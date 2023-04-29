You are here

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan
Hilal's Argentine coach Ramon Diaz (R) and Hilal's Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo (L) pose with the trophy following a press conference held on the eve of the first leg of AFC Champions League final between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal v Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds. (AFP)
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan
  The reigning AFC Champions League holders will face Urawa Reds for the third time in five editions of the continental competition
  Riyadh giants are the competition's most successful team with four wins
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

It is fitting that, just weeks after giving Real Madrid a real scare — which is more than Liverpool or Chelsea managed recently, Al-Hilal could soon seal their reputation as Asia’s equivalent of the European-dominating Spanish titans.

On Saturday, the Saudi Arabian giants take on Urawa Reds in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final, with the return match taking place in Japan a week later. The Blues are already the most successful team on the continent with four championships and they are now within 180 minutes of a fifth. It may not match Madrid’s 14 crowns, but it would be highly impressive nonetheless.

Like Real Madrid, Al-Hilal have the ability to cast aside domestic wobbles to rise to the big international occasions. The defending domestic champions have — partly because of their crowded fixture schedule — dropped seven points in their last three league games to fall into fourth and almost certainly out of the title race.

For a team that has won 18 league titles to be out of the running at the season climax is painful, but it does mean that coach Ramon Diaz and his players can place all their focus on ensuring that the AFC Champions League trophy stays at the King Fahd International Stadium.

It would also mean that Al-Hilal end a very busy season on a high. As well as their domestic commitments, the team went all the way at the FIFA Club World Cup with legendary wins over African champions Wydad AC on their home soil of Morocco and South American winners Flamengo of Brazil. That earned them a place in the final against Real Madrid, a thrilling match that ended 5-3 to the Spaniards but earned the team from Riyadh global respect.

That same month, Al-Hilal began the knockout stages of the Champions League, defeating Shabab Al-Ahli of Dubai and then Iranian team Foolad. That meant a semi-final against Al-Duhail of Qatar, who had just eliminated Al-Hilal’s Roshn Saudi League rivals Al-Shabab. As the game took place in Qatar, it was seen as a tough test for the champions, but Diaz’s men thrashed Al-Duhail 7-0. It was a stunning result and a performance that underlined Al-Hilal’s position as the football powerhouse of Asia.

It is no surprise that these international exploits have come at a cost — with a dip in form, notable fatigue, and several injuries.

Al-Hilal have been playing a game every three days in recent weeks. They have been without some of their star players, including captain Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari and Yasser Al-Shahrani. All three may well be fit for the final, though it remains to be seen what happens with another Saudi Arabian international, central defender Ali Al-Bulaihi. His South Korean partner at the back, Jang Hyun-soo, is also fighting for fitness. Jang was injured on Sunday as Al-Hilal moved into the King’s Cup final with a win, after extra-time, over Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah giants are the last team to win back-to-back Asian Champions League titles and now it is Al-Hilal’s turn to try and do the same.

This will be an unprecedented third meeting in a final between the same two opponents and all know in Saudi Arabia that Urawa will be tough.

The Reds won the second of their two Asian titles in their first clash with Al-Hilal in 2017. The first leg ended 1-1 in Riyadh and in the return match Rafael Silva grabbed the only goal with two minutes remaining. It was a painful defeat for Al-Hilal, who had also lost by the narrowest of margins three years earlier to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Revenge was sweet two years later when a convincing 1-0 win at home courtesy of Andre Carrillo was followed by a 2-0 victory just north of Tokyo with Al-Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis scoring the goals to earn Al-Hilal continental title number three. Number four came in November 2021 against Pohang Steelers of South Korea.

That was almost 18 months ago. With the Asian Football Confederation moving the tournament schedule from February-to-November to August-to-May, similar to the European calendar, the 2022 AFC Champions League has been the longest ever.

