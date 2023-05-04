US ship carrying over 200 Sudan evacuees arrives in Jeddah

RIYADH: An American ship carrying over 200 evacuees from Sudan has arrived in Jeddah, Al Ekhbariya reported on Thursday.
The 222 evacuees on board were of various nationalities.
Heavy shelling in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum continued on Thursday, disrupting efforts to deliver badly needed aid to trapped civilians.
In central areas of Khartoum, sporadic explosions could be heard Thursday, a day after the United Nations warned that the country’s people are “facing a humanitarian catastrophe,” and the latest in a series of cease-fires expired earlier in the day.
For intrepid travelers, the challenging terrain and mystical beauty of Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter beckons
The Empty Quarter occupies an area of 650,000 sq km spread across Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Yemen
Modern-day adventurers have crossed the Empty Quarter on camels in an effort to preserve Saudi traditions
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: Known for its mystical beauty and seemingly endless horizons, the Empty Quarter, or Rub Al-Khali as it is translated in Arabic, has long been one of the great subjects of curiosity for the world’s most daring explorers.
The largest segment of the world’s biggest sand desert, which ecompasses much of the southern third of the Arabian Peninsula, is located in Saudi Arabia, stretching to the south and east into Oman, the UAE and Yemen.
Throughout history men and women have been lured by the beauty of its undulating dunes, punctuated by rare patches of lush vegetation and palms. However, it was not until the early 20th century that the first recorded voyages across this beautiful yet dangerously vast landscape were first published.
The Empty Quarter occupies a special place in the Saudi consciousness. It was in this vast desert that King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s founder and first monarch, made camp before capturing Riyadh from the rival Al-Rashid family in 1902, thereby establishing supremacy over the Najd region of central Arabia.
In 1930, Omani Sheikh Saleh bin Khalut and English explorer Bertram Thomas made the first recorded crossing of the Rub Al-Khali. Then, about two years later, the great English explorer Harry St. John Philby crossed the Empty Quarter on camelback.
For 20 years he dreamed of the crossing. He described it to his wife Dora as “this beastly obsession which has so completely sidetracked me for the best years of my life.”
He recorded his journey with precision, noting not only the natural landscape and its geology but also the moments of physical and mental struggle that it took to cross this seemingly infinite terrain, which covers 650,000 sq km, an area roughly the size of France.
Philby popularized the name “Empty Quarter,” claiming this was the term used by the Bedouin who dwelled there, owing to its vast, largely empty terrain, devoid of human settlements besides the shelters of the roaming Bedouin tribes, who still inhabit the region today.
To this day, it is believed that entering this desert without a guide is akin to suicide.
The Rub Al-Khali is characterized by a scarcity of water resources, a maze of sand dunes where it is easy to lose one’s way, and extreme heat. As one local saying goes: “One who can exit it, must be born again, while those inside, remain missing.”
The ancients once believed the Empty Quarter held a lost city — Ubar — one that Philby set out to uncover. It is said to be buried in the sand, having been destroyed by a natural disaster or, as legend has it, by God, for its occupants’ wickedness.
T.E. Lawrence, the British army officer and writer renowned for his role in the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman Empire during World War I, called Ubar the “Atlantis of the Sands” — a city, he wrote, “of immeasurable wealth, destroyed by God for arrogance, swallowed forever in the sands of the Rub Al-Khali desert.”
Both Philby and Thomas came to believe the city was nothing more than a myth. Unconvinced, however, British adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes co-led an expedition to find the lost city in 1991. Although the team uncovered evidence of a settlement in the vast waste, experts remain divided to this day over whether this was indeed the lost city of legend.
Now, as the Kingdom continues to open to the outside world, more excursions are taking place, guiding both Saudis and foreign travelers through this still largely unknown and challenging terrain.
While the Saudi Tourism Authority does not currently offer excursions to the area, a spokesperson told Arab News: “From historical mountain ranges to pristine beaches, Saudi has some of the most diverse landscapes, but perhaps none more iconic than its deserts.
“As one of the world’s largest deserts, it’s advised that the Empty Quarter is best visited with certified tour guides.”
However, for many locals who grew up on the edges of this forbidding expanse, the Empty Quarter is a place of tranquility.
