s no denying that at this stage of the season, with the games running out. We’re playing one of our competitors in the league so it’s a big moment in our season. We’re pleased to be at home and hopefully we can feel the force of the crowd.

“This week we certainly need everyone united in the game, which I’m sure we will be, and hopefully we can respond to last week’s disappointment (a 3-0 defeat by sixth-place Aston Villa).

“Of course, this season we’ve had a cup final, which was a huge game for us, but in terms of league games, yeah, this will be right up there because, as I said, we are running out of games and we don’t have long left to get the points we need.”

Howe backed his players to prove they can handle the pressure that comes with being part of a team that is fighting it out with the traditional big boys at the very top level of English football.

“All season I’ve seen a group that has been very strong, mentally, that has been tested in all sorts of different ways,” said Howe.

“We’ve had loads of different experiences — the cup run, Premier League form, big league games —and they have responded well. I don’t see any signs that the squad is not coping with that (pressure to qualify for European competition). We have a lot of experience in the squad driving the team at key moments. I think we are equipped. I think we have what we need, we just need to show that on the pitch.

“I think it is (the biggest game of the season). It’s a cliche, but it’s our next game so it is the most important. What’s ahead of us is important, not what’s behind. I think we have risen to these types of games this season. Hopefully we can find another gear again.”

On the selection front, Howe will again have to do without the services of injured Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin, who was a target of firm interest from Spurs during two of the last three transfer windows.

“No, he’s not back in the country yet,” Howe said. “We will see him early next week. But Maxi’s fine. There hasn’t been a setback; it’s just taken maybe a little bit longer than initially thought but no major setback. With hamstring injuries, we have to be careful.”

Midfielder Sean Longstaff, who was only on the bench last weekend due to an illness, is expected to return to his central slot in the team.

“Yeah, he’s over his illness. He’s trained well this week,” said Howe. “I always maintained he is a huge part of our midfield. Both in and out of possession, he’s a very intelligent footballer so I think a lot of his off-the-ball work goes unnoticed just because he goes about it in an unfussy way.

“And on the ball, he’s got a really good way of keeping the ball, which is an invaluable quality. He’s got an eye for a really progressive pass as well. He helps us break through opponent team structures. I really like Sean.”

Tuchel says Bayern calm in the eye of a storm after CL exit

Tuchel says Bayern calm in the eye of a storm after CL exit
  • Now the German champion are out of the Champions League
  • Tuchel has two wins from six games in charge ahead of Saturday's visit to Mainz
MUNICH: The atmosphere at Bayern Munich remains calm and positive, coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday, as the team try to retain the Bundesliga title and avoid finishing a turbulent season without a trophy.
Tuchel was a surprise hire last month to replace Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern chased a treble of trophies. Now the German champion are out of the Champions League after losing 4-1 to Manchester City on aggregate in the quarterfinals and were earlier eliminated from the German Cup.
“I feel a calm atmosphere here, I feel a focused, positive energy, and probably in the eye of the storm, the famous calm,” he said. “I try to influence the things I can influence.”
Tuchel has two wins from six games in charge ahead of Saturday’s visit to Mainz, which are unbeaten in nine games. Bayern lead the Bundesliga standings by two points from Borussia Dortmund, which play Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday.
Bayern’s results under Tuchel have led to speculation over a possible shakeup of the management at Bayern after the decision to replace Nagelsmann so far failed to pay off.

‘We are still playing’: Women’s football defiant in the Ukraine

‘We are still playing’: Women’s football defiant in the Ukraine
  • Mariupol women’s football team produced their bravest performance defying the Russian invasion
KYIV: It has been over a year since Yana Vinokurova, president of the women’s football club in Mariupol, Ukraine, has been able to play a game at her home field.

The 32-year-old has led the club for the past seven years. Her team was always self-reliant, cooking and selling dumplings to fund their training and activities.

Six years before the Russian invasion, Vinokurova bought a house in Mariupol, and later opened a cafe. Life was good.

On Feb. 22, 2022, she met with the Ukrainian head of the local football federation to discuss future plans and support for her team. Just two days later, the Kremlin launched what it called “a special military operation” in Ukraine. The subsequent war has resulted in the death or injury of 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 180,000 Russian troops, according to recent estimates. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights verified at least 8,300 civilian deaths as of mid-March.

Mariupol, a city which once had a population of around 425,000, was formerly a thriving center of industry and tourism. It was home to several resorts for tourists visiting the Sea of Azov, as well as vast iron and steel manufacturing facilities.

The siege of Mariupol lasted for almost three months, with Russian forces encircling the city by March. By the end of May, the last Ukrainian holdouts surrendered to Russian forces, and Mariupol has remained under Russian control since.

The city has endured relentless shelling. Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians or critical infrastructure, but Ukrainian officials say Russian forces carried out deliberate, targeted strikes designed to cut water, power and food supplies to the city and its inhabitants.

