Egypt steps up mobile health and food services near Sudan border

CAIRO: Egyptians, Sudanese natives and people of other nationalities who have been caught up in the conflict in Sudan are being provided with assistance in southern Egypt’s Aswan governorate, which borders the war-torn country.
Aswan Governor Major General Ashraf Attia said relief efforts were underway in coordination with civil society institutions, NGOs, the Ministry of Transport, the Railways Authority, and security agencies. Buses and rail services are being provided throughout the day.
“The concerned authorities have been assigned to prepare and provide support in the ‘international land position’ in the Karkar region for the efforts of the Egyptian state to contain the repercussions of the current events in Sudan,” he said. Passengers fleeing Sudan disembark in the Karkar region.
Sayed Abdel-Motal, one of the coordinators of civil society organizations in Aswan, told Arab News that the Aswan governorate was making a remarkable effort to aid those fleeing the war.
He added that authorities and civil institutions were coordinating with traffic officials to prevent any attempts to exploit expatriates in the Karkar parking lot near the Egyptian city of Aswan, and said that a fully-equipped kitchen, eight shops, a cafeteria, a restaurant and a 2,000-liter tank of iced water have all been set up to cater to the needs of people of all nationalities. Food is available at reduced prices to prevent financial exploitation, according to local officials.
Abdel-Motal also said that health officials in the governorate had been assigned to provide mobile clinics in the Karkar region. Medical teams have been carrying out sterilization procedures in the parking lot to protect people from diseases including malaria.
Mohammed Suleiman, an Aswan-based journalist, told Arab News that the community in Aswan has been heavily involved in the relief effort too, providing a variety of services near the border crossing, including providing information to those arriving from Sudan, medical services, and psychological support, facilitated by groups fluent in five languages.
The Aswan governorate’s statement emphasized the logistical support being provided, including potable water, sanitary accommodation, and toilets.
The relief effort is being carried out in coordination with the Red Crescent Society, which has provided six ambulances and a fire engine.
Israelis protest against judicial reforms for 18th week
Crowds gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday in a show of defiance against plans which they see as an existential threat to Israeli democracy
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters
TEL AVIV: Tens of thousands of Israelis joined protests across the country on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bitterly disputed plans to tighten controls on the Supreme Court.
The planned overhaul, which would give the government control over naming judges to the Supreme Court and let parliament override many rulings, was paused after opponents organized some of the biggest street protests ever seen in Israel, now in their 18th consecutive week.
The government accuses activist judges of increasingly usurping the role of parliament, and says the overhaul is needed to restore balance between the judiciary and elected politicians.
Critics say it will remove vital checks and balances underpinning a democratic state and hand unchecked power to the government.
Five months into the far-right coalition’s term, 74 percent of Israelis think the government is functioning poorly, according to a poll released by the Israeli public broadcaster on Friday.
Crowds gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday in a show of defiance against plans which they see as an existential threat to Israeli democracy.
Israel’s Channel 12 estimated 110,000 people demonstrated in Tel Aviv alone, with other demonstrations held in cities across the country.
“I’m very worried for my country,” protester Bental Shamir, a 60-year old teacher told Reuters in Tel Aviv. “I don’t want a corrupted country.”
The planned overhaul has been put on hold in an attempt to give time for Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who plays a largely ceremonial role, to broker a compromise between the coalition and opposition which could see the legislation softened, but so far compromise talks have not born fruit.
“I’m sure that we are closer than we can imagine,” lawyer Dor Lasker, 35, told Reuters regarding the compromise talks. “I’m positive that it could happen.”
Protesters waved the blue and white Israeli flags that have become a hallmark of the protests over the past three months.
A statement from the Israeli president’s office said King Charles III greeted Herzog after the coronation ceremony in London and commended him for his mediation efforts.
Diplomatic track record suggests Beijing well placed to broker peace between the feuding Sudanese generals
Long history of trade engagement with Sudan gives China political and economic influence that West lacks
Updated 07 May 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA, South Sudan: The crisis in Sudan, which began when clashes broke out between Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s Sudanese Armed Forces and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces on April 15, has claimed more than 500 lives and displaced nearly 300,000 people over a span of just three weeks.
As Sudan’s neighbors, Arab and Middle Eastern countries, and Western powers make fervent pleas for an end to the fighting, many analysts say the Sudanese are actually looking to the East for a resolution.
China has acted as a mediator in several Middle Eastern rapprochement efforts, notably brokering the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in early April and encouraging the push for reconciliation between the Syrian regime and Arab countries.
Its recent diplomatic track record, experts say, suggests China is ideally positioned to play the role of a peace broker in the Sudanese conflict as well.
