Over 200 people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan arrive in Jeddah

Value and rights of employees in spotlight at event in Riyadh marking International Workers’ Day
Head of the Saudi National Committee of Workers Committees said: ‘We confirm our commitment to protecting workers and their rights in our country’
The aims of the forum included strengthening communication among labor organizations, promoting a labor culture, and showcasing success stories
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Saudi National Committee of Workers Committees hosted a forum on Monday to mark International Workers’ Day and help boost communication and cooperation between labor organizations to benefit the workforce.
“We confirm our commitment to protecting workers and their rights in our country by presenting proposals and initiatives that help address their situation,” said the organization’s chairman, Nasser Al-Jarid.
“We stress the importance of fostering social dialogue among the concerned parties involved in production to achieve optimal solutions and results that balance the interests of all parties and prioritize the national interest. This approach contributes to the development and prosperity of the economy.”
The aims of the forum, which took place in Riyadh under the patronage of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, included strengthening communication among members of labor organizations, promoting a labor culture, and showcasing success stories, organizers said.
It also set out to provide leaders of labor-related organizations with opportunities to meet, share their experiences, build partnerships, discuss challenges, and encourage the development of positive initiatives designed to benefit all workers.
The event highlighted best practices for labor committees in efforts to achieve their goals, along with topics related to boosting productivity, balancing the interests of workers and their employers, and stable labor relations.
The participants took part in dialogue sessions and workshops that addressed effective ways in which emerging technologies can be leveraged to overcome challenges and realize aspirations; the challenges facing workers in business environments; and ways to raise awareness about the rights of women in the workplace in accordance with Saudi labor laws.
The forum concluded by honoring the trailblazers of the labor movement in Saudi Arabia.
International Workers’ Day, known as Labor Day in some countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of workers that is promoted by the international labor movement and observed every year on May 1 or the first Monday of the month.
Saudi geospatial authority participates in UN World Data Forum
UN forum aimed to advocate for political and financial support for data
Arab News
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information took part in the UN World Data Forum in Hangzhou, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The delegation was led by Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, president of the GASGI.
The event was attended by a number of regional and international government and donor agencies.
The UN forum discussed several critical topics, including innovation and partnerships for more comprehensive data, maximizing the value of data to support decision-making, as well as trends and emerging partnerships to develop data systems.
The event aims to strengthen collaborations across sectors and to advocate for political and financial support for data, given its critical role in achieving sustainable development goals.
Singapore to lift entry visa requirement for Saudi citizens
New rule will apply from June 1, embassy says
Move comes as Saudi-Singaporean committee seeks to boost trade relations
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi citizens will from June 1 be able to enter Singapore without a visa, the island nation’s embassy in Riyadh said.
Citing a statement from the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the mission tweeted: “The ICA has issued the statement: Saudi nationals with passports issued by the KSA will no longer need to apply for an entry visa to enter Singapore from June 1, 2023.
“Other than holders of Saudi diplomatic passports, who are already exempted from Singapore visa requirements, all other Saudi nationals need to apply for an entry visa if they intend to enter Singapore before June 1,” it continued.
“There is strictly no refund of the visa processing fee for those who have already submitted or received the outcome of their entry visa applications.”
The move comes after a Saudi-Singaporean committee met for a second time in Singapore in November to discuss ways to boost trade between the two countries. The Saudi delegation was led by Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser.
The two sides discussed several initiatives in the areas of transport, logistics and infrastructure, energy and industry, the digital economy, investment and finance, tourism and culture.
Al-Jasser also took part in a panel discussion organized by the Singapore Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, during which he stressed the importance of business leaders’ role in driving economy and trade.
He also met his Singaporean counterpart S Iswaran on the sidelines of the meeting and signed two memorandums of understanding in the field of transport.
Last week Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro also lifted their entry visa requirements for Saudi citizens until the end of the year, the Kingdom’s embassy in Albania said. Kazakhstan also offers visa-free entry for Saudi citizens.
Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, Le Cordon Bleu sign deal to support culinary arts
The establishment of the educational institute comes as part of the commission’s efforts to raise standards in the Kingdom’s culinary arts sector
Arab News
RIYADH: Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City has signed an agreement with Le Cordon Bleu, one of the world’s leading centers of culinary arts and hospitality management institutions.
The agreement will support the establishment of an advanced institute of culinary arts within Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City and serve to support and develop talents both locally and globally.
The agreement was signed in the presence of David Henry, CEO of Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City; Andre Cointreau, president and CEO of Le Cordon Bleu; and Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission.
The establishment of the educational institute comes as part of the commission’s efforts to raise standards in the Kingdom’s culinary arts sector.
It makes international expertise accessible, as well as providing distinguished educational options by attracting the most prestigious culinary and hospitality academies and institutes to the Kingdom.
Henry said that Le Cordon Bleu will work toward the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, by providing ample opportunities for Saudis, while attracting international talent.
Cointreau said: “Saudi chefs are incredibly creative, and the culinary school will help them hone their basic and classical skills.”
Badr said: “We look forward to inspiring and motivating and building key skills to enable all learners to gain diverse cultural experience in the field of culinary arts.”