Urawa actually booked their place in the final in August, defeating Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea in their last-four clash. Since then the Japanese team, currently fourth in the J.League, have replaced coach Ricardo Rodriguez with Maciej Skorza. The Polish tactician was in charge of Ettifaq in 2012 and 2013 and knows about the strides that Saudi Arabian football has made since then.

“Al-Hilal are a great tram and have shown that in Asia and also at the Club World Cup,” said the 51-year-old who led Ettifaq to third place in the group stage of the 2013 Champions League. “They have some excellent foreign players but also many fine domestic players who showed what they can do at the World Cup. We know that we will have to be at our best.”

Al-Hilal have not been at their best of late, but they have a habit of rising to the big occasion, just like a certain Real Madrid. If they find their form, few would bet against title number five and an extension of their Asian dominance.

Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
  Eddie Howe praises 'first-class' Alexander Isak after Swedish striker destroyed Everton's defense in Thursday's 4-1 win
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Since the day he arrived at Newcastle United, Alexander Isak’s slender frame, running style and electric turn of pace have led fans to draw comparisons between the club’s record signing and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry — one of the Premier League’s greatest ever forwards.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has always steered away from putting that kind of pressure on the young Swedish striker’s shoulders. Well, until now. Isak has given Howe little choice, with the public evidence there for all to see.

As the former Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad man picked the ball up on the halfway line with the score at 3-1 against Everton on Thursday, few could have predicted the footballing magic they were about to witness.

The affable frontman beat a helpless Ben Godfrey not once but twice, before twisting and turning Michael Keane and Idrissa Gana Gueye in knots with hip swivels and dips of the shoulder, the ball stuck to his right instep as if attached by an invisible cord. Isak then showed pace and guile aplenty to beat Godrey again, just for good measure, before poking the ball past England keeper Jordan Pickford to teammate Jacob Murphy, who had the easiest of finishes.

While Murphy wheeled away in delight at netting his fourth goal of the season for his boyhood club, the rest of the Newcastle pack headed to Isak, their eyes fixed, jaws wide and arms outstretched. They all knew what they’d just seen — and it was something right out of the Henry playbook.

Pundits and experts flocked to show their admiration. Former Newcastle hero John Anderson, a fiesty Dubliner who does commentary for local BBC Radio screamed and burst into joyous laughter in the rows behind Arab News’ own correspondent at Goodison Park. Former England goal scorer supreme Gary Lineker took to social media to sum up the piece of play quite succinctly with the word “Wow.”

And now Howe, asked in the aftermath of his side’s seventh win in eight in the Premier League and prior to the visit of Southampton to St James’ Park, can no longer deny what he has known for so long.

“Yes, I can see the comparisons there,” said Howe reluctantly, before expressing how he’d known for some time that Isak possessed this kind of talent, even though he had yet to witness it away from the club’s PIF-funded, under development Benton training base.

“Everyone is different, there are no two players that are the same, but I do think he has some of the characteristics Thierry had,” Howe said. “He’s certainly got the speed and a similar build and frame. The footwork for the assist tonight was truly remarkable, and I think he’s got a lot of potential to improve and get better. But it’s been a great start for him here.

“I don’t think you ever know with absolute certainty (how good a player can be). Anyone who says that would be lying, because until you work with a player close-up and see them every day, I don’t think you ever know what their true capability is.

“But we’ve been very impressed with everything that he’s delivered to this point, not just technically on the pitch, but his character and how he’s handled certain situations. He’s been first-class.”

However, given Howe’s penchant for squad rotation, Isak is by no means guaranteed a place in the Magpies’ starting XI for the visit of Southampton, whom they’ve beaten three times this campaign already.

Callum Wilson, United’s other main striker, scored another brace on Merseyside to take his tally to 13 in 25 for the season. Isak scored two goals against Tottenham Hotspur just four days prior to the Everton demolition, too, but found himself benched for the next game.