INNUMBERS
$2.03bn China’s exports to Sudan during 2022
$780m Sudan’s exports to China in 2021
$17m Value of China-Sudan economic and technology agreements signed in 2022
“China has more influence on Sudan than the West, and regional bodies and could work with countries of the Arab League to solve the conflict before it escalates,” Manasseh Zindo, a South Sudanese peacemaker and a former delegate to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development-led peace process, told Arab News.
According to Zindo, while Western countries have tended to impose sanctions on Sudan, China has done business with the country’s leaders, giving it a unique opportunity to help end the conflict between the military and the RSF.
“Sudanese leaders do not have much faith in the West and would be more comfortable with mediation championed by China,” he said.
Indeed, the general consensus is that China’s longstanding economic ties with Sudan, which date back to the late 1950s, give it a vested interest in brokering a deal to end the current fighting and pushing for a lasting solution to the crisis.
Over the years, China has emerged as one of Sudan’s largest trading partners, the result of investing heavily in the country’s oil industry and buying up part of the output too.
In recent years, China has expanded its investments to sectors beyond oil, such as infrastructure, mining and agriculture. It has also helped Sudan tap its hydroelectric power potential, notably by financing the construction of the Merowe Dam on the Nile River.
In the area of infrastructure, China has helped to build several major projects in Sudan, including the Khartoum International Airport, the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, and the Roseires Dam on the Blue Nile River.
Taken together, these projects have given a boost to Sudan’s transportation and energy infrastructure, contributing to the country’s economic development.
By the same token, China’s web of investments in Sudan would be at great risk were the current fighting to turn into a protracted conflict and exact a heavy economic toll.
“Disruption of production in the country could have serious consequences not just for Sudan and South Sudan, but also to some extent for China,” Augustino Ting Mayai, research director at the Sudd Institute in South Sudan’s Juba, told Arab News.
Since the eruption of violence in Sudan last month, the UN, the African Union and several regional blocs have repeatedly appealed for calm, proposing ceasefires and dialogue. So far, however, the outcomes have not been encouraging, with mere minutes passing between the implementation of a truce and the resumption of airstrikes and small-arms fire.
The two feuding Sudanese factions, who each blame one another for the multiple broken ceasefires, are actually former allies. After the removal of dictator Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, a joint transitional military-civilian government was established, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
In just two years’ time, Al-Burhan and Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, closed ranks to overthrow Hamdok. Efforts to coax Sudan back toward a civilian-led government began anew, but disputes over the integration of Dagalo’s RSF into the SAF led to tensions, which evidently reached a flashpoint when explosions and gunfire began to rock Khartoum and other cities on April 15.
“The collapse of Sudan could lead to more violence across the region fueled by the spread of weapons, such as in Libya and Somalia,” Kai Xue, a Beijing-based Africa expert, told Arab News.
Libya, which shares its southeastern border with Sudan, and Somalia, on the Horn of Africa, are two examples of how protracted civil conflicts can plunge African nations into vicious cycles of violence with damaging global consequences.
In Libya, the fall of former dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011 led to the rapid spread of small arms and light weapons throughout the country, which is now home to a large number of warring groups engaged in an unending power struggle.
The unchecked proliferation of arms, ammunition and explosives not only fuels the conflict in Libya but also has a destabilizing effect on the entire region. Neighboring countries, such as Chad, Niger and Sudan, have struggled to stem the misuse, accumulation and illicit transfer of small arms and light weapons across their borders.
The civil war, followed by state collapse and the emergence of armed groups, in Somalia has had a similar effect on nearby countries. The diversion and illicit trade of small arms and light weapons has been a major driver of the Somali conflict, which continues to this day.
The smuggling and transfer of weapons and explosives from Somalia have also had a significant impact on neighboring countries, such as Kenya and Ethiopia. The terrorist group Al-Shabaab, which has links with Al-Qaeda, has launched deadly attacks in both countries using weapons smuggled in from Somalia.
Africa analysts say if Somalia and Libya hold any lesson, it is that the conflict in Sudan potentially has serious implications not just for the future of the country but for that of the wider region too.
The UN has warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the fighting, saying that 800,000 people are expected to flee the country. Compounding the crisis is the fact that Sudan itself is already home to more than 1 million refugees and 3 million internally displaced persons.
Sudan’s impoverished neighbors also already host large refugee populations and have been plagued for years by political and economic instability as well as natural disasters such as flash floods and drought.
“It is good that everybody is calling for peace, but there is almost a traffic jam of peacemaking when everyone wants to get involved,” Tibor Nagy, a former US ambassador to Ethiopia, told Arab News.
He expressed regret that the US did not provide more support for Sudan’s transition to civilian rule.
