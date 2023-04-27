You are here

  • Home
  • Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again

Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again

Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne scores their third goal during the Premier League match Wednesday against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9grc3

Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again

Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again
  • Unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions, City have won 13 of their past 14 games as they chase a remarkable treble
  • Arsenal, who were eight points clear at the start of April, have failed to win any of their last four league games
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City seized control of the Premier League title race as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a crucial 4-1 rout of crumbling leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.

De Bruyne scored twice and set up John Stones’ goal before Erling Haaland capped the demolition at the Etihad Stadium as City showed why they have been champions four times in the last five seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side have trailed unexpected pace-setters Arsenal for much of the campaign, but the Gunners have choked over the last month while battle-hardened City show no signs of being affected by the pressure.

Second placed City are now just two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand.

City will become champions for a third successive season if they win six of their last seven matches.

Few would bet against them after a blistering run of seven consecutive league victories reeled in Arsenal.

Unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions, City have won 13 of their past 14 games as they chase a remarkable treble.

They booked an FA Cup final date with Manchester United last weekend and face Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

While City eye a memorable end to the season, Arsenal, who were eight points clear at the start of April, have failed to win any of their last four league games.

Arsenal’s third defeat against City in 2023 could prove the final blow to their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 19 years.

Mikel Arteta’s young team have lost their nerve at the worst possible time, with three successive draws, featuring two blown two-goals leads, followed by their first loss in 11 league games.

De Bruyne started the demolition in the seventh minute when he took Haaland’s deft pass and surged toward the Arsenal area before smashing a low strike past Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards.

Stones rewarded City’s incessant pressure on the stroke of half-time when he headed in De Bruyne’s free-kick, with the goal awarded by VAR after initially being disallowed for offside.

Imperious City were in complete control and De Bruyne put the result beyond doubt with another clinical finish from Haaland’s pass in the 54th minute.

Rob Holding smashed home in the 86th minute, but the defender’s goal was no consolation for reeling Arsenal.

With virtually the last kick of the game, Haaland slotted under Ramsdale for his 49th goal in all competitions this term and his 33rd in the league, beating Mohamed Salah’s record for a single 38-game Premier League season.

Alan Shearer and Andy Cole hold the overall single-season record in the Premier League era with 34 goals, but Haaland looks certain to shatter that mark.

Chelsea crashed to a fifth successive defeat under Frank Lampard as their west London neighbors Brentford won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

In his second spell as Chelsea boss after replacing the sacked Graham Potter until the end of the season, Lampard has failed to spark a revival from his troubled team, who were booed off at full-time.

With former Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly close to taking charge, Chelsea are enduring their worst run since 1993 after their winless streak extended to eight games.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s 37th minute own goal and Bryan Mbeumo’s 78th minute strike left 11th placed Chelsea in danger of finishing in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.

Liverpool kept alive their slender hopes of a top four finish with a 2-1 win at West Ham.

The Hammers took a 12th-minute lead through Lucas Paqueta’s spectacular strike, only for Cody Gakpo to equalize from long-range five minutes later.

Joel Matip’s 67th minute header moved sixth placed Liverpool within six points of fourth placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone as they beat Brighton 3-1 at the City Ground to win for the first time in 12 games.

Brighton took the lead in the 38th minute through Facundo Buonanotte’s first Premier League goal, but Forest equalized thanks to Pascal Gross’s 45th minute own goal.

Danilo netted after 69 minutes before Morgan Gibbs-White’s late penalty lifted Forest one point clear of the bottom three.

