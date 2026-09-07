Lazio won for the third time in a row in Serie A while Real Sociedad beat struggling Elche 3-2 in a gripping game and Getafe and Celta Vigo drew 1-1 in La Liga on Monday.

Lazio go joint top

Davide Frattesi scored for the third game in succession as Lazio came from a goal behind to beat Udinese 2-1.

Frattesi got winners for Lazio in 1-0 wins over Genoa and Bologna and he slid in to convert a low cross in the 75th minute to cancel out Jesper Karlstrom’s 49th minute opener.

He was replaced by Albert Gudmundsson a few minutes later and two minutes from time the Icelander bulleted home a header on his Lazio debut.

The win took Lazio joint top with nine points from three games, alongside Roma and Inter Milan. Udinese remained in 10th.

Daniel Maldini, who was on loan from Atalanta, put Cagliari a goal up when he glanced home a header from a first half corner and although the home side was on top for most of the match it could not add to the score.

Paul Mendy saw a low shot hit the base of the post early in the second half and Maldini struck the woodwork with a free kick soon after.

The win lifted Cagliari into the top half of the table, while Lecce fell to 14th.

Sociedad survive late onslaught

Real Sociedad won away from home in La Liga for the first time since February thanks to a 90th minute goal from Luka Sučić.

Job Ochieng put Sociedad 1-0 up after 11 minutes and Yangel Herrera added a second with the help of a goalkeeping flap 20 minutes later.

However, momentum shifted after Sociedad’s Jon Martin was shown a red card for a bad tackle in the 65th.

On-loan striker Thomas Lemar got a goal back for Elche four minutes later and then Fer Nino bundled home an equalizer nine minutes later.

Elche missed a string of opportunities to grab its first win of the season and it paid the price when Sučić scored on the break in the dying seconds.

Sociedad was ninth, with seven points from five games, while Elche was joint bottom with one point.

Celta Vigo was still looking for its first win of the season after drawing at Getafe 1-1.

Celta failed to clear a corner kick from the right and Uruguayan striker Martin Satriano pounced on the loose ball to score the opener from point-blank range.

Celta’s equalizer after 57 minutes also came from a corner, Carl Starfelt heading home the counter.

Getafe’s Zaid Romero was sent off after receiving a second yellow card midway through the second period and although Celta pushed forward for the winner it was not to be for a team with just two goals in five league matches this term.

Getafe was in 15th place, and Celta was a place and a point behind.