“I think if the US had been quicker, then maybe Prime Minister (Hamdok) would not have been overthrown,” Nagy said. “Yet, at the end of the day, the fault lies with General Al-Burhan and Hemedti, as it is now clear that neither one of them wanted a real civilian-led government.”
As for China, Nagy said the country “tends to issue good statements when there is a flare-up like the current conflict in Sudan, but it tends to stay back and wait for others to make peace, as we saw in the case of Ethiopia’s recent civil war,” Nagy said.
Under the circumstances, China’s involvement in the Sudan feud is likely to be passive, according to Benjamin Barton, of the University of Nottingham, Malaysia. Citing the scale of the crisis and the size of Sudan, he said China will wait for the violence to ebb before getting involved.
“It’s all really dependent on the warring parties,” he told Arab News. “Sometimes these conflict situations go way beyond China’s ability to intervene.”
The once laudable Western goal of seeing a civilian-led government formed to steer Sudan’s transition to a democratic dispensation seems far-fetched now. So, some in Africa hope that given its political clout and economic influence, China can at least have a mitigating effect on the current tensions.
“China could use its diplomatic channels to bring both sides of the conflict to the table,” Onyando Kakoba, secretary-general of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, told Arab News, adding: “It should avoid taking sides, which could escalate the crisis.”
His view is seconded by Deng Dau Deng Malek, the acting minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of South Sudan, who told Arab News: “Pressure must be exerted by all international partners (to end the fighting in Sudan), including China.”
Forum will promote economic integration between the two countries and expand joint cooperation horizons, organizers say
Forum comes in light of Jordan’s key role in promoting joint Arab economic action
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News
AMMAN: The Iraqi Business Council in Jordan will organize the Jordanian-Iraqi Business and Finance Forum on June 20, 2023, in Amman, Jordan News Agency reported on Saturday.
Held under the theme “Building Bridges of Common Prosperity,” with “wide” participation from the two countries’ investors, business owners, companies and other countries, the forum will focus on the industry, finance, telecom and information technology, contracting, construction, real estate development, energy and mining sectors.
IBC Vice President Saad Naji said the event will be based on King Abdullah’s vision to achieve the two countries’ economic integration and expand joint cooperation horizons, especially in the investment and trade fields.
The forum, which has received “wide” interest from various Iraqi activities, also comes in light of the kingdom’s “important” role in promoting joint Arab economic action, Naji said.
Jordanian and Iraqi businesspeople, investors, governmental and parliamentary figures, local and international companies, private sector institutions, UN organizations and international bodies are expected to attend.
Th forum aims to promote investment in various fields and trade exchange between Jordan and Iraq, and establish joint partnerships, Naji said, adding that the event will also discuss challenges to developing joint economic relations.
Sessions and seminars will be held on investment, industry, housing and financing issues, and mechanisms to create opportunities for Jordanian banks and exchange companies to enter Iraq and establish partnerships with their Iraqi counterparts.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, spokesman for the Yemeni army in Taiz, told Arab News that the Iran-backed Houthis attacked government troops in two contested areas northeast of Taiz
“The Houthi militia conducts such attacks in Taiz to acquire territory,” Al-Baher said
Updated 06 May 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: At least three Houthis were killed and five more wounded in fighting with government forces in Yemen’s besieged city of Taiz on Saturday, a local military official said.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, spokesman for the Yemeni army in Taiz, told Arab News that the Iran-backed Houthis attacked government troops in two contested areas northeast of Taiz, resulting in a battle in which three Houthis were killed and five Yemeni government troops and five Houthis were injured.
“The Houthi militia conducts such attacks in Taiz to acquire territory,” Al-Baher said.
The Houthi attack on Saturday is the latest in a series of military activities in Taiz and other disputed regions in Yemen that, analysts and officials say, might impede ongoing international attempts to resolve the conflict.
People in Taiz say the UN-brokered cease-fire, which has been in place for more than a year, has not resulted in the easing of the Houthi’s siege on the city, nor the cessation of the militia’s intermittent lethal bombardments and assaults on civilian areas.
In the past 48 hours, according to Taiz residents, the Houthis fired mortar shells at a site for internally displaced persons and laborers on a new road in Taiz.
Separately, Sami Hemaid, the Yemeni head of the Saudi-funded Masam demining program’s teams in Hodeidah, told Arab News that information from two young herdsmen led to the discovery of two Houthi-planted land mine fields in the western province of Hodeidah.
