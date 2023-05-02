Over 200 evacuees arrive in Saudi Arabia from Sudan

RIYADH: Over 200 evacuees from Sudan arrived in Jeddah on board HMS Riyadh on Tuesday.
The 220 evacuees included 14 Saudi citizens and 206 foreign nationals from the US, Canada, South Sudan, and Yemen.
The Kingdom is keen to provide all the basic needs of the nationals of friendly countries in preparation for facilitating their departure to their homelands, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.
The latest evacuation brings the total number of those evacuated from Sudan by Saudi authorities to about 5,629 people including 239 citizens and about 5,390 foreign nationals.
The US consulate in Jeddah has welcomed and offered consular services to more than 350 US citizens and US legal permanent residents who have left Sudan, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Tuesday.
Sudan’s warring military factions agreed to a new and longer seven-day ceasefire from Thursday, neighbour and mediator South Sudan said, even as more air strikes and shooting in the Khartoum capital region undercut their latest supposed truce.
Engineer launches SaudiGovtGPT, an accessible interface for government inquiries
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Fahd Alhazmi, a Saudi engineer, has launched a modern interface to help Saudi citizens and expats configure all their governmental service needs.
SaudiGovtGPT is the first AI platform in the region that is specifically tailored for Saudi citizen and residents.
Avidly following the advancements in AI, especially the GPT family of models, Alhazmi believes they are massively undervalued despite the current hype. Their great impact on the economy and the job market, he predicts, will be realized in the next few years.
Alhazmi told Arab News: “What I really hope is that this new wave of applications will boost the investment into basic models. While we do have agencies that are (incorporating) AI in government, we haven’t yet seen a local model that can use and understand Arabic … We do have the talent and resources (to do so).
“A lot of people need an interface for the most basic things, or something they might be using daily. From my experience, friends and relatives have had issues with some of the government services, because there are a lot of services and ministries.”
Often, these services overlap, requiring the individual or company to reach out to several sectors in order to find the information they need. The platform streamlines the processes in one conclusive statement.
While issuing a visa to a particular country or acquiring a drivers’ license is fairly straightforward for locals, this can be a helpful tool for businesses or multi-step processes.
SaudiGovtGPT can also help expats, tourists, and non-citizen residents to navigate the ins-and-outs of government procedures.
The platform is based on the original GPT model, a language prediction model designed to generate text outputs using machine learning. The model is able to pick up on different Arabic dialects as well.
Alhazmi explained that it is aligned with basic instructions, such as refusing to answer any questions with unknown information, in order to ensure accuracy. However, the interface is still in its initial stages of development.
Amongst 2,000 governmental services, the tool is able to accurately answer around 70 percent of queries, Alhazmi explained.
So why not simply use Google for their questions?
What makes the interface distinct is its refrain from using keyword matching such as various other search engines, but rather functions by semantic search, which relies on identifying and understanding the intent of the user.
With AI platforms such as ChatGPT and OpenAI taking over the globe, striking a particular interest due to their accessibility, users have shown their receptiveness to newer technologies in navigating everyday life.
Alhazmi added: “It’s been really incredible. I wasn’t anticipating this sort of reaction … This definitely speaks to a need in the market for such kinds of services. For a lot of people, it showcased what this new wave of AI applications can provide.
“Most of these (AI platforms), you’ll find in English, and this is probably one of the first ‘aha!’ moments for users to put something in Arabic and find some cool results.”
Saudi authorities to benefit from volunteering services offered through Tawakkalna app
The move aims to link citizens’ data in the Tawakkalna application with the electronic application’s healthcare services
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, aiming to benefit from the volunteering services offered through the Tawakkalna app.
The memorandum was signed by Abdulaziz Al-Najem, Tawakkalna’s deputy assistant director of the National Information Center, on behalf of SDAIA, and Abdulaziz Al-Murshid, director general of the Directorate General of Information Technology, on behalf of SRCA.
The move aims to link citizens’ data in the Tawakkalna application with the electronic application’s healthcare services. The services include the volunteer portal, SOS service and the possibility of cooperation in the Hajj and Umrah initiatives to facilitate pilgrims’ services and healthcare.
Cooperation may also be possible in providing joint training and awareness services, such as educational messages and community awareness, as well as first aid awareness presentations.
The cooperation comes within the framework of SDAIA’s efforts to support digital transformation initiatives in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, while promoting joint efforts with all government authorities.
These aim to access advanced quality services with digital processes, including the Tawakkalna app which was launched by SDAIA to help in making daily life easier.
Islamic counter-terrorism chief meets Iraqi military intelligence director in Riyadh
Wadi and his delegation toured the coalition’s headquarters and were briefed on the latest developments in relation to the activities of global terror groups
Al-Moghedi said that the coalition was an integrated system that aimed to strengthen cooperation among member states
Arab News
RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi on Tuesday received the Director of Iraqi Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Zaid Hoshi Khalaf Wadi and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh.
During their meeting, they discussed issues of concern to Iraq and the coalition, and the latter’s role in coordinating and stepping up member nations’ efforts to combat terrorism, including in the fields of ideology, communications, counter-terrorist financing, and military.
Wadi and his delegation toured the coalition’s headquarters and were briefed on the latest developments in relation to the activities of global terror groups, and the Iraqi official praised the coalition’s working in fighting terrorism.
Al-Moghedi said that the coalition was an integrated system that aimed to strengthen cooperation among member states based on legitimacy, engagement, coordination, and autonomy, in line with international rules and regulations.
He added that terrorism was a scourge that must be combated by all countries and global organizations, aided by the latest methods.
He noted that the first step toward eradicating extremist violence was by confronting terrorists’ ideology while also cutting off their sources of funding.
Al-Moghedi pointed out that Iraq had suffered heavily at the hands of terrorist and extremist groups, but he lauded its ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and hoped the Iraqi government would join the coalition in helping to defeat terrorism.
Saudi FM discusses situation in Sudan with African Union Commission chairperson
During the phone call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Moussa Faki Mahamat discussed attempts to end the violence in Sudan
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discussed efforts to stop the military escalation in Sudan during a phone call with the chairperson of the African Union Commission on Tuesday.
During the phone call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Moussa Faki Mahamat also discussed attempts to end the violence in the war-torn country and provide the necessary protection for Sudanese civilians and residents.
The officials discussed the latest developments and the current situation in Africa. They also discussed issues of common interest.
Sudanese army chief general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support forces leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have agreed in principle on a seven-day truce from May 4, a statement released by South Sudan’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Saudi FM, Indian counterpart discuss bilateral relations
Pair review ways to establish groundwork for international peace, security
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan recently made a phone call to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the conversation, they discussed ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries, cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual concern, and efforts to establish the groundwork for international peace and security.
In a separate call, Prince Faisal spoke to the Comoros Minister of Foreign Affairs Dahir Zul-Kamal and they talked about initiatives to stop an escalation of fighting in Sudan and how to protect Sudanese citizens and residents.