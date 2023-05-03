You are here

Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit

Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Finnish president Sauli Niinisto meet at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on May 3, 2023. (Lehtikuva via AP)
AFP

  • All of the Nordic countries have pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February 2022
HELSINKI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations, the Finnish presidency announced.
Zelensky is set to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose country became NATO’s newest member in April, to discuss “Ukraine’s defense struggle.”
The Ukrainian leader will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen and Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir.
“In order to be in NATO and support alliances to gain support, fundamental diplomatic work must be done. Ukraine is doing it today,” Daria Zarivna, Ukraine’s presidential communications adviser wrote on Telegram.
All of the Nordic countries have pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have also joined in the international effort to supply heavier weapons to Ukraine by donating some of their own Leopard 2 tanks or offering financial support to acquire them.
On Tuesday, Denmark said it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid, its biggest donation to date, “to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive.”

Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Belgrade

Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Belgrade
  • Unlike in the US, mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare
  • Police sealed off the blocks around the school, in the center of Belgrade
BELGRADE: A teenage boy opened fire at a school in Serbia’s capital Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard, police said. Six more children and a teacher were injured and hospitalized.
Police identified the shooter by his initials, K.K., and said he had opened fire with his father’s gun. He was arrested in the school yard, police said. A statement identified him as a student at the school in central Belgrade who was born in 2009.
Police said they received a call about the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8:40 a.m. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades, starting with first grade.
“I was able to hear the shooting. It was non-stop,” a student who was in a sports class downstairs when the gunfire erupted. “I didn’t know what was happening. We were receiving some messages on the phone.”
Unlike in the United States, mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare; none were reported at schools in recent years. In the last mass shooting, a Balkan war veteran in 2013 killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.
Experts, however, have repeatedly warned of the number of weapons left over in the country after the wars of the 1990s. They also note that decades-long instability stemming from the conflicts as well as the ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.
Local media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.
The student who heard the shooting, who was identified only by her initials, E.M., because of her age, described the suspect as a “quiet guy” who “looked nice.”
“He was having good grades, but we didn’t know much about him,” the student added. “He was not so open with everybody. Surely I wasn’t expecting this to happen.”
Milan Milosevic, who said his daughter was in a history class when the shooting took place, told N1 television that he rushed out when he heard what had happened.
“I asked where is my child but no one could tell me anything at first,” he said. “Then she called and we found out she was out.”
“He (the shooter) fired first at the teacher and then the children who ducked under the desks,” Milosevic quoted his daughter as saying. “She said he was a quiet boy and a good student.”
Police sealed off the blocks around the school, in the center of Belgrade.

BELGRADE, Serbia: A teenage boy opened fire at a school in Serbia's capital Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard, police said. Six more children and a teacher were injured and hospitalized.
Police identified the shooter by his initials, K.K., and said he had opened fire with his father's gun. He was arrested in the school yard, police said. A statement identified him as a student at the school in central Belgrade who was born in 2009.
Police said they received a call about the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8:40 a.m. Primary schools in Serbia have eight grades, starting with first grade.
“I was able to hear the shooting. It was non-stop," a student who was in a sports class downstairs when the gunfire erupted. “I didn’t know what was happening. We were receiving some messages on the phone.”
Unlike in the United States, mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare; none were reported at schools in recent years. In the last mass shooting, a Balkan war veteran in 2013 killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.
Experts, however, have repeatedly warned of the number of weapons left over in the country after the wars of the 1990s. They also note that decades-long instability stemming from the conflicts as well as the ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.
Local media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.
The student who heard the shooting, who was identified only by her initials, E.M., because of her age, described the suspect as a “quiet guy” who “looked nice.”
“He was having good grades, but we didn’t know much about him,” the student added. “He was not so open with everybody. Surely i wasn’t expecting this to happen. ”
Milan Milosevic, who said his daughter was in a history class when the shooting took place, told N1 television that he rushed out when he heard what had happened.
“I asked where is my child but no one could tell me anything at first,” he said. “Then she called and we found out she was out.”
“He (the shooter) fired first at the teacher and then the children who ducked under the desks,” Milosevic quoted his daughter as saying. “She said he was a quiet boy and a good student.”
Police sealed off the blocks around the school, in the center of Belgrade.