Asked whether he would rotate the players again, Howe said: “I’ll assess the squad, see how everyone is physically. The big thing for me in this period of games we’ve had is trying to pick players that I think are 100 percent fit and not take chances with players.
“If I have a squad or a player in a position where I have a choice between two, I will always pick the more fit player, or who I consider to be fresher or fitter. I’ll try to get those decisions right because certainly physically, we’re going to need to be good, this is going to be a tough game,” he continued.

“It’s a difficult game. They are fighting. I watched the Arsenal game very recently and they were very good against the league leaders, scored three goals, looked a real threat on transitions and set-plays.

“We’ve played Southampton three times this season, so we know their qualities. They’re a good team and it’s going to be a difficult game.”

Howe is expected to be without French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, while there are doubts over the fitness of midfielder Sean Longstaff, who is having an ankle knock assessed by medical staff.

“Maxi won’t be fit. He won’t be available for Sunday,” Howe said. “Maybe the game after, but no guarantee at this moment. I certainly hope he’ll be fit before the end of the season, but with hamstring injuries, there’s always that element of doubt. He’s not had a setback; he just needs to build his fitness levels up and make sure he’s fully fit before he comes back.”

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again to keep Al-Nassr in the title race

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again to keep Al-Nassr in the title race
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again to keep Al-Nassr in the title race

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again to keep Al-Nassr in the title race
  The Portuguese star's early strike set the scene for a comfortable 4-0 victory over Al-Raed that keeps his side within 3 points of Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad
  Al-Nassr will hope that sixth-place Al-Taawoun, who are enduring a poor run of form but are capable of beating the big boys, can do them a favor against Al-Ittihad next week
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: For the first time since he arrived in Saudi Arabia in January, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates faced a must-win situation on Friday. And when the pressure was on, he, and they, delivered a 4-0 victory over Al-Raed at Mrsool Park.

The result means the Yellows are once again within three points of Saudi Pro League-leaders Al-Ittihad, albeit having played one game more, and still in the running for a 10th league title.

It might not have been a vintage performance from Al-Nassr but, after a goalless draw at Al-Fayha and a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in their previous two league games (as well as a shock King’s Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Al-Wehda on Monday), it was nevertheless a welcome return to winning ways.

A third-successive failure to win would have dealt a major, possibly fatal, blow to their championship hopes. On Thursday, Al-Ittihad had defeated third-placed Al-Shabab, thanks to a late, late penalty, to go six points clear. Everyone was very aware that if Al-Nassr failed to match that result the following day, the Roshn Saudi League trophy would take a big step closer to Jeddah.

In the end, however, it was a comfortable victory for the home side. And although Al-Ittihad is still three points ahead, and has six games left to play compared with Al-Nassr’s five, there is plenty to play for.

Top scorer Anderson Talisca was forced to watch the game from the stands due to suspension. But if their were any nerves because of this, Ronaldo helped to settle them after just four minutes with the kind of goal that fans of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus know very well.

When Al-Raed failed to clear their lines, the ball fell to Sultan Al-Ghannam on the right side of the area and the full-back chipped a beautiful cross toward the far post, where five-time Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo was waiting. He climbed high and sent the perfect header down, past the diving Silviu Lung and into the net for league goal number 12 since his debut in January.

The crowd went wild and almost did so again soon after, when Ayman Yahya’s shot drifted just wide of the right-hand post.

If the home fans expected that this bright start would signal the start of a crushing victory they were soon disappointed, however. Al-Raed, sitting relatively safely in the upper reaches of the bottom half of the league table, worked hard to limit the supply to the opposition’s star-studded front line.

Just before the break, Ronaldo was set free in the area, only to be forced wide by Lung, and though he managed to pull the ball back, Ali Al-Hassan, who might have been in an offside position, blasted it over. This came just moments after teammate Luiz Gustavo’s shot was saved by the Romanian goalkeeper.

