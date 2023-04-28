Qatar to host 2027 World Cup in men’s basketball

You are here

The International Basketball Federation has picked Qatar to host the 2027 edition of its marquee men’s World Cup. (AP)
  • Qatar last played in the event at the 2006 world championship, and lost all five of its games
  • The women’s World Cup in 2026 will be hosted by Germany in Berlin, FIBA also decided Friday
GENEVA: Qatar is going to host another World Cup.
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) picked Qatar to host the 2027 edition of its marquee men’s World Cup. It did not say whether there were any other bidders.
Doha will stage all games in the 32-team event, FIBA said, citing upgraded subway and public transport networks that were completed for the men’s soccer World Cup played last November and December.
“With all of the teams playing in the same city, fans can plan everything far in advance and enjoy a unique experience since all venues are within 30 minutes of each other,” the Switzerland-based governing body said. “Additionally, all venues to be used for FIBA’s flagship men’s event are already constructed, while widely used green technologies will help in delivering the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 as a carbon-neutral event.”
The No. 89-ranked Qatar team will qualify automatically as host. Qatar last played in the event at the 2006 world championship, and lost all five of its games.
The women’s World Cup in 2026 will be hosted by Germany in Berlin, FIBA also decided Friday. The 16-team tournament will be played in Berlin.
Qatar is the third straight Asian host of the men’s tournament. China hosted in 2019 and the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia host this year’s edition from Aug. 25-Sept. 12. Spain is the defending champion.
Qatar’s sports hosting peaked but did not stop with the FIFA World Cup. The basketball World Cup will be one of its major events before hosting the 2030 Asian Games, which will use some stadiums built for the soccer tournament.
A long-term goal for Qatar is to host the Olympics, although the next available Summer Games is the 2036 edition as hosts have already been picked for 2028 and 2032.
A Doha candidacy was being prepared for the 2032 Olympics when the International Olympic Committee pushed ahead quickly to pick Brisbane.
The 100-strong group of IOC members includes the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who joined the Olympic body in 2002 as one of its youngest ever members at age 22.
Doha tried to enter the hosting contests for the Olympics of 2016 and 2020 but the IOC denied it candidate status. The main barrier was the IOC insisting on the games being held in July-August when temperatures in Doha routinely top 40 Celsius.