US troops ordered to Mexico border for migrant surge

US troops ordered to Mexico border for migrant surge
  • Some 1,500 troops will be sent to the border, adding to the 2,500 already there
  • The Biden administration plans to deter undocumented migrants
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Tuesday it will deploy more troops to help provide security at the US-Mexico border as officials fear a surge in migrant crossing attempts when Covid-19 immigration restrictions end on May 11.
Some 1,500 troops will be sent to the border, adding to the 2,500 already there to support Border Patrol authorities in the face of a possible gush of frontier crossings.
“For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support,” spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.
On May 11, President Joe Biden’s administration will lift Title 42, the strict protocol implemented by previous president Donald Trump to deny entry to migrants and expel asylum seekers based on the Covid pandemic emergency.
With the easing of coronavirus regulations — including Monday’s decision to end vaccination requirements for inbound travelers — the Biden administration can no longer justify using Title 42 to stem migration.
Instead, the administration plans to deter undocumented migrants using Title 8, which essentially criminalizes illegal border crossings, making future legal residency impossible.
Washington says hopeful migrants and asylum seekers must now register for interviews with immigration officials from their own countries, or countries they pass through to reach the border.
The interviews can be arranged on a new smartphone app, CBP One.
In addition, the State Department last week announced it was setting up processing centers for hopeful migrants in other countries — starting with Colombia and Guatemala.
Canada and Spain have agreed to take in some of those who are cleared for emigration by the processing centers, US officials said.
“It’s an approach focused on making migration more safe, orderly and humane and advancing the interests of the American people,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Border officials have faced extremely heavy pressure from migrants, mostly from Central and South America and the Caribbean, in the past two years.
In the fiscal year to September 30, 2022, officials intercepted nearly 2.4 million people at the border, most of whom were turned back.
In March 2023, they intercepted 191,899 people without migration documents.
Following a meeting with US Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the Mexican government said in a statement on Tuesday that it would “continue to accept back migrants on humanitarian grounds.”
Sending US soldiers to the border has been controversial, but government officials stress they are not militarizing the frontier.
The Department of Homeland Security insisted the troops won’t be involved in law enforcement activities, which are handled by US Customs and Border Enforcement.
Instead, the soldiers will help in backup activities like border monitoring and IT services.
“This support will free up DHS law enforcement personnel to perform their critical law enforcement missions,” the department said in a statement.
But Jonathan Blazer of the American Civil Liberties Union still criticized the deployment.
“People forced to flee their homes and embark on arduous, dangerous journeys for the chance to seek legal protection in the US should be met with compassion — not military troops,” he said.
He accused Biden of imposing what amounts to an asylum ban with his new policies.
Biden “should instead be focused on creating a robust, efficient, and humane system to screen and welcome people in search of safety,” he said.
Warning of a massive surge in border crossings, Republicans in Congress planned to call Wednesday to keep Title 42 in place.
“If President Biden chooses to continue on the ill-advised path of ending Title 42, it will exacerbate what is already a national security and humanitarian disaster on our southern border,” said a statement from Senator Lindsey Graham.

Briton arrested in Turkiye after mid-air collision kills paraglider

Briton arrested in Turkiye after mid-air collision kills paraglider
  • Solo jumper Thomas Aitken’s parachute reportedly became entangled with that of Orkut Baysal, a member of the Turkish national paragliding team, who died in the resulting fall
  • Aitken was detained by police pending an investigation into the cause of the accident, in Fethiye, in Mugla province, and whether or not any of those involved had been negligent
LONDON: A 45-year old British man, Thomas Aitken, has been detained in Turkiye following a mid-air collision that resulted in the death of a fellow paraglider, The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to media reports, 30-year-old Orkut Baysal, a member of the Turkish national paragliding team, jumped from 1,700 meters above sea level in Fethiye, in Mugla province, in a tandem flight with Andac Unsal, 45, a fellow Turkish national. Around the same time, Aitken took off on a solo jump from a lesser height at the same location.

It is believed the paragliders collided as they neared the ground and fell onto a hotel roof, before coming to rest by the side of a swimming pool, The Times reported. According to Turkish media sources, their parachutes became entangled about 20 meters above the ground.

Baysal died as a result of multiple injuries. Aitken and Unsal were also hurt but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Aitken was reportedly remanded in police custody pending an investigation into the cause of the accident and whether or not any of those involved had been negligent, The Times reported.

The tragedy has sparked concerns about safety regulations and practices in the paragliding community.

UK children campaign raises tens of thousands for Turkiye-Syria earthquake orphans during Ramadan

UK children campaign raises tens of thousands for Turkiye-Syria earthquake orphans during Ramadan
  • Pioneer Zaavier Khan, 12, also works with several charities
  • Projects include for food, clothing, mental health support
LONDON: A campaign launched by children in the British capital, London, to fundraise while fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has concluded, raising £34,000 ($42,000), organizers said.

