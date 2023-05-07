Top UN humanitarian official in Saudi Arabia for Sudan talks

You are here

Sudan Unrest

Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, looks on during a meeting in Port Sudan, Sudan May 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

  • A UN official said Griffiths would meet representatives of the two generals at the heart of Sudan’s conflict
  • There was no indication that Griffiths would play a direct role in discussions about a possible cease-fire
RIYADH: The UN’s top humanitarian official arrived in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Sunday for talks aiming for a cease-fire between Sudan’s warring generals, a spokesperson said.
“Martin Griffiths is in Jeddah at the moment and the purpose of his visit is to engage in humanitarian issues related to Sudan,” spokesperson Eri Kaneko said.
Fighting that broke out in Sudan on April 15 between army and paramilitary forces has killed at least 700 people, most of them civilians, wounded thousands and driven a mass exodus of Sudanese and foreign nationals.
A UN official said Griffiths would meet representatives of the two generals at the heart of the conflict, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
There was no indication that Griffiths would play a direct role in discussions about a possible cease-fire.
A joint US-Saudi statement on Saturday described the meetings in Jeddah as “pre-negotiation talks.”
Saudi Arabia has assumed a high-profile role in evacuations from Sudan, dispatching naval and commercial vessels to bring thousands of civilians across the Red Sea from the Sudanese coastal city of Port Sudan.

Jordan and US discuss improving trade and export markets

Jordan and US discuss improving trade and export markets
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Jordan and US discuss improving trade and export markets

Jordan and US discuss improving trade and export markets
  • Jordanian delegation invited American investors to take advantage of country's new investment law
  • 9th Jordanian-US committee session held in Washington identified important hurdles to flow of trade
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: The 9th session of the Joint Jordanian-US committee was held in Washington DC to discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, food security and labor fields, Jordan News Agency reported on Sunday.

Dana Zoubi,  secretary general of Jordan’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, said on Sunday that Jordanian-US economic relations were “historic and strategic,” and are founded on mutual interests

Zoubi also said Jordan was eager to strengthen its commercial and economic connections with Washington, as well as attract foreign added-value investments to the national economy, which would help Jordan’s development and generate job opportunities for Jordanians.

Jayme White, deputy representative of US Trade, said he was keen to improve already “deep-rooted” relations between the two countries.

White stated that subcommittee sessions assist in identifying important problems and hurdles to trade exchange flow, emphasizing the US interest in having the committee's 10th session in Amman next year.

The committee discussed methods to improve trade exchange in goods and services, the necessity of diversifying Jordanian goods sold to the US and strategies to overcome challenges in exports.

The Jordanian delegation invited US investors to take advantage of the Kingdom’s new investment law.

The meetings resulted in the formation of a joint subcommittee that will revise environmental legislation to boost mutual trade, as well as the level of the two countries' ecological protection in implementing Article 5 of Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

According to official figures, Jordan’s exports to the US totaled $2.38 billion in 2022, accounting for more than 25 percent of total national exports, while imports totaled $1.49 billion.

Jordan’s exports to the US totaled $166.4 million in January, while imports totaled $212.4 million.
 

Israel demolishes school in occupied West Bank

Israel demolishes school in occupied West Bank
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

Israel demolishes school in occupied West Bank

Israel demolishes school in occupied West Bank
  • Witnesses also said the contents of the building had been confiscated
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, drawing harsh condemnation from the EU.

COGAT, a branch of the Israeli military, said in a statement that the building, located about 2 km from Bethlehem, had been constructed illegally and “was found to be dangerous to the safety of anyone studying or otherwise visiting there,” and thus an Israeli court “had ordered it demolished.”

The EU Delegation to the Palestinians, on its official Twitter account, said it was “appalled” by the school’s demolition, which it said would affect 60 Palestinian children. 

The demolition was “illegal under international law” and would “only increase the suffering of the Palestinian population and further escalate an already tense environment,” the EU delegation said.

COGAT said the building’s owner had refused several attempts by Israeli authorities to engage in dialogue over the status of the structure before the enforcement of the demolition.

Students and witnesses said the building had been brought to rubble with no trace of the school that once stood there.

“We got ready to come to school and when we arrived we didn’t find the school,” student Mohammed Ibrahim said. 

“We want a school today! We want to study, if they (Israeli forces) will keep demolishing, we will keep building.”

Witnesses also said the contents of the building had been confiscated.

“They demolished the school and they took everything with them,” a nearby resident and witness whose grandson was a student at the school Ismael Salah told Reuters. “All the furniture, they put them in trucks and took them.”

Israel has often cited a lack of building permits, which Palestinians and rights groups say are nearly impossible to obtain, in destroying Palestinian structures in the West Bank, an area it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians want the more than half a million Jewish settlers there, along with Israeli soldiers, to leave the occupied territories. Israel balks at such sweeping pullouts, citing historical claims on the biblical lands.

