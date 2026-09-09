China and Syria celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations, which were formally established in 1956.

The occasion was marked late on Tuesday with a reception at the Syrian Embassy in Beijing, attended by senior Chinese officials and diplomats, including Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu, and representatives of the Syrian-Chinese Business Council, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Mohammad Zakaria Lababidi, charge d’affaires of the Syrian Embassy and minister plenipotentiary, said the occasion offered an opportunity to build on seven decades of friendship and cooperation with China.

Miao and Lababidi highlighted the need to strengthen partnership in economic, investment, development, scientific and cultural areas to benefit both countries, SANA added.

China, alongside Russia, was a backer of the former Bashar Assad regime during Syria’s civil war between 2011 and 2024. The new government in Damascus has sought to reforge ties with China as it works to repair vital sectors damaged by the conflict and attract investment.

In November, Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss security matters. He pledged that Syrian territory would not be used to threaten Chinese interests, as Beijing expressed concerns about Uyghur fighters who had fought in Syria during the civil war.