Topics: Man City Arsenal english Premier League

Related

City, Arsenal clash in potential Premier League title decider
Football
City, Arsenal clash in potential Premier League title decider
Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton
Football
Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton

Anthony Gordon’s Goodison return set to fuel the fire as Eddie Howe urges cool Newcastle heads

Anthony Gordon’s Goodison return set to fuel the fire as Eddie Howe urges cool Newcastle heads
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Anthony Gordon’s Goodison return set to fuel the fire as Eddie Howe urges cool Newcastle heads

Anthony Gordon’s Goodison return set to fuel the fire as Eddie Howe urges cool Newcastle heads
  • The return of midfielder Anthony Gordon, likely to start on the bench, will no doubt witness tensions running high among Scousers
  • Youngster Gordon was hounded out of Goodison when Everton’s results took a nosedive, seeing his car pursued and vandalized by supporters
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has warned his players to expect a walk into the lion’s den when they take on relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League.

The Magpies travel to Goodison Park on Thursday looking to cement their spot in the leading four of the top flight following their 6-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

And while this encounter looks a whole lot easier than the last on paper, head coach Howe is mindful of two key factors in the game.

The return of midfielder Anthony Gordon, likely to start on the bench, will no doubt witness tensions running high among Scousers. Youngster Gordon was hounded out of Goodison when Everton’s results took a nosedive, seeing his car pursued and vandalized by supporters.

Howe also knows what an emotionally charged night at Goodison feels like, having seen his side slip up there this time last year, due to a 99th-minute winner from Alex Iwobi.

Howe said: “It’s very difficult for me to comment on how he [Gordon] left because I’m not party to what happened and what went on. I can only really comment on the player that I’ve seen and he’s been very, very good, trained really well. As I’ve said many times, [he’s] very passionate, wants to achieve, wants to do really well in his career.

“What happened at Everton, I can’t really comment on, but he’s fine. He’s in a good place and he’s looking forward to the game.”

Howe admits he is mindful of what impact the atmosphere can have, not only on Gordon but the rest of his Magpies squad.

He added: “It’s all about staying very present and not thinking too much. Just play the game — which is easier said than done in that environment where probably all eyes will be, he’ll feel, focused on him.

“I don’t want it to become a big talking point in the game. For me, it’s not important. It’s important for Anthony and it’s important that he comes through the game in a good way, but what’s important is that the team functions and we show our best selves.”

Howe has decided to rotate his team when the games have come thick and fast in the past, and Gordon could be an unexpected beneficiary of that policy.

“It’s me trying to pick the best team to win the game, whether that includes Anthony or not,” he said.

“It’s not about Anthony having to prove anything to Everton — that would be the wrong way of looking at it.

“I have to pick a team that I think has the best tools to hurt them. I will always take the emotion out of the decision; you can never pick a team based on one player or what it might do for them.”

Sections of Newcastle’s fanbase have questioned whether Howe was right to sign Gordon in January, the club’s only major signing since last summer.

The youngster has struggled in the games he has started. His appearances off the bench have been more positive, although he is yet to produce or score a goal.

Howe admits: “I don’t think we have seen the best of Anthony Gordon. There is more to come from him.

“We have seen glimpses of potential, glimpses of what he can do. Going back to the Manchester City game, there were moments there. There was a moment on Sunday when he nearly scored and showed his pace on transition. He has got so many qualities. Putting it all together for 90 minutes, we have not seen that yet.

“January transfers are incredibly difficult. An individual [is] joining a new team [and a] totally new way of playing. For a young player to adjust to, that isn’t easy. I am really pleased with him and I know he will be a high-quality player for us in the future, and I know he is going to be the right signing for us because of the way he has reacted to the move.”

Regarding injuries, the game has again come around too soon for Allan Saint-Maximin, who is more likely to return against Southampton on Sunday.

Fabian Schar is viewed as a doubt, while Bruno Guimaraes’ fitness is also an issue.

Howe, who might also be tempted to rotate goalscoring duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, said: “We’ve got a couple of knocks. Bruno, we think, will be OK, no problems. Fabian is one that we’ll have to check, and make a late call on. Same situation with a couple of other lads.”

On Brazilian Guimaraes’ problems, Howe added: “There’s obviously a slight issue there where he’s twisted his ankle initially and it was quite a nasty injury.

