Saudi International Crafts Week to open in June

Rayan Mal discusses his journey with digital art and the promising future of Saudi talent
Updated 01 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi digital media artist Rayan Mal had a gut feeling that this would be his career when he took his first picture with a camera given to him by his father.
“I felt strange inside as I held this expensive camera. This means a lot to me because the first image I ever took was for my mother, who passed away a few years later,” he said.
Gradually, Mal expanded beyond photography and entered the field of filmmaking, incorporating digital work into the videos.
“I use digital art in my images and videos to convey what’s happening in my head. Adding motion graphics and creative designs gives the content a lovely taste and lets the viewer see what's happening in my head. It's kind of like a visual message I offer to others,” Mal said.
He has received short video prizes, including one from Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment.
“I was awarded by Turki Al-Sheikh, which was something that I did not expect, but it feels so good that the officials are focusing on the youth’s talent and supporting them, and this makes me want to do more for my country,” Mal said.
HIGHLIGHT
During the pandemic, Mal recorded a short video on how Makkah dealt with COVID-19 and the efforts made by the authorities. It earned him the Waai Award 2021 in the short film category from the Ministry of Health.
The young artist also made a video in Boulevard Riyadh City on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day, which was also retweeted by Al-Sheikh.
To showcase one of the season’s festivals of cosplay talent in the Boulevard world, he shot an incredible movie, edited it, and added his designs and effects to make it nostalgic. This was part of his ongoing creative projects for the Riyadh Season.
His “Hajj Feelings” short video, which highlighted pilgrims’ experience and organization of Saudi officials during Hajj, also won him an award in a competition from the Ministry of Interior in 2019.
I'm from Makkah, the home of Islam and people of all colors and ethnicities. In my videos, I like to demonstrate how my hometown treats visitors with grace and humanity.
Rayan Mal, Saudi artist
“I’m from Makkah, the home of Islam and people of all colors and ethnicities. In my videos, I like to demonstrate how my hometown treats visitors with grace and humanity,” he said.
In future, Mal wants to make his own production house to collaborate and connect talents with other people and businesses to expand the digital art community in the Kingdom.
“I have seen tremendous potential in people younger than me. I also feel that the Kingdom focuses on talents and the art scene and produces art events everywhere. If we only believe, we can outperform international shows,” he said.
Jordan’s crown prince shares heartfelt birthday message for his Saudi fiance
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on Friday wrote a heartfelt message to his fiance, Saudi Arabia’s Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, for her birthday.
“Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you,” the crown prince wrote on Instagram sharing a picture of Al-Saif, who can be seen smiling as she holds onto the reins of a horse.
Lebanese-American master Nabil Kanso’s son discusses his late father’s work and legacy
The final installment in our series focusing on contemporary Arab-American artists in honor of Arab-American Heritage Month
Updated 30 April 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: It’s been 48 years since the Lebanese Civil War broke out. The 15-year catastrophe split families apart and sent thousands to their graves. Although the conflict ended in 1990, its effects are still palpable in Lebanese society today. One artist who boldly captured it all on apocalyptic large-scale canvases was the Lebanese-American master Nabil Kanso, who died in 2019.
“He’s one of the few artists that painted throughout the duration of the war and afterwards as well,” Daniel Kanso, the artist’s son and co-founder of the Estate of Nabil Kanso, tells Arab News.
Following Kanso’s death from cancer, the estate was founded in Atlanta, where the artist worked for nearly four decades until his passing.
“It was really a promise that we made to him,” says Daniel. “He built the bones of the foundation during his life. He was very meticulous in writing, cataloging and preserving his works, because he knew that a day would come when the world would be ready to embrace the work. He made a lot of sacrifices to do that. He put every penny and ounce of blood, sweat and tears into his work. Growing up with that, it’s hard not to feel a responsibility to be faithful to it.”
Nabil Kanso was born in 1940 to a Druze family and was raised in west Beirut. For his 16th birthday, he was gifted a camera. As political tensions rose in the late Fifties, he was told by a soldier: “A camera is more dangerous than a gun.” He sketched instead. While there were no modern museums in the country at the time, Lebanon’s ancient ruins offered cultural inspiration for him. The Sixties were an exciting time for the young man; he travelled to the UK and Europe and educated himself on masters of war painting, including Picasso and Goya.
Kanso’s life in the United States began in New York in 1966. “Once he gets there, it really becomes his vocation to dedicate himself to art,” said Daniel. His first space in New York was a five-story townhouse, where a non-commercial, artist-run gallery was born. Though it proved unsustainable, it was frequented by art critics from Art News, the world’s oldest art magazine, and professionals including Alfred Barr, the Museum of Modern Art’s first director.
Kanso was radically doing things his own way. At a time when pop art and minimalism were in vogue, curators were not always accepting of his style of neo-expressionist canvases that took over entire walls. He didn’t sell his work at galleries or auction houses. “He wanted the work to do something larger and to have larger meaning,” explains Daniel. “He was painting to communicate a message of peace, pacifism, and humanism.”