“I miss the calmness and silence of the desert,” Mubarak Al-Hussain, from Sharurah, a town in Saudi Arabia’s Najran Province close to the Yemeni border, told Arab News.
“Every weekend my friends and family go to the desert.”
Al-Hussain, now based in Riyadh, where he works as the head of training at Arabius, one of the Kingdom’s premiere language and culture agencies, remembers fondly his hometown and the allure of the Rub’ Al-Khali.
He described how people from his town would go into the desert during the winter to find wood following a rain shower — an extremely rare occurrence. The trip would be arduous and dangerous and the wood would be heavy, adding extra weight to the car, making it more likely that they would become stuck in the sand.
Despite the challenges of the Rub Al-Khali, Al-Hussain speaks with passion about the beauty of his hometown and the spiritual richness of the desert. Indeed, the Empty Quarter has cast its spell on many.
In 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, an excursion led by the Saudi Camel Club took a group of men and women from various countries, including Australia, Germany, Japan and Colombia, and from across Saudi Arabia, on a journey across the Empty Quarter on camel back.
The club, established in 2017 by King Salman following the launch of the Kingdom’s social reform and economic diversification agenda, Vision 2030, is committed to preserving camel-riding as part of Saudi Arabia’s distinctive heritage.
Crossing the Empty Quarter was one of the club’s initiatives — one that emulated traditional Bedouin culture while taking part in an endurance excursion through one of the most beautiful and mysterious natural wonders of the Kingdom.
Riyadh-based Saudi national Hattan Baraqan was among them. “I am an adventurous person and had always wanted to visit the Empty Quarter,” he told Arab News.
The group began its voyage in the southernmost part of the country — an area Baraqan had never been to before. Along with 80 others, he embarked on a crossing of the Empty Quarter that lasted 26 days.
“We went through a lot,” he said. “It was really, really extreme — more than we expected. I think it was also more than the organizers expected.”
The caravan finished with 67 riders, with 13 dropping out due to injuries and exhaustion.
“At times it was too hot during the day and at other times there were too many sandstorms,” Baraqan said. “At night and during the morning it was very cold. We would ride for eight or nine hours on a camel each day.”
It was during this journey that Baraqan came to appreciate the character and resilience of the camel. “A camel is a master of him or herself,” he said. “They are also very smart.”
At one point, Baraqan says that the group was very low in resources, especially food and water. “We had no technology, no distractions, just ourselves and the desert and the camels,” he said. “It was really tough, but never in my life have I breathed such clean air.
“It was a trip that allowed us to reflect on how human beings lived long ago. We gained a lot of wisdom and began to appreciate small things. We were surprised one morning to wake up and see butterflies.”
The journey through Rub Al-Khali, as Baraqan recounts, was filled with enriching moments of discovery. Once the group met a shepherd who lived in isolation. Other times they uncovered areas filled with greenery, wells and animals.
“It was more beautiful than I could have imagined,” he said. “It is a very peaceful place. The Empty Quarter is not empty at all. It is full of faith.”
Saudi minister of state to attend King Charles coronation on behalf of King Salman
The coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd has arrived in London to attend the coronation of King Charles III on behalf of King Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, Buckingham Palace said.
For the first time, religious leaders representing Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, and Sikh traditions will play an active role in the ceremony. The music will feature pieces written and performed by artists from each of the UK’s four nations and throughout the Commonwealth.
Kingdom’s surging entertainment sector in the spotlight
Women’s role in events industry a key talking point at Riyadh SLS Expo
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: From tackling the environmental impact of shows to spotlighting women in the events industry, the Saudi Light and Sound Expo will look at how the Kingdom’s entertainment industry can stay ahead of the curve, while mapping the industry’s future, and highlighting the biggest trends and challenges.
The SLS Expo, taking place from May 28-30 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, will be the first dedicated event in Saudi Arabia for professional AV and lighting equipment specialists, and will feature exhibitors from the pro-lighting and audio, live events, digital signage, AI, laser technology, and stage technology sector.
More than 15 interactive debates, fireside chats, presentations, case studies and panel discussions from industry experts will be included in the summit.
