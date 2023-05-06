Saudi Arabia, US welcome dialogue between Sudan’s warring sides in Jeddah

You are here

Head of Sudan's military Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, left, and commander of Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. (AFP)
Head of Sudan's military Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, left, and commander of Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. (AFP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US urged the warring sides in Sudan’s conflict to engage in working toward a cease-fire, and welcomed the start of pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah.

They urged both parties to “actively engage in the talks toward a cease-fire and end to the conflict,” a joint statement said early on Saturday.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States urge both parties to take in consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in the talks towards a ceasefire and end to the conflict, which will spare the Sudanese people the suffering and assure the availability of humanitarian aid to affected areas.” 

Saudi Arabia and the United States also said they would like to stress the efforts of the countries and organizations that supported these talks, including the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the League of Arab States, and partners from the Trilateral Mechanism.

In a statement, the leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, confirmed participation in Jeddah talks. 

He expressed his appreciation towards Saudi Arabia for hosting the talks between the Sudanese parties. He also added that he hopes the talks will “reach their intended targets” of allowing a safe passage for civilians, and adhere to what he called his firm position on the need to reach a civilian transitional government in Sudan.

Sudan’s Forces of Freedom and Change, a political grouping leading an internationally backed plan to transfer to civilian rule, also welcomed the Jeddah talks on Saturday.
The Jeddah initiative is the first serious attempt to end the fighting that has crippled the Sudanese government and endangered the country’s political transition following years of unrest and uprisings.
The conflict erupted on April 15 between the army of Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the RSF of commander Dagalo, a former militia leader known as Hemedti, following the collapse of an internationally-backed plan for a new transition with civilian parties.
Despite multiple cease-fire declarations, the fighting has showed no sign of abating.
However, Sudanese broadcasters said there was no exchange of gunfire in and around Khartoum in the early hours of Saturday.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday discussed a plan for the warring parties to reduce tensions, the kingdom said.
A group of countries led by Britain, the United States, Germany and Norway is set to request an urgent meeting of the UN Human Rights Council on the Sudan crisis next week, a document showed on Friday.

(with inputs from AP and Reuters)
 

Evacuees fleeing conflict in Sudan are offered food and drink. (SPA)
Updated 06 May 2023
Reuters
AFP

JERUSALEM: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Two martyrs, shot by the occupation (Israeli forces) arrived at Thabet Thabet government hospital,” in the city of Tulkarm, the health ministry said in a statement.

Both men were 22 years old and died of bullet wounds to their chest, neck and abdomen, the ministry added. 

The Israeli army said the two men were “involved in the shooting attack in Avnei Heftz on May 2, 2023 during which an Israeli civilian was injured.”

“The two gunmen were shot and killed after attempting to flee the scene,” a statement from the Israeli military said.
The incident came after an exchange of cross-border strikes between Israel and Gaza earlier in the week and more than a year of violence that has seen repeated Israeli raids in the West Bank as well as a series of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.

Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran executed Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab for “terrorism” on Saturday, according to the judiciary.
“The death sentence for Habib Chaab... nicknamed Habib Asyud, the head of Harakat Al-Nidal terrorist group... was executed today, Saturday morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.
Chaab had been held in Iran since October 2020 after he vanished during a visit to Turkiye and was put on trial in Tehran.
Convicted of “corruption on earth” for heading a rebel group, he was sentenced to death on December 6.
Stockholm has denounced the decision as “inhumane.”
According to Mizan Online, Chaab led Harakat Al-Nidal, or the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, which Iran considers a “terrorist group” and blames for orchestrating attacks in southwestern Khuzestan.
The oil-rich province is home to a large Arab minority, and its people have long complained of marginalization.
Iranian authorities accused Chaab of staging attacks since 2005 “under the protection of two spy services, including the Mossad and Sapo” — Israeli and Swedish agencies, respectively.
According to the prosecution, other leaders of Harakat Al-Nidal are based in Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, with the group receiving financial and logistical support from Saudi Arabia.
Iran executes more people yearly than any other nation except China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International.
Three dual nationals — including Chaab — have been sentenced to death or executed over security-related charges since the start of the year, according to the judiciary.
In January, Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian official with British citizenship who had been convicted of espionage, was executed.
In April, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, over his connection with a deadly mosque bombing in 2008.
At least 16 Western passport holders, most of them dual nationals, are currently detained in Iran.
Tehran insists all have gone through a proper judicial process.

