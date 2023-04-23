You are here

  • Home
  • How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region

Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, sit atop a tank in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan as the African country’s crisis deepens by the day. (AFP)
Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, sit atop a tank in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan as the African country’s crisis deepens by the day. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jm5wk

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region

How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region
  • Clashes escalate between rival forces
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Fighting in Sudan between the forces of two rival generals could have far-reaching consequences not only for the northeast African country but also for an already unstable region, experts warn.

Clashes erupted on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Violence in the capital Khartoum and in other parts of the country quickly escalated, with airstrikes in the capital and tanks battling on the streets.
Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded across the vast country — Africa’s third biggest, roughly three times the size of France.
Analysts warn the conflict could draw in foreign armed groups and regional powers, triggering a new refugee crisis.

HIGHLIGHT

Violence in the capital Khartoum and in other parts of the country quickly escalated, with airstrikes in the capital and tanks battling on the streets.

Between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled fighting to Sudan’s western neighbor Chad, the UN said Thursday.
The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, said eastern Chad was already hosting 400,000 Sudanese refugees, and the new arrivals were placing additional strain on the country’s overstretched public services and resources.
Sudan is one the world’s poorest countries, and in February the UN said more than one-third of its population was facing a growing hunger crisis.
“Millions of civilians are caught in the crossfire and fast running out of basic necessities,” the International Crisis Group said Thursday.
Cameron Hudson of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said he was “fully expecting a massive exodus of civilians” once the first lasting ceasefire takes hold. “I am expecting millions of people to try to cross borders,” he said.
The battles spread swiftly, engulfing Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman and several regions of the country, especially Darfur.
“The combat could quickly slide into a sustained war that risks rippling through the country’s restive peripheries into its neighbors,” the ICG added.
“The hostilities have pushed the country toward the full-blown civil war Sudanese have dreaded for years.”
Hudson said the violence was “a huge concern,” especially because it had erupted across a vast area.
Many of Sudan’s neighbors are already struggling after years of their own conflicts.
“The challenge is that the conflict ... is spread on every corner of the country — on the border with Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Ethiopia,” Hudson said.
If the conflict drags on, more people in the extremely fragmented Sudanese society might take up arms, said British analyst Alex de Waal.
“There are two protagonists,” he said. “If the conflict continues, the situation will quickly become more complex.”
Each side is a coalition of several different groups, de Waal noted, who may shift their alliances potentially considering “ethnic factors.”
The New York-based Soufan Center warned of “meddling from external states, warlords, armed militias and a range of other violent non-state actors.”
“A failure by commanders to rein in their fighters could further prolong violence,” the think tank said. Other countries in the region have all officially called for a cessation of violence.
The CSIS said the two generals were trying to acquire arms and reinforcements from neighboring countries.
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is also present in Sudan, but its involvement focuses mainly on exploiting the country’s gold reserves.
De Waal warned the fighting could draw in actors who provide funding, weapons “and possibly their own troops or proxies.”
Libya, the Central African Republic, Chad, Ethiopia and Eritrea are likely to play some political or even military roles in the conflict, he added.
He noted that it would be the same actors who would later be involved in mediation efforts to resolve the conflict.
“Sudan’s instability is a concern for the entire world, but particularly for neighboring countries,” said Emirati political scientist Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, noting its strategic position on the Red Sea.
“Everyone will pay a price” of a lasting conflict in Sudan, he said.
Since tensions erupted, mediators from the United Nations, the African Union, regional IGAD bloc, and Western and Gulf capitals have been attempting to bring Burhan and Daglo to the negotiating table.
So far, efforts have been in vain.
Some experts said years of diplomacy with the two generals since the overthrow of long-time autocrat Omar Bashir in 2019 emboldened them.
The international community and major powers “are getting nothing” when they now call for a ceasefire, Hudson said.
A rapid military victory seems unlikely, experts agree, with Al-Burhan’s army more powerful, but Daglo’s RSF exceling in urban guerrilla warfare. The stage appears set for a lasting conflict.

