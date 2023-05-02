You are here

Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three

Everton's Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi (C) after scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Everton at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

  • The Foxes, Premier League champions in 2016, are fighting to avoid playing in the Championship for the first time in nine years
  • Everton, who last played in the second tier in 1954, remain in 19th place
LEICESTER: Everton’s Alex Iwobi rescued a 2-2 draw against relegation rivals Leicester, but it was the Foxes who climbed out of the Premier League’s bottom three after Monday’s pivotal showdown.

Iwobi scored a second-half equalizer at the King Power Stadium after James Maddison wasted a chance to put Leicester 3-1 up when his penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton in front with an early penalty, before Leicester hit back with goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy.

Leicester, who have won one of their last 12 league games, moved out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Foxes, Premier League champions in 2016, are fighting to avoid playing in the Championship for the first time in nine years.

“We missed a penalty for 3-1, but also in the first half we were second best for long periods,” Leicester boss Dean Smith said.

“We knew the result today would not define what happens. We came out of the bottom three, but there are still four games to go.”

Everton, who last played in the second tier in 1954, remain in 19th place.

Sean Dyche’s side are one point from safety with four games left for each of the bottom five clubs.

Everton narrowly escaped relegation last season under Frank Lampard, but their struggles again this term led to Dyche’s appointment in January.

The Toffees beat Arsenal and Leeds in two of Dyche’s first three games, but have won just one of the 11 games since then, sparking furious fan protests against the club hierarchy.

“We held our nerve, kept trying to create things and overall it’s a good performance, although we didn’t get the three points,” Dyche said.

“I didn’t come here for a walk in the part. I knew it was going to be a challenge. The only crime tonight was two really soft goals, but the mentality is what we want.”

Despite the mutinous mood among Everton’s traveling fans, they took the lead in the 15th minute.

Timothy Castagne needlessly conceded a penalty with a rash shove on Calvert-Lewin as the striker tried to control Seamus Coleman’s lofted pass.

Calvert-Lewin smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net for his first goal since October and only his second of an injury-plagued campaign.

Leicester needed a response and they delivered emphatically with two goals in the space of 11 minutes.

Harvey Barnes’ 22nd-minute cross was headed back across goal by Wout Faes and Soyuncu pounced with a half-volley that eluded Jordan Pickford’s weak attempted save.

Everton’s creaky defenSe was exposed again after 33 minutes.

Iwobi lost possession too easily and Vardy rolled back the years with a blistering run to reach Maddison’s pass and round Pickford for a cool finish.

Everton were in disarray at the back and Michael Keane conceded a penalty in first-half stoppage time when he blocked Barnes’ cross with his out-stretched arm.

But Maddison blasted his penalty straight at Pickford to give Everton renewed hope.

The save was also a tribute to England keeper Pickford’s preparation.

Television cameras showed an image of his water bottle in the back of the net covered in details about potential Leicester penalty takers, including the note: “James Maddison — Stay — 60 percent center.”

“I did my homework. I called it this morning where I would go. He is a good player and he would’ve expected me to move but I double-bluffed him,” Pickford said.

Iwobi made Maddison pay for his miss as the Everton midfielder equalized in the 54th minute, drilling a fine finish past Iversen from 10 yards after Calvert-Lewin flicked on McNeil’s cross.

In a tense finale, Vardy’s header was nodded off the line by James Tarkowski, while Iversen saved at Calvert-Lewin’s feet, then repelled Abdoulaye Doucoure’s rocket.

Topics: everton Leicester City english Premier League Alex Iwobi

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open
Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open
  • The Greek won the final four games of the opening set and the last three of the third to book his spot in the next round
  • In the women’s draw, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run was ended by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka
MADRID: Stefanos Tsitsipas felt like he was facing a cheetah on center court at the Madrid Open.

Point after point, his opponent Sebastian Baez kept chasing down balls and running around to stay alive in the third-round match.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas came through in the clutch moments, though, earning a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over the 31st-ranked Argentine to secure a spot in the last 16 of the clay-court tournament on Monday.

The Greek won the final four games of the opening set and the last three of the third to book his spot in the next round.

“I had to bring the best out of my game,” Tsitsipas said. “He wasn’t missing much. Of course he’s someone that covers and runs around the court pretty well. He definitely utilized that pretty well against me, being able to navigate himself throughout the entire court with ease, just gliding through the court like a cheetah.”

Tsitsipas broke for 5-3 in the final set and saved two break points to serve out the match after more than two hours.

