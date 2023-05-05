Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials

RIYADH: Mineral exports and mining developments were discussed when Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with two leading Swiss officials in Bern.
The minister held talks with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, and Chairwoman of the Board at Swiss Export Risk Insurance, known as SERV, Barbara Hayoz, during his visit to the European country.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, there were discussions around enhancing cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and boosting non-oil exports between the two countries.
The officials also discussed exploiting the promising investment opportunities provided by the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Industry, and enhancing cooperation between the Saudi Export and Import Bank and SERV.
“They also discussed solutions required to enhance access to non-oil exports between the Kingdom and Switzerland, with minerals representing a large percentage of these exports, besides the promising pharmaceutical sector that enjoys strong export potential between the two countries,” according to the SPA.
The minister’s visit to Switzerland comes as the two countries seek stronger economic ties.
In January, the 13th meeting of the Saudi-Swiss Joint Economic Committee and the Saudi-Swiss Executive Investment Forum was held in Zurich.
It examined bilateral economic ties and discussed issues related to the technology, tourism, energy, and health sectors.
Participants emphasized the significance of broadening the scope of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland by capitalizing on opportunities in areas of mutual interest.
In 2021, the volume of the Kingdom’s non-oil exports to Switzerland amounted to more than SR3.42 billion ($911.82 million), while the volume of imports was recorded at SR7.99 billion.
Saudi Arabia’s key exports included precious metals, jewelry, building materials, and re-exports of cars.
Imports to the Kingdom from Switzerland included medicines, heavy machinery, electronics, and food products.