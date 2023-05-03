You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

GCC, Arab states condemn sacking of Saudi cultural attache building in Khartoum

GCC, Arab states condemn sacking of Saudi cultural attache building in Khartoum
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

GCC, Arab states condemn sacking of Saudi cultural attache building in Khartoum

GCC, Arab states condemn sacking of Saudi cultural attache building in Khartoum
  • GCC, Kuwait, OIC and Arab Parliament all denounced the storming
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed his strong condemnation of the storming of the Saudi cultural attache's building in Khartoum, denouncing the looting and vandalism that occurred in the building, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi also praised the significant humanitarian and diplomatic role that Saudi Arabia plays in Sudan, stressing that all GCC member states stand with the Kingdom in condemning this terrorist act.

A statement released by the Saudi foreign ministry said that a group sabotaged devices and cameras in the building and then seized property and disrupted systems and services.

The ministry expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the act in Sudan and called for respect for the sanctity of diplomatic missions.

Albudaiwi also called for the need to respect international agreements and diplomatic norms that guarantee the sanctity and safety of the headquarters of diplomatic missions, urging all parties in Sudan to take the necessary measures to protect diplomats and diplomatic premises.

Albudaiwi appealed to all parties to resort to dialogue to reach a political solution that guarantees the restoration of peace and stability in Sudan, and one that protects the cohesion of the state and its institutions, and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for security and a decent life.

Kuwait also strongly condemned the storming of the Saudi Cultural Attache's building. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday: “This criminal act is a flagrant violation of international law and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, under which the host country is under special duty to protect the premises of the mission of intrusion, damage, disturbance of the peace and impairment of its dignity.”

The Kuwaiti ministry called on authorities and all concerned parties in Sudan to immediately take all necessary measures to provide full protection to diplomatic missions, ensure the safety of their buildings and staff, and punish perpetrators of violations.

The ministry also said the State of Kuwait stands in solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supports all security and legal measures it takes to maintain the security of its diplomatic missions.

Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi condemned the storming. In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Asoomi called for respecting the sanctity of diplomatic missions, holding perpetrators accountable, and providing due protection to diplomatic missions that are carrying out their work under very difficult circumstances in Sudan.

He reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, and for talks to be initiated to resolve the current crisis.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the storming.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Saudi Arabia Kuwait OIC GCC

Yemenis stranded in Sudan demand rescue as anger grows

Yemenis stranded in Sudan demand rescue as anger grows
Updated 13 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenis stranded in Sudan demand rescue as anger grows

Yemenis stranded in Sudan demand rescue as anger grows
  • Dozens of Yemenis in Port Sudan have asked their government and the Saudi government to rescue them
  • Social media campaign launched using the hashtag #evacuating_Yemenis_in_Sudan
Updated 13 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemenis stranded in Port Sudan have organized protests in the Red Sea city to force their government to rescue them from the conflict-hit country.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni diplomat said that Saudi Arabia has agreed to rescue the Yemenis by ship from Sudan to the southern city of Aden.

Dozens of Yemenis in Port Sudan have asked their government and the Saudi government to rescue them, saying that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating as the number of trapped Yemenis surges amid a lack of shelter and food.

“We call on the Presidential Council, the government and Parliament to put an end to our suffering,” a poster by the group read. “We appeal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its generous leadership to evacuate us to Yemen,” said another.

Thousands of Yemenis have been stuck in Sudan since April 15, when violence erupted between Sudan’s government and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, leading to fears of a new civil war.

The majority of Yemenis were evacuated from the Sudanese capital to secure locations such as Madani and Port Sudan, according to the Yemeni government.

Two Saudi ships transported 411 Yemenis from Port Sudan to Jeddah, where they received a one-month visa and hotel stay for two nights before being returned to Yemen by bus.

The Yemenis remaining in Sudan, however, assert that the number of evacuees is relatively small compared to the more than 2,000 stranded in Port Sudan.

“I participated in this vigil because we have been waiting for so long. Every community that was with us was evacuated. The suffering is escalating daily,” Omer Al-Mekhlafi, a final-year medical student who arrived in the city with his family a week ago, told Arab News.

“There is congestion and living quarters are crowded. People lack money and essential health services are unavailable,” he added.

Waleed Hassan Al-Matari, another Yemeni in Port Sudan, told Arab News that when his wife gave birth in the city, he was compelled to rent a nearly unfurnished flat for three days for $100. “We don’t have any money. We demand that the Sanaa government, or any other authority, evacuate us to Yemen or Jeddah,” he said.

Yemenis launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #evacuating_Yemenis_in_Sudan to bring attention to their suffering in Port Sudan and to encourage the government to rescue them.