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration
Middle-East
Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration
US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest
Middle-East
US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest

Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts

Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts

Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts
  • She said her family and the relatives of two other US prisoners in Iran hoped Biden would grant them time to explain their stories at a meeting in Washington scheduled for next month
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: The daughter of an environmentalist imprisoned by Iran said on Saturday she had lost confidence in US President Joe Biden’s efforts to free her father.
Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British citizenship, has served five years of a 10-year sentence after being convicted of spying.
He was briefly released to house arrest with an electronic tag in March 2022 when two other dual nationals, including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, were allowed to leave Iran. In July his lawyer was quoted as saying he had been granted bail, but his daughter said he was now back in jail.
“I think being told since Biden has taken office that our loved ones are a priority, and then seeing no action — it is hard to hold hope,” Tara Tahbaz said in Madrid while she was visiting from the US to see relatives.

FASTFACT

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel tweeted: ‘We once again call on Iran to cease unjustly imprisoning foreign nationals for use as political leverage and to release US citizens Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi.’

She said her family and the relatives of two other US prisoners in Iran hoped Biden would grant them time to explain their stories at a
meeting in Washington scheduled for next month.
She said her father, now 67, suffered from prostate cancer and had had COVID-19 three times in jail.
The US  has urged Iran to release Tahbaz and two other citizens, Emad Shargi and Siamak Namazi, who are all imprisoned on espionage charges that Washington says are baseless.
US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel tweeted on Saturday: “We once again
call on Iran to cease unjustly imprisoning foreign nationals for use as political leverage and to release US citizens Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi.”
Namazi, an oil executive, was jailed for 10 years in 2016 on charges of spying and cooperating with the US government.
Shargi was convicted in 2021 and also sentenced to 10 years.

 

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran army gets 200 new ‘strategic’ drones: state media
Middle-East
Iran army gets 200 new ‘strategic’ drones: state media
Iran says it forced US submarine to the surface in Strait of Hormuz
Middle-East
Iran says it forced US submarine to the surface in Strait of Hormuz

‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday

‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday

‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday
  • The date of Eid is normally set by the official religious authority in each country, but Libya has had little stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising against ruler Muammar Qaddafi
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

BENGHAZI: Libyans celebrated Eid Al-Fitr holiday on different days this year because of bitter political splits that persist despite years of peace efforts.
Religious authorities in east Libya, aligned with the parliament which is based there, said they had sighted the crescent moon on Thursday, making it the last day of fasting and setting Friday as Eid.
In Tripoli, the capital, religious authorities linked to the national interim government said they had not seen the moon and the holiday would not begin until Saturday, meaning people should fast another day.
“This is madness and I pray it ends here,” said Ahmed Mesbah, 50, in Tripoli, who chose to celebrate Eid on Friday. “We are divided among those who fast and those who have stopped fasting,” he added.
The date of Eid is normally set by the official religious authority in each country, but Libya has had little stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising against ruler Muammar Qaddafi. The country split in 2014 between warring factions in east and west, a rift that remains despite comparative peace since 2020.

 

Topics: Libya

Related

Warring Libyan groups inching toward reconciliation, elections: UN envoy
Middle-East
Warring Libyan groups inching toward reconciliation, elections: UN envoy
Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says
World
Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says

Israeli forces raid towns, arresting Palestinians

Israeli forces raid towns, arresting Palestinians
Updated 22 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli forces raid towns, arresting Palestinians

Israeli forces raid towns, arresting Palestinians
  • Violent confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli border guards on Saturday
  • Palestinian observers expect an escalation in tension and violence after Eid
Updated 22 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Despite ongoing Eid Al-Fitr celebrations, Israeli military forces continued to storm Palestinian towns and arrest people in many parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem amid violent confrontations on Saturday.

Palestinian observers expect an escalation in tension and violence after Eid, which began on Friday and continues until Sunday.

Violent confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli border guards on Saturday after the guards stormed the Shuafat refugee camp north of Jerusalem. The soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas. No injuries were reported.

The Israeli forces continued to tighten measures at military checkpoints near Nablus in the northern West Bank. The city’s 150,000 residents were subjected to vehicle searches and ID checks.

In Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, the Israeli army arrested a 22-year-old man after a dawn raid on his family house. Clashes broke out but no injuries were reported.

In the town of Yatta, south of Hebron, Israeli settlers — under the protection of Israeli forces — destroyed Palestinian crops on Saturday.

Ratib Al-Jubour, the coordinator of the Popular Committees to Resist the Wall and Settlements in South Hebron, said that settlers released their livestock into farmers’ fields in Masafer Yatta, which led to the destruction of crops belonging to the Al-Zuwaidin family. A fistfight occurred between the land’s unarmed owners, who tried to remove the livestock, and the armed settlers, but the Israeli army came to the rescue of the settlers.