As the Kingdom hosts growing numbers of international sports events, art exhibitions and live concerts with international performers, there is a rising demand for AV technology to support its burgeoning entertainment industry, which was worth an estimated $308 million at the end of last year, according to Statista, the online market and consumer data platform.
Amid plans for the Kingdom to invest $64 billion in the entertainment industry over the next decade, there is a significant demand for AV technology, professional lighting equipment, and theater and cinema operators to support the ambitious entertainment goals, and the rising demand will be the focus of this year’s SLS Expo.
“With the Kingdom hosting over 120 million people at events in the last four years, the country is looking to fast track plans in its events and entertainment industry, and the SLS Summit and Expo will look to showcase these advancements,” said Mohammed Faisal, event manager at DMG Events, organizers of the expo.
The Kingdom continues to create the fundamentals for a vibrant entertainment sector, with 11,136 licenses issued for entertainment and supporting events since 2019, according to the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.
Global professional services firm Ernst & Young recently said that MENA governments, such as Saudi Arabia, have demonstrated strong support for entertainment as part of goals to invest in their non-oil economies. The company predicted that by 2030, the entertainment industry will create over 100,000 jobs with a 3 percent impact on the Kingdom’s economic output.
“Saudi Arabia is rapidly becoming the most important entertainment market in the region,” said Koert Vermeulen, principal designer and owner of ACTLD, and one of the speakers at the expo.
The summit will also take a closer look at women in the events industry, with the country putting several initiatives in place to empower and encourage women to join the public and private sector.
“I am thrilled to be taking part in the executive session, ‘Women in the events industry,’ and I hope that it will help shine a spotlight on the wonderful opportunities available for women,” said Debbie Kristiansen, general manager of Exhibition World Bahrain and one of the speakers at the expo.
Topics include trending and future tools for interactive installations and audience engagement, design principles and techniques for creating shows, a sound-storm case study, and sound engineering and design for immersive experiences.
Other speakers include Mark Reeves, head of entertainment and events at 6 Flags Qiddiya; and Michael Jobson, executive director, MDL Beast.
It’s all in the name… how haphazard English translations have muddied the Saudi landscape
NCGN setting national rules for collecting, controlling and standardizing geographical names
UN group of experts addressed the standardization of geographical names at national and international levels
Arab News
RIYADH: Decades of muddled English translations and a lack of records have left officials with a challenging task of standardizing how many of the Kingdom’s locations and landmarks should be spelt, a UN committee has heard.
National Committee for Geographical Names Chairman Dr. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel addressed the problems his department faces, including limited academic references to geographical names, and the use and acceptance over the years of haphazard English renderings of the original Arabic for roads, streets and other landmarks.
He told the third session of the United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names in New York that the NCGN was setting national rules for collecting, controlling and standardizing geographical names and solving linguistic and phonetic problems in an attempt to unify how the Kingdom properly names its landmarks.
Al-Sayel, who is also President of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, said his committee was also cooperating with academics and organizations to collect and document established names, and preparing a mechanism for developing and governing rules that regulate changes.
The unified Arab system (Romanization) adopted at the UN Group of Experts on Geographical Names meeting in 2017 was developed to enable all sectors to write in a uniform manner and to highlight the significant economic, social, cultural, historical and religious benefits of collecting, controlling, preserving and standardizing geographical names, he said.
Al-Sayel said that the Kingdom pays great attention to geographical names.
“The NCGN aims to unify efforts related to geographical names in the Kingdom in terms of writing, control, spelling and everything related to the national standard in addition to its database,” he said.
“The NCGN seeks to strengthen its relations with international organizations, committees and technical teams to ensure the achievement of common strategic goals, which in turn are reflected in the achievement of sustainable development goals.”
The third session of the UNGEGN discussed reports submitted by governments involved and progress in standardizing geographical names.
The group of experts also addressed the standardization of geographical names at the national and international levels, strengthening cooperation and building partnerships with scientific, technical and academic organizations
They spoke of the importance of providing technical advice and exchanging best practices during the national and international meetings and conferences, and spreading awareness of the importance of geographical names as a source of culture, heritage and identity.
The session was held under the theme “Strengthening relations, ties and bonds in standardizing geographical names and achieving sustainable development.”