Benzema nets hat trick in Madrid win, Vinícius takes knock

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
  • More importantly for Madrid, its players showed the ambition they lacked in a 4-2 loss at Girona midweek
BARCELONA, Spain: Karim Benzema scored a first-half hat trick to lead Real Madrid to a 4-2 win over Almeria in a Spanish league game that included an injury scare for forward Vinícius Júnior on Sarturday.
The comfortable win over Almeria ensured Madrid remained in second place while Barcelona maintained its commanding 11-point lead after beating nine-man Real Betis 4-0.
But whether Madrid’s season ends in success or failure will hinge on next weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and its Champions League semifinal rematch from last season with Manchester City.
With Luka Modric already doubtful for those critical games, the last thing coach Carlo Ancelotti needed was to see his best winger grab his right knee and ask to be substituted several minutes after banging into a defender.
After the match Ancelotti said Vinícius would likely be good to go.
“He had a knock on his knee that bothered him, but it’s nothing, just a knock,” Ancelotti said. “I think he will be fine in a couple of days. He will be ready for the cup final.”
Fellow Brazil forward Rodrygo also ended the game on the bench with an ice pack on his left knee. But he didn’t seem to be injured.
Madrid has one more Liga game at Real Sociedad before the Copa final against Osasuna in Seville. Three days later Madrid hosts City on May 9.
More importantly for Madrid, its players showed the ambition they lacked in a 4-2 loss at Girona midweek. That defeat led Ancelotti to admit his team lacked motivation for the league with Barcelona so far ahead on the table.
BENZEMA BLITZ
Benzema tapped in the fifth-minute opener at the Santiago Bernabeu after Vinícius dribbled past Houboulang Mendes and used the outside of his right boot to square the ball.
Rodrygo, who also scored Madrid’s fourth goal from long range just after halftime, produced another assist for Benzema after an audacious dribbling move. With Almeria’s Samu Costa draped over his back, Rodrygo rolled the ball with the back of his boot to slip it behind the defender. He spun around Costa to pick up his dribble and found Benzema to score in the 17th.
Benzema’s third came in the 42nd from a spot kick after Largie Ramazani fouled Lucas Váquez.
Ancelotti, however, still had some worries about his defense after Lázaro scored in first-half injury time and Lucas Robertone headed in following Rodrygo’s goal.
“I don’t understand how in two games we have conceded six goals,” Ancelotti said. “I am angry. I hope this serves as a message to my team.”
Vinícius and Eduardo Camavinga will both miss Tuesday’s game at Real Sociedad after earning one-game suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards.
RAINING GOALS
Even the weather complemented Barcelona’s win over Betis as it rained steadily, bringing a bit of relief to one of the driest areas of drought-stricken Spain. The club posted a message on Twitter saying “We love a rainy night.”
Betis’ Édgar González had a night to forget at Camp Nou. He replaced the injured Luiz Felipe in the 12th minute, but by the 33rd he was heading back to the bench after being sent off with two yellow cards for fouls.
So it went for Betis, which saw its chances for a Champions League berth fade. Manuel Pellegrini’s side was left in sixth place at nine points behind Sociedad, which holds fourth place and the last spot for Europe’s elite competition.
Barcelona was already winning thanks to a 14th-minute header by Andreas Christensen before Édgar left Betis undermanned. Robert Lewandowski then took his league-leading tally to 19 goals, two more than Benzema.
Raphinha, who crossed the ball for Christensen’s opener, added a third goal in the 39th.
Ousmane Dembélé went on late for his first appearance since the Barcelona winger injured his left thigh in late January.
Betis veteran Joaquín Sánchez received an ovation from a large part of Barcelona’s 88,000-strong crowd when he went on as a second-half substitute. The 41-year-old forward recently announced he will retire after this season, the 23rd of his career.
Betis finished with nine men after Joaquín walked off with what looked like a right knee issue in the 80th and all their substitutions made.
Betis’ Guido Rodríguez then turned a pass by Ansu Fati into his own net.
TEEN DEBUT
Fifteen-year-old Lamine Yamal debuted for Barcelona in the final minutes.
Barcelona said the forward is the youngest player to play a Spanish league game in club history. In 1902, a 13-year-old played for Barcelona in a cup competition.
Yamal would have scored if not for a save by goalkeeper Rui Silva.
“I told him to try things. And boy did he do that, and at 15 years old, imagine that,” coach Xavi Hernández said. “He almost scored, almost assisted for a teammate. He can become a special player.”
TOO LATE
Elche rolled to its biggest win of an otherwise painful season when it beat Rayo Vallecano 4-0. The last-placed side was still 16 points from safety with six games left.