The Gush Etzion Regional Council, which represents a nearby block of Jewish settlers in the West Bank, welcomed the demolition.

“This is definitely another step in the persistent struggle for our State lands, Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor, and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Neeman said in a statement. 

“There is still a lot of work to be done.”

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Education called the demolition a “heinous crime” and said it would cause “the school’s students to be deprived of receiving their education in a free, safe and stable manner, similar to children in the rest of the world.”

An Israeli official source said that the dispute over the building’s safety had gone on for six years and that a nearby school would absorb the students displaced by the demolition.

Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election

Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election

Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election
  • Representing roughly a fifth of Turkiye’s 85 million people, Kurds have suffered repression throughout the course of the post-Ottoman republic
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

DIYARBAKIR: Exhausted by crackdowns in Turkiye’s Kurdish heartland, Ali is backing the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections next Sunday — though his faith in the presidential hopeful is not great.

“It’s time for a change,” the 50-year-old said in Diyarbakir, the Kurds’ unofficial capital in southeast Turkiye.

“For anyone watching TV in Turkiye, Kurds are terrorists,” said Ali, who declined to give his full name for fear of retribution.

“But I would be lying if I said I fully trust the opposition candidate,” he added, referring to Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the secular CHP party.

Representing roughly a fifth of Turkiye’s 85 million people, Kurds have suffered repression throughout the course of the post-Ottoman republic, which was created by CHP founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923.

Turkiye officially denied the existence of such an ethnicity, depriving Kurds of cultural and education rights.

Many Kurds embraced Erdogan’s AKP when it ended decades of secular rule in 2002, seeing it as more inclusive and committed to changes.

Erdogan tried to broker a deal to end a bloody Kurdish fight for an independent state, seeking to etch his place in history as the one who finally settled one of Turkiye’s most painful problems.

The collapse of the talks in 2015 and a failed coup attempt the following year prompted Erdogan to resume military operations in Kurdish regions, pushing him closer to Turkiye’s nationalists.

After holding out for much of the campaign, the pro-Kurdish HDP party has officially backed Kilicdaroglu, an endorsement that might just tip the close vote.

The HDP’s support “is a major boost” to Kilicdaroglu, said Hamish Kinnear, a senior analyst at the Verisk Maplecroft risk consultancy.

Mehmet Emin Yilmaz, who wears a traditional Kurdish scarf, says he is ready to vote for whomever the HDP points to.

“I am Kurdish. The HDP defends my rights. If the police unjustly detains me today, the HDP will take care of me,” the 60-year-old said.

But while the election is one of Turkiye’s most important in its modern era, deciding the future of its longest-serving leader, there is little excitement on the streets of Diyarbakir.

“The people are intimidated, there are cameras everywhere. If more than two people gather, the plainclothes police arrive,” said Erdem Unal, the CHP chief in Diyarbakir’s historic Sur district.

“Erdogan left Kurds with two options: mosque or prison,” he said.

“Diyarbakir has turned into an open-air prison,” he said.

Erdogan’s alliance with the Huda-Par (Free Cause Party) has opened additional wounds.

Huda-Par has links to the Kurdish Hezbollah movement, which is distinct from the Lebanese group of the same name.

Comprising Sunni radicals, the Kurdish Hezbollah was implicated in the extrajudicial killings of Kurdish and women’s rights activists in the 1990s.

Some analysts viewed the Kurdish Hezbollah as a regime tool for fighting the Kurdish insurgency led by the leftist PKK.

Eyup Burc, founder of the pro-Kurdish IMC TV channel that has since been shut down, said Erdogan’s embrace of Huda-Par meant he was trying to hang on to the most conservative elements of the Kurdish vote.

“Surveys show around 15 percent support for Erdogan in Diyarbakir, and it’s melting further,” Burc said.

Kilicdaroglu’s leftist CHP is almost invisible in Diyarbakir.

But the 74-year-old former civil servant appears to attract local sympathies because of his openly Alevi faith — and less emphasised Kurdish identity.

Most Kurds call Kilicdaroglu “Piro” from “pir,” a Kurdish word for grandfather that also describes an Alevi religious leader.

But many Kurds have long-standing reservations about Kilicdaroglu and his six-party opposition alliance.

It backed Erdogan’s military incursions into Syria, which hit Kurdish areas controlled by a sister party of the PKK.

The HDP’s support for Kilicdaroglu follows the arrest of more than 100 Kurdish activists, journalists and lawyers in what the government billed an “anti-terror” operation.

The roundups were aimed at “sending a message to Turkiye’s (mostly Sunni) west,” said Nahit Eren, who heads the Diyarbakir bar association.

Abbas Sahin, whose Green Left Party will represent pro-Kurdish candidates in the parliamentary portion of the ballot because of a threatened shutdown of the HDP, vowed that Erdogan would be consigned “to the dustbin of history.”

