Lazio notch 2-0 victory to prevent Napoli from sealing Serie A title

Lazio's Toma Basic, left, scores his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sasusolo at Rome's Olympic Stadium Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

  • The result means that Napoli need a point at Udinese to win their first Italian league title since Maradona led the club to their only two championships in 1987 and 1990
  • Relegation-threatened Cremonese held Champions League semifinalist AC Milan 1-1 at the San Siro
ROME: Lazio kept Napoli from sealing the Serie A title for at least another day by beating Sassuolo 2-0 on Wednesday.

The result means that Napoli need a point at Udinese on Thursday to win their first Italian league title since Diego Maradona led the club to their only two championships in 1987 and 1990.

Felipe Anderson put Lazio ahead early with one touch following a ball over the top from Marcos Antonio and then Toma Basic doubled the Roman club’s advantage in stoppage time by finishing off a counterattack.

Lazio moved within 15 points of runaway leaders Napoli and back into second place ahead of Juventus, who beat Lecce 2-1 earlier.

Relegation-threatened Cremonese held Champions League semifinalist AC Milan 1-1 at the San Siro, where Junior Messias scored a late equalizer for the Rossoneri after David Okereke had put the visitors ahead.

Inter Milan, who will face Milan in the Champions League semifinals, routed relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 6-0 with braces from Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez.

Also, Roma were held to a 1-1 draw at Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza.

Stephan El Shaarawy put Roma ahead early following a goalkeeping blunder but Luca Caldirola equalized for Monza before the break with a difficult volley following a free kick.

Dusan Vlahovic ended a long scoring drought with the decisive goal and Juventus ended a five-match winless streak across all competitions with their victory over visiting Lecce.

Vlahovic scored before the break to end a run of 773 minutes without a goal in the Italian league. And the Serbia international did it in style, using a half-volley from the edge of the area to find the target.

Leandro Paredes had given Juventus an early lead with a free kick around Lecce’s wall before Assan Ceesay converted a penalty to equalize for Lecce.

Danilo nearly added another for Juventus with a header off the post.

Juventus hadn’t won since beating Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on April 13.

Boulaye Dia scored a hat trick for Salernitana but Cristiano Biraghi scored a late equalizer for Fiorentina in a wild 3-3 draw.

It’s been a big few days for Dia, who also scored an equalizer at Napoli on Sunday in a regional derby to prevent the title celebration. The Senegal forward now has 15 goals in his debut season in Italy.

Also, Atalanta beat Spezia 3-2 with goals from Marten de Roon, Davide Zappacosta and Luis Muriel; and Alessandro Buongiorno and Pietro Pellegri scored for Torino in a 2-0 win at last-place Sampdoria.

Topics: Lazio Serie A Napoli

Haaland sets Premier League goal record to put Man City back on top

Updated 3 min ago
AFP

  • The Norwegian was given a guard of honor by his teammates as he left the pitch after full-time
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Erling Haaland set a new record of 35 goals in a Premier League season as Manchester City overcame West Ham 3-0 to move back to the top of the table on Wednesday, while Liverpool edged out Fulham 1-0.
City were made to work by an under-manned Hammers to edge one point clear of Arsenal in the title race, with a game in hand still to come.
But they cut loose after half-time as Haaland wrote himself into the record books with his 51st goal in all competitions of his debut season at City.
“I do not think of all these records, I would go crazy in my head,” said Haaland. “I go home now, play some video games, eat something and then sleep.”
The Norwegian was given a guard of honor by his teammates as he left the pitch after full-time.
“In football when there is a special occasion we have to show how special it is,” said City boss Pep Guardiola.
“We are very pleased for him because he is a joy to work with, to be with, and everyone is happy to have him with us. The record will be broken in the future, maybe by him.”
The visitors were missing England international Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd through illness, while injuries meant David Moyes could only name five outfield substitutes.
But Moyes’ men held out for 50 minutes before succumbing at the Etihad to remain rooted in a relegation battle.
Nathan Ake was the unlikely figure to break the deadlock as the Dutch defender rose highest to power home Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick.
But there was no surprise over the scorer of City’s second as Haaland raced onto Jack Grealish’s pass and deftly dinked the ball over the advancing Lukasz Fabianski.
The 22-year-old moved past Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s mark of 34 set for Blackburn and Newcastle respectively in the 1990s.
However, he will still fall someway short of the all-time scoring record for a season in the English top flight of 60 set by Everton’s Dixie Dean in 1927/28.
Phil Foden came off the bench to add the final flourish as his sweetly-struck volley deflected off Emerson Palmieri to leave Fabianski wrong-footed five minutes from time.
City’s 13th consecutive home win in 2023 edges Guardiola’s men ever closer to a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.
The champions need just four wins from their remaining five games to ensure Arsenal are denied their first title in 19 years.
Defeat leaves West Ham still four points above the relegation zone with four games to play.
At Anfield, Liverpool refused to give up the fight for a top-four finish by keeping the pressure on Newcastle and Manchester United for the final two places in next season’s Champions League behind City and Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have now won five league consecutive league games for the first time this season.
“Five games in a row is good. I liked it a lot. We have to try to do something we can use, something we can build on in the next season,” said Klopp.
Mohamed Salah’s 29th goal of the season was the difference between the sides as the Egyptian shrugged off his recent struggles from the penalty spot to convert after Darwin Nunez had been fouled by Issa Diop six minutes before half-time.
Liverpool close to within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