  • Reigning champions from Saudi must now negotiate a difficult second leg in Japan next Saturday to win the title for fifth time
RIYADH: “Go Blues” was the message held up by the fans inside the packed King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday and that is exactly what Al-Hilal initially did against Urawa Reds of Japan before being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final.

It is also something they will have to do next Saturday in Japan in the return match if they are to extend their continental record from four titles to five.

What started out as a promising evening ended in frustration and rancour for both Al-Hilal as well as Salem Al-Dawsari.

The 30-year-old loves nothing more than scoring big goals in big games. Urawa Reds fans will remember his strike in the second leg of the 2019 final in Japan which took the trophy away from them and gave the West Asians revenge for the 2017 final defeat. Fans everywhere else will never forget his spectacular winner for Saudi Arabia against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. His early goal put Al-Hilal in control but late in the game, he was sent off and Al-Hilal will have to go and win without him. 

By that time, Urawa, going for their third title, had levelled out of nowhere with Shinzo Koroki scoring early in the second half meaning that everything was different, the tie, the teams and the noise.

As it started however, the atmosphere in Riyadh was exactly what you would expect given the size of these two clubs. It was Al-Hilal who put in the performance to match and after a cagey opening, they were ahead after just 13 minutes. 

It is not a goal that the visitors will want to watch again. Michael Delgado beat his man down the right and fired over a low cross. Alexander Scholz left it for the goalkeeper and vice versa meaning the ball rolled right through to the far post where Al-Dawsari was ghosting to fire an unstoppable shot high into the net.

If it was loud before, new levels were reached as the talisman celebrated another hugely important goal in a hugely impressive career. Urawa were suddenly trying just to stay in the game.

They almost got in just before the half-hour but just as Koroki prepared to receive the ball in space on the edge of the area, the veteran striker slipped. The home team were more threatening and while they did not create many clear chances before the break, there was no do doubt as to which of the two teams were directing the tempo of this match, and it was not the Japanese. With more than two-thirds of possession, the home team were in control.

And then they were level with a goal out of nothing after 53 minutes. In a bid to prevent a through pass, Ali-Al Bulaihi, recently returned from injury, stuck a foot out outside the area. The defender watched with horror as he succeeded only in diverting the ball against his own post. There was little that goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf could do as Koroki fired home the rebound as the small corner of Urawa fans went crazy.

It was not only against the run of play but changed the play completely for a while. As the noise level dropped, the Japanese team grew in confidence. Suddenly, it was all looking like a real test for Al-Hilal in a game that had been looking very comfortable indeed. Just after the hour, Urawa sent the ball into a crowded area resulting in panic in the Al-Hilal backline.

Soon after the Saudi Arabian team came close to the second. Marega collected the ball on the right side of the area and his low shot on the turn rolled millimetres wide of the post. It lifted the King Fahd Stadium and once again it was the Blue shirts charging forward. Roshn Saudi League top scorer Odion Ighalo was soon flicking a header just over but the Nigerian will be disappointed by the lack of supply that came his way.

As the game entered the final quarter, Urawa were obviously satisfied  with the outcome and more than once the players were ticked off by officials for wasting time. The frustration felt by the home players was evident four minutes from the end as Al-Dawsari was sent off, as he was in the second leg of the 2017 final loss to the same team, for kicking out at Ken Iwao after the two tangled. He will be missed in Japan.

It is, of course, not over yet and that will be the message from coach Ramon Diaz. There will be another big, loud and passionate crowd at Saitama Stadium next Saturday but Al-Hilal have won there before and are going to have to go and do so again.