Meanwhile, Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, 44, from the town of Arraba, south of Jenin, continued his hunger strike for the 77th day in a row. He is being held in the Ramla Prison Clinic.

The Prisoners’ Club issued a statement saying that Adnan is dangerously ill and could die. Adnan has refused to accept any medical assistance and has been on hunger strike since his arrest on Feb. 5 after Israeli forces stormed his house in Arraba, near Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Adnan previously spent almost eight years in incarceration. He has been arrested 12 times and has staged six hunger strikes. The current one is his longest.

In a disturbing development, Israeli security forces stormed Al-Rahma Chapel in Al-Aqsa Mosque, cutting off the electricity and damaging its doors, according to Palestinian sources.

Ismat Nassour, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, told Arab News that the Palestinian-Israeli peace efforts made by the US, Jordan, and Egypt hinged on the condition that the Israeli military halted incursions into Palestinian cities in the West Bank during the month of Ramadan.

He said he expected that the Israeli army would now restart military operations in the West Bank, resuming arrests and house demolitions and adding more military checkpoints. He noted that the Israeli army had deployed three additional battalions in the West Bank on Friday in anticipation of a surge in violence there.

Given the politically weak Israeli government, an escalation was imperative to gain public support, Mansour said.

He added that he also expected an escalation in East Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque area, pointing out that Israeli provocation would generate violent Palestinian reactions, keeping the pot boiling.

Mansour said the West Bank was the only place where Israel could achieve a victory of sorts by improving its public image in Israel. The government fears an escalation with Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, or Hezbollah in southern Lebanon or Iran, he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Ghunaim, a prominent leader in the Fatah movement from East Jerusalem, told Arab News: “All indications are that this Israeli government is trying to solve its internal crisis by exporting it to the Palestinian side so that violence will soon be resurgent.

“The Israelis tried to demonize the month of Ramadan as a motive for the escalation of violence, but the main reason behind the violence is the Israeli occupation, not the month of Ramadan,” he added.

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine

Related

Pro-Palestinian support only partly undermined Newman’s re-election
Middle-East
Pro-Palestinian support only partly undermined Newman’s re-election
Israelis, Palestinians share West Bank iftar ‘to end hatred’
Middle-East
Israelis, Palestinians share West Bank iftar ‘to end hatred’
Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses investor worry over Israel judicial moves as ‘momentary fluff’
Middle-East
Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses investor worry over Israel judicial moves as ‘momentary fluff’
Special Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears
Middle-East
Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears

Army chief Burhan calls for de-escalation, dialogue

Army chief Burhan calls for de-escalation, dialogue
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Army chief Burhan calls for de-escalation, dialogue

Army chief Burhan calls for de-escalation, dialogue
  • Al-Burhan accused the RSF of initiating the attack, reiterating that the army has staged a counteroffensive
  • Al-Burhan reaffirmed the army’s commitment to completing the transition to a civilian government
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army chief AbdelFattah al-Burhan has called for dialogue to bring peace in Sudan as fighting persisted with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, al-Burhan said: “The biggest loser in this war is the Sudanese people. We all need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to restore hope and life.”

He added, “living conditions in Sudan are deteriorating and we share the international community’s concern towards Sudanese citizens.”

The fighting between the army and RSF broke out a week ago in Sudan, killing at least 413 people and injuring 3,551, according to the World Health Organization. Earlier on Saturday, al-Burhan said the army is coordinating with countries to help evacuate foreign nationals as sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days on Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Al-Burhan accused the RSF of initiating the attack, reiterating that the army has staged a counteroffensive. He said the RSF has taken civilians as “human shields” through positioning themselves in residential neighborhoods in Khartoum.

The RSF, he said, attacked shops, banks and government institutions. So far, the army has gained control over almost all the airports in the country, except for Khartoum International Airport and Nyala airport, al-Burhan said.

“Attempts to integrate the RSF into the army has been the reason behind this crisis,” Al-Burhan told Al Arabiya, adding that army insists on achieving the integration.

He reaffirmed the army’s commitment to completing the transition to a civilian government.

“The army seeks de-escalation and preservation of Sudan’s gains,” he said.

Rival RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, said he has reaffirmed commitment to the ceasefire during a conversation with France’s foreign minister Catherine Colonna. He said he discussed with the French foreign minister facilitating the evacuation of foreigners.