Abdul Haq Ali Yakoub, a Yemeni diplomat at the country’s embassy in Sudan, told Arab News that Saudi officials in charge of the Kingdom’s evacuation efforts from Sudan agreed to transport the stranded Yemenis from Port Sudan to Aden on a single ship.

“We explained to them that the situation is truly tragic and that the suffering is growing by the day,” he said.

“We gave them a list of 2,245 people and they said they were working on getting clearance to move Yemenis from Port Sudan to Aden.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest port sudan Yemenis Aden

Uneasy calm in Gaza after massive Israeli bombardment

Uneasy calm in Gaza after massive Israeli bombardment
Updated 03 May 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Uneasy calm in Gaza after massive Israeli bombardment

Uneasy calm in Gaza after massive Israeli bombardment
  • 1 killed, 5 injured while schools and houses damaged by attack
  • ‘Assassination’ of hunger striker Khader Adnan, 45, sparked conflict
Updated 03 May 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: At least one person was killed and five others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials said on Wednesday.

This followed hours of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the besieged enclave following the death of a prominent hunger-striking prisoner.

The victim of the bombardment was identified as Hashel Mubarak, 58, from the north of Gaza City.

Mubarak’s family said he was injured by falling debris and died at the hospital.

He was the first Palestinian from Gaza to be killed since August 2022’s escalation between Israel and Islamic Jihad, which lasted for three days.

Israeli warplanes fired missiles at 16 sites, regarded as military installations belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The shelling also caused partial damage to a school and some houses adjacent to those sites.

An Israeli army statement said: “During the night hours, the IDF launched a series of raids targeting Hamas sites, compounds, and interests in the Gaza Strip, including a terrorist tunnel in Khan Yunis.”

A tense ceasefire held on Wednesday, hours after Palestinian militants launched around 100 rockets into southern Israel in response to the death on Tuesday of Khader Adnan, 45, an Islamic Jihad leader, who had been on hunger strike while held captive by Israel for 86 days.

The Palestinian factions also fired barrages of rockets toward Israeli towns during the night and during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Egypt, Qatar and the UN brokered a ceasefire at 4 a.m. 

Local media quoted a Palestinian source as saying: “The ceasefire agreement will be simultaneous and conditional on the commitment of both parties. The agreement was the result of mediation by parties to stop the Israeli aggression.”

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, said he was in contact with Egypt, Qatar as well as Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops destroyed the houses of two Palestinians who it said carried out deadly attacks against Israeli civilians.

After several hours of the Gaza conflict, the military wings of Islamic Jihad and Hamas published footage of the firing of rockets at Israeli towns, as well as attempts to fire anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli warplanes.

Hisham Qassim, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said the confrontation with the Israeli occupation proved that the “Palestinian people at home and abroad are united in the face of the Israeli occupation and its aggressive policies toward the Palestinian people.”

The sounds of the jets and the violent Israeli bombardment in Gaza refreshed people’s memory of past horrors, and they feared the outbreak of a long escalation or a fifth war.

Randa Abu Hamid, a housewife and mother of five children, said: “It was a very harsh night. We were watching the news and waiting for the Israeli bombing, and when we heard it, it was very terrifying. My children could not sleep until the morning hours because of fear and anxiety.”

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said on Wednesday: “The main effort of the Israeli army at the present time is concentrated in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

“Israel had no interest in being drawn into a large and prolonged conflict in Gaza, and more importantly, such a conflict would require the mobilization of large reserves and could continue for a long time.”

Ayman Al-Rafati, a political analyst close to Hamas, said: “The occupation is afraid of an expansion of (the) escalation. It fears that other factions might join in, making it a multifront and complicated confrontation.”

Expressing fear that the escalation could move to the West Bank, he said: “The response to the assassination of the martyr Sheikh Khader Adnan will not stop, (and) is likely to escalate significantly in the occupied West Bank during the coming hours.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza strip Khader Adnan Hashel Mubarak

Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
  • Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Niovi had been coming from dry-dock repairs in Dubai, bound for Fujairah
  • Last week, Iran seized an oil tanker carrying crude for Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the second-such capture by Tehran in under a week amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program.
The taking of the oil tanker Niovi renewed concerns about Iran threatening maritime traffic in the strait, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a fifth of all crude passes. It also comes amid the disappearance of a crude oil tanker in southeast Asia believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil amid reports it may have been seized by the US
The US Navy published surveillance footage shot by an aerial drone of about dozen Guard vessels swarming the tanker around 6:20 a.m. The drone had been on a routine patrol in the area and saw the seizure, though the Navy did not receive a distress call from the Niovi itself, 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins said.
Those Guard ships “forced the oil tanker to reverse course and head toward Iranian territorial waters off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran,” the Navy said.
“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are unwarranted, irresponsible and a present threat to maritime security and the global economy.”
Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to the Guard, reported the paramilitary force had seized a tanker it described as a “violator,” without elaborating.
Shipping registries show the Niovi as managed by Smart Tankers of Piraeus, Greece. A woman who answered the phone at the firm declined to immediately comment on the seizure. The Niovi had been coming from dry-dock repairs in Dubai, bound for Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates without carrying any cargo, according to the data firm Refinitiv.
Last week, Iran seized an oil tanker carrying crude for Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. amid wider tensions between Tehran and the US over its nuclear program. The Advantage Sweet had 23 Indians and one Russian on board.
Iran has accused the Advantage Sweet of colliding with another vessel, while offering no evidence to support its claim. Iran has offered a variety of unsupported claims in the past when seizing foreign-flagged ships amid tensions with the West.
The taking of the two tankers in under a week comes amid the disappearance of the Marshall Island-flagged Suez Rajan, which had been in the South China Sea off Singapore for over a year after a report alleged it to smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil. Tracking data for the Suez Rajan last showed it off East Africa, moving in a direction that could take it to the Americas.
The Financial Times, as well as the maritime intelligence firm Ambrey, both have reported the Suez Rajan was seized on order of American authorities. The ship’s manager has not responded to queries from The Associated Press about the status of the ship. US officials also have not commented.
The seizure by Iran of the two ships in the last week was the latest in a string of ship seizures and explosions to roil the region.
The incidents began after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Also, the US Navy has blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021.
Tehran denies carrying out the attacks, but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has played out in the region’s volatile waters. Iranian tanker seizures have been a part of it since 2019. The last major seizure before recent days came when Iran took two Greek tankers in May 2022 and held them until November.

Topics: Iran Iran Revolutionary Guard

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Syria for rare meeting with Bashar Assad

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Syria for rare meeting with Bashar Assad
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Syria for rare meeting with Bashar Assad

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Syria for rare meeting with Bashar Assad
  • Tehran has been a main backer of President Bashar Assad's government since an uprising turned into a full-blown war in March 2011
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

DAMASCUS: Iraninan President Ebrahim Raisi landed in Damascus Wednesday on the first visit by an Iranian head of state to the war-wracked country in over a decade.

Tehran has been a main backer of President Bashar Assad’s government since an uprising turned into a full-blown war in March 2011 and has played an instrumental role in turning the tide in his favor.

Iran has sent scores of military advisers and thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the Middle East to fight on Assad’s side. With the help of Russia and Iran, Syrian government forces have controlled large parts of the country in recent years.

During his two-day visit, Raisi is expected to meet Assad to sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding to boost cooperation, Syrian state and pro-government media reported. In an interview with pan-Arab television channel Al-Mayadeen, Raisi called for reconstruction efforts and for refugees who fled the country’s war to return to the country.

Raisi, who is a heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, was received on arrival at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Economy Minister Samer Al-Khalil.

He is also set to visit the Sayida Zeinab and Sayida Ruqayya shrines, both holy sites in Shiite Islam, as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument dedicated to Syrian soldiers killed in battle.

The last Iranian president to visit Syria was President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010.

The Iranian president’s visit comes as some Arab countries, including regional powerhouses Egypt and Saudi Arabia, have been opening up to Assad and their foreign ministers have visited Damascus in recent weeks. Syria’s foreign minister also visited the Saudi capital of Riyadh in April, the first such visit since the two countries cut relations in 2012.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, a main backer of Syrian opposition fighters, reached an agreement in China to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions.

The reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is likely to have positive effects on regional states where the two countries fought proxy wars, including Syria.

Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters and the breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League in 2011. The conflict has since killed nearly half a million people and displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million.

“America and its allies failed on all fronts against the resistance, and could not achieve any of their goals,” Iran’s new ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari told Iran’s state news agency on Tuesday.

Raisi’s visit is the first to Damascus by an Iranian president since 2010 when then ad visited Syria. Assad meanwhile visited Iran twice since the conflict began, the latest of which came in May last year.

The Iranian president’s visit also comes a week after its Minister for Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash met Assad in Damascus, where he delivered a message from the Iranian president supporting the expansion of economic relations between the two countries, according to Iran’s state news agency.

Iran’s military presence in Syria been a major concern for Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment along its northern border. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years — but rarely acknowledges them. Since the beginning of 2023, Syrian officials have attributed a dozen strikes on Syrian territory to Israel, the latest of which came early Tuesday and put the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo out of service.

