Newcastle United suffer Champions League wobble as Arteta and Odegaard revive Arsenal title charge

Arsenal's Italian midfielder Jorginho (L) fights for the ball with Newcastle United's English midfielder Elliot Anderson (R) during the English Premier League football match at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 7, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 07 May 2023
  • The result saw Arsenal move back within a point of leaders Manchester City, with the Magpies remaining in third
NEWCASTLE: Whoever thought it was going to be easy?

Newcastle United flashed their soft underbelly at St. James’ Park as their Champions League hopes took a dent in a defeat to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

As good as the Gunners were, the Magpies were well off their usual best on Tyneside, as goals from Arsenal talisman Martin Odegaard and an unfortunate own goal from Fabian Schar kept things interesting in the title race, as well as the top four spots.

The result saw Arsenal move back within a point of leaders Manchester City, with the Magpies remaining in third, with one of their two games in hand on fifth-placed Liverpool, two places and three points back, used up.

Despite disappointment, Eddie Howe’s men play another before Jurgen Klopp & Co. kick a ball again. But pressure is building before the trip to Leeds United, a team refreshed with the presence of wily operator Sam Allardyce. The big question is, can Newcastle deal with it?

With fans across the city calling for it, Howe eventually relented and threw both Aleksander Isak and Callum Wilson into the starting XI at the same time.

Ultimately, it was an experiment he is unlikely to revisit.

That attacking approach did bear early fruit, though, with the Magpies out the blocks like a dash.

Within two minutes of the start, Jacob Murphy, the other component of the Newcastle front three, had flashed a low drive off the foot of Aaron Ramsdale’s post.

Moments later a slick move down the right saw Bruno Guimaraes presented with an opportunity to strike. His shot, however, was blocked by a combination of Jakub Kiwior’s arm and leg. Referee Chris Kavanagh gave it, but the VAR gods were not shining down on the Magpies this time. The decision was reversed on a second viewing.

The visitors went in front against the run of play. And where the hosts had lacked quality with that final pass in the final third, Norwegian maestro Odegaard showed them how it’s done.

Cutting in from the right the midfielder had absolutely no right to score from 30 yards, but with arrow-like accuracy he picked out the bottom corner of Nick Pope’s goal, through Sven Botman’s legs, for 1-0.

In many ways, despite all the effort and endeavor, from this moment on, it felt like the game was lost for Newcastle.

Arsenal, sniffing blood, went for the jugular. Gabriel Martinelli was denied by Pope, then it was Bukayo Saka’s turn to bring the best out of the England international.

Martinelli flashed another one wide as the Gunners swamped the Newcastle backline before Pope again sprawled to deny Odegaard a second on the stroke of half-time.

As they had done in the first, Newcastle went on the front foot in the second. Murphy turned the Arsenal backline inside out before dinking the ball onto the head of Isak, who crashed it off the post again.

The Newcastle push continued as Schar, who was to suffer misfortune at the other end soon after, brought a reaction stop from Ramsdale.

The Arsenal front three were a constant thorn in the usually solid United backline and it was Martinelli down the left who gave the most headaches.

A trademark cut in from the left saw the Brazilian curl off the bar before beating Botman on the break for the second goal. His ball in from wide was dangerous, but unlikely to find an Arsenal shirt. It did, however, clip Schar and the deflection left Pope with no chance.

And that was that, despite throwing the kitchen sink at Arsenal in the closing stages, a goal never really looked like coming. The wait to secure a place in the top four goes on.

All eyes now turn to Elland Road next weekend and while three points at the relegation-threatened Whites will not ensure Champions League football, it would definitely plant one foot in a competition that the Magpies have not reached for two decades.

  • Manager facing up to prospect of losing midfielder Sean Longstaff potentially until the end of the season.
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to remain united as they hit the Premier League home straight with Champions League football on the line.

The Magpies’ chances to stretch clear of Liverpool, who are breathing down their necks in fifth place, were dashed at St. James’ Park when Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 victory.

And while heads are dropping around Tyneside, head coach Howe knows that success is only possible with the fans, club and players aligned.

“When you look at the four games we have, we will need the crowd and to stay united,” said Howe.

“Incredible support we have had all season. The noise was there today. We just needed to score and it would have helped us take off.

“It was about missed chances. The moments were there for us. We had a lot in the game. They didn’t go in and we are hugely frustrated with that part of our game. We probably didn’t defend as well as we have for the majority of the season, either. We were good without being at our very best.

“We needed to control our emotions a bit better than we did in the first half. The penalty decision is a big one and probably rocked us more than it did them. It was about keeping the ball better as Arsenal are a big transition threat. But we have four games to go and our destiny is in our own hands. We need to focus on that.”

Meanwhile, Howe is facing up to the prospect of losing midfielder Sean Longstaff potentially until the end of the season.

The player is set to go for a scan on Tuesday to determine the extent of his foot injury.