  • The reigning AFC Champions League holders will face Urawa Reds for the third time in five editions of the continental competition
  • Riyadh giants are the competition’s most successful team with four wins
It is fitting that, just weeks after giving Real Madrid a real scare — which is more than Liverpool or Chelsea managed recently, Al-Hilal could soon seal their reputation as Asia’s equivalent of the European-dominating Spanish titans.

On Saturday, the Saudi Arabian giants take on Urawa Reds in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final, with the return match taking place in Japan a week later. The Blues are already the most successful team on the continent with four championships and they are now within 180 minutes of a fifth. It may not match Madrid’s 14 crowns, but it would be highly impressive nonetheless.

Like Real Madrid, Al-Hilal have the ability to cast aside domestic wobbles to rise to the big international occasions. The defending domestic champions have — partly because of their crowded fixture schedule — dropped seven points in their last three league games to fall into fourth and almost certainly out of the title race.

For a team that has won 18 league titles to be out of the running at the season climax is painful, but it does mean that coach Ramon Diaz and his players can place all their focus on ensuring that the AFC Champions League trophy stays at the King Fahd International Stadium.

It would also mean that Al-Hilal end a very busy season on a high. As well as their domestic commitments, the team went all the way at the FIFA Club World Cup with legendary wins over African champions Wydad AC on their home soil of Morocco and South American winners Flamengo of Brazil. That earned them a place in the final against Real Madrid, a thrilling match that ended 5-3 to the Spaniards but earned the team from Riyadh global respect.

That same month, Al-Hilal began the knockout stages of the Champions League, defeating Shabab Al-Ahli of Dubai and then Iranian team Foolad. That meant a semi-final against Al-Duhail of Qatar, who had just eliminated Al-Hilal’s Roshn Saudi League rivals Al-Shabab. As the game took place in Qatar, it was seen as a tough test for the champions, but Diaz’s men thrashed Al-Duhail 7-0. It was a stunning result and a performance that underlined Al-Hilal’s position as the football powerhouse of Asia.

It is no surprise that these international exploits have come at a cost — with a dip in form, notable fatigue, and several injuries.

Al-Hilal have been playing a game every three days in recent weeks. They have been without some of their star players, including captain Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari and Yasser Al-Shahrani. All three may well be fit for the final, though it remains to be seen what happens with another Saudi Arabian international, central defender Ali Al-Bulaihi. His South Korean partner at the back, Jang Hyun-soo, is also fighting for fitness. Jang was injured on Sunday as Al-Hilal moved into the King’s Cup final with a win, after extra-time, over Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah giants are the last team to win back-to-back Asian Champions League titles and now it is Al-Hilal’s turn to try and do the same.

This will be an unprecedented third meeting in a final between the same two opponents and all know in Saudi Arabia that Urawa will be tough.

The Reds won the second of their two Asian titles in their first clash with Al-Hilal in 2017. The first leg ended 1-1 in Riyadh and in the return match Rafael Silva grabbed the only goal with two minutes remaining. It was a painful defeat for Al-Hilal, who had also lost by the narrowest of margins three years earlier to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Revenge was sweet two years later when a convincing 1-0 win at home courtesy of Andre Carrillo was followed by a 2-0 victory just north of Tokyo with Al-Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis scoring the goals to earn Al-Hilal continental title number three. Number four came in November 2021 against Pohang Steelers of South Korea.

That was almost 18 months ago. With the Asian Football Confederation moving the tournament schedule from February-to-November to August-to-May, similar to the European calendar, the 2022 AFC Champions League has been the longest ever.

Urawa actually booked their place in the final in August, defeating Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea in their last-four clash. Since then the Japanese team, currently fourth in the J.League, have replaced coach Ricardo Rodriguez with Maciej Skorza. The Polish tactician was in charge of Ettifaq in 2012 and 2013 and knows about the strides that Saudi Arabian football has made since then.

