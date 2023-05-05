3 highlights from Saudi International Luxury Week

DUBAI: Here are three highlights from Saudi International Luxury Week which runs from May 8-11 in Jeddah and May 16-19 in Riyadh.
Charles Oudin
The famed Parisian watchmaker is one of more than 120 global brands participating in this month’s Saudi International Luxury Week, which will — according to the organizers — “showcase the best in exquisite gemstones, creativity, heritage and savoir-faire.” Established in 1797, Charles Oudin is one of the French capital’s oldest makers of timepieces.
Moussaieff
As one of the world’s most famous purveyors of high jewelry, Moussaieff’s client list has included international royalty (including the Saudi royal family). The house is most well known for its diamonds, including the Moussaieff Blue Diamond (sold for $7.98 million in 2007) and the Moussaieff Red Diamond, the largest such gem on record.
FerriFirenze
The Italian handmade jewelry brand is hugely popular among luxury shoppers in the Gulf, winning the Best Everyday Jewelry award at the Middle East Watch and Jewelry Awards 2022 (for its yellow gold, diamond-studded Soffio Bracelet). This will be one of the event’s most-popular stalls.
The UAE gets a starring role in the trailer of ‘Dune: Part Two’
DUBAI: Warner Bros. on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two,” and the UAE has once again gotten a starring role in the film.
The Abu Dhabi Film Council, supporting the production of the movie, on Thursday said on Instagram that the sequel features just under 30 locations in Abu Dhabi, including the capital city’s Liwa desert, which doubles as the fictional world of planet Arrakis.
“With a range of logistical support from ADFC and (Dubai-based film production company) Epic Films, the film was shot over 27 days. It involved a crew of 300 locals, 250 international members, and 500 extras,” the post reads.
“It’s breathtaking,” lead actor Timothee Chalamet tells Zendaya at the start of the trailer, as they sit on sand dunes. “You see sand here, imagine water,” he adds.
‘We have so many stories to tell,’ breakout Saudi Netflix star Nour Alkhadra says
The video game streamer and entrepreneur has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the film business since taking up acting during the COVID pandemic
William Mullally
DUBAI: It’s a strange thing, forging an identity. For years, Saudi actress Nour Alkhadra knew exactly how to introduce herself: “Hello, I’m Nour, and I’m a streamer and gaming entrepreneur.” That’s what she studied, that’s what she had dedicated her life to—that’s what she was profiled as in the pages of this newspaper.
How quickly things can change. With lead roles in two of the region’s most exciting new films, Netflix’s “The Matchmaker” and “HWJN,” Alkhadra will have to add another line to her bio: 2023’s breakout female Saudi star.
All of this started during COVID-19 lockdowns. Until then, Alkhadra was living in London, focusing on her gaming company WeGeek and her popular Twitch streaming account. The path forward seemed clear.
“Then COVID happened, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, who am I? Why am I?’ It was a lot of depressive stuff,” Alkhadra tells Arab News.
“Then I put everything aside and started thinking about what I really felt like doing, deep down. I realized there was something I always wanted to do but had never tried: acting. So I started taking classes in London, and I fell in love with it. I wanted to start pursuing roles instantly,” she continues.
Alkhadra had lived outside of Saudi Arabia for 11 years, and a lot had changed since she left. While she had always loved performing in front of her family growing up, acting as a career was never a possibility, so it wasn’t a dream she entertained. But as she pursued a different life for herself, her home country began to transform, and a powerful new film industry was on the brink of taking off. Alkhadra wanted to be a part of it.
“I didn’t want to act just anywhere,” she says. “I wanted to act in Saudi. We have so many stories to tell. But when I moved back to Saudi two and a half years ago, I didn’t actually know anyone in the film scene. I started scrolling online forums no one really looks at, and trying to find somewhere to post an audition.”
Alkhadra quickly started making contacts, landing a few roles in TV series. It was all happening quite fast. So fast, in fact, that when she saw a listing for the film “HWJN,” based on the best-selling fantasy novel in Saudi history, she didn’t even have a showreel to send out, as nothing she’d filmed had been released at the time. Undeterred, she came up with a different plan.
“I didn’t have anything to show, but I did have a tape of myself I’d filmed at home where I’d taken scenes from movies and reenacted them in front of my camera. I had done two scenes from (Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic) ‘Pulp Fiction,’ taking Uma Thurman’s role of Mia Wallace in the exchange in the dining room with John Travolta’s Vincent Vega, and Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic ‘Ezekiel 25:17’ monologue. That’s what I sent to them as a tape,” says Alkhadra.
It never should have worked — but beneath the rough edges, that tape had a quality that Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri couldn’t deny.
“The director messaged me saying, ‘I saw your Pulp Fiction thing. I liked it. I really like the way you express things with your eyes and your face without the need for words. I was surprised he saw all that from that little video, but I played it casual. I said, ‘OK, cool.’ And that’s how I got my first movie,” says Alkhadra.
“HWJN is a romance between a supernatural being and a human—I play the human. It was such an honor, because it’s Saudi’s first fantasy film,” she continues. “I’m so excited to be a part of it.”