The score remained 1-0 at the break but Al-Raed came very close to an equalizer seconds after the restart when Moroccan forward Karim El-Berkaoui headed a ball delivered from a free-kick just inches over the bar from close range.

In the 55th minute, Al-Nassr made their visitors pay for that miss. Ronaldo headed a Gustavo cross back across goal and Yahya fed the ball to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who cut inside on the edge of the six-yard box and fired the ball into the back of the net.

While Al-Raed had managed to trouble goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi on occasion, there was no coming back from that and the only real question was whether Al-Nassr could add to their tally. Ronaldo came close with 15 minutes remaining but the 38-year-old’s shot from close range was blocked.

The hosts finally made it 3-0 with just seconds remaining in regulation time, thanks to great work from two substitutes, as Jaloliddin Masharipov pulled the ball back for Mohammed Maran to score from close range.

There was still time after that for Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem to curl a beautiful shot from outside the area into the top corner, ending a perfect evening.

Now Al-Nassr will hope that sixth-place Al-Taawoun, a team who are enduring a poor run of form but have shown this season they are capable of beating the big boys, can do them a favor against Al-Ittihad on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Ronaldo and his teammates did their jobs and reminded their rivals that they are still fighting hard for the title.
 

Long road to AFC Champions League final reaches its destination for Scholz and Urawa

Long road to AFC Champions League final reaches its destination for Scholz and Urawa
Updated 29 April 2023
Paul Williams

Long road to AFC Champions League final reaches its destination for Scholz and Urawa

Long road to AFC Champions League final reaches its destination for Scholz and Urawa
  Japanese team visit Riyadh on Saturday for first leg of final against reigning champions Al-Hilal
Updated 29 April 2023
Paul Williams

The last time Urawa Red Diamonds played in the AFC Champions League, the Saudi Pro League season had just begun and Cristiano Ronaldo was preparing for a new Premier League season with Manchester United.

That was over eight months ago; a time when neutral venues and bio bubbles were still a thing in Asia’s continental showpiece.

Since that time one J.League season has ended and another is well under way. So it is fair to say this has not been a normal buildup to the final for the Japanese powerhouse, but Danish defender Alexander Scholz is trying to take it all in his stride.

“Actually, for us, the road to the final started even before with the win in the Emperor’s Cup final of two seasons ago,” he told “The Asian Game” podcast this week.

“That was my first half-year here and I feel like everything is connected.

“Each player has to find their way and their own approach to the game and I’m not so much thinking that it’s been a long time, I’m more thinking that it’s connected. So for me it’s positive, but for sure as a spectator (and) as someone watching from outside, it can be a bit confusing.

“I get questions from my friends, ‘is it still the same tournament or is it another tournament?’”

Much has changed in those eight months since they defeated two-time champions Jeonbuk Hyundai of South Korea in a thrilling semifinal at Saitama Stadium.

Aside from the changeover in playing personnel, with the two goalscorers in that game — Kasper Junker and Yusuke Matsuo — both since leaving the club, there has also been a change in the dugout with Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez departing at the end of a disappointing 2022 J.League season, replaced with former Ettifaq coach Maciej Skorza.

“I think the overall picture of our team has changed,” the 30-year-old said.

“I think especially our structures are much better. We’re simply stronger, we have a stronger sense of unity in the team, and I feel like we are going into the games within an attacking mindset.

“We’re training a lot of tactics, a lot of positioning, so we can rely more on each other. We have to know where the other one will be in this (situation) and that situation. This is something that in the long run is going to benefit the team,” Scholz added.

“Of course, we still have a lot of points to improve and I think it’s hard to see the style within the first six months of a new coach. It takes longer. But the signs are there.”

As Scholz explained, the arrival of the experienced Polish coach, who has won numerous Polish league titles, has had an immediate impact, with Urawa impressing in the early stages of the new season in Japan.