PORT SUDAN: Qatar flew a relief flight into Sudan carrying some 40 tons of food and left with 150 evacuees early Saturday as fighting continues between two generals vying for power in the African nation.
The Qatari Emiri Air Force C-17 Globemaster touched down in Port Sudan, some 670 kilometers northeast of Sudan’s violence-torn capital of Khartoum. The port city has been spared in the fighting and has become one of the few safe transit points out of the country, whether by air or by ships crossing the Red Sea heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Evacuees boarded the C-17 bearing the livery of Qatar Airways, the energy-rich nation’s long-haul carrier. Those who spoke to described facing “very scary, terrifying” conditions trying to leave Khartoum for the airfield.
“We still faced many difficulties because of the lack of security in the country due to the security forces being occupied with the battles. We were faced by mobs on the way,” said Nemat Allah Saber Ibrahim, a Sudanese doctor evacuated who lives in Qatar. “Other than the burden of travel and the different checkpoints by both security forces and Rapid Support Forces. But thank God we have arrived safely to the Port of Sudan.”
The conflict started on April 15 after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The fighting has turned urban areas into battlefields. Foreign governments have rushed to evacuate their diplomats and thousands of foreign nationals out of Sudan.
Despite repeated cease-fires being declared, the warring sides have shown little commitment to even short-term promises to stop the fighting. Qatar in the past has held peace talks in Sudan between warring parties in its Darfur region, as well as those between Sudan and South Sudan.
“We are leaving but unfortunately Khartoum is in a dire situation. Khartoum is done,” said Aliah Helelo, another Sudanese resident of Qatar being evacuated. “We are leaving with our hearts in our hands. We left our families behind and we fear for them. But thank God. I pray that God avenges and punishes whoever caused this.”
The food carried into Sudan by the Qatari military aircraft included bags of rice, dates, oil, lentils and tomato sauce. Hunger is becoming a problem in Sudan as stores remain closed amid the fighting and food is in scarce supply. Prices across the country “are reportedly skyrocketing, making critical goods unaffordable for many people,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
Khaled Mahmoud Osman, the deputy chief of mission at the Sudanese Embassy in Qatar, told journalists gathered at Qatar’s sprawling Al-Udeid Air Base before the flight that the food aid was “of the utmost importance to our people.”
“In Sudan, these are some of the unfortunate events caused by the rebellion of the Rapid Support Forces, which have affected the lives of civilians in all Sudanese cities and Khartoum in particular, in hospitals, neighborhoods, markets and in areas supplying food from villages,” he said.
“We ask Allah almighty for peace to prevail in Sudan soon, to support the Sudanese armed forces, to take care of the rebels or they would surrender. I mean, that they will lay down arms for the mercy of civilians.”
Separately, the World Health Organization said it and the United Arab Emirates shipped some $444,000 worth of urgent medical supplies Friday into Sudan at Port Sudan International Airport. The WHO said that a shipment brought in just before the start of the fighting was “exhausted after a few days given the number of injured.”

Updated 06 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Minnesota Congresswoman Betty McCollum on Friday introduced legislation that if passed would prohibit Israel’s government from using any American funds to oppress civilians in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

The legislation comes in the wake of five months of violence by Israel’s military and Israeli settlers, which has taken more than 100 civilian lives. About a dozen Israelis, including soldiers and settlers, have been killed.

McCollum said that the legislation “prohibits Israel’s government from using US taxpayer dollars in the occupied West Bank for the military detention, abuse, or ill-treatment of Palestinian children in Israeli military detention; the seizure and destruction of Palestinian property and homes in violation of international humanitarian law.”

The law would also prohibit US funding from being used to “assist or support” the unilateral annexation of Palestinian lands in violation of international humanitarian law.

“Not $1 of US aid should be used to commit human rights violations, demolish families’ homes, or permanently annex Palestinian lands,” Congresswoman McCollum said in a statement to Arab News.

“The United States provides billions in assistance for Israel’s government each year — and those dollars should go toward Israel’s security, not toward actions that violate international law and cause harm. Peace can only be achieved when everyone’s human rights are respected, and Congress has a responsibility to not ignore the well-documented mistreatment of Palestinian children and families living under Israeli military occupation.”

McCollum cited support from 16 Congressional colleagues and 75 Arab, Jewish and Christian organizations.

“Support is growing rapidly for the Palestinian people, who deserve justice, equality, human rights, and the right to self-determination,” McCollum said.