“He wasn’t going to give up,” Tsitsipas said. “He really fought for every single point and I’m glad obviously that I overcame this.”

Tsitsipas, seeking his first title of the season, improved to 8-2 on clay. He was a finalist in the Australian Open and last week in Barcelona. He also was a finalist in Madrid in 2019, and a semifinalist again in 2022.

Earlier in the women’s draw, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run was ended by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

After three straight-set victories against top-40 opponents in her main-draw debut, the 16-year-old wild card couldn’t get past Sabalenka in the fourth round, losing 6-3, 6-1 in her first center-court appearance in Madrid.

Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event after upsetting 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the first round, 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second and 19th-ranked Magda Linette in the third. She won 16 straight matches at all levels before falling to Sabalenka, her first top-10 opponent.

“It was a great match. I’m really happy with the result,” the second-ranked Sabalenka said. “In the first few games I was just trying to adjust to her game and her rhythm. After that I started feeling my game a little bit better and started playing better.”

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion and the 2021 Madrid Open winner, has reached at least the quarterfinals in all seven tournaments she has played in 2023, carrying a 26-4 record for the year.

Her next opponent will be Mayar Sherif, who defeated Elize Merten 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 after nearly three hours to become the first Egyptian to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament. She was already the first Egyptian woman to play in a Grand Slam, and the first to win a tour title.

“It means a lot, just mentally, to be able to know that I can do this, that I can compete at the highest level in tennis,” said the 59th-ranked Sherif, who lives and trains in Spain. “It gives me a lot of motivation to keep improving, to keep working on the things that I need to work on, and to obviously take that confidence for the rest of the year.”

Ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari reached the last eight by beating home-crowd favorite Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-4, while 12th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova defeated eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (2).

Men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev came from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 at the expense of fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko by 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. The victory took Medvedev to a tour-best 33-4 record. He will next face qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who defeated 16th-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz defeated Cristian Garin 6-1, 7-6 (4), while Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3.

Topics: Madrid Open Stefanos Tsitsipas Sebastian Baez ATP

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president
Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president

Yasser Al-Misehal re-elected as Saudi football federation president
  • Lamia Bint Bahian was appointed vice president, becoming the first woman to hold the position
RIYADH: Yasser Al-Misehal was re-elected on Monday as president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for the next four years from 2023 until 2027 at its general assembly, it was announced Monday.

Lamia Bint Bahian was appointed vice president, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the federation’s history.

Al-Misehal, who was first elected in June 2019 and ran unopposed for re-election, thanked members of the GA for renewing their confidence in him.

Al-Misehal, who is also a FIFA council member representing Asia, was in charge of the Saudi national team, which qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where they scored a remarkable win over eventual champions Argentina.

During his tenure, the federation launched its first-ever strategy for football in Saudi Arabia, as well as the opening of local, regionalized offices for the SAFF, making successful bids to host the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup, the 2026 Asian Women’s Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup.

He also played a key role in the founding of the first women’s team representing Saudi Arabia and launching the first-ever Saudi women’s professional league.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Football Federation

Joelinton redemption story acts as cautionary tale amid Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United struggles

Joelinton redemption story acts as cautionary tale amid Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United struggles
Joelinton redemption story acts as cautionary tale amid Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United struggles

Joelinton redemption story acts as cautionary tale amid Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United struggles
  • Coach Eddie Howe believes Gordon will be ‘a top player’
  • Injured Sean Longstaff may recover for Arsenal gam
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon can learn a lesson from Joelinton’s redemption story at Newcastle United.

The Scouse January signing has been underwhelming since making the winter switch from the blue half of Merseyside and even when handed the chance to shine has struggled to make an impact.

Gordon started the 3-1 win over Southampton at St. James’ Park and despite a bright opening, in which he hit the post, the England under-21 international faded badly and was withdrawn at the break.

All Gordon has to do, though, is look across the dressing room to another Newcastle player in Joelinton, to see how the fortunes of a big money signing can brighten, given time.

“Signing in January is very difficult, notoriously — but I wouldn’t say it hasn’t clicked,” Howe said in Gordon’s defense when asked whether Joelinton’s rise can be seen as a cautionary tale when judging the player.

“Brentford, he came on and changed the game, and outstanding performance today, there were some really, really good bits in there, so I wouldn’t say it hasn’t — (against) Manchester City, he had our best chance of the game.

“But I do think there are moments where Anthony needs to look and reflect and go, ‘When I do get the outward headlines that my performances deserve, I’ll look back at these moments,’ and I think they’ll be really good for him, actually.