Topics: Erling Haaland english Premier League Man City

Real Sociedad score 2-0 victory over 10-man Real Madrid

Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

  • Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent off after an hour for a second yellow card to make matters worse for Los Blancos
  • Barcelona beat Osasuna 1-0 earlier Tuesday to expand the gap on Madrid
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain: Real Madrid fell to a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Tuesday, leaving the champions 14 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with five games remaining.

Former Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea netted for the hosts, who tightened their grip on fourth spot and Champions League qualification.

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent off after an hour for a second yellow card to make matters worse for Los Blancos.

Barcelona beat Osasuna 1-0 earlier Tuesday to expand the gap on Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti’s side could not respond.

The Italian played a makeshift side because of injuries and suspensions, and he also left striker Karim Benzema behind in the Madrid capital ahead of Saturday’s Copa del Rey final clash with Osasuna.

Alex Remiro denied Madrid defender Eder Militao in the opening stages while Martin Zubimendi struck the crossbar at the other end from close range.

Kubo struck at the start of the second half for the hosts after Militao gave the ball away in a dangerous area.

Carvajal was dismissed for a foul on Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal, giving Madrid an uphill struggle.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did well to parry a deflected Barrenetxea strike, but he could not keep out the forward’s next effort, surprising the Belgian at his near post.

Los Blancos’ defeat means Barcelona just need two more points to clinch their first title since 2019, providing Madrid win their remaining matches.

Topics: Real Sociedad La Liga real madrid

Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea

Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

  • City will go back into first place if they beat West Ham at home on Wednesday in the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal
LONDON: Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League as the Norway midfielder’s double inspired a 3-1 win against woeful Chelsea on Tuesday.
Mikel Arteta’s side lost control of the title race after last week’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.
But the Gunners signalled their intention to push City all the way to the wire with a much-needed first win in five games.
Odegaard’s brace was followed by a Gabriel Jesus strike as the hosts raced into a three-goal before half-time at the Emirates Stadium.
Noni Madueke’s second half goal was no consolation for Chelsea’s wretched performance.
Arsenal are now two points clear of second placed City and while Pep Guardiola’s men remain favorites to win the title, the north Londoners have at least applied a little pressure on the champions.
City will go back into first place if they beat West Ham at home on Wednesday in the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal.
“The first 60 minutes, I thought we played really well. That was everything I want to see from our team,” Arteta said.
“Speed, quality, movement, two beautiful goals, we connected with our crowd and created an incredible atmosphere.
“We wanted to earn the right to be top of the league. We are happy to be there.”
After 10 weeks at the top, Arsenal were knocked down to second place by City’s win at Fulham on Sunday.
Three successive draws, including two blown two-goal leads, and the calamitous loss at City have led Arsenal to be written off as title race chokers.
But Arteta insisted this week that the title was still winnable and his players responded to the Spaniard’s rallying cry.
Troubled Chelsea were ideal opponents for Arsenal to get back on track before a tricky trip to Newcastle on Sunday.
The Blues have now lost all six games since Frank Lampard returned as caretaker boss to replace the sacked Graham Potter.
Languishing in 12th place, Chelsea are on an nine-game winless run in all competitions and face the prospect of failing to finish in the top half of the table for the first time since 1996.
“We were too nice to play against in all aspects in the first half. Not good enough,” Lampard said.
“It’s tough because you want to win games, but it’s our job, we’ll work on it.”
Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his first Chelsea start since the Blues lost 1-0 to the Gunners in November.
But Aubameyang, whose four-year spell with Arsenal ended acrimoniously in 2022, never had a chance of exacting revenge on his old team before being hauled off at half-time.
Arsenal were in complete control from the start and Odegaard gave them a deserved lead in the 18th minute.
Left in acres of space, Granit Xhaka’s low cross eluded Chelsea’s lackadaisical defenders and Odegaard guided a superb curling finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga from just inside the penalty area.
Ben Chilwell threatened a Chelsea equalizer, but Aaron Ramsdale made a fine save to preserve the lead.
That near-miss was a false dawn for abysmal Chelsea as the Gunners turned the screw with a second goal in the 31st minute.
Once again, Chelsea allowed Xhaka time to cross into the area and Odegaard took full advantage of slack marking from Raheem Sterling to fire past Kepa from 12 yards.
Arsenal scented blood against spineless, disinterested opponents and the third goal duly arrived three minutes later.
Ben White’s cross was chested down by Jesus and when Xhaka’s shot was blocked, it was Jesus who stabbed home from close-range.
Arsenal were rampant and Thiago Silva hooked Gabriel’s header off the line, while Kepa saved from Xhaka and Bukayo Saka.
Chelsea awoke from their slumber just long enough to reduce the deficit in the 65th minute.
Mateo Kovacic’s defense-splitting pass found Madueke and he deftly slotted past Ramsdale for his first league goal since signing from PSV Eindhoven in January.