“Al-Hilal are a great tram and have shown that in Asia and also at the Club World Cup,” said the 51-year-old who led Ettifaq to third place in the group stage of the 2013 Champions League. “They have some excellent foreign players but also many fine domestic players who showed what they can do at the World Cup. We know that we will have to be at our best.”

Al-Hilal have not been at their best of late, but they have a habit of rising to the big occasion, just like a certain Real Madrid. If they find their form, few would bet against title number five and an extension of their Asian dominance.

  • Eddie Howe praises ‘first-class’ Alexander Isak after Swedish striker destroyed Everton’s defense in Thursday’s 4-1 win
NEWCASTLE: Since the day he arrived at Newcastle United, Alexander Isak’s slender frame, running style and electric turn of pace have led fans to draw comparisons between the club’s record signing and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry — one of the Premier League’s greatest ever forwards.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has always steered away from putting that kind of pressure on the young Swedish striker’s shoulders. Well, until now. Isak has given Howe little choice, with the public evidence there for all to see.

As the former Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad man picked the ball up on the halfway line with the score at 3-1 against Everton on Thursday, few could have predicted the footballing magic they were about to witness.

The affable frontman beat a helpless Ben Godfrey not once but twice, before twisting and turning Michael Keane and Idrissa Gana Gueye in knots with hip swivels and dips of the shoulder, the ball stuck to his right instep as if attached by an invisible cord. Isak then showed pace and guile aplenty to beat Godrey again, just for good measure, before poking the ball past England keeper Jordan Pickford to teammate Jacob Murphy, who had the easiest of finishes.

While Murphy wheeled away in delight at netting his fourth goal of the season for his boyhood club, the rest of the Newcastle pack headed to Isak, their eyes fixed, jaws wide and arms outstretched. They all knew what they’d just seen — and it was something right out of the Henry playbook.

Pundits and experts flocked to show their admiration. Former Newcastle hero John Anderson, a fiesty Dubliner who does commentary for local BBC Radio screamed and burst into joyous laughter in the rows behind Arab News’ own correspondent at Goodison Park. Former England goal scorer supreme Gary Lineker took to social media to sum up the piece of play quite succinctly with the word “Wow.”

And now Howe, asked in the aftermath of his side’s seventh win in eight in the Premier League and prior to the visit of Southampton to St James’ Park, can no longer deny what he has known for so long.

“Yes, I can see the comparisons there,” said Howe reluctantly, before expressing how he’d known for some time that Isak possessed this kind of talent, even though he had yet to witness it away from the club’s PIF-funded, under development Benton training base.

“Everyone is different, there are no two players that are the same, but I do think he has some of the characteristics Thierry had,” Howe said. “He’s certainly got the speed and a similar build and frame. The footwork for the assist tonight was truly remarkable, and I think he’s got a lot of potential to improve and get better. But it’s been a great start for him here.

“I don’t think you ever know with absolute certainty (how good a player can be). Anyone who says that would be lying, because until you work with a player close-up and see them every day, I don’t think you ever know what their true capability is.

“But we’ve been very impressed with everything that he’s delivered to this point, not just technically on the pitch, but his character and how he’s handled certain situations. He’s been first-class.”

However, given Howe’s penchant for squad rotation, Isak is by no means guaranteed a place in the Magpies’ starting XI for the visit of Southampton, whom they’ve beaten three times this campaign already.

Callum Wilson, United’s other main striker, scored another brace on Merseyside to take his tally to 13 in 25 for the season. Isak scored two goals against Tottenham Hotspur just four days prior to the Everton demolition, too, but found himself benched for the next game.

Asked whether he would rotate the players again, Howe said: “I’ll assess the squad, see how everyone is physically. The big thing for me in this period of games we’ve had is trying to pick players that I think are 100 percent fit and not take chances with players.
“If I have a squad or a player in a position where I have a choice between two, I will always pick the more fit player, or who I consider to be fresher or fitter. I’ll try to get those decisions right because certainly physically, we’re going to need to be good, this is going to be a tough game,” he continued.

“It’s a difficult game. They are fighting. I watched the Arsenal game very recently and they were very good against the league leaders, scored three goals, looked a real threat on transitions and set-plays.