“Prominent civil society groups, as well as Christian, Jewish, and Muslim organizations, have signed on in support of this bill — because we all agree that no Palestinian child and no Jewish child should go to bed at night fearing ongoing violence. There is a path to a peaceful future, and it requires leading with our US values of democracy and equal justice for all.”

The violence by Israelis against Palestinians began immediately after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu organized a new ruling coalition that partnered with some of the most extreme rightwing political parties.

During the first four months of 2023, the Israeli center for human rights, B’Tselem, has documented a series of assaults that resulted in excessive Palestinian deaths.

This one B’Tselem report clarifies how Israeli settlers provoke Palestinians, with the backing of Israeli soldiers, and then justify violence resulting in the killing of Palestinian civilians.

“On Saturday, 11 February 2023, at around 4:00 P.M., about 30 settlers, some of them armed with handguns and rifles, came to the outskirts of the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan. About 10 of them entered a house still under construction and went up to the second floor, where two brothers were working. The settlers pounced on one of the brothers, punching him. The other got away and alerted local residents. Within a few minutes, his brother also managed to escape the settlers,” B’Tselem stated in a report issued on April 20.

“A few minutes later, dozens of young men from the village arrived and threw stones at the settlers to drive them away. The settlers fired in the air and at the young men. One of the settlers fired at a group of young men who were throwing stones, from a distance of about 30 meters away. The bullet hit 27-year-old Mithqal Rayan in the face, killing him.”

The significance of the legislation’s co-sponsors is that it includes many mainstream members of Congress including: Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (NJ-10), Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Rep. Raul Grijalva (AZ-03), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02), Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (IL-04), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-12), Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12), Rep. Dwight Evans (PA-03).

The bill is also co-sponsored by the only Palestinian in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), who is Muslim, and McCollum’s Minnesota colleague, Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05), who is Somali Muslim.

Among the 75 organizations supporting the legislation are many mainstream, Christian and Jewish groups, including: Amnesty International USA; American Friends Service Committee; Human Rights Watch; the pro-peace Jewish American lobby J Street; the Jewish group Americans for Peace Now; the Norwegian Refugee Council; the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association; the feminist rights movement CODEPINK; the United Methodist (Christian) Church; Churches for Middle East Peace; the Presbyterian Church (US); and the Episcopal Church.

DAMASCUS: Iran and Syria agreed to boost ties and develop economic relations, with a focus on reconstruction, as the Islamic republic’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday concluded a landmark visit to Damascus.
Tehran has been a key ally to Damascus throughout Syria’s long-running civil war, offering vital economic and military assistance that has helped the Syrian government claw back most of the territory it lost at the start of the conflict.
During late-night talks Thursday, Raisi and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad discussed “ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations” and “emphasised existing cooperation in the field of reconstruction,” according to a joint statement released Friday.
Raisi concluded his two-day trip early Friday and had described the visit, the first by an Iranian president to Syria since 2010, as a “turning point” in bilateral relations.
The visit positions Tehran in a leading role in Syria’s reconstruction, with Assad seeking to focus on reviving his country’s devastated economy and infrastructure, despite Western sanctions on both countries.
The pair also expressed a “willingness to take any action to develop commercial-economic relations.”
On Thursday, Raisi said Iran and Syria had signed 15 “cooperation documents” that would allow “both countries to open a new chapter in economic relations.”
He also praised Syria for “achieving victory” in the country’s war and invited Assad to officially visit Tehran.
The Syrian conflict was sparked by the repression of peaceful protesters in 2011 and has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.
Large parts of northern Syria remain outside government control.

Raisi’s visit comes weeks after Iran and arch-rival Saudi Arabia agreed to restore ties, prompting regional capitals to re-engage with the internationally isolated Damascus and Tehran governments.
“Iran and Saudi Arabia are two great nations,” Raisi said during an interview broadcast on Syrian television on Friday evening, according to an official Arabic translation provided by state news agency SANA.
The restoration of ties between the countries would change and “bring order” to the region, Raisi said.
“We refuse to consider Saudi Arabia as an enemy or be hostile to it.”
On Sunday, Arab League foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting, discussing the conflict in Sudan and Syria’s readmission to the bloc, after it was suspended in 2011 for its brutal crackdown on protesters.
Raisi also said during his interview that Iran was playing a mediating role in Russian-facilitated talks aiming to normalize ties between Syria and Turkiye.
Moscow has encouraged renewed diplomatic relations between its Syrian ally and Ankara, which has supported rebels and the opposition in a bid to remove Assad from power.
A meeting of Syrian, Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers is scheduled in the next few days in Moscow.

 