Topics: english Premier League Arsenal Chelsea Martin Odegaard

FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout

Updated 02 May 2023
AP

  • Infantino has been clearly rankled that player-led criticism of FIFA not offering equal prize money is amplified by media he believes is undervaluing women’s soccer
GENEVA: Publicly criticizing broadcasters for offering too little to screen the Women’s World Cup has not worked out yet for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is now threatening a blackout in some major European markets.

Infantino intensified a public standoff that started last October with a warning late Monday to five key countries — England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain — in a statement published less than three months before the tournament starts in Australia and New Zealand.

“To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Infantino said of the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament.

“Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair (toward women and women’s football), we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup into the ‘Big 5’ European countries,” he said.

Infantino first aired the issue seven months ago, when in Auckland for the official draw for the 32-team tournament, saying that offers as low as 1 percent of the TV rights price paid for the men’s World Cup were “not acceptable.”

In March, for world soccer’s annual meeting held in Rwanda, Infantino reported no progress with TV broadcasters while also announcing a more than threefold increase in team prize money to $110 million for the tournament.

Infantino has been clearly rankled that player-led criticism of FIFA not offering equal prize money is amplified by media he believes is undervaluing women’s soccer. The Women’s World Cup now has standalone broadcast and sponsor deals rather than being bundled with the men’s tournament.

The FIFA leader suggested Monday “public broadcasters in particular have a duty to promote and invest in women’s sport.”

“Women deserve it! As simple as that!” he said.

This women’s World Cup is far from an ideal time zone for European broadcasters. Daytime games in Australia and New Zealand play in the early hours of the morning in Europe, though Infantino said that is not an excuse.

Acknowledging it was not primetime in Europe, Infantino noted the European times of 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. “is quite a reasonable time” for viewers.

“It doesn’t make any economic sense because the viewing figures are there,” he said.

One option for soccer’s governing body if broadcast deals cannot be reached in Europe is to stream games exclusively on it’s online platform.

Topics: FIFA Women’s World Cup Gianni Infantino Women's Football

Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper’ criticism of referee

Updated 02 May 2023
AP

  • Klopp was given until Friday to file an official response before the FA considers disciplinary action such as a suspension
  • He had said after the game that he did not know what Tierney “has with us"
LIVERPOOL, England: Jurgen Klopp was charged by the English Football Association with “improper conduct” on Tuesday for his post-match comments about the refereeing in Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham.
The Liverpool manager received a yellow card from referee Paul Tierney after racing along the sideline to celebrate Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner Sunday in front of fourth official John Brooks.
Klopp was given until Friday to file an official response before the FA considers disciplinary action such as a suspension.
“It is alleged that the manager’s comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal /offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute,” the FA said in a statement.
Klopp had said after the game that he did not know what Tierney “has with us” and also raised issues with comments made by the referee toward him.
On Tuesday, Klopp tried to explain his behavior.
“The whole situation shouldn’t have happened at all. It was out of emotion, out of anger in that moment,” Klopp said. “That’s why I celebrated the way I celebrated.
“After the game I tried to calm down and didn’t properly. I said (in TV interviews): ‘What he (Tierney) said to me was not OK.’ I opened the box which I didn’t want to open. The rest was things I said about how I felt in that moment and Paul Tierney doing our games. I’m not a resentful person but these things which happen in the past happens, not intentionally but they are there.”
Klopp pulled up sharply after appearing to injure his hamstring as part of his celebrations at Anfield.
Tierney will not referee a game this weekend, but he is the fourth official for West Ham’s game against Manchester United on Sunday and the VAR official for Nottingham Forest’s match against Southampton a day later.
Shortly after Liverpool’s win over Tottenham, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited responded to Klopp’s comments, saying it strongly refuted “any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper.”
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Fulham, Klopp said: “With all the things I maybe expect a punishment. Refs think I questioned their integrity, which if I am sitting here now calm, I don’t do. We have to wait to see what they come back with.”

Topics: English Football Association Premier league