Alkhadra came back to Saudi to break ground, and followed up the Kingdom’s first fantasy with its first psychological thriller, a Netflix original entitled “The Matchmaker,” which was filmed in historic AlUla. She would once again play the love interest, but this time not one to be trusted. In it, she lures an unsuspecting man to take part in an ancient matchmaking ritual in the desert, a ritual which includes a lot less romance than he may have suspected.
“After I was cast, I went to Riyadh to meet with the director. We sat down and started off with, ‘OK, why is she like this?’ We then started coming up with her backstory, the depths of her pain and her anger, and even her kindness. We discovered she’s not actually a bad person, she just wants things to be fair. All that character building we did made it so much deeper — and it made her really make sense to me,” says Alkhadra.
Coming up this woman’s story, she could immediately feel, had awakened a creative impulse inside her. She started thinking of all those days and nights during lockdown when she sat in bed, making herself miserable with anxiety, She’d struggled with it for years, never able to shut her mind off, endlessly creating scenarios in her head for things that may never happen. But anxiety, she realized, might be misplaced creativity.
“I always used to think of my wild imagination as a curse. But actually, in writing, it’s a blessing. I knew if I wrote, I would be able to put my weakness to work for me,” says Alkhadra.
While there are more movie roles on the horizon, including another with Saudi production company Telfaz11 directed by Wael Abumansour which hasn’t been announced yet that should be hitting festivals in 2024, Alkhadra is currently writing her own film, a fantasy project inspired by both movies she likes and the many video games she’s fallen in love with over the years, a passion she hasn’t let die even though she never has the time to stream anymore.
“At first, it wasn’t even a fantasy. I was writing something from real life, inspired by a true story. I wrote the whole outline like that, but then, as I kept working, a fantasy element started developing naturally. It’s still a human story, but there’s more going on that I’m still exploring,” she says.
Alkhadra is emboldened, not just by her near-instant success, but by how much space is left to paint on the Saudi canvas. In a country with so many stories to tell, she’s excited to be one of those lucky enough to start telling them.
“We’re the ones who are setting things up for the next generation. We are the generation of pioneers, and I feel extremely lucky to be able to be a part of that. Tastes in Saudi are already changing — it’s Saudi films that are at the top of the streaming charts, at the top of the box office,” she says. “It’s so beautiful to see, and I can’t wait to be a part of where this goes next.”
New book examines what Lebanese legend Fayrouz means to Arabs
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: The emotional impact of Lebanese singing legend Fayrouz’s voice on Arabs in the diaspora, permeating their homes and hearts, is the subject of a new English-language academic book.
“Fairouz (sic) and the Arab Diaspora: Music and Identity in the UK and Qatar” was written by media communications professor Dima Issa from the University of Balamand, Lebanon. Issa herself has lived abroad most of her life, in Canada, Qatar, and the UK.
“I was introduced to Fayrouz through my parents. Every morning with their coffee, they listened to her. Ever since I can remember, she was always there,” Issa told Arab News. “My friends and I were listening to other types of music, but there was always something comforting about her for my parents.”
She warmed up to Fayrouz’s Arabic songs as she got older. When she moved to the UK to study, and felt out of place, she found solace in Fayrouz. “When I was listening to her, there was that feeling of comfort, belonging, and home,” she said. “She kind of travelled with me.”
Issa describes Fayrouz as an “inherited” artist who transcends time and borders. She is not just a singer for the Lebanese, but, truly, an artist for all Arabs, Issa suggests. She also notes how Fayrouz’s melancholic, emotional voice enables listerners to ‘travel,’ as she sings about the Alexandrian shore, or the pilgrims of Makkah, or the temples of Jerusalem.
In Issa’s theory-based book, she examines the personal lives of Arabs in the diaspora through Fayrouz’s music. “People can relate to her on different levels,” said Issa. The book is divided into a number of themes, including space, absence, time and ‘Arabness.’
During her research, people opened up to Issa about how Fayrouz’s music helped them to build relationships with their parents. She also engaged with Syrian refugees, some of whom only started listening to Fayrouz when displaced from their homes. “When people discuss her music, there is a sense of loss, whether it’s a homeland, a person, or childhood,” said Issa.
Conversations with Arab Londoners were also held at the advent of Brexit, when many were questioning where they belonged. “It’s a very nice way to understand the timeframe of what was happening culturally, socially, politically, and economically,” Issa said. “And to understand personally what Fayrouz meant to them in their lives.”
Egypt to participate in Miss Universe after 3-year hiatus
DUBAI: Egypt is set to participate in the upcoming Miss Universe, set to take place in January 2024 in the US, after a three-year hiatus.
Dubai-based Yugen Group, which owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Pakistan, will also host Miss Universe Egypt to select a contestant for the upcoming competition, one of the longest-running and most-watched beauty contests in the world.
There is no marital status requirement; the models can be single, married, divorced or pregnant. There is no minimum height requirement.
“I am beyond honored and humbled for the trust of the Miss Universe organization led by Khiun Anne and Paula Shugart,” Josh Yugen, founder and CEO of Yugen Group, said in a released statement.
“Since last year, after a successful and respectful franchise of Miss Universe Bahrain that showcase their beautiful and modest culture - me and my team have been inundated by a lot of messages from incredible women if we can handle and manage Miss Universe Egypt and that will always be my greatest happiness - to help these incredible and empowering women to have a platform and raise their voice, change their lives s and eventually they can inspire others too,” added Yugen.