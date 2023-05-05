UEFA details new cup final security plans after Paris chaos

You are here

Liverpool fans react as they queue to access Stade de France before the Champions League Final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, 2022. (Reuters)
  • The move was demanded in February by UEFA-appointed investigators of the 2022 final in Paris
  • UEFA said it created a “senior level incident control group” to oversee its highest profile games
GENEVA: After UEFA was widely blamed for security failures at the chaotic and life-threatening Champions League final last year, it published action plans on Friday for future cup finals.
The move was demanded in February by UEFA-appointed investigators of the 2022 final in Paris.
UEFA said it created a “senior level incident control group” to oversee its highest profile games, will have more of its own security staff at stadiums, and will issue only digital tickets to fans instead of paper ones.
UEFA also pledged to “actively engage” with host city police commanders and improve communication with local organizing officials and the finalist teams, including fan groups. “Dedicated UEFA supporter liaison officers” will be appointed for finals.
Crowd modelling assessments are also being ordered by UEFA for its four club competitions finals due to be staged in the next five weeks at Istanbul, Budapest, Prague and Eindhoven.
The Champions League final is on June 10 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
UEFA was given a deadline of next Monday to update plans for managing cup finals by an investigation team which published a damning 220-page report in February into the chaos at Stade de France last May before and after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.
The biggest club game in world soccer almost became a “mass fatality catastrophe,” the investigation panel wrote, concluding, “It is remarkable that no one lost their life.”
Police in Paris used tear gas on fans who were stuck in congested, slow-moving queues for hours before the game, which was eventually delayed by about 40 minutes. UEFA initially blamed late-arriving Liverpool fans for the delayed kickoff.
But the failures were on UEFA plus French soccer and public authorities for “an overly securitized approach, unilateral actions by police, an overwhelming focus on misperceived public order threats posed by Liverpool fans, poor cooperation with the event organizer, lack of engagement with supporters, and over reliance on munitions.”
Making 21 recommendations to UEFA, the panel wrote three months ago that “supporters arriving in the host city without access to match tickets should never be understood or treated as inherently a public order problem but facilitated as tourists who are traveling to be a part of the festival the authorities are seeking to promote.”
UEFA committed on Friday to creating a welcoming atmosphere at finals including in the “last kilometer” of fans’ approach to stadiums through security cordons, which should have more appropriate signs. Dedicated UEFA staff should be at each block of entry turnstiles to help fans with ticket issues.
Also noting the duties of others, UEFA said it “continues to rely on the local expertise and responsibilities assumed by stakeholders” including stadium operators and national soccer federations.
UEFA’s action plan was praised by the head of the European fan representative group which is its official liaison.
“We have experienced first-hand the increased level of supporter engagement over the last year and welcome the strengthened approach to the integration of supporters’ perspectives in the preparation of the finals,” Ronan Evain, the executive director of Football Supporters Europe, said in a UEFA statement.
Madrid could return to the Champions League final. The defending champion plays Manchester City in the semifinals this month. The winner will advance to play AC Milan or Inter Milan.
The Europa League final is on May 31 in Hungarian capital Budapest, with the semifinals lineup of Juventus vs. Sevilla and Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
The Europa Conference League final is on June 7 in the Czech capital Prague. In the semifinals, West Ham plays AZ Alkmaar and Fiorentina faces Basel.
The Women’s Champions League final, between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, is on June 3 in the Netherlands at Eindhoven.
The Paris security failure followed security and other issues for fans at two previous UEFA showpiece games: The men’s European Championship final between England and Italy at Wembley in July 2021 and the Eintracht Frankfurt-Rangers final of the Europa League in Seville 10 days before Paris.
UEFA offered to refund the price of tickets for all Liverpool fans who were at Stade de France and some Real Madrid fans and other spectators.
Some Liverpool fans have said they will file a legal suit against UEFA, and Madrid offered to help its fans to file their own claims.

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan

  • Most expected that Al-Hilal would have a lead to take to Japan
  • Salem Al-Dawsari will be out and will be missed
In the days running up to the second leg of the 2004 Asian Champions League final, a van drove around the streets of the South Korean city of Seongnam with a loudspeaker telling locals to get down to the stadium to watch their team win the continental title. The confidence was understandable. Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma had beaten Al-Ittihad 3-1 in Jeddah a few days earlier and the return match was seen as a foregone conclusion by most fans and observers. The fact that the early December evening was freezing was seen as another reason why the Saudi side would not be able to handle the occasion.