Hemaid said the herdsmen contacted Masam’s team in Hodeidah after discovering land mines in Hodeidah’s Hays district, which were presumably unearthed by flooding. Masam dispatched a team, who cordoned off the affected regions and began searching for land mines. During the early hours of the mission, the deminers discovered at least six land mines, which led them to another contaminated area, previously the site of intense combat between government troops and the Houthis during the conflict in Hodeidah, which was, for the most part, resolved by the United Nations-brokered Stockholm Agreement in 2018.
“This area was a battleground, and the Houthis laid mines extensively and indiscriminately, resulting in several civilian fatalities,” Hemaid said.
Yemeni organizations tracking civilian fatalities from Houthi land mines in Hodeidah say hundreds of people have been killed and many more injured since 2018. The most recent verified Houthi land mine casualty in Hodeidah was a 29-year-old civilian killed in the At-Tuhayta district on Friday.
Killing of 2 young Palestinians in Israeli raid condemned
A video clip documented the Israeli army’s abuse of the bodies of the two men, ensuring their death before withdrawing from the place, witnesses said
Updated 06 May 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israeli troops killed two Palestinian youths in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The deadly raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem was the latest episode in Israeli-Palestinian violence that has surged since last year.
The two victims shot by Israeli forces — Samer Al-Shafei and Hamza Kharyoush, both aged 22 — arrived at Thabet Thabet government hospital in the northern West Bank, the ministry added.
Al-Shafei was hit by bullets to the neck, chest and abdomen, while Kharyoush was shot in the chest, abdomen and left foot.
A video clip documented the Israeli army’s abuse of the bodies of the two men, ensuring their death before withdrawing from the place, witnesses said.
A comprehensive strike called by the Fatah movement took place in the city, suburbs, and camps of Tulkarem in mourning of the deaths of Al-Shafei and Kharyoush.
Fatah denounced the attack, describing it as one of a series of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.
Saturday’s deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of this year to 110, including 20 children and two women.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said that Al-Shafei and Kharyoush are two new victims of the organized terrorism practiced by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians.
Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that the Israeli occupation’s crime in the Tulkarem camp will not pass without a response from the Palestinian people, who continue to fight for freedom.
Qassem said that the Israeli government is determined to escalate tensions through aggression against the Palestinian land, people and sanctities.
The Islamic Jihad movement demanded that Palestinians continue to confront the Israeli army’s aggression.
The Israeli army claimed that Kharyoush and Al-Shafei were involved in a shooting near the settlement of Avni Hefetz, adjacent to Tulkarem.
The army said it managed to arrest two other young men after one of them was injured in the raid into the camp, during which two M-16 rifles, protective vests and clips for ammunition were found.
The Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet, claimed that Hamas is leading a significant incitement campaign using training videos to motivate Palestinian youths to carry out attacks against settlers and the Israeli army. Hamas broadcasts the videos through various social media platforms, the army alleged.
Shin Bet said that Hamas monitors the mood of the Israeli public and works to exploit internal events to deliver messages of incitement and threats.
Hamas has a vast online presence, as well as a large following of youths whom it incites to action, Shin Bet said, adding that the agency was seeking to close down the organization’s various channels and platforms.
Retired Maj. Gen. Adnan Al-Damiri from the city of Tulkarem, who is a former spokesperson for the Palestinian security services, told Arab News that Israeli escalation of violence against Palestinian activists aims to deliver a message to the Israeli right-wing public that the army was implementing a plan to eliminate Palestinian militants who pose a threat to the security of Israel.
It is also a message to Palestinian youths that the Israeli army has changed its strategy from arresting them to killing them, and a message to the world that the young Palestinian men who are killed by Israel are beyond the control of the Palestinian security services, he added.
The Israeli army is trying to portray that it is not involved in a war against the Palestinian Authority but against a group that does not belong to any of the traditional Palestinian organizations, said Al-Damiri.
He said he expects the series of assassinations of Palestinian resistance fighters to continue as part of an attempt by the Israeli army and security services to eliminate militants north of the West Bank.
In Nablus, hundreds participated in the funeral of three Palestinians from the Lions’ Den armed group, whose bodies were released on Friday by the Israeli army after a 55-day detention.
The Israeli army killed Jihad, Uday Al-Shami and Mohammed Dabeek on March 12 after opening fire on the vehicle they were traveling in near a military checkpoint southwest of Nablus.
Palestinians say that the Israeli authorities are still holding the bodies of 133 Palestinians since 2015, including the bodies of 12 prisoners who died in Israeli prisons, 12 children and a woman.
Saturday’s killings took place as the Israeli army continued to besiege the city of Jericho for the 15th day in a row.
The siege has caused heavy agricultural and tourism losses to the city’s residents, who depend on both sectors for their primary income.
Separately, Palestinian sources said that four Palestinians were injured after settlers and the Israeli army assaulted them in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.