“We’ve played Southampton three times this season, so we know their qualities. They’re a good team and it’s going to be a difficult game.”

Howe is expected to be without French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, while there are doubts over the fitness of midfielder Sean Longstaff, who is having an ankle knock assessed by medical staff.

“Maxi won’t be fit. He won’t be available for Sunday,” Howe said. “Maybe the game after, but no guarantee at this moment. I certainly hope he’ll be fit before the end of the season, but with hamstring injuries, there’s always that element of doubt. He’s not had a setback; he just needs to build his fitness levels up and make sure he’s fully fit before he comes back.”

  • The Portuguese star’s early strike set the scene for a comfortable 4-0 victory over Al-Raed that keeps his side within 3 points of Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad
RIYADH: For the first time since he arrived in Saudi Arabia in January, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates faced a must-win situation on Friday. And when the pressure was on, he, and they, delivered a 4-0 victory over Al-Raed at Mrsool Park.

The result means the Yellows are once again within three points of Saudi Pro League-leaders Al-Ittihad, albeit having played one game more, and still in the running for a 10th league title.

It might not have been a vintage performance from Al-Nassr but, after a goalless draw at Al-Fayha and a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in their previous two league games (as well as a shock King’s Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Al-Wehda on Monday), it was nevertheless a welcome return to winning ways.

A third-successive failure to win would have dealt a major, possibly fatal, blow to their championship hopes. On Thursday, Al-Ittihad had defeated third-placed Al-Shabab, thanks to a late, late penalty, to go six points clear. Everyone was very aware that if Al-Nassr failed to match that result the following day, the Roshn Saudi League trophy would take a big step closer to Jeddah.

In the end, however, it was a comfortable victory for the home side. And although Al-Ittihad is still three points ahead, and has six games left to play compared with Al-Nassr’s five, there is plenty to play for.

Top scorer Anderson Talisca was forced to watch the game from the stands due to suspension. But if their were any nerves because of this, Ronaldo helped to settle them after just four minutes with the kind of goal that fans of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus know very well.

When Al-Raed failed to clear their lines, the ball fell to Sultan Al-Ghannam on the right side of the area and the full-back chipped a beautiful cross toward the far post, where five-time Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo was waiting. He climbed high and sent the perfect header down, past the diving Silviu Lung and into the net for league goal number 12 since his debut in January.

The crowd went wild and almost did so again soon after, when Ayman Yahya’s shot drifted just wide of the right-hand post.

If the home fans expected that this bright start would signal the start of a crushing victory they were soon disappointed, however. Al-Raed, sitting relatively safely in the upper reaches of the bottom half of the league table, worked hard to limit the supply to the opposition’s star-studded front line.

Just before the break, Ronaldo was set free in the area, only to be forced wide by Lung, and though he managed to pull the ball back, Ali Al-Hassan, who might have been in an offside position, blasted it over. This came just moments after teammate Luiz Gustavo’s shot was saved by the Romanian goalkeeper.

The score remained 1-0 at the break but Al-Raed came very close to an equalizer seconds after the restart when Moroccan forward Karim El-Berkaoui headed a ball delivered from a free-kick just inches over the bar from close range.

In the 55th minute, Al-Nassr made their visitors pay for that miss. Ronaldo headed a Gustavo cross back across goal and Yahya fed the ball to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who cut inside on the edge of the six-yard box and fired the ball into the back of the net.

While Al-Raed had managed to trouble goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi on occasion, there was no coming back from that and the only real question was whether Al-Nassr could add to their tally. Ronaldo came close with 15 minutes remaining but the 38-year-old’s shot from close range was blocked.

The hosts finally made it 3-0 with just seconds remaining in regulation time, thanks to great work from two substitutes, as Jaloliddin Masharipov pulled the ball back for Mohammed Maran to score from close range.

There was still time after that for Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem to curl a beautiful shot from outside the area into the top corner, ending a perfect evening.

