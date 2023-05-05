Ithra and Cinema Society join forces to develop film industry in Saudi Arabia

DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, has teamed up with the Cinema Society in Dhahran to introduce programs and initiatives designed to aid the development of the film sector in the Kingdom and help local industry professionals to develop their talents.
The partnership agreement was signed by Abdullah Al-Rashed, Ithra’s director, and Hana Al-Omair, the president of the Cinema Society, on the sidelines of the 9th edition of the Saudi Film Festival.
The aim of the agreement is to create initiatives that can help aspiring talents in the local film industry to develop their skills through participation in programs in which they can learn from established professionals. It will also empower content providers to create opportunities for skill development.
Ithra Director Abdullah Al-Rashed said the collaboration was important because of the pivotal roles of both organizations in the cultural sector.
Cinema Society President Hana Al-Omair said that the goals of the organization include support for the cultural sector and the stimulation of creative and meaningful cinematic content.
“We at the Cinema Society are looking forward to providing a meaningful space for the talented and pioneers, as has been our role and vision since the establishment of the society,” said Al-Omair.
The Saudi Film Festival, which began on May 4 and continues until May 11, includes film screenings and related activities at Ithra, including a specialist program for industry professionals.
Tickets are available for the public screenings, after which the audience has the chance to take part in conversations with the filmmakers. There is also a chance to experience the thrills of cinematic virtual reality, in which movies are shown in a fully immersive, 360-degree form with specialized visuals and audio to provide a heightened sensory experience.
The festival includes a production market where industry professionals can meet, chat and network. Also on the schedule are discussion sessions on a range topics related to the film industry in the Kingdom, including the Red Sea Film Festival, the Film Commission, NEOM, and Film AlUla.
A series of masterclasses, presented in Arabic and English by international and local industry experts, will explore a range of film- and script-related topics, including: “Grab Them At Hello,” “Creative Writing,” “General VFX,” “The Perfection of Our Creative Flaws,” “Co-Productions in Documentary and Feature Films,” “Strategic PR for Festivals” and “Distribution.”