“We’ve seen glimpses of unbelievable potential. I’ve got no doubts — I’ve said this previously — that he’ll be a top player for us.

“Sometimes these things take a little bit longer for everyone else to see, but I’ve got no doubts.”

While Gordon is struggling, two-goal Callum Wilson is the polar opposite.

The Newcastle No. 9 is enjoying his best-ever season in the Premier League, having surpassed his 2018/19 tally of 14 goals for Bournemouth.

Of his match-winner, Howe said: “Callum was exceptional — he changed the game for us. First and foremost, he comes on with the right attitude, as he always does. He’s got that desire to score, for the team and for himself as well, and he could have had a hat-trick. It was an outstanding display from Callum.”

Meanwhile, Howe has confirmed Sean Longstaff’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Geordie midfielder was sent for a scan on Friday with a suspected broken foot. However, medics revealed the player had suffered bad bruising on the top of his foot, rather than anything more sinister.

And Howe thinks the player could even be in with a shout for the visit of Arsenal next weekend.

“Sean picked up a knock on his foot. We sent him for an X-ray and there’s no break or fracture, so we just hope it’s bad bruising. He wasn’t able to perform for us today, but he’ll hopefully be back very soon,” said Howe.

When asked whether Longstaff would be out long term, he added: “I hope not, no, I hope he’ll be available pretty soon, but it’s difficult to guarantee that.”

Topics: football Newcastle

Landmark goals for Haaland, Kane; Man City go top of Premier League

Landmark goals for Haaland, Kane; Man City go top of Premier League
Landmark goals for Haaland, Kane; Man City go top of Premier League

Landmark goals for Haaland, Kane; Man City go top of Premier League
  • The Norwegian’s third minute penalty in City’s 2-1 win saw him score his 34th Premier League goal of the season to tie the record
  • Kane’s 208th goal in the Premier League could not prevent Spurs from a third loss in four games
MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland’s goals are propelling Manchester City toward a treble of trophies.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, seems powerless to stop Tottenham’s slide.

English soccer’s two most prolific strikers both scored landmark goals on Sunday.

But while Haaland’s 50th in all competitions this season helped City to go top of the table, Kane’s 208th goal in the Premier League could not prevent Spurs from a third loss in four games, albeit in the most dramatic fashion in a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Kane is now tied with Wayne Rooney as the Premier League’s second-highest scorer of all time, behind only Alan Shearer on 260.

Trophies, however, continue to elude Kane, even in a season when he has become the all-time record scorer for England and Tottenham.

It is a different story for Haaland, who seems destined to end his first year at City with both silverware and individual honors.

The Norwegian’s third minute penalty in City’s 2-1 win at Fulham saw him score his 34th Premier League goal of the season to tie the record jointly held by Shearer and Andy Cole. While their totals were in 42-game seasons, Haaland’s goals have come in a 38-game campaign, in which the Norwegian still has six more matches to set a new benchmark in English soccer’s top flight.

Crucially, those goals are edging City ever closer to the title.

Haaland scored a third-minute penalty, with Carlos Vinicius equalizing for Fulham in the 15th. Julian Alvarez scored the winner in the 36th.

The defending champions moved a point ahead of long-time leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand.

“Congratulations to Erling, but the best goals (are) the ones to help us achieve our goals this season,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Had Guardiola been successful in his pursuit of Kane in the summer of 2021, the Tottenham striker might have already ended his search for a first major trophy of his career.

Instead, Haaland is the man leading City’s attack and their charge toward the title, the Champions League and FA Cup.

Kane has scored 28 goals this season, despite Tottenham unraveling in recent months, with just two wins from its last 11 games.

He volleyed in his 25th league goal to spark an unlikely comeback against Liverpool after Spurs had gone 3-0 down inside 15 minutes at Anfield.

Richarlison headed an equalizer to make it 3-3 in stoppage time, only for Diogo Jota to score the winner almost immediately after.

It left Kane having to front up to explain the latest setback after last week’s humiliating 6-1 loss to Newcastle.

“It was a dreadful start in the first 20 minutes, it’s not the first time it’s happened this season. We need to start understanding big games better,” Kane said. “The table doesn’t lie, where we are doesn’t lie. We’ve got some fantastic players and had moments, but as a team we aren’t playing good enough collectively.”

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CALLING

Bruno Fernandes scored the winner that moved Manchester United closer to Champions League qualification.

The Portugal international struck in the 39th to seal a 1-0 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford that leaves fourth-place United seven points clear of Liverpool with a game in hand.