Now Al-Nassr will hope that sixth-place Al-Taawoun, a team who are enduring a poor run of form but have shown this season they are capable of beating the big boys, can do them a favor against Al-Ittihad on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Ronaldo and his teammates did their jobs and reminded their rivals that they are still fighting hard for the title.
 

  • Japanese team visit Riyadh on Saturday for first leg of final against reigning champions Al-Hilal
The last time Urawa Red Diamonds played in the AFC Champions League, the Saudi Pro League season had just begun and Cristiano Ronaldo was preparing for a new Premier League season with Manchester United.

That was over eight months ago; a time when neutral venues and bio bubbles were still a thing in Asia’s continental showpiece.

Since that time one J.League season has ended and another is well under way. So it is fair to say this has not been a normal buildup to the final for the Japanese powerhouse, but Danish defender Alexander Scholz is trying to take it all in his stride.

“Actually, for us, the road to the final started even before with the win in the Emperor’s Cup final of two seasons ago,” he told “The Asian Game” podcast this week.

“That was my first half-year here and I feel like everything is connected.

“Each player has to find their way and their own approach to the game and I’m not so much thinking that it’s been a long time, I’m more thinking that it’s connected. So for me it’s positive, but for sure as a spectator (and) as someone watching from outside, it can be a bit confusing.

“I get questions from my friends, ‘is it still the same tournament or is it another tournament?’”

Much has changed in those eight months since they defeated two-time champions Jeonbuk Hyundai of South Korea in a thrilling semifinal at Saitama Stadium.

Aside from the changeover in playing personnel, with the two goalscorers in that game — Kasper Junker and Yusuke Matsuo — both since leaving the club, there has also been a change in the dugout with Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez departing at the end of a disappointing 2022 J.League season, replaced with former Ettifaq coach Maciej Skorza.

“I think the overall picture of our team has changed,” the 30-year-old said.

“I think especially our structures are much better. We’re simply stronger, we have a stronger sense of unity in the team, and I feel like we are going into the games within an attacking mindset.

“We’re training a lot of tactics, a lot of positioning, so we can rely more on each other. We have to know where the other one will be in this (situation) and that situation. This is something that in the long run is going to benefit the team,” Scholz added.

“Of course, we still have a lot of points to improve and I think it’s hard to see the style within the first six months of a new coach. It takes longer. But the signs are there.”

As Scholz explained, the arrival of the experienced Polish coach, who has won numerous Polish league titles, has had an immediate impact, with Urawa impressing in the early stages of the new season in Japan.

Despite back-to-back losses to begin the season, the Reds have since put together an unbeaten run that extends to 11 in all competitions and sit fourth on the J.League table, just two points off top spot.

It is that impressive run of form that is giving Scholz and his teammates all the confidence in the world heading into this weekend’s first leg at the King Fahd Stadium.

“We’ve been on a good run in the league,” he said.

“So we have a lot of confidence going into this game. We’re excited about it, and now we’re mostly preoccupied with the preparation with the travel ahead of us. We have to acclimatise quickly — there’s a time difference of five hours I believe.

“We (had) a game Sunday afternoon, so if we speak about the Al-Hilal game, it’s about recovering from that (league) game and adapting quickly to the new surroundings.”

Scholz, and his central defensive partner Marius Hoibraten, have the unenvious task of trying to quell the influence of Al-Hilal marksman Odion Ighalo, who needs just one goal to claim a share of the Golden Boot this season alongside Edmilson Junior from Al-Duhail.

But Scholz, who played in the UEFA Champions League for Danish side Midtjylland just a few seasons ago, scoring three goals, including one against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw, is not phased by the challenge of facing the former Watford and Manchester United star.

“It’s a great chance for me to prove myself once again,” he said.

“Every game is like an exam for me and this exam is the biggest there is here, so whether it’s him or if it’s another (striker), I always approach the game in the same way.

“But what I also know is that I cannot give him even one centimeter in this game, or he will take advantage of it. Also his playing style will probably be different from the Japanese strikers or Brazilian strikers I usually play against, so I’ll be prepared.

“But he’s like any other striker, of course. I know I have to be ready for him.”

Scholz and his teammates are more than ready — they have waited eight months for this moment.