“When he has an action in a game, whether there’s a kick or a twist, there’s a slight bit of pain in his ankle for a period of time, then it settles down quickly.

“He’s in consultation with the medical team. He went through a two-week spell where it didn’t bother him at all but obviously aggravated on Sunday. We don’t see it being a long-term problem but that’s for the medical team and Bruno to hopefully find a solution.”

Topics: Newcastle United Anthony Gordon Eddie Howe everton

Related

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule
Sport
Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule
Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials
Football
Kieran Trippier says what Eddie Howe won’t as Newcastle United underline Champions League credentials

‘Unbelievable’ Haaland is at the level of Messi and Ronaldo, says Man City’s Silva

‘Unbelievable’ Haaland is at the level of Messi and Ronaldo, says Man City’s Silva
Updated 26 April 2023
ALAM KHAN

‘Unbelievable’ Haaland is at the level of Messi and Ronaldo, says Man City’s Silva

‘Unbelievable’ Haaland is at the level of Messi and Ronaldo, says Man City’s Silva
  • The Norwegian forward has scored an incredible 48 goals in 42 matches ahead of league leaders Arsenal’s potentially pivotal Premier League visit to the Etihad on Wednesday
Updated 26 April 2023
ALAM KHAN

It is not often manager Pep Guardiola heaps praise on individual players at Manchester City, certainly not to the extent where he might put them in the same category as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is especially true of comparisons with the former, a player who helped Guardiola to many of his greatest managerial triumphs at Barcelona. The Argentine forward, who hit 73 goals for Barca in all competitions during the 2011-12 season, is the greatest player of all-time, according to the City boss.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo’s highest tally for a season, meanwhile, was 61 for Real Madrid in 2014-15, and he has consistently rivaled Messi in terms of standing and statistics.

While constantly demanding his team strive to achieve more, Guardiola usually tends to temper expectations when it comes to individual achievements. Yet as City prepare for Arsenal’s visit to the Etihad on Wednesday for what is surely a pivotal meeting between the Premier League’s top two sides, Erling Haaland’s 48 goals in 42 matches during his debut season for the Sky Blues cannot be ignored or brushed aside.

The 22-year-old’s remarkable statistics have prompted much debate about just how good he is and whether he might reach the heights of football icons such as Messi, 35, and Al-Nassr’s 38-year-old forward, Ronaldo.

City team-mate Bernardo Silva, who plays alongside Ronaldo for Portugal, said Haaland has the “Midas Touch” and everything he touches turns to goal, rather than gold.

“The goal figures, it’s unbelievable; it’s Cristiano and Messi level, that amount of goals,” Silva said, speaking exclusively to Arab News. “Hopefully Erling can keep going that way because we need his goals until the last game of the season.

“He has definitely got the same mentality as Cristiano, always wanting to be in the box, always wanting to score. He doesn’t care if he touches the ball one or two times, when he touches he scores. He’s just a proper striker.”

Silva said that his teammates know that if they can put the ball into the box, Haaland will be waiting to snap up the opportunities.

“We knew what Erling could do before he arrived because he’s been doing that for a few years before he joined us, in Norway, Austria and Germany,” he added. “We watched him and we played against him, but you never know when he comes here, what level he can get to.

“But what he’s done so far this season has been amazing and we are really happy to have him with us. He’s definitely a special player and he’s helping us very much. I hope he can get even better.”

So special is his teammate, Silva believes that Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s 24-year-old Kylian Mbappe, and perhaps Real Madrid’s 22-year-old Brazilian, Vinicius Junior, might develop an exciting and fearsome future forward rivalry in the manner of Messi and Ronaldo.

“Probably yes,” said Silva, who played with France captain Mbappe at Monaco before joining City in 2017. “You have a few players apart from them (Haaland and Mbappe) who are doing very well, like Vinicius as well. But it’s true those two are very young and doing very well.”