Al-Ittihad, inspired by Mohammed Noor, ran out 5-0 winners. Nobody saw it coming — it was the greatest comeback in the history of the competition. It means that there is some inspiration and history for Al-Hilal as they prepare for their second leg against Urawa Reds of Japan. The first leg ended 1-1 last Saturday in front of a disappointed home crowd, and while the situation is nowhere near as bad as it was going in to that night two decades ago, the Riyadh giants, looking to extend their record in the tournament to five titles, have a lot of work to do.

The first issue is the scoreline. Most expected that Al-Hilal would have a lead to take to Japan. Salem Al-Dawsari opened the scoring in the first half and 56,000 fans were ready to see the Blues, the pre-match favorites, go on to build a comfortable cushion to take to Saitama Stadium. Yet there was a freak equalizer early in the second half that gave Urawa, who had not really looked like scoring until that point, confidence and something to build on.

And then, there are the absences. Al-Dawsari, talisman for both club and country and a star of Asian football, was shown a straight red card late in the game for rashly kicking out at an opponent. This is a player who was sent off in the 2017 final when Al-Hilal lost to Urawa, and then scored the all-important second-leg strike two years later against the Japanese side as the Blues took revenge and gained their third title. This time, he did both — scored and saw red.

He will be out and will be missed. The same is true of Salman Al-Faraj, another crucial cog for club and country. The midfielder has struggled for months with various ailments and has a leg injury that is likely to keep him out of the clash in Japan and, perhaps, the rest of Al-Hilal’s season. Saudi Arabia full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani is also missing. These are three players who are among the best in their positions in the whole of Asia.

It now means that Urawa are the favourites and it is something that the hosts are keen to downplay. “If we prepare for the game thinking we’re going to do it because we got a 1-1 draw and we get too far ahead of ourselves, we’ll get burnt,” said Urawa midfielder Atsuki Ito. “Al-Hilal are a strong team, so we need to be careful and make sure we don't allow that kind of atmosphere.”

There are, however, reasons to be cheerful and not just because of the lesson of Al-Ittihad from 2004 (who then won again in 2005 to become the first team to win successive Champions Leagues, a feat they are trying to repeat this weekend). Al-Hilal have other match-winners. Odion Ighalo is one of the hottest strikers in Asia. The former Manchester United striker won the Golden Boot last year in the Rohsn Saudi League and could end up doing the same this time around, both domestically and in Asia. The Nigerian had little service in the first leg and if coach Ramon Diaz can solve that problem then there is a good chance the Urawa net will bulge at some point.

Michael Delgado was the liveliest attacking player last week and a little bit of magic from the Brazilian set up Al-Dawsari’s goal. With the absences, Delgado is going to have to play even better and Diaz is going to have to come up with the right combination. It could even be a time for Saleh Al-Shehri to come in and replicate his World Cup heroics, and there are options in midfield such as the experienced Abdullah Al-Otayf.

Al-Hilal have shown already this year that they can deliver eye-catching results in the underdog role, especially when they have to go to hostile territory in the biggest games. The atmosphere in Urawa will have nothing on the Moroccan crowd that was waiting for the Saudi Arabians in the quarterfinal of the FIFA Club World Cup in February to play the African champions –local heroes Wydad Casablanca. It went to extra-time and a penalty shootout and the Asian title-holders held their nerve to win. In the next game, they even defeated South American champions Flamengo. Later in the same month, there was the Champions League semi-final when they went to Qatar to thrash local team Al-Duhail 7-0.

Going to Urawa with the scores level is far from mission impossible especially if Al-Hilal can be inspired by the heroics of Al-Ittihad from 2004 and make more history on the international stage.

Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat

Brighton beat Man United to avenge FA Cup defeat

  • The Seagulls beat United 2-1 in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat in last month’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on spot kicks
BRIGHTON, UK: Brighton gained sweet revenge for their defeat to Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup semifinal on Thursday as Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot in the dying seconds to earn a 1-0 win.

Classy Brighton dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge until Luke Shaw’s handball deep into injury time gave them a chance to take all three points.

The Seagulls beat United 2-1 in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat in last month’s FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on spot kicks.

The result leaves United in fourth place in the Premier League with five games to play — four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, while Brighton — seeking to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history – are now sixth.

Both teams wasted clear-cut chances in the opening minutes of an entertaining encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Brazilian winger Antony was put through by Bruno Fernandes in just the second minute but fired wastefully wide.

Two minutes later Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma intercepted a careless ball across the defense at the other end and broke into the box before hitting a shot that smashed goalkeeper David de Gea in the face.

The lively Mitoma, putting United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka under huge pressure, danced into the area again in the 13th minute but was unable to finish.

The home side, bursting with confidence after a 6-0 win against Wolves, were enjoying the bulk of possession but United looked dangerous on the break.

