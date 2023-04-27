You are here

  • Home
  • Hadiyah association exchanges Eid greetings with pilgrims

Hadiyah association exchanges Eid greetings with pilgrims

Hadiyah association exchanges Eid greetings with pilgrims
1 / 2
Turki Al-Hetershi, Hadiyah’s executive director, said the gathering gave the organization an opportunity to meet pilgrims and share their experiences. (SPA)
Hadiyah association exchanges Eid greetings with pilgrims
2 / 2
Turki Al-Hetershi, Hadiyah’s executive director, said the gathering gave the organization an opportunity to meet pilgrims and share their experiences. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gh5qs

Updated 27 sec ago
SPA

Hadiyah association exchanges Eid greetings with pilgrims

Hadiyah association exchanges Eid greetings with pilgrims
  • The pilgrims’ departure center on the Makkah-Jeddah highway provided authentic Arabian hospitality
Updated 27 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Hajj and Mu’tamer’s Gift Charitable Association, also known as Hadiyah, exchanged gifts with pilgrims before wishing them a fond farewell at Eid Al-Fitr.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah event was held at the pilgrims’ departure center on the Makkah-Jeddah highway.

It provided authentic Arabian hospitality, including Saudi coffee, holiday candies, gifts, light meals, and massage chairs in the center.

Turki Al-Hetershi, Hadiyah’s executive director, said the gathering gave the organization an opportunity to meet pilgrims and share their experiences before they left the Kingdom after performing their Umrah rituals and visiting Al-Mustafa Mosque.

He added that Hadiyah carries out directives in taking care of pilgrims while they perform their rituals.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia pilgrims Eid Al-Fitr

Related

Prince Badr bin Sultan during reception hosted for Eid in Makkah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Makkah deputy governor receives officials for Eid
The government has been keen to ensure pilgrims and visitors are provided with the highest quality medical care. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
55,000 Ramadan pilgrims benefit from medical care in Madinah

For Saudi artist Abeer Al-Zaaied, women’s issues remain a powerful source of inspiration

For Saudi artist Abeer Al-Zaaied, women’s issues remain a powerful source of inspiration
Updated 9 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

For Saudi artist Abeer Al-Zaaied, women’s issues remain a powerful source of inspiration

For Saudi artist Abeer Al-Zaaied, women’s issues remain a powerful source of inspiration
  • Her newest work draws on the symbolism of the hoopoe bird to explore the challenges encountered by women
Updated 9 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

 

RIYADH: Most of the works in Saudi artist Abeer Al-Zaaied’s latest set of paintings feature a woman with no visible facial features and a mysterious companion, a hoopoe bird.

The hoopoe is revered in Islam and is mentioned in the Qur’an.

Al-Zaaied told Arab News: “I wanted to talk about the meaning of the hoopoe in this set. How can we reiterate the value of these manners and their representation in the etiquette that the hoopoe had and portrayed when it was permitted to talk?”

Her work is enigmatic, employing dark and delicate hues to portray the changing emotions of women, from confusion to hope and faith.

She added: “Women are a great source of inspiration, and I like to address their ideas and subjects in my work.

“As an artist I aim to express a part of myself and constantly focus on women and issues that affect them.”

Al-Zaaied recognized her talent with the help of her family at a young age, and enrolled in art classes to polish her skills. (Instagram/artist3beer)

The women are depicted in traditional clothing and accessories from the south of the Kingdom.

Al-Zaaied added: “I attempt to use the most exact and realistic details, as well as the best technique that supports the work’s concept, which are all part of my artistic expression.” 

She recognized her talent with the help of her family at a young age, and enrolled in art classes to polish her skills. 

Al-Zaaied took part in a group exhibition in Al-Baha in 2010 and her work has been showcased at many events organized by the Ministry of Culture. The Janadriyah Festival and Souk Okaz have displayed her art.

One of her favorite pieces is “Women to Drive,” which was featured at Riyadh’s Errm Art Gallery at an exhibition celebrating the third anniversary of women in leadership in Saudi Arabia. 

She said: “The motivation for it goes beyond just giving women this official and explicit privilege.

“It is significant because it relates to a time when Saudi Arabia witnessed reforms for women’s rights at all levels and in all fields, which we today take pride in and always remember.”

One of Al-Zaaied’s favorite pieces is “Women to Drive,” which was showcased at Riyadh's Errm Art Gallery at the exhibition celebrating the third anniversary of women in leadership in Saudi Arabia. (Instagram/artist3beer)

Al-Zaaied believes that being an artist in the KIngdom is now being encouraged.

She added: “There were many difficulties, certainly before the growth [in the arts] we are experiencing now.

“The situation inevitably changed for the better after the establishment of the Ministry of Culture and its affiliated bodies that support all sectors of arts and culture, and the interest of MBS in supporting art and artists through the establishment of the Misk Art Institute.

