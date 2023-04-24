Al-Hilal down Al-Ittihad to move into King’s Cup final

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 1-0 on Sunday to move into the King’s Cup final courtesy of a late own goal from Ahmed Hegazi. The Riyadh giants may be out of the running for the Roshn Saudi League — they sit in fourth with Al-Ittihad currently top of the standings and on course for a first league title since 2009 — but they are now just 90 minutes away from another major piece of silverware.
As painful as the defeat was for Al-Ittihad, who had the better of the play and the chances on a warm evening in Jeddah, it also means that they can fully focus on the championship even if it will take time for the Tigers to appreciate the result and the outcome. Despite their superiority, Ittihad failed to make it count and were caught by the late sucker punch in extra time.
Al-Ittihad and their coach Nuno Santo may eventually be relieved that they do not have to challenge on two fronts but they will look back on this game, shake their heads and wonder how they are not in the final. On the stroke of halftime for example, the lively Helder Costa waltzed through the Hilal defense but his square ball was blasted over by Romarinho who was in a great position.
Soon after, Al-Hilal striker Odion Ighalo shot from the edge of the area to force a fine one-handed save from Marcelo Grohe but the best chances came from the home team. Abderrazak Hamdallah was lively from the start and fired wide from inside the area and then Romarinho missed a better chance just before the break as the Brazilian shot over from a good position.
Ten minutes into the second half, Hamdallah volleyed over from outside the area and soon after shot straight into the arms of Abdullah Al-Mayouf when in a good position.
With both goalkeepers in fine form, it was not a surprise when the game went into extra time and there too, Al-Ittihad had the better chances but just could not find a way through.
The game was headed for a penalty shootout when the deadlock was broken with just 14 minutes remaining. Al-Hilal’s Malian maestro Moussa Marega swung over a low cross from the right and it was met by a sliding Hegazi. Unfortunately for the Egyptian defender and the home fans, he could only divert the ball past the goalkeeper and into the net. It left Ittihad little time to get back into the game and, in the end, Hilal saw out the game and moved into the final.
There they will face the winner of Monday’s last four clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda but first there is the small matter of Saturday’s first leg of the Asian Champions League final against Urawa Reds of Japan when a record fifth continental title is within reach. Ittihad are on course for the title but there is still much for Al-Hilal to play for.
As things stand in the league, Al-Ittihad are in a great position. The Jeddah giants, who have conceded just seven goals from the first 23 games of the season, are three points clear at the top of the standings. Al-Ittihad also have a match in hand over second-placed Al-Nassr. There is still much to play for and the Tigers will not worry too much about the King’s Cup if they take the league title while Al-Hilal will welcome the chance to add more silverware despite falling out of the title race.