Topics: Iran Syria Ebrahim Raisi Bashar Assad

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
  • In recent weeks, the Lebanese army has raided refugee camps and set up checkpoints to review the documentation of non-Lebanese citizens
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

QAB ELIAS, Lebanon: Lebanese officials are cracking down on Syrian refugees against the backdrop of a worsening economic crisis and political stalemate, an escalation that has caused a panic among Syrians in the country.
In recent weeks, the army has raided refugee camps and set up checkpoints to review the documentation of non-Lebanese citizens, arresting and in many cases deporting Syrians found not to have legal residency, according to refugees and humanitarian organizations.
“People aren’t sleeping in their houses … and are afraid even to go to work,” said a woman originally from the Syrian province of Idlib who is living in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley. Her husband was deported on April 10, along with 28 other men, after a raid on an apartment building in the Beirut suburb of Jounieh, she said, and she hasn’t heard from him since.
Like other Syrians interviewed for this story, the woman spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisals.
Her 4-year-old son asks where his father is every day, she said. She fears her husband has been put in one of Syria’s detention centers because — like many men who fled to Lebanon — he was wanted for dodging mandatory army service.
Pressure has increased in other ways. Municipalities have put in place restrictive measures such as curfews for Syrians. The Interior Ministry announced Tuesday that it ordered municipalities to survey and register their Syrian populations and make sure they are documented before permitting them to rent property.
It also asked the UN refugee agency to revoke refugee status from Syrians who go back and forth between Lebanon and their war-torn country. Last week, a committee of government ministers demanded that UNHCR hand over detailed personal information on refugees in its database.
Lebanon hosts some 805,000 registered Syrian refugees, whose official status in theory protects them — although those who fail to keep their residency papers up to date can face deportation. The actual number of Syrians living in Lebanon after fleeing their country’s 12-year-old civil war is believed to be much higher as Lebanon’s government ordered the United Nations to halt new registrations in 2015.
Government officials have given varying estimates of the number of Syrians in the country, ranging from 1.5 million to more than 2 million. Lebanon is believed to have a population of around 5 million to 5.5 million citizens, but no census has been held for nearly a century.
Since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in 2019, officials have increasingly called for a mass return of Syrians, saying they are a burden on the country’s scarce resources and that much of Syria is now safe. The rhetoric has grown increasingly heated; a federation of trade unions recently declared a “National Campaign to Liberate Lebanon from the Syrian Demographic Occupation.”
In recent interviews with local media, caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar claimed that refugees make up 40 percent of Lebanon’s population, which “no country in the world would accept.”
Hajjar told The Associated Press that Lebanon’s government can ensure that Syrians who qualify as refugees would not be deported, by exchanging data with the UN refugee agency.
He referred questions about deportations to General Security, the agency in charge of enforcing immigration laws. Spokespeople for the agency and the Lebanese military did not respond to requests for comment and neither has made public statement on the deportations.
The UN refugee agency said it has observed an increase in raids taking placing in Syrian communities and has received reports of Syrians being deported, including registered refugees. It said it “takes reports of deportations of Syrian refugees very seriously.”
UN officials did not give a number of confirmed deportations. The Access Center for Human Rights, a group tracking conditions of Syrian refugees, said it documented at least 200 deportations in April.
The anti-refugee campaign comes against the backdrop of stalled negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and a six-month deadlock in electing the country’s next president.
Mohanad Hage Ali, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, said refugees are serving as a scapegoat for Lebanese politicians at a time of heightened public anger over their failure to deal with the country’s economic and political crises.
Refugees are “sort of the punching bag that shows up when everyone needs one,” he said. He suggested the crackdown could also be linked to Lebanon’s ongoing presidential deadlock.
A leading presidential candidate, Sleiman Frangieh, is close to Damascus and has promised to use his connections to broker a deal for refugee returns. His likely rival, army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun, may be “trying to showcase his ability to forcibly return the refugees,” Hage Ali said.
Lebanese authorities have periodically deported Syrians over the past few years, citing a regulation that allows for Syrians who entered without legal authorization after April 2019 to be forcibly removed.
However, past deportations mostly involved small numbers and were carried out under formal procedures, giving the UN and human rights groups a chance to intervene and, in some cases, halt them.
In contrast, recent months have seen increasing reports of the Lebanese Army summarily deporting those believed to be in the country illegally. Human rights organizations have cited cases of returning refugees being detained and tortured in Syria, allegations Lebanese authorities deny.

Topics: Lebanon Syria