Silva said that aside from their shared hunger for goals, Haaland and Mbappe are two very different players, style-wise.

“Kylian is more of a dribbler with the ball and Haaland is mainly inside the box and like a proper striker, but both are very very good at what they do,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy to match the level that Cristiano and Messi did but they are up there at the top.”

Having Kevin De Bruyne in midfield to help create chances will no doubt help Haaland’s cause with City.

When the Belgium playmaker provided the assist for Haaland’s goal against Bayern Munich last week, to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory and book City a mouthwatering Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid, it was the 12th time De Bruyne had done so this season.

“Erling has a special combination with Kevin, who loves those kind of players like Erling,” said Silva. “Because when he’s got the ball you need to make runs and Erling is so strong, so quick going in behind. It’s a perfect combination and they are doing so well, as we have seen this season.”

Haaland’s goals have helped propel City to within reach of lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies, a treble achieved by only one other English club, Manchester United, in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

While City have fallen short of their own high standards at times this season, they appear to have regained their focus during a potentially defining period, putting together a 16-match unbeaten run.

A 13th victory during that impressive streak came on Saturday in the form of a 3-0 success over Championship side Sheffield United, to book an FA Cup final date with Manchester United on June 3.

Next though, they will host league leaders Arsenal, managed by former City assistant Mikel Arteta, with two games in hand but a five-point deficit to make up.

This is often the time, late in a season, when their experience and quality has come to the fore and why Guardiola’s men have won four league titles in five seasons, including two on the final day.

“We’ve been there before,” said Silva. “The last few years we have had winning runs of 20 games, or been unbeaten, and now we are in good form again.

“We hope to keep it that way because we want to win the trophies.”

Most goals in a season in all competitions

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 2011/12 – 73 goals.

Scored a La Liga-record 50 times in 37 games and 14 times in the Champions League. However, Barca finished second in the league and only reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

2. Ferenc Deak (Szentlorinci) – 1945/46 – 66 goals

The Hungarian forward hit 66 league goals in 34 matches, a record for the number of goals scored in a European league season.

3. Gerd Muller (Bayern Munich) – 1972/73 – 66 goals

The German legend scored 36 league goals, seven in the German Cup, 12 in the League Cup and 11 in the European Cup.

 

Topics: Erling Haaland Manchester city Bernardo Silva Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid
Football
Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid
Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL
Football
Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

City, Arsenal clash in potential Premier League title decider

City, Arsenal clash in potential Premier League title decider
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

City, Arsenal clash in potential Premier League title decider

City, Arsenal clash in potential Premier League title decider
  • Heading into Wednesday’s game at Etihad Stadium, City are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions
  • That Arsenal still hold a five-point lead is testament to their extraordinary, improbable start to the season
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

LONDON: Arsenal are discovering the brutal reality about going toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the final stretch of a Premier League title race.

Perfection is pretty much essential. And at the moment, Arsenal are far from perfect.

Three straight draws — the most recent coming at home against Southampton, the league’s last-place team — has seen the long-time leaders lose the initiative, but not quite first place.

Arsenal’s credentials are being seriously questioned ahead of the ultimate test in English soccer and what many are billing a title decider: An away match against City.

“We really want it and we are going to show it again tomorrow night, but you have to deliver in the right moment the right performance, and it has to be perfection,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Tuesday. “Because that’s what this last level demands — absolute perfection.”

It’s something City are getting used to producing at this stage of the season. Just ask Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose team fell short of the title despite posting points totals of 97 (in 2018-19) and 92 (in 2021-22) while up against the City juggernaut.

In the first of those duels, City closed the league campaign with 14 straight victories to win the title by a point. Last season, the difference between the teams was also a point after City went their final 12 games unbeaten, winning 10 of them.

And the team coached by Pep Guardiola are at it again. Heading into Wednesday’s game at Etihad Stadium, City are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, taking 25 points from a possible 27 in the league in that period.

Put simply, City have become a master at pacing their season.