Topics: Clashes in Sudan Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

Saudi Arabia evacuates 66 foreign nationals from Sudan video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia evacuates 66 foreign nationals from Sudan
Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration
Middle-East
Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration

Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration

Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration
Updated 22 April 2023
Reuters

Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration

Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration
  • Countries unable to evacuate foreign citizens
  • Army, RSF say they agree to three-day truce
  • WHO says more than 400 people killed
Updated 22 April 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sporadic shelling rang out late on Friday in Sudan’s capital even though warring factions announced a truce, while one force said it was willing to allow airports to reopen for the evacuation of foreign nationals.
The United Nations, US, UK, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, Sweden and Spain have said they were making preparations or attempting to remove their personnel after almost a week of violence.
Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend. Hundreds have died, and a nation reliant on food aid has been tipped into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.
Artillery fire continued in Khartoum late on Friday, a Reuters witness said, though less intense than earlier in the day. The fighting dealt the latest blow to international attempts to end the fighting.
The army and its adversary, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said separately they agreed to a three-day truce to enable people to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.
“The armed forces hope that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce and stop any military moves that would obstruct it,” an army statement said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the combatants to honor the truce, and said Sudan’s military and civilian leadership must urgently start negotiations on a sustainable cease-fire to prevent further damage to the country.
RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said early on Saturday that he had received a phone call from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The two “emphasised the necessity of adhering to a complete cease-fire and providing protection for humanitarian and medical workers, especially UN staff as well as regional and international organizations,” Hemedti said in a post on his official Facebook account.
The RSF said late on Friday it was ready to partially open all of Sudan’s airports so foreign governments could evacuate their nationals.
The group said in a statement it would “cooperate, coordinate and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to leave the country safely.”
It was unclear to what extent the RSF controls Sudan’s airports. The Khartoum airport has been caught in the fighting with aircraft burning on the tarmac, and commercial airlines halted flights several days ago.
Soldiers and gunmen from the RSF shot at each other all day in neighborhoods across the city, including during the call for special early morning Eid prayers, with gunfire punctuated by the thud of artillery and air strikes.
Drone footage showed smoke across Khartoum and its Nile sister cities, together one of Africa’s biggest urban areas.
The World Health Organization on Friday reported 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out six days ago. The death toll includes at least five aid workers.

EVACUATIONS STYMIED
In Washington, the State Department said without elaborating that one US citizen had been killed in Sudan.
US citizens in Sudan should not expect a US-government coordinated evacuation, deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said, adding that citizens there should make their own arrangements to stay safe.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said no decision had been made on airlifting US government staff out of the country, but US forces were positioned near Sudan to assist. Reuters reported on Thursday troops were sent to a US base in Djibouti.
“We’ve deployed some forces into theater to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. And we haven’t been called on to do anything yet,” Austin told a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

RUNNING OUT OF FOOD AND WATER
The fighting has made it difficult for Sudanese people to leave their homes to obtain supplies or join the droves departing Khartoum. “An increasing number of people are running out of food, water, and power, including in Khartoum,” the UN humanitarian office said.
Khartoum resident Mohamed Saber Turaby, 27, had wanted to visit his parents 80 km (50 miles) from the city for the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
“Every time I try to leave the house, there are clashes,” he said. “There was shelling last night and now there is presence of army forces on the ground.”
Army troops brandishing semi-automatic weapons were greeted by cheers on one street, a video released by the military on Friday showed. Reuters verified the location of the video, in the north of the city, but could not verify when it was filmed.
Fighting extended down Medani Street, the main highway leading from Khartoum to Al Gezira state being used by those fleeing, as the RSF appeared to withdraw toward rural villages on the outskirts of Khartoum, witnesses told Reuters.
Sudan borders seven countries and sits between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa’s volatile Sahel region. The hostilities risk fanning regional tensions.
The violence was triggered by disagreement over an internationally backed plan to form a new civilian government four years after the fall of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and two years after a military coup.
Both sides accuse the other of thwarting the transition.

Topics: Clashes in Sudan

Related

Update Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire
Middle-East
Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire
Update Khartoum sees lull in fighting on first day of Eid
Middle-East
Khartoum sees lull in fighting on first day of Eid

Latest updates

How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region
How Sudan fighting could impact volatile region
Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit
Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit
Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts
Daughter of US citizen jailed by Iran says she has lost confidence in American efforts
‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday
‘This is madness’: Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.