Kanso was concerned by the political chaos of the Cold War era — which included the Lebanese Civil War, the Vietnam War, and unrest in Latin America — and by the Gulf Wars of the 90s and the 2000s. He was also inspired by literature and history. His large-scale work is dark, hellish, and confrontational.
“He wanted to activate you. He wanted you to be forced to confront what was happening and be surrounded by it,” says Daniel. “Art can’t save the world, but it can reveal something deeper about us and connect us.”
Kanso’s work was, at times, deemed too intense for the public. “He was ahead of his time,” notes Daniel. In the mid-80s, in the racialized deep South state of Georgia, he put on a show of paintings depicting a black man with a white woman, based on Shakespeare’s “Othello.” Some of the images were taken down and the media was there to cover the controversy. “It was really traumatic for him to see that,” Daniel says.
While the American art scene has now embraced artists of Arab background, that was not the case during Kanso’s time, when anti-Arab sentiment was strong. “An immigrant with a thick accent and dark skin expressing an unvarnished and direct opinion was challenging to the establishment,” says Daniel.
Beyond the fiery passion of his father’s work, Daniel remembers a gentle, family-oriented man, who was a “bridge builder.” Several estate projects are underway, including retrospectives in the US. Daniel and his sister Lilly are trying to raise awareness about their father’s remarkable life.
“This was an artist who lived and died for his work,” says Daniel. “We can see the hunger, as people learn more about the work. You’ll see this artist a lot more.”
REVIEW: Apple TV+ thriller ‘Ghosted’ may haunt you for all the wrong reasons
Romantic-action movie with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas is a real dud
Updated 28 April 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: The new Apple TV+ romantic thriller “Ghosted” wants you to know just how self-aware this movie is. After all, it has global action megastar Chris Evans as — get this — a humble farmer with needy attachment issues who is about as far from Captain America as you can get. It’s an action film, where the lead character is awful at action. Which is funny, right? Because he’s famously good at being in action films, yeah?
All this is spelled out in the first half hour. Evans plays Cole, a handsome homebody with a tendency to scare women away by coming on a little strong. When he meets Sadie (Ana de Armas), the pair hit it off and Cole wonders if maybe, this time, he can play it cool. But when she doesn’t text him back immediately, Cole immediately ramps up the creepiness by following her on a work trip to London, where he learns that she is, in fact, a CIA agent, and he is now a hapless civilian caught up in a world of high-octane stunts and world-ending superweapons. Which is funny because, as you’ll remember, Chris Evans is famously good at being in action films, right? Right!
What really hamstrings “Ghosted” — aside from the bizarrely repetitive direction by usually reliable Dexter Fletcher, and his use of the same ‘stop-the-music’ gag about three times too many — is the fact that any story like this inevitably hinges on believable chemistry between the two stars. And, sadly, Evans and de Armas — as good-looking a couple as they undoubtedly are — are about as convincing as the leads in a mediocre high-school play. All the neat set pieces in the world can’t cover up the lack of any kind of ‘rom’ in this rom-action movie. It says a lot when a flurry of (very funny) cameos are the best thing about a film. Audiences might want to give “Ghosted” a swipe left.
Saudi Film Commission to host discussion of role of film in documenting communities
Event will examine issues such as the responsibilities of industry professionals, the ethics of film production and the role of media in shaping awareness of communities and culture
Forms part of an ongoing series of panel discussions hosted by the Saudi Film Commission designed to enhance communication within the film community
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission will host a panel discussion on April 30 about the documentation of individual and community experiences on film.
The virtual event, organized under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, will cover a number of topics related to this role of film and the media in the Kingdom, organizers said, including the responsibilities that professionals within the film industry, such as directors, producers and screen writers, have in relation to their communities, the ethics of film production, and the role of media in shaping public understanding of communities and culture.
One of the aims is to emphasize the important role of media and the ways in which the identities of communities and societies can be preserved through cinema, by exploring the documented experiences of filmmakers and their personal views, and discussing the development of critical theories and practices of film documentation.
The event is part of an ongoing series of panel discussions hosted by the Saudi Film Commission designed to enhance communication within the film community in the Kingdom by creating spaces for dialogue and the sharing of opinions, while identifying and exploring proposals and views on developing the sector, and motivating industry professionals and others with an interest in filmmaking.
This month in Jeddah it hosted a workshop on “The Art of Stop Motion” to discuss the animation style with industry experts, in partnership with Sollywood.
In March, film critics gathered at the first Film Criticism Conference, held in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district and organized by the Saudi Film Commission in partnership with the city’s Islamic Arts Biennale, to discuss the future of Saudi cinema, with a focus on “Spirituality in Cinema.” It included workshops on media and cinematic awareness, that and the critical and objective reading of films.