Despite back-to-back losses to begin the season, the Reds have since put together an unbeaten run that extends to 11 in all competitions and sit fourth on the J.League table, just two points off top spot.

It is that impressive run of form that is giving Scholz and his teammates all the confidence in the world heading into this weekend’s first leg at the King Fahd Stadium.

“We’ve been on a good run in the league,” he said.

“So we have a lot of confidence going into this game. We’re excited about it, and now we’re mostly preoccupied with the preparation with the travel ahead of us. We have to acclimatise quickly — there’s a time difference of five hours I believe.

“We (had) a game Sunday afternoon, so if we speak about the Al-Hilal game, it’s about recovering from that (league) game and adapting quickly to the new surroundings.”

Scholz, and his central defensive partner Marius Hoibraten, have the unenvious task of trying to quell the influence of Al-Hilal marksman Odion Ighalo, who needs just one goal to claim a share of the Golden Boot this season alongside Edmilson Junior from Al-Duhail.

But Scholz, who played in the UEFA Champions League for Danish side Midtjylland just a few seasons ago, scoring three goals, including one against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw, is not phased by the challenge of facing the former Watford and Manchester United star.

“It’s a great chance for me to prove myself once again,” he said.

“Every game is like an exam for me and this exam is the biggest there is here, so whether it’s him or if it’s another (striker), I always approach the game in the same way.

“But what I also know is that I cannot give him even one centimeter in this game, or he will take advantage of it. Also his playing style will probably be different from the Japanese strikers or Brazilian strikers I usually play against, so I’ll be prepared.

“But he’s like any other striker, of course. I know I have to be ready for him.”

Scholz and his teammates are more than ready — they have waited eight months for this moment.

Newcastle United edge closer to making ‘Italian’ dreams a reality with ‘Saudi kit’ demolition of Everton

Newcastle United edge closer to making ‘Italian’ dreams a reality with ‘Saudi kit’ demolition of Everton
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United edge closer to making 'Italian' dreams a reality with 'Saudi kit' demolition of Everton

Newcastle United edge closer to making ‘Italian’ dreams a reality with ‘Saudi kit’ demolition of Everton
  A finish in the Premier League's top four looks increasingly likely for Newcastle following a 4-1 win at Everton
  Tottenham are up to fifth place, on goal difference, and lead the chasers behind fourth-place United
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United fans have adopted Doris Day’s “Que Sera, Sera” to frame their trip to Wembley and the Carabao Cup final, with the song taking on a whole new sound and meaning.

Where trips to London were once warned of, now the Magpies’ faithful, littering the steadily depopulating Goodison Park on Thursday night, whimsically proclaimed to their Merseyside foes that they would not be home “for tea” as they were indeed now destined for Italy. Sounds a little more cultured than North West London, doesn’t it?

And after yet another goal-laden show on the blue half of Liverpool, it’s Champions League football that is undoubtedly on the agenda for Eddie Howe’s clinical Mags. Their fans, downtrodden for so long under the tutelage of skinflint former owner Mike Ashley, are not shy in telling everyone that, too — and why should they be? It’s been 19 years since the Champions League theme tune blasted out at St. James’ Park. Time flies when you’re having fun — and the next four months will pass in the blink of an eye for a continental-starved fanbase, as well as a newly ambitious club, management and team, keen to strut their black and white swagger across the four corners of Europe’s premier competition.

“It was always going to be a really difficult game for us. I thought we handled the occasion really well,” said head coach Howe.

“The first goal was going to be crucial. I thought the first 45 minutes were a bit bitty and transitional for both teams, but second-half, I think you saw us at our best. We were really clinical in front of the goal.

“I think confidence was there; it was evident in that second half. Maybe the edge to the game had gone, but you’ve got to earn the right to get to that point because Everton put us under pressure with a lot of long balls and crosses into our box, but I thought we defended our goal really well. The first goal was probably our best move, and it came at a good time for us.