“I don’t know anymore as I sit here now. I certainly hope we will see him [this season]. On specialist’s advice, he’s going to see a specialist on Tuesday to get double checked,” he said.

“I won’t go into the technicalities but we thought it was a standard injury but now there may be a chance of something more serious than that. We’re in the dark at the moment.”

In Longstaff, Joelinton dropped into the three-man midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock. Alexander Isak started on the left wing.

“I think Sean has been an integral part of our midfield and I think when you take him out we lose a bit of balance,” Howe admitted

The balance of the team has been so impressive — Sean does a really important job in and out of possession for us.

“But there’s no slight on anyone that came into the team today. There was a different balance to our team with Alex on the left and Callum up front. They played well but we were up against a very good team today.

“We still created credible chances and there were moments in that game when I thought we’d explode and catch fire today but it didn’t quite happen.

“Sean has been a big part of our success.”

Celtic’s success under Postecoglou attracts Premier League interest

Celtic’s success under Postecoglou attracts Premier League interest
GLASGOW: Celtic are champions of Scotland for the 11th time in 12 years, but even a club used to winning has rarely enjoyed the level of dominance they have under Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian has now won four trophies in his first two seasons in Glasgow and will expect to complete a domestic treble this season when the Hoops take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in next month’s Scottish Cup final.

The skepticism which greeted Postecoglou’s appointment when he was plucked from Yokohama Marinos in Japan has long been forgotten.

Instead Celtic now face a fight just holding onto him as the 57-year-old has been linked to the vacant managerial jobs at Chelsea and Tottenham.

It is Postecoglou’s style as much as the substance of results and trophies that has the former Australia national boss receiving admiring glances from Premier League giants across the border.

Celtic have racked up 95 points and 105 goals in winning the league with four games to spare.

Both the club’s record points tally of 106 and goals scored of 116 are under threat in the final weeks of the season.

“As much as we get defined by success, which means winning trophies and games of football, I guess the most pleasing thing for me is the number of goals we’ve scored because I still think that’s the best part of football for me,” said Postecoglou.

“If there’s one record I’ll be most proud of, it will be if we can score more goals than have ever been scored before by the football club because I know how much joy that has brought everybody involved, players and supporters.”

Postecoglou’s mantra of “we never stop” has been embedded into his players and the Celtic fanbase at large ever since the club posted a clip of one of his first training sessions on social media.

A relentless, front-foot approach has been far too much for their rivals in Scotland to cope with.

Since losing three of his first six league games as Postecoglou oversaw a huge turnover in players, Celtic have lost just once in the Scottish Premiership in 66 matches.

Two Rangers managers have left Glasgow in that time and the current occupant at Ibrox, Michael Beale, is already under pressure after failing to win any of his first four meetings against Postecoglou.

But with domestic dominance now the norm, Celtic are no longer satisfied by success in Scotland.

The next frontier is to finally make a meaningful impact in Europe.

Celtic bloodied a few noses when faced with the might of Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this season but lacked the knockout punch and finished bottom of their group.

For the second consecutive season they will go straight into the Champions League group stage thanks to winning the title.

The riches of Europe’s elite club competition threaten to only widen the chasm between the newly-crowned champions and the rest of Scottish football.

But Celtic face the same problem when they step out of the small pond of their domestic market to take on the best in Europe.

That is the challenge that now faces Postecoglou and his suitors down south will be watching.

  • Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid earned their 20th Spanish Cup in their 40th final, ending a nine-year wait to lift the trophy again
  • The club’s passionate supporters celebrated wildly, including letting off a flare which needed to be extinguished
SEVILLE, Spain: Rodrygo Goes fired Real Madrid to Copa del Rey glory with a clinical double in a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in Seville on Saturday.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid earned their 20th Spanish Cup in their 40th final, ending a nine-year wait to lift the trophy again.
Osasuna, who have never won a major trophy, fought well but ultimately fell short against the reigning Spanish and European champions, who face Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinals.
Rodrygo fired Madrid ahead inside two minutes and Ancelotti’s team had the better chances in the first half.
However Lucas Torro levelled for Osasuna in the 58th minute to give them hope of an upset in their first cup final since 2005, and second ever.
Rodrygo was on hand again, though, to fire home after a rebound fell his way and ensure Madrid would take the trophy back to the capital.
“I’m really happy, we were talking about this in the week, that it was a long time since Madrid had won this competition,” Rodrygo told Spanish television broadcaster La 1.
“I just needed this to complete (my set of trophies), it’s a very special day for me, with two goals, I’m very happy.”
At 22, Rodrygo has now won every club trophy possible with Madrid since he joined in 2019 from Santos.
“I want to keep winning a lot more, to win this cup many more times,” he added.
“It’s the first, and the atmosphere is special, it’s a very special day for me.”
Ancelotti left midfielder Luka Modric on the bench after injury, while Jagoba Arrasate deployed midfielder Jon Moncayola at right-back to try and stop Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.
It didn’t work. Vinicius broke in down the left in the second minute and his dangerous cut-back was missed by Fede Valverde but slammed home by Rodrygo.
The Brazilian, in sparkling form, scored the earliest Copa del Rey final goal since 2006 — a year after Osasuna finished runners-up to Real Betis.
Karim Benzema should have doubled Madrid’s lead but Sergio Herrera saved brilliantly to deny the forward after another lightning Vinicius break.
Osasuna earned a foothold in the game and came inches from equalising when on loan Barcelona winger Ez Abde broke through on goal.
The forward capitalized on an Eder Militao error and, one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois, lofted the ball over the Belgian goalkeeper, but Dani Carvajal cleared off the line.
Madrid continued to push for their second goal — David Alaba struck the crossbar with a free kick and Vinicius went down in the box under pressure from Osasuna defender David Garcia.
His appeals were waved away and Vinicius clashed with Garcia, who attended the 2005 final as a childhood supporter, who ruffled his hair to annoy him further.
Vinicius was booked just before half-time for complaining, and exchanged heated words with Osasuna substitute Chimy Avila as the players walked in at half-time, with Lucas Vazquez wading in to stop the argument.
Torro drilled Osasuna level from the edge of the box when Abde’s deflected cross fell into his path.
The club’s passionate supporters celebrated wildly, including letting off a flare which needed to be extinguished, and one fan was taken away on a stretcher, although he appeared to be smiling.
Osasuna’s joy did not last long though, with Vinicius making another dangerous burst in down the left.
The forward fed Toni Kroos, whose shot was blocked, but Rodrygo was in the right place at the right time to finish with aplomb and put Madrid’s name on the trophy.

  • Salah's 13th-minute strike was far from his best as he bundled the ball over the line
  • The Merseyside club's sixth straight win moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United
LIVERPOOL, England: Mohamed Salah’s 100th goal at Anfield underpinned Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Salah’s 13th-minute strike was far from his best as he bundled the ball over the line, but he became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches in all competitions.
More importantly, the Merseyside club’s sixth straight win moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United and still in with a shot of qualifying for the Champions League.
On the day of the coronation of Charles III, fans jeered the national anthem, “God Save the King,” because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.
But Salah gave the home fans something to cheer when he scored. He has 30 goals for a third successive season, and fourth in six.
It put him level with Steven Gerrard in fifth place on the club’s all-time goal-scoring list with 186.
Much has been made of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing from a new hybrid midfield position but it was Fabinho, in his more traditional holding role, who set up the winner.
His chip over a crowded penalty area picked out Virgil van Dijk, who headed to the far post where Salah pounced.

  • Inter Milan won at Roma 2-0, shortly after AC Milan beat Lazio by the same scoreline
  • Milan closed the gap to second-placed Lazio to three points after an Ismaël Bennacer strike and a stunning Théo Hernandez goal
MILAN: Both Milan teams remained in the Serie A fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League ahead of their showdown in this season’s competition.
Inter Milan won at Roma 2-0, shortly after AC Milan beat Lazio by the same scoreline. The Rossoneri could be counting the cost of that match, however, as key forward Rafael Leão limped off injured just four days before the Champions League semifinal.
Milan closed the gap to second-placed Lazio to three points after an Ismaël Bennacer strike and a stunning Théo Hernandez goal. Milan were one point behind Inter and Juventus, which play at Atalanta on Sunday.
“I’m happy with the performance and for the win, it was too important a match for us,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “What was important was to play well and we did that even without Leão.
“I don’t think it’s serious but we’ll evaluate it tomorrow. He stopped in time, he was very calm and that gives me good hope.”
Atalanta and Roma were five points below fourth-placed Inter.
The two Milan clubs meet in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.
Leão limped off in the 11th minute shortly after pulling up and clutching the top of his right thigh.
Milan nevertheless took the lead six minutes later. Lazio defender Nicolò Casale attempted to pass out from his area but Bennacer stole the ball and played a one-two with Olivier Giroud before firing past Ivan Provedel.
Milan doubled their lead in stunning fashion in the 29th when Hernández collected a pass inside his own area from goalkeeper Mike Maignan and raced almost the whole length of the field before unleashing a shot into the top right corner.
WINNING STREAK
Inter Milan recorded their fifth consecutive win in all competitions. They have also conceded just one goal in that run.
Inter broke the deadlock in Rome in the 33rd minute. Denzel Dumfries ran onto a fantastic Marcelo Brozović throughball and whipped in a cross from the right that Federico Dimarco fired in from a tricky angle. Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante got the last touch on the ball as he desperately tried to keep it from going in but the goal was awarded to Dimarco.
There was a bit of fortune for Inter’s second in the 74th. Roma defender Roger Ibañez intercepted a long ball over the top but accidentally gave it back to Lautaro Martínez and he sent Romelu Lukaku through for a relatively straightforward finish into the bottom left corner.
Martínez also hit the crossbar late on.