“New laws also support and encourage Saudi artists and reflect and preserve the local identity and culture.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia art Abeer Al-Zaaied

Related

Saudi artist combines faith and art to promote peace photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist combines faith and art to promote peace
Saudi art exhibition goes back to future inspiring modern culture photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi art exhibition goes back to future inspiring modern culture

How to file US tax returns while living in Saudi Arabia

How to file US tax returns while living in Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 min 35 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

How to file US tax returns while living in Saudi Arabia

How to file US tax returns while living in Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi, America need treaty to streamline process, say experts
  • Exclusions while living abroad possibly require further revision
Updated 7 min 35 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

RIYADH: Ask any adult US citizen what they need to file by mid-April and they will know exactly what you are referring to without even completing the sentence. Their reaction will be either relief or panic.

At a recent American Chamber of Commerce event in Riyadh, there were grim faces at every table. The topic of discussion was one that has been taxing on US citizens for decades — how to file returns while working in Saudi Arabia. By the time the presentation was over, a few weak smiles emerged.

Tax day is always on April 15, unless it falls on a US weekend or holiday then it is postponed until the next business day. For that reason, tax day this year was on April 18. But US citizens living in Saudi Arabia have an automatic two-month extension to file by June 15.

The US reserves the right to tax its citizens regardless of their country of residence. With some exceptions, all US citizens living in Saudi Arabia must file their taxes if they live and work in the Kingdom. There are some tax exclusions and credits for foreign income that could result in a zero US tax liability. The terms are vaguely described and could be complicated for the average user.

Thomas Carden, the Bangkok-residing director of American International Tax Advisors, flew in to the Saudi capital to extend his expertise to AmCham members and offer tips for filing.

“TurboTax (software) I think does a really good job for the average US citizen who’s living in the United States, but the rules get very obscure when it comes to US citizens abroad. The average expat living overseas just doesn’t even know they may have to file what’s called an FBAR, the Foreign Bank Account Reporting form,” he told Arab News.

The FBAR can be filed online and is required for those who have over $10,000 in one or more accounts abroad.

Oddly, the FBAR does not go to the Internal Revenue Service but to the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes and Enforcement Network.

“Over the years a lot of people have said that if you’re filing through the Financial Crimes center, they must assume you’re guilty for living overseas. I don’t know. It’s not a pleasant name, especially when you do get a letter back about a question about your FBAR,” Carden said.

“If you don’t do that, the IRS can come in and penalize you for 50 percent of those high balances, whether or not you still have the money or not. So in that particular case, it’d be a little bit over $5,000 of penalties. What we don’t want to have to do is fight with the IRS over why you didn’t file that when they detected the accounts — that’s because those banks are telling the IRS how much you’ve had in those accounts,” he said.

There are many tax benefits to living in Saudi Arabia as a US citizen.

“One of the first benefits of being an expat is, especially in Saudi Arabia, you can use the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, which is $120,000 per year. You can exclude off (this criteria) if you meet one or two tests. The first test is you’re outside the US for 330 days a year, that’s called the Physical Presence Test.

“The second is called the Bona Fide Residence Test. The Bona Fide Residence Test is exactly that, your primary abode, your home, is in another country. So if you’ve lived here for a couple of years, your kids are here, you’re a resident here and qualify under bona fide residence,” Carden explained.

“The second advantage of living abroad is — because of the time zone and getting all the documents living overseas and all your tax stuff — they give you an extra 60 days to file your tax return so that you don’t have to file anything on April 15, which would be your normal filing deadline,” he said. “You do have to pay any tax due by April 15 or you’ll have interest on that money until you pay it but you don’t have to file a tax return until June 15.”

For US citizens living abroad, the FBAR, which is also typically due on April 15, gives you an automatic extension until Oct. 15.

With Saudi Arabia’s introduction of Value Added Tax, US citizens in the Kingdom are paying more than they have done before. But since it is a consumption tax and not considered income tax, that amount of VAT one pays cannot be used against a US tax credit.

While the US and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed being allies for over half a century, there is currently no tax treaty between the two countries. This means that there are no clear tax breaks and it is slightly more complicated and more expensive to file taxes for Americans living in Saudi Arabia.

“The US and Saudi Arabia need to look at a tax treaty, as the world is growing and as the world is changing, people and money are moving. People and money are flowing around the globe at a much faster rate and you can end up in something that is a total conflict like this,” he said.

“In a way, you are paying taxes here, but they don’t qualify so they can’t use that as an advantage. But Saudi Arabia could negotiate a tax treaty that says: Wait, a second, because we don’t have any income tax here we would like the Foreign Earned Exclusion increased by 50 percent for US citizens living in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

That treaty could also work if a Saudi company owns assets in the US. In that case, the Saudi company operating in the US could have a tax advantage.