“In any game, you have to do the basics right. I thought we had to be perfect tonight because Everton would take advantage if we weren’t. Mentally, we had to be really good. I thought we learned from the game here last year, which was very similar in terms of timing and conditions. Really positive night for us.”

Four goals on one night, following on from six on Sunday, and these could easily have been seven, eight or nine had Newcastle taken their many and varied chances.

Everything Howe seems to touch, at the moment, turns to gold.

He took two-goal Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak out — a real luxury of a side playing as fluently as the Magpies at present — and brought in Callum Wilson, who only went and added another two to his tally this season, which, at 13 goals, is his best since signing three years back.

As well as Wilson, Joelinton has recorded his best goalscoring return at Newcastle, albeit from a much deeper position, and netted his eighth goal, a defining second on the night, before some Isak magic laid a fourth on for fellow substitute Murphy.

A bizarre Dwight McNeil curler swirled past Nick Pope to reduce the arrears before VAR ruled out what looked like a goal-of-the-season contender from Fabian Schar, which would have proven not only the icing on the cake but the cherry and sprinkles, too. All of this wearing the lesser spotted “Saudi shirt,” the first win the club has recorded in their recently adopted white and green garb.

Howe added: “I’m very proud to be the manager of the group. They’re individually incredible personalities, and I think that’s reflected in the team you’re seeing at the moment. They’re in a good place, but we know nothing is taken for granted from our perspective.

“It puts us in a much stronger position. We knew the difficulty of the previous two games. Tottenham and Everton are two tough games at any stage of the season, so to get six points is a great return. We have another game this week, which is equally as difficult in a slightly different way. Quick turnaround, we need to rest and go again.

“For us, it’s onto the next game. We want to get as many points as possible and see where we are at the end of the season.”

Eight points clear of fifth-placed Aston Villa, and another one back to Liverpool in sixth. Newcastle United have never positioned themselves so far in the top flight’s top four this season.

Howe urged fans and journalists to bin their calculators and stop worrying about point gaps. He only has eyes for the next game. It’s tough for everyone else to summon that “elite” mindset. They’re all getting a little carried away — and so they should.

This season, these feelings, have been a long, long time in the making. They don’t come cheap. Tears have been shed aplenty in the two decades since the likes of Barcelona graced United’s little cathedral on the hill.

Champions League is back in touching distance — and it’s exactly what Howe’s Newcastle, who have been an energetic, marauding breath of fresh air in the top flight this season, deserve.

Days gone by delivered games against the Rotherhams and Burton Albions of this world, but now, finally, dreams of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, or AC Milan and Ajax, seem set to turn into reality.

Fiorentina eliminate Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final

Fiorentina eliminate Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

Fiorentina eliminate Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final

Fiorentina eliminate Cremonese to reach Italian Cup final
  A 0-0 draw was enough for Fiorentina to advance after winning the first leg 2-0
  The Tuscan squad eliminated Cremonese and will also face Basel in the Europa Conference League semifinals next month
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

FLORENCE, Italy: Fiorentina are in the running for domestic and European trophies this season.

The Tuscan squad eliminated Cremonese on Thursday to reach the Italian Cup final against Inter Milan and will also face Basel in the Europa Conference League semifinals next month.

A 0-0 draw was enough for Fiorentina to advance after winning the first leg 2-0.

Defending champions Inter eliminated Juventus in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Fiorentina produced many more chances than Cremonese but never really came close to scoring.

Fiorentina are aiming for its seventh Italian Cup trophy, which would put them level with Lazio for fourth place on the all-time list behind Juventus (14), Roma (9) and Inter (8). The Viola last won the Italian Cup in 2001.

Cremonese had eliminated Serie A leader Napoli and Roma in succession to get to the last four.

By reaching the final, Fiorentina also qualified for next season’s expanded Italian Super Cup, which will feature the two finalists and the top two finishers in Serie A.

The final will be held May 24 in Rome.