“When we won our first Premier League title (under Guardiola) with 100 points (in 2017-18), we started the season like every game is a final,” Guardiola said Tuesday. “I remember perfectly that feeling — and Arsenal had that this season at the beginning.

“When we started this season, the first game, second game, third game, after back-to-back Premier League titles, they weren’t finals. But now the last few months, we had that feeling — in the FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League. That is the truth. We see the end is real, real close. Now we know exactly what we are playing for.”

That Arsenal still hold a five-point lead is testament to their extraordinary, improbable start to the season when the team had 50 points from a possible 57 at the halfway stage. These Gunners are young, though, and aren’t used to handling the pressure of a title race.

It’s why many view City as the favorites, considering their form, their two games in hand and their pedigree in these situations.

Asked whether nerves were to blame for throwing away two-goal leads in draws against Liverpool and West Ham and then dropping two more points in the 3-3 draw with Southampton on Friday, Arteta said: “I think it’s more about the situation — the key moments in games haven’t gone our way. It could have been different.”

Like Bukayo Saka missing a penalty against West Ham that would have put Arsenal ahead 3-1. Or goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale gifting Southampton the lead inside 30 seconds with a sloppy pass out from his area.

What might really be hurting at the moment is the back injury to center back William Saliba, which has robbed Arsenal of one of their most reliable defenders and appears to have unsettled central defensive teammate Gabriel, too.

Saliba will be absent again on Wednesday, Arteta said, while midfielder Granit Xhaka remains a doubt after missing the game against Southampton because of illness.

What might have gone unnoticed amid Arsenal’s recent slip-ups is that the team are still on a 10-match unbeaten run in the league itself. It’s why Arteta retains hope and belief in his players, even if they lose to City.

“We are toe-to-toe with them,” he said. “We knew we had to go to the Etihad and we knew after that we’re going to have another five very difficult games.

“So is it going to define our season? The answer is no.”

As for Guardiola, he is just happy Arsenal have let City back in the race.

“After the first (half) of the Premier League that Arsenal has done,” he said, “it’s difficult to think at that moment that we’d be here now.”

Topics: english Premier League Man City Arsenal

Related

Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup set to return in 2024 bigger and better than ever
Sport
Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup set to return in 2024 bigger and better than ever
Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton
Football
Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton

Villa up to fifth in Premier League as Leicester hold Leeds

Villa up to fifth in Premier League as Leicester hold Leeds
Updated 26 April 2023
AFP

Villa up to fifth in Premier League as Leicester hold Leeds

Villa up to fifth in Premier League as Leicester hold Leeds
  • Tyrone Mings scored the only goal at Villa Park as the England international headed in John McGinn’s corner after 21 minutes
  • Leeds and Leicester remain perilously poised just above the relegation zone after the points were shared in an entertaining encounter
Updated 26 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: Aston Villa moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Fulham on Tuesday, as Leeds and Leicester played out a 1-1 draw in the battle to beat the drop.

Villa are now unbeaten in 10 games as they make a late push for Europe thanks to a remarkable turnaround since Unai Emery took charge.

Tyrone Mings scored the only goal at Villa Park as the England international headed in John McGinn’s corner after 21 minutes.

Emery’s men did not reach the heights they have in recent weeks, but did enough to edge above Tottenham and to climb within five points of the top four, albeit having played more games than Newcastle and Manchester United in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Leeds and Leicester remain perilously poised just above the relegation zone after the points were shared in an entertaining encounter at Elland Road.

The Foxes had won for the first time since February against Wolves on Saturday in Dean Smith’s first home game in charge and looked to have made the perfect start when Youri Tielemans’ strike found the top corner, but the goal was ruled out for offside against Boubakary Soumare.

Leeds swiftly went up the other end to go in front when Luis Sinisterra headed in Jack Harrison’s brilliant cross.

Jamie Vardy had not scored in the Premier League for six months, but picked the perfect time to net a huge goal 10 minutes from time when he latched onto James Maddison’s pass.