“A good tax treaty helps the money and the individuals and the capital flow between the different countries much more efficiently,” Carden said.

The reason why filing taxes for citizens living abroad is so complicated is because there is no current representation, he said.

“Congress doesn’t pay attention to US citizens living overseas, because we as a group, we don’t have a member of Congress who represents us. We’re only allowed to vote for the president. So any of the politicians — and I don’t fault them on either side on this — they only have so much power to change inside Congress. They have to work with their constituents first, we don’t have anybody representing us and sitting there and there’s somewhere around 10 million of us living overseas,” Carden said.

Carden recommends that citizens hoping to hire him to streamline their tax filing process should contact him or his colleagues at their other offices and give about two weeks to complete their filing. They work remotely with most of their clients and ask everyone to fill out a questionnaire. His company, American International Tax Advisers, is the largest US tax firm in Asia with offices in several countries. The standard price to hire them starts at $400.

Bill Foster, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce for Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that living in Saudi Arabia as an American has many advantages — and not what some people back in his home country might assume.

“There’s some misperceptions — especially among American lawmakers — that the reason why people choose to live overseas as American citizens is to save in their taxes or to evade taxes, and that’s not the case at all. I think in most cases, it’s a much higher purpose. In my particular case, I think taxes might not even be in the top 20. It’s truly a misperception and it’s getting in the way of some progress on this issue, I think,” Foster told Arab News.

His advice is to consult with a professional, like Carden, to avoid common mistakes.

“If you’re an expat overseas, there are quite a few mistakes that one can make if you tried to do it on your own and I’m among those people who probably needs to see a tax professional pretty quick. And one thing that also I think we, as AmCham, work on is through our various influencers both here and with the US government, is start pushing for a tax treaty between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US that would probably be to the advantage of both countries and also to the advantage of the US citizens living abroad,” he said.

Both Foster and Carden believe that Vision 2030 has been a catalyst for change and they hope for some kind of treaty that could benefit both countries.

“Taxes are an incredibly sensitive thing for everybody because it’s your finances. We understand that. I’ve had people come into my office physically shaking because they’ve read about the FBAR penalties — they’re so scared. And in the end, we put them through streamlined filing and they smile. That’s the rewarding part of this business, it’s not just being a tax agent. We truly help people,” Carden said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States tax

Related

UAE exempts firms focusing on welfare activities from corporate tax  
Business & Economy
UAE exempts firms focusing on welfare activities from corporate tax  
Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
World
Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

Saudi, German foreign ministers discuss Sudan situation

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock spoke on the phone.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock spoke on the phone.
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi, German foreign ministers discuss Sudan situation

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock spoke on the phone.
  • During a phone call, Prince Faisal and Annalena Baerbock discussed the conditions of foreigners stranded in Sudan
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the rapid development of events in Sudan with his German counterpart on Thursday.

During a phone call, Prince Faisal and Annalena Baerbock discussed the conditions of foreigners stranded in the country and stressed the importance of stopping the military escalation.

They also highlighted the importance of providing the necessary protection to Sudanese civilians and residents and safe humanitarian corridors for those wishing to leave Sudanese territory.

The ministers also discussed regional and international issues and developments and efforts made by their countries to lay the foundations for peace in the region and the world.

The Sudanese army pounded paramilitaries in the capital Khartoum with air strikes Thursday while deadly fighting flared in Darfur, as the clock ticked down on a fragile US-brokered ceasefire now in its final full day.
Ahead of the expiry of a three-day truce at midnight (2200 GMT), the army said late Wednesday it had agreed to talks in Juba, capital of neighbouring South Sudan, on extending it “at the initiative of IGAD,” the East African regional bloc.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia Germany

Related

200 evacuees arrived in Jeddah from Sudan on Thursday evening. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Sudan to Saudi Arabia evacuee total reaches 2,744
UK envoy lauds Saudi Arabia for Sudan evacuation
Saudi Arabia
UK envoy lauds Saudi Arabia for Sudan evacuation

Sudan to Saudi Arabia evacuee total reaches 2,744

200 evacuees arrived in Jeddah from Sudan on Thursday evening. (SPA)
200 evacuees arrived in Jeddah from Sudan on Thursday evening. (SPA)
Updated 57 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Sudan to Saudi Arabia evacuee total reaches 2,744