The Ramadan Kids initiative, which was launched three years ago, had chosen this year to raise funds for orphans and children of the devastating Turkiye-Syria earthquakes that struck in February, killing over 59,000 people.

“This year we (did) a sale where all the restaurants that we’ve cooked with for the past two years, they are sponsoring us (and) giving us food to sell for charity,” Zaavier Khan told Arab News recently.

The 12-year-old began the campaign on his own in 2021 in east London to raise $5,000 for food parcels for UK-based charity Human Appeal and create awareness of food poverty in the UK. The following year he was joined by a 15-member squad to raise money for children’s mental health affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 “Last year, we were going to different restaurants while fasting and cooking to raise money and we had trips and workshops for the children, which provided them with a good fun time,” Khan said.

Nine-year-old Muhammad Zidane said it was his second year participating in the Ramadan Kids campaign and he was eager to help the children and families suffering in Turkiye and Syria.

“I think I’ve made a lot of money because people have given money and then we’ve sold all the sweets, the khujools (dates), and everything. So they’re all gone,” Zidane said.

Aiza Khoda, 8, who was taking part in the campaign for the first time, said she was no stranger to charity work as her family was heavily involved.

“I feel really happy that I’m part of it because when I saw that when we send the money to the orphanages, I think they’ll feel really happy because they’re going to get food and nice things to do,” she said.

“Some kids have lost their parents, and some of them have lost their whole family and some haven’t even got anyone to go to,” Khoda added.

She said that she would like to see more children join the campaign so they can raise more money for what they will be doing next year.

Twelve-year-old Zahra Patel, the eldest in the group, was also taking part for the second year, and said the situation in Turkiye and Syria was “quite sad” and it felt good to raise money to help them.

“I’d like for more people to know about it, for more kids to get involved in helping in the charity, and I’d like for it to be a more famous thing,” she added.

Alayna, Khan’s younger sister, said she enjoyed selling food, sweets, cakes and burgers to raise money for those who lost their parents, grandparents and siblings.

“My brother started this Ramadan campaign when I was like four, and when my mom first took me to (do) charity, I was so surprised because I thought she could never do this much work,” said the 6-year-old. “But then she let me do it too and I started getting used to it.”

The campaign partnered with UK-based mental health and bereavement charity Supporting Humanity and teamed up with Help Yateem, a non-profit international organization dedicated to supporting the orphans.

“We’ve been working with a lot of orphanages throughout the African region, but this will be an opportunity to help Supporting Humanity to deliver their aid in Turkiye and Syria for the kids that have been affected really enormously by the recent earthquake,” said Imtiaz Patel, international project manager at Help Yateem.

He said this was only the starting point, and they would personally go to both countries to deliver the aid to two orphanages, in collaboration with the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, who run them.

“There’s one orphanage, the larger orphanage — one of the largest in the entire world — which accommodates 990 orphans who have been affected by the Syrian war,” he said.

He also praised the enormous show of support from the local community, which demonstrates “how passionate they are and what the orphans actually mean to us.”

Patel’s brother, Idris, who is CEO of Supporting Humanity, said that through this project they are looking to see the different ways that the quakes have impacted the children and orphans mentally and physically.

“It is unbelievable because we’re going to be able to do work with them for mental health issues, could even be clothing or anything,” Idris, who is also Khoda’s uncle, said. “But we try to work in a way where we can try and change their life around, understand the issues and the impacts of either the war or the earthquake or anything else.”

Tahreem Noor, Zaavier and Alayna’s mother, said as usual, the concept was children raising money for children, and this year they are expected to make a difference to over 2,000 children.

“There’s so many children out there who need to become more humanitarian, and more interested in what’s going on in the world and give back — something that a lot of families don’t teach their children from a young age, they start teaching them a little later,” said Noor, who is also head of operations and communications at Supporting Humanity.

“You can see that they’ve become, they’re forming into good charitable humans who I can see in the future moving on to doing great things for the world, for charity and for humanity,” the mother of two added.

She said she believes children are becoming more aware of global issues due to accessibility, changes in social platforms and means of engagement, and more importantly, being able to identify these at a young age makes them more empathetic and compassionate.

Noor said the campaign “takes a different twist or turn every year since its inception and next year would like to propose to wider communities to take part in Ramadan Kids in their areas to contribute to causes.

“I think as long as we have Muslim children who are fasting, Ramadan Kids will go on forever and ever, and there’s no limit to how many children we can have or which city or country they can be based in,” she added.