Vardy then had the ball in the net again only to be denied by the offside flag.

But Leeds will feel they should have snatched a vital win at the death as Patrick Bamford fluffed a great chance after Daniel Iversen saved from Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson.

A draw leaves Leeds still one point ahead of Leicester, who themselves edge one point clear of the bottom three.

Wolves moved to the brink of survival by pulling nine points clear of the relegation zone after inflicting Roy Hodgson’s first defeat since returning as Crystal Palace manager with a 2-0 win at Molineux.

The goals came early and late as Joachim Andersen’s own goal gave Wolves the perfect start after just three minutes.

Ruben Neves then made sure of the victory from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time to take Wolves level on points with Palace in 13th.

Topics: english Premier League Aston Villa Leicester City leeds united Fulham

Related

Aston Villa leapfrog Chelsea into top half of Premier League
Football
Aston Villa leapfrog Chelsea into top half of Premier League
Aston Villa punish Hugo Lloris mistake to shock Spurs
Sport
Aston Villa punish Hugo Lloris mistake to shock Spurs

Taty Castellanos scores 4 goals as Girona stun Real Madrid

Taty Castellanos scores 4 goals as Girona stun Real Madrid
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

Taty Castellanos scores 4 goals as Girona stun Real Madrid

Taty Castellanos scores 4 goals as Girona stun Real Madrid
  • Castellanos, a 24-year-old Argentine, got his four goals in just over an hour of play
  • The loss further damaged Madrid’s hopes of catching Barcelona at the top of the standings
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

MADRID: Former Major League Soccer scoring leader Taty Castellanos netted four times as Girona defeated Real Madrid 4-2 in the Spanish league on Tuesday.

Castellanos, playing on a one-season loan from New York City FC, scored twice in each half to help the Catalan club stun the defending league champions.

The loss further damaged Madrid’s hopes of catching Barcelona at the top of the standings. Barcelona can increase their lead to 14 points with seven matches remaining with a win at mid-table Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

The result may also allow third-place Atletico Madrid to cut their gap to Madrid to three points. Atletico host Mallorca on Wednesday.

Madrid’s focus has been on the Champions League semifinal against Manchester City and the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna. Coach Carlo Ancelotti did use some of his regular starters, though, including Vinícius Junior, who several times exchanged provocations with Girona fans in the stands and players on the field.

The Brazilian scored Madrid’s first goal with a header in the 34th minute and set up Lucas Vázquez’s goal in the 85th.

After scoring his goal, Vinícius looked toward the stands and started laughing. Fans at one point chanted “How bad you are, Vinícius.” The forward, who is Black, has been targeted by racist insults this season.

Castellanos, a 24-year-old Argentine, got his four goals in just over an hour of play. He scored in the 12th, 24th, 46th and 62nd minutes and received a standing ovation from the Girona fans at Montilivi Stadium when he was substituted in the 72nd.

Girona moved to ninth place with the victory, their second in three matches, and guaranteed their place in the first division next season. The Catalan club are back in the top flight after a three-year absence. Like NYC, they are controlled by City Football Group, the parent company of Manchester City.

Topics: Girona Taty Castellanos real madrid La Liga

Related

Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit
Football
Real Madrid beat Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit
Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble
Football
Tame Barca draw with Girona, fail to capitalize on Madrid stumble

follow us

Latest updates

Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again
Man City rout Arsenal to seize title momentum, Chelsea crash again
How the Sudan crisis complicates the Egypt-Ethiopia dispute over the GERD dam
How the Sudan crisis complicates the Egypt-Ethiopia dispute over the GERD dam
UK envoy lauds Saudi Arabia for Sudan evacuation efforts
UK envoy lauds Saudi Arabia for Sudan evacuation efforts
Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece
Saudi air force joins maneuvers in Greece
Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events
Cirque du Soleil to perform at Jeddah events

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.