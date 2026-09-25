Qatar, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Muslim World League (MWL) condemned Thursday's missile attacks launched by Yemen's Houthis against Saudi Arabia's cities of Taif and Yanbu, reaffirming their support for the Kingdom's security and stability.

In a statement on Friday, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a reprehensible act of aggression that showed a blatant disregard for civilian lives, violated Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and constituted a clear breach of international law. It called for an immediate halt to such irresponsible acts.

The Muslim World League (MWL), in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated its condemnation of these treacherous terrorist attacks, which violate religious values as well as international and humanitarian law and norms. The attacks further demonstrate the terrorist militia’s criminal practice of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi also strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirming the GCC's full support for the Kingdom and all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability, and protect its citizens and residents.