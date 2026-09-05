DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez was at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival this week, where she wore a custom Gucci look for the premiere of “Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?”

Rodriguez appeared in a tailored jacket and matching skirt cut from blue wool silk cady, the jacket fastened low at the chest and the skirt split at the back. She also wore black leather Gucci pumps trimmed with the house’s signature gold horse and accessorized with a diamond Chopard choker and matching earrings.

Also on the red carpet at the Sala Grande were the film’s cast members, including Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush and French actress Marion Cotillard, the latter of whom wore black Chanel. The 83rd edition of the festival opened on Sept. 2 and runs on the Lido until Sept. 12.

Earlier the same day, Rodriguez arrived at the Hotel Excelsior in another Gucci look — a cream jacquard shirt-dress with a pointed collar, a jeweled brooch at the neck and a pleated skirt falling below the knee. She styled the outfit with pumps in the same gold-clasp design, geometric sunglasses and a low bun.

The festival, which opened on Sept. 2 and runs until Sept. 12, marked Rodriguez’ first major red-carpet event since her marriage to Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The couple, who have been together for a decade, wed on Aug. 12 in Cascais, a coastal town west of Lisbon where they own a villa.

Ronaldo announced the marriage on Instagram with a photograph of their hands. Their five children attended the private ceremony.

The couple have been based in Riyadh since Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in 2023, moving the family from Europe to the Saudi capital. Rodriguez has since built a public profile in the Kingdom, walking carpets at Saudi award ceremonies, attending fashion events in the capital and posting to her followers from trips into the desert outside Riyadh.

She met Ronaldo in 2016 while working at a Gucci store in Madrid and has since worked as a model and built business interests spanning fashion and hospitality. She has appeared on the Venice carpet during several previous editions of the festival.