200 evacuees arrived in Jeddah from Sudan on Thursday evening. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia’s continuous efforts have not only been limited to evacuation by ship, but by air as well
Updated 57 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: A total of 2,744 people, including 119 Saudis and people from 76 other countries, have been transported safely from Sudan to Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom’s evacuation process started on April 24.
The most recent ship that arrived in Jeddah on Thursday evening carried 200 evacuees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
The ship, HMS Riyadh, carried evacuees from Gambia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Canada, Bahrain, Thailand, the US, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Palestine, Somalia, and Egypt.
On April 26, the largest evacuation was carried out, transporting 1,687 people from 58 nationalities from Port Sudan.
Saudi Arabia’s continuous efforts have not only been limited to evacuation by ship, but by air as well, helping individuals, diplomats, and officials from all over the world.
On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement promising their continuous efforts to evacuate its citizens and “nationals of brotherly and friendly countries” from Sudan.
Members of the international community have voiced their concerns and discussed possible actions that needed to be taken to end the unrest and violence in Sudan since fighting broke out at the end of last week.
Throughout April, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has discussed the situation on the ground in Sudan with numerous foreign ministers and political leaders.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia

Related

Over 400 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to Egypt
World
Over 400 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to Egypt
UK asks citizens to evacuate before Sudan cease-fire ends
World
UK asks citizens to evacuate before Sudan cease-fire ends

Denmark’s envoy keen to share energy know-how in Kingdom’s green transition

Denmark’s envoy keen to share energy know-how in Kingdom’s green transition
Updated 27 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Denmark’s envoy keen to share energy know-how in Kingdom’s green transition

Denmark’s envoy keen to share energy know-how in Kingdom’s green transition
  • The ambassador believes both Saudi and Denmark can benefit in the transition to clean energy, with the Kingdom learning from Danish practices
Updated 27 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Liselotte Plesner aims to focus on sharing her country’s know-how and strengthening Saudi-Danish cooperation in the green energy transition during her tenure in the Kingdom.

The ambassador said that she sees potential in further strengthening energy cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Denmark, especially in sharing knowledge and technology.

Plesner told Arab News: “We have been on this journey for many years so we do have many technologies and solutions for protecting the environment and combating climate change.

“We of course made mistakes on the road but why does Saudi have to make the same mistakes? You can learn from our mistakes.”

The envoy has been searching for areas on which to concentrate following her arrival as ambassador.

She said that she has witnessed the “drive” and “ambition” of the Saudi Green Initiative and the goals of Vision 2030, and their potential for Danish interests and cooperation.

She added: “When we think about the transition to sustainable economies and living, we think a lot about the energy sector, rightly so, but we also need to think about health, our food, our water, our tourism. All of those are areas where we need to transition to a different way of life if we want to preserve this planet for future generations.”

One of the major drivers of the SGI is to improve the quality of life and protect future generations. It also focuses on increasing the Kingdom’s reliance on clean energy while offsetting emissions.

The ambassador said: “We are all talking about a transition in our economies, societies, and our living to a more sustainable future.”

Plesner highlighted Denmark’s successes in water resource and wastewater management.

She said: “Denmark is down to 6 percent in water loss in the whole water system, and in many countries you will see 30 percent to 40 percent is just wasted as they transport out to the consumers and big businesses that need water.

“If that is where you [Saudi Arabia] want to go, sustainable, cost-comparative, zero liquid waste, you will look to Denmark.”

Plesner also aims to help in strengthening Danish-Saudi cooperation in climate initiatives through sharing strategies. 

She said: “It’s about having the strategies in place, so how do you protect your environment in terms of water, in terms of waste, for example where we [Denmark] are excellent.

“We started early. For example, in 1976 we made the first national wastewater plant.”

The ambassador believes both Saudi and Denmark can benefit in the transition to clean energy, with the Kingdom learning from Danish practices.

She added: “We are No. 1 in the world in climate change action. Because we are years and years ahead, just take our experience, talk to our companies and see what they can offer.”

The envoy has noted the shared interests, way of operating, and chemistry between Danes and Saudis.

She said: “This is something I noticed here, that there is a good energy-wise chemistry connection between me as Dane and the Saudis I meet. It gives me energy also to think that I can actually do something and that I can work with these people.

“I think we thrive on feeling connections also in business. If you do not relate to your business partner, I think you will be less successful. I see good prospects; I think I am here at the right moment.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi delegation attends key forum on energy, climate
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. issues bonds valued at $1.5bn 
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. issues bonds valued at $1.5bn 

Latest updates

Hadiyah association exchanges Eid greetings with pilgrims
Hadiyah association exchanges Eid greetings with pilgrims
Fighters rampage in Darfur despite fragile Sudan truce
Fighters rampage in Darfur despite fragile Sudan truce
For Saudi artist Abeer Al-Zaaied, women’s issues remain a powerful source of inspiration
For Saudi artist Abeer Al-Zaaied, women’s issues remain a powerful source of inspiration
How to file US tax returns while living in Saudi Arabia
How to file US tax returns while living in Saudi Arabia
Exhausted Iraqis evacuated from Sudan back in Baghdad
Exhausted Iraqis evacuated from Sudan back in Baghdad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.