Russian authorities claim that residents of Mariupol are returning to the city, and accuse Ukrainian troops of violations ranging from targeting and killing civilians to mining medical facilities before the Russian takeover. Ukrainian authorities estimate that less than one-quarter of the population remains in Mariupol, and that 95 percent of the city has been destroyed.

“For those who didn’t experience the siege, they can never really comprehend what it was like. But that is why it is important to keep talking about it,” Vinokurova told Arab News over coffee in Kyiv.

She said she received a call from a team member on Feb. 24 last year telling her the war had started, and not long after began hearing the sound of explosions.

Some members of the football team fled Mariupol, and Vinokurova housed the remaining seven players in her house.

“I had never really explored my basement, despite living in the house for a long time. But it became our safe place. We tried to make the best out of a horrible situation. We had to live in the basement to seek safety from the shelling. We were lucky to have bought one of the last power generators in Mariupol. We were still cold, however.”

At the height of the siege, Vinokurova said, some shops tripled their prices. “We organized ourselves and split responsibilities; some for water, some for gas, and some for food.”

Vinokurova and her teammates attempted to distract themselves from the trauma of the siege at least once a week. “We’d switch on the generator longer than usual for a night. We watched a movie and pretend we were at a movie theater. We also played cards every evening to pass the time,” she said.

At times, the women felt safe enough to move from the basement upstairs to the main living area of the house, where it was warmer, but their luck never lasted.

“The basement couldn’t house all of us, so we manufactured our own furniture. We made bunk beds. We were wearing all the layers of clothing we had, as it was freezing, but we never caught a cold. I think we were much too stressed and focused on survival to get sick.”

When humanitarian corridors opened for civilian evacuation in May 2022, the team initially decided to stay.

“My house, my cafe — they were the first things I owned in life. It was very difficult for me to leave them behind. The Russians destroyed my cafe. We finally made the difficult decision to leave. I understood the lives of my girls were much more important than anything else. And so, we packed ourselves up: seven girls, one big dog and five cats in a tiny white Renault car.”

The women left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

As they were driving out of Mariupol, a rocket exploded nearby, shattering the car’s windows. The women panicked.

“We still kept going, there was no other choice,” Vinokurova said.

At the first Russian checkpoint, Vinokurova noticed she had left her car identification papers at home. Russian soldiers accused her of stealing the vehicle.

“Between the girls who were panicking, the cats and the dog, I didn’t catch early on that the occupiers just wanted a bribe to let us go. My friend and the coach of the team, Karina (Kulakovska), started crying and screaming at the Russian soldiers, telling them they’re merciless and soulless; that her mother is 75 and she is rushing to see her. Eventually they let us go.”

The women crossed 29 checkpoints. What usually would be a few hours’ drive to the port city of Berdyansk took 29 hours. The women slept in the car, with no windows, in below-zero temperatures.

When they reached Berdyansk, volunteers offered them sausages, sweets and water.

“All we wanted was bread,” Vinokurova said.

Having finally arrived at their destination, they spent the night, warm at last, at a house owned by a teammate’s relative.

“But something kept tugging at my heart. I couldn’t just leave Mariupol, and leave my neighbors and other civilians behind,” Vinokurova said. “So, I made the decision to go back. Karina (Kulakovska), my closest friend and the coach, decided to come back with me as well.”

Vinokurova’s mother broke down in tears when told of daughter’s plan. “She begged me not to, but she knows my character; there was no convincing me otherwise.”

With most civilians too afraid to help, Vinokurova struggled to find a van to rent for the return journey. But eventually she found a man named Vanya who owned a bus. Vanya not only offered the use of the vehicle for free, but also decided to drive them back to Mariupol to help with the evacuation of civilians.

“That man is a hero; there’s no other way to refer to him. When civilians nearby heard of our plan to go back to Mariupol, they donated 200 kg of chicken fillets, baby food, fruit and other products,” she said.

Vinokurova, Kulakovska and Vanya piled into the bus and returned to Mariupol. Once back in their city, they came across Russian soldiers who promised them hot water, but did not deliver on their pledge. The trio evacuated over 100 civilians and distributed the goods they had to those who remained behind.

“After our mission was done and we returned to safety, the trauma of it all came crashing down on me. I didn’t realize the danger of my mission while I was in it. I had to seek mental help. I saw a therapist for several months and have finally started to feel better, but those memories will never leave me. I am not sure I even want them to,” Vinokurova said.

The Mariupol women’s football team still plays on, even taking part in tournaments. Most of their key players have left town and been replaced by other locals. The team, although usually self-reliant, is now looking for sponsors to help them keep playing.

“We are alive. The cats are doing fine, and the dog still covers his ears and cowers every time he hears a loud noise, but we are here. We are still playing, and we hope to find sponsors to help us keep playing.”

