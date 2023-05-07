Chopard loves cinema: Maison renews Cannes festival partnership

Pfizer’s regional president urges public-private partnerships to advance health equity in Middle East

Across the region, governments and private companies have initiated strategic partnerships to create health solutions that actively involve the needs of patients. These public-private partnerships are a significant step in advancing health equity in the region and ensuring that everyone everywhere has access to critical health resources.

“Partnerships between governments and private organizations are essential to sustainable economic growth in the MENA region. They also bring diverse perspectives and strong sector expertise that align with and help realize local government visions and goals. Through public-private partnerships, governments and businesses can create more equitable health ecosystems while strengthening their country’s economic landscape,” said Patrick van der Loo, Pfizer’s regional president for the Middle East, Russia, and Africa.

“At Pfizer, we have been serving as a trusted partner to governments, healthcare practitioners, patients and other stakeholders across the Middle East, Russia, and Africa to deliver world-class healthcare. Only in collaboration with our partners can we achieve our commitment to empowering, energizing and elevating billions of people with our medical breakthroughs. We work closely with governments to create opportunities to advance health objectives and broader socioeconomic goals. This includes the recent partnership with Haya Karimah Foundation in Egypt, which aims to support underprivileged communities in rural areas,” he added.

Van der Loo said that the arrival of western pharma companies in the MENA region will result in knowledge exchange, shared industry best practices and strengthened local workforces, helping to reach more patients. “Through innovation, tech transfer and partnerships, our goal is to elevate the communities we are in and build onto the existing economic and health systems in the region,” he said.

“We identify and execute novel programs in partnership with governments to create an enabling environment for long-term sustainable investments, including the cultivation and training of next-generation workforce, enhancement of local R&D capability and where appropriate, technology transfer and increased clinical trial capabilities. We emphasize working with governments to tap into the huge innovative potential of local talent, research and scientific institutions and manufacturing capabilities to boost local economies.

“Through these initiatives, we aim to cultivate the strengths of each country we are in, while bringing innovative breakthroughs to their citizens and patients.”

Van der Loo cited the example of the company’s new partnership with the Dubai Academic Health Corporation and AXDEV Global to enhance care for patients with chronic illnesses. “Through an independent grant from Pfizer’s Global Medical Grants, we will create an evidence-based model to boost capacity development at all levels. The program will use Dubai as a testbed starting with diabetes as a case example and the findings will be scaled to enhance chronic illness care in low and middle-income countries in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa,” he said.

Commenting on Pfizer’s growth plans in the region, van der Loo said: “At Pfizer, we envision a future where disease doesn’t win, but science does, and that every patient, regardless of where they live across the region, will have access to life-saving medicines, treatments and vaccines. Today and in the future, we focus on creative, innovative, and scalable solutions that address all unmet needs and critical public health challenges.

“Last year, we managed to support the lives of over 27 million patients across all the MERA countries. Placing affordability at the heart of our business, we have also managed to support the lives of many patients suffering from various oncology, inflammatory, and rare diseases through our 30 access programs in 11 countries across the region.

“Looking ahead to this year, we anticipate having 55+ product launches. We also aim to bring new patient access programs and expand some of our current ones to include new treatments and patients. We will continue serving as a trusted partner to governments, patients and other stakeholders across all MERA countries to deliver world-class healthcare.”

Asked if Pfizer is planning a long-term investment plan in the region, van der Loo said: “We believe that world-class healthcare and strong healthcare systems are enablers for accelerated and sustainable economic growth. Our investment includes education, skills development, infrastructure, and resources building and more to address key government concerns and strengthen local healthcare systems.”

In 2022, Pfizer had 76 interventional clinical trials across 325 sites with at least eight research collaborations in the region. The company also worked closely with organizations through long-term projects, 22 quality improvement grants, 25 independent medical education grants, 28 general research grants and 14 investigator sponsored research.

“These initiatives engage local academics, industry players and governments, and demonstrate our commitment to cultivating the existing regional health ecosystems in the long run.”

van der Loo said the main challenges faced by western companies operating in the Middle East are related to socioeconomic factors, accessibility of information and infrastructure.

“In the health landscape, concerns associated with high co-pays or out-of-pocket expenditures represent a significant barrier preventing patients from seeking care. On top of that, many patients often face significant difficulties navigating complex healthcare systems and understanding what treatment and financial options are available.

“Moreover, mobility-related challenges in getting to and from appointments and filling prescriptions, combined with a stronger dependency on family and social support, often present barriers to effective disease management. This is particularly the case in specific markets in Africa, which lack basic infrastructure.

“At Pfizer, we identified these challenges and worked with local governments to address them. For example, through ‘An Accord for a Healthier World,’ we work with 45 lower-income countries to access Pfizer’s entire portfolio of patented and off-patent medicines and vaccines on a not-for-profit basis.

“We also have several patient access initiatives that aim to reduce the complexity of health systems for patients such as the IUdo app, currently live in Qatar and Egypt. The app is designed to make it easier for patients to access our medications, speed up program enrollment, provide access to support treatment plans, among other things.”