But Gulistan Atasoy Tekdemir, the HDP co-chair in Diyarbakir, said Kurds expected “courage” from the opposition candidate, insisting that their support should not be taken for granted.

Arab League move fails to allay Lebanese concerns over Syrian refugee ‘burden’

Arab League move fails to allay Lebanese concerns over Syrian refugee ‘burden’
Updated 07 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Arab League move fails to allay Lebanese concerns over Syrian refugee ‘burden’

Arab League move fails to allay Lebanese concerns over Syrian refugee ‘burden’
  • Many Lebanese fear that the decision will do little to encourage Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return to their homeland
Updated 07 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese people remain divided over Syria’s return to the Arab League following a 12-year suspension.

Foreign ministers from Arab League member states on Sunday agreed to reinstate Syria’s membership and called for a resolution of issues resulting from the country’s civil war, including the flight of refugees to neighboring countries.

However, many Lebanese fear that the decision will do little to encourage Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return to their homeland.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi said during Sunday’s Mass that the growing number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon has become a “heavy burden” on the country, economically, socially, demographically and regarding security.

Al-Rahi expressed doubts about the intentions of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and called on the agency “to cooperate with the Lebanese ministerial committee by providing it with the necessary information about Syrian refugees registered with the agency in Lebanon.”

The patriarch asked: “Is there an intention behind the international community’s stance to settle Syrian refugees in Lebanon?

“Do they not prefer the return (of Syrian refugees) to Syria for fear that they may migrate to their countries? How can Lebanon, burdened as it is, bear the addition of 2,800,000 Syrian refugees and 300,000 Palestinian refugees?”

The patriarch called on “the international community to provide assistance to Syrian refugees on Syrian soil.”

In the first comment by a Lebanese official on the Arab foreign ministers’ decision, Abbas Hajj Hassan, the agriculture minister in the caretaker government representing the Hezbollah-Amal alliance, said: “The return of Syria to the Arab League is the return of all Arabs to an active role in the region and on the international stage.”

The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan, accused Europe and Washington of attempting to displace Lebanese people by settling Syrian refugees in the country.

Israel releases Jordanian MP accused of smuggling weapons

Israel releases Jordanian MP accused of smuggling weapons
Updated 58 min 21 sec ago
Raed Omari
Mohammed Najib

Israel releases Jordanian MP accused of smuggling weapons

Israel releases Jordanian MP accused of smuggling weapons
  • Imad Odwan allegedly tried to smuggle weapons, gold into occupied West Bank
  • His immunity has been lifted, paving way for his trial in Jordan’s State Security Court
Updated 58 min 21 sec ago
Raed Omari Mohammed Najib

AMMAN: Israel released Jordanian lawmaker Imad Odwan on Sunday after he allegedly tried to smuggle weapons and gold into the occupied West Bank.

Jordanian MPs voted to lift Odwan’s legal immunity on Sunday, paving the way for his trial at the State Security Court.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ahmed Al-Safadi, said the decision was made after a request from the State Security Court Prosecution and a vote by MPs.

The vote to lift his immunity was conducted during a closed-door session that even the government was asked not to attend.

In press statements following the session, Lower House Speaker Ahmed Al-Safadi said the decision to lift Odwan’s immunity was taken upon a request from the SSC, which looks into cases related to terrorism, security and smuggling.

An official Jordanian source said all necessary measures have been taken to refer Odwan to the SSC after he had his legal immunity lifted.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the decision to refer Odwan and the other suspects in the case to the court was based on the results of investigations conducted by Jordanian authorities, which had sufficient evidence, including confessions of those involved in the case of repeated “arms smuggling and trade in collaboration with the MP.”

Odwan was arrested on April 22 for allegedly trying to smuggle weapons and gold into the occupied West Bank.

Israel said at the time that border authorities had foiled an attempt to smuggle the items at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing, claiming that the items were found in Odwan’s car.

Israel’s internal security service Shin Bet said its investigation revealed that Odwan carried out 12 separate smuggling attempts since early 2022, using his diplomatic passport.

Shin Bet said since the start of the year, he made several successful attempts to smuggle arms in exchange for money, adding that he was released for “further investigation and pursuit of justice” by Jordanian authorities.

Odwan, 34, from Balqa governorate, is a lawyer, holds a master’s degree in international law, and is a member of the Palestine Committee in the Jordanian Parliament. He has many political stances opposing the government. 

Prominent Israeli political analyst, Yoni Ben Menachem, told Arab News that the return of Al-Adwan would have a positive effect on Israeli-Jordanian relations, which have been tense since Israel’s right-wing government came to power in late December.

He said that Israeli authorities were still investigating the intended recipients of the weapons. “The good thing is that the Israeli intelligence managed to close the loophole that smuggled (weapons) from Jordan to Palestinian armed groups in the West Bank,” he said.