The impressive Marcus Rashford hit a shot from a tight angle that Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele did well to keep out at his near post.

Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister marauded forward but put his shot wide of De Gea’s goal and Julio Enciso also dragged a shot wide after another lightning attack.

Anthony Martial shot straight at Steele after an incisive move at the other end.

Brighton finished a half that featured 17 shots the stronger team but neither side could break the deadlock.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team were again on top in the early stages of the second half, forcing United to be patient as they kept hold of the ball.

But Mitoma and Danny Welbeck were guilty of wasting openings.

Fernandes had a chance midway through the second half which Steele palmed away, before Antony received a booking for a rash tackle.

The game became more scrappy, suiting United, who were struggling to find fluency.

Substitute Solly March drove wide after a driving run from midfield in the closing stages.

In the 90th minute De Gea dived to his right to keep out a Mac Allister strike, puffing out his cheeks in relief.

But the home side had one final chance after Luke Shaw was penalized for handball following VAR intervention and Mac Allister made no mistake, lashing the ball high into the net.

Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club

Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club

ROME: Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.
The “scudetto” (championship) set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples, inside the stadium in Udine and beyond.
Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.
League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on.
Napoli moved an insurmountable 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.
When Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly left Napoli after several years of near misses, many thought the likelihood of a first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona went out the door with them.
Little did they know that an unknown winger from Georgia and a not-so famous striker from Nigeria were going to pick up the pieces and lead the team right to the top.
Sure, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen had plenty of help. But there’s no question that those two were the key elements that helped Napoli clinch the title on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw with Udinese.
It’s Napoli’s first Sere A title since Maradona led the club to its only two championships in 1987 and 1990.
Not much was expected when Napoli brought in the 22-year-old Kvaratskhelia to replace Insigne on the left wing. But the dribbling specialist scored his first goal for the club only 37 minutes into his Serie A debut back in August.
His skills on the ball quickly earned the nickname “Kvaradona” in homage to Napoli’s greatest hero — the namesake of the club’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
And when Kvaratskhelia isn’t scoring, he’s setting them up for others — mainly Osimhen — with a league-best 10 assists.
The 24-year-old Nigerian leads the Serie A with 22 goals.
Osimhen has already surpassed his previous best for Napoli, when he scored 14 goals last season. But other players have been weighing in, too, with Napoli scoring 69 goals in the league this season, far more than any other team.
Napoli also signed Kim Min-jae from Fenerbahce as a replacement for defensive stalwart Koulibaly. The South Korea center back swiftly adapted to life in Italy and was named Serie A player of the month in September.
Starting from zero
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis bought the club in 2004 when it was declared bankrupt.
Restarting from the third division, De Laurentiis has drawn notice for avoiding debts and financial fair play sanctions as he’s brought the club back to prominence — first by returning to the top division in just three seasons and then developing into a perennial contender.
Napoli has finished in the top three nine times under De Laurentiis.
Spalletti’s success
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti’s exciting brand of attacking soccer has earned plaudits across Europe. And now it’s earned him the scudetto, also known as the Serie A title.
Spalletti rarely rotates his team, tending to stick to mainly the same starting lineup. That tactic has helped the players gain confidence in themselves and each other.
The 64-year-old Italian previously coached teams such as Inter Milan and Roma, but his innovative style first showed promise at Udinese nearly two decades ago. It was up in the northern Italian city of Udine where he found success, leading the provincial club to a fourth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League.
Spalletti went on to win Italian Cup titles with Roma in 2007 and 2008 and then Russian league trophies with Zenit St. Petersburg in 2010 and 2012.
North-South divide
Napoli’s title will bring the scudetto to southern Italy for the first time since Roma won the title in 2001.
Juventus and the two Milan teams — AC Milan and Inter Milan — have shared every league title since then.
Apart from Roma, only Sampdoria (1991) and Lazio (2000) have interrupted the domination of Serie A by the “Big Three” since Napoli last won the league in 1990.

PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi

PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi

  • Barring a sudden change of heart from either side, Messi is set to leave when his current contract expires in a few weeks
  • If anything, PSG are slipping further away from the trophy they crave the most after back-to-back eliminations in the round of 16 over the past two seasons
MANCHESTER, England: Lionel Messi’s impending exit from Paris Saint-Germain could mark the beginning of the end of the French soccer club’s era of excess.
The Argentina great’s departure after this season has the potential to be every bit as significant as the host of superstar signings since Qatari money transformed PSG into one of the richest clubs in the world.
Barring a sudden change of heart from either side, Messi is set to leave when his current contract expires in a few weeks.
While that paves the way for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to earn a reported $400 million a year in Saudi Arabia, it also gives PSG a chance to pivot away from a strategy that hasn’t quite worked out and turn instead to developing local talent.
Owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011, PSG have dominated French soccer and signed some of the biggest names in the sport, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi. But the team have yet to win European club soccer’s biggest prize, the Champions League.
If anything, PSG are slipping further away from the trophy they crave the most after back-to-back eliminations in the round of 16 over the past two seasons. Despite a roster stacked with world-class talent, the club have gone out at that stage of the competition in five of the last seven seasons and only reached the final once in their history, in 2020.
Not even the dream team of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar have been able to alter that.
While Messi’s exit makes things appear clear now, the shift in strategy to focus on young talent seems to have started last year. A state-of-the-art training center in Poissy is close to completion and will provide a base to nurture the best young players France produces.
At the heart of this new vision, however, is arguably the biggest talent of them all: Kylian Mbappe. That raises questions about the future of Neymar, with the Brazilian not appearing to fit the club’s model.
It also may explain the parting of ways with Messi.
While the recent World Cup winner’s time at PSG is ending on a sour note — he was fined and suspended for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia — his move from Barcelona is still considered a success.
In his first season at the French club, Messi is estimated to have earned PSG a profit of about $11 million in commercial partnerships.
As a point of pride, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi also managed to assemble an array of soccer’s biggest stars into one attack, albeit for a short time. Now comes a shift away from the “bling” to more home-grown talent.
France, after all, has produced some of the best soccer players in history, with Mbappe the latest, and PSG want to capitalize on that.
France won the World Cup in 2018 and only lost to a Messi-led Argentina on penalty kicks in last year’s final. Mbappe was the only PSG player in the France team that started in that final in Qatar.
France’s brightest young stars have headed instead to European clubs like Real Madrid (Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga), Barcelona (Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde) and Bayern Munich (Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano).
Coman, who came through at PSG, scored when Bayern knocked his former team out of the Champions League this season.
Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, who is expected to move to Chelsea in the offseason, was also at PSG. So was another France international, Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.
Mbappe, who has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, appears to be on board with PSG’s plans because he signed a three-year contract with the club last May. He is certainly “bling” in soccer terms, but he also fits in perfectly with the new strategy of local youth.
There have been moves toward that this season with 17-year-old players Warren Zaire-Emery and El Chadaille Bitshiabu breaking into the first team and playing in the loss to Bayern.
The hiring of a French coach in Christophe Galtier last year was another example of the shift, though it is unclear if he will remain beyond this season with results dropping off in the second half of the campaign.
PSG still lead second-place Marseille by five points in the French league and are on course for a ninth title in the era of Qatari ownership. But it is the club’s failings in the Champions League that have been unacceptable in the face of the huge sums spent on Neymar ($219 million) and Mbappe ($190 million).
That underachievement at the highest level has fed into a general sense that PSG are a collection of individuals, rather than a cohesive team. And the focus of the collective going forward points to an acknowledgement of that.
By comparison, Manchester City, which are backed by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, have put together arguably the best team in Europe under Pep Guardiola, even if the Champions League still eludes them.
That could change this season with City in the semifinals for the third year in a row.
Messi’s departure from PSG, and maybe Neymar’s, too, could ultimately move the French club a step closer in their mission to finally win the European Cup.

Napoli fans celebrate again in anticipation of soccer title

Napoli fans celebrate again in anticipation of soccer title

  • Napoli can clinch their first Serie A title in more than three decades — since Maradona led the southern club to the 1987 and 1990 championships
  • Napoli missed out on a chance to clinch the title when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana
NAPLES, Italy: Napoli fans are celebrating again in anticipation of sealing the Italian league soccer title later Thursday.
Thousands of supporters turned up outside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples hours before the team’s game at Udinese in northern Italy.
Napoli can clinch their first Serie A title in more than three decades — since Maradona led the southern club to the 1987 and 1990 championships — if it wins or draws at Udinese.
Napoli missed out on a chance to clinch the title when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana on Sunday and then watched as second-place Lazio beat Sassuolo 2-0 on Wednesday to again delay the celebration.
Still, Napoli hold a 15-point lead over Lazio with six matches to play and it’s seemingly only a matter of time before the title becomes official for the Partenopei.
No team south of Milan or Turin have won the Italian league since Roma claimed the title in 2001.
The stadium in Naples will be open for fans to watch the game against Udinese on giant screens and a capacity crowd of more than 50,000 is expected.
Also, 11,000 Napoli fans are expected to follow the team in Udine.