Having already won the League Cup, United have also secured an FA Cup final showdown against Manchester City in June.

“It’s really important for us to get top four and then we have to think about winning a trophy so we have to find the energy and aim for the top four and the FA Cup,” Fernandes said.

KLOPP SUFFERS INJURY

As Jota struck a late winner in Liverpool’s victory against Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp could not contain himself on the sidelines.

But the German coach was forced to cut his celebrations when appearing to pull his hamstring when joyously greeting the goal.

Klopp held the back of his leg and hobbled as the rest of Anfield erupted.

“I’m not sure it’s a hamstring. It could be an adductor as well. It’s painful,” Klopp said.

Curtis Jones, Luiz Diaz and Mohamed Salah all scored inside 15 minutes for Liverpool, but Kane and Son Heung-min set up a dramatic finish.

Richarlison equalized in stoppage time, before Jota’s winner.

A fourth straight win moved Liverpool up to fifth in the table and in position for Europa League qualification.

LEEDS SINKING

Leeds’ hopes of avoiding relegation took another blow after a 4-1 loss to Bournemouth.

The Yorkshire club is just one point above the bottom three, having played a game more than 18th-place Leicester and 19th-place Everton, who meet on Monday.

Jefferson Lerma scored twice for Bournemouth, with Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo getting the others. Patrick Bamford pulled one back for Leeds.

The win puts Bournemouth on 39 points, which is likely to be enough to secure Premier League survival.

“Three points today I believe achieves our goal of staying in the Premier League,” said Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil. “Now we can set more goals for the next four games.”

Topics: Man City english Premier League Erling Haaland Fulham

Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid

Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid
Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid

Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid
  • Second place is especially important because it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
  • Atletico’s only recent setback was a 1-0 loss at leaders Barcelona at Camp Nou two rounds ago
MADRID: Atletico Madrid won’t slow down in their pursuit of Real Madrid for second place in the Spanish league.

Atletico continued their strong push on Sunday by picking up their eighth win in nine matches with a 5-2 victory at Valladolid.

Third-place Atletico scored three times in the first half and added two late goals in a result that kept Diego Simeone’s team two points behind city rival Madrid with six rounds remaining. Madrid beat Almeria 4-2 on Saturday at home. Second place is especially important because it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Atletico’s only recent setback was a 1-0 loss at leaders Barcelona at Camp Nou two rounds ago. Barcelona beat Real Betis 4-0 at home on Saturday and has a comfortable 11-point lead over Madrid entering the final stretch.

“We have good momentum, we’ve been competing very well,” Atletico defender José María Giménez said. “There is still a lot of league left and we have to stay on this path.”

Atletico scored through Nahuel Molina in the 20th minute, Gimenez in the 24th, Alvaro Morata in the 38th, an own-goal by Joaquín Fernández in the 86th and Memphis Depay in stoppage time.

Valladolid — sitting in 15th place, four points from the relegation zone — scored with a penalty kick converted by Cyle Larin in the 42nd and with a goal from Sergio Escudero in the 74th. It was the second loss in a row for the team owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

“We were doing well with a 3-0 lead but they suddenly got back into the game and made it difficult for us,” Simeone said.

Atletico are eight points ahead of fourth-place Real Sociedad, which hold the final Champions League spot.

Valencia failed to distance themselves from the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Cadiz.

The defeat ended Valencia’s two-game winning streak and left them in 17th place, two points from danger.

Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola scored a goal in each half to move Cadiz to 14th, two points more than Valencia. Samuel Lino scored for the visitors.

Valencia, which last played in the second division in 1986-87, had needed a stoppage-time winner to beat Valladolid 2-1 at home in the previous round. They won 2-0 at last-place Elche before that to end a four-game winless streak.

Valencia avoided dropping into the relegation zone thanks to Espanyol’s 1-0 win against Getafe, a result that left both clubs two points below Valencia.

Joselu converted a first-half penalty kick to end Espanyol’s eight-match winless streak.

Nicolas Jackson scored two goals in the first 12 minutes as fifth-place Villarreal beat Celta Vigo 3-1 to keep pace with Sociedad in the fight for the final Champions League spot.

Ramon Terrats also scored for Villarreal, who trail Sociedad by five points. Sociedad won 2-0 at Osasuna on Friday.

Villarreal have won five of their last seven games. Celta, sitting in 13th place, has only one win in its last six matches.

On Monday, Sevilla host Girona, and Athletic Bilbao visit Mallorca.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Valladolid La Liga

