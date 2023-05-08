You are here

UNICEF, Jordanian NGO provide economic lifeline with hydroponic farm
A general view of a vertical hydroponic growth system. (File/AFP)
UNICEF, Jordanian NGO provide economic lifeline with hydroponic farm
  • Project will provide income-generating opportunities for vulnerable people aged 18-24
  • Young can be ‘leaders of green and sustainable growth,’ UNICEF official says
AMMAN: UNICEF and the nonprofit organization Dar Abu Abdallah launched a sustainable project in Jordan on Monday to provide training and income-generating opportunities to vulnerable young people, Jordan News Agency reported.

Launched by Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF’s representative to Jordan, the Bab Amman hydroponic farm in Jerash will give people aged 18-24 the knowledge and skills they need to engage in demand-driven farming using modern, environmentally friendly practices.

“Young women and men living in rural areas of Jordan are eager to improve their skills and livelihoods and be leaders of green and sustainable growth,” Duamelle said.

“UNICEF is keen, with the Jordanian authorities and our partner DAA, to offer such opportunities to young people in Jordan.”

DAA Director-General Samer Balkar said: “We are immensely grateful to UNICEF for their support and strategic partnership with Dar Abu Abdullah.

“Today marks a milestone as we are opening our fourth hydroponic farm, which will not only provide young people with the means to generate a stable source of income but also contribute to the sustainable development of our community.”

Bab Amman is one of 11 hydroponic farms operating across Jordan.

Balker said that by equipping young people with the necessary skills and resources, the project fostered a brighter future for all.

Dar Abu Abdullah is a nongovernmental organization that aims to empower Jordan’s underprivileged communities to achieve financial sustainability.
 

Topics: UNICEF Jordan

Palestinian PM calls on UNESCO to prevent Israeli settlement in historic village

Palestinian PM calls on UNESCO to prevent Israeli settlement in historic village
Palestinian PM calls on UNESCO to prevent Israeli settlement in historic village
  • Shtayyeh said settlement expansion was a continuation of the Nakba
RIYADH:  Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on UNESCO to place pressure on Israel to stop its development of a settlement near the historic village of Sebastia in Nablus, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.  

During a weekly session convened by the Palestinian government, Shtayyeh warned of the consequences of the settlement plan on historical landmarks, including a building in Hebron.

Shtayyeh said that the settlement development is a continuation of the Nakba, or “Catastrophe,” which resulted in the mass displacement of Palestinians.  

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, which will be commemorated for the first time by the UN at its headquarters in New York. 

The commemoration will witness the participation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who expressed optimism that it would mark the start of an effective international response to the “ethnic cleansing” that the occupation is committing against the Palestinian people.
 

Topics: UNESCO Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh

Qatari State Minister meets Palestinian FM in Cairo

Qatari State Minister meets Palestinian FM in Cairo
Qatari State Minister meets Palestinian FM in Cairo
  • Talks held on sidelines of Arab League Council extraordinary session
DOHA: Qatari State Minister Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi met Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad Al Maliki in Cairo on Sunday, Qatar News Agency reported.

The talks took place on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council to discuss the Syrian crisis, the situation in Sudan and the Palestinian cause.

During the meeting, held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, the ministers discussed the latest developments regarding the Palestinian situation and other regional and international issues.
 

Topics: Palestine Qatar

Jordan, Norway, Belgium FMs discuss Syrian crisis

Jordan, Norway, Belgium FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Jordan, Norway, Belgium FMs discuss Syrian crisis
  • Safadi separately briefed Norwegian and Belgian counterparts on Arab efforts in achieving regional security 
AMMAN: Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and his Norwegian and Belgian counterparts on Monday discussed the Arab role in reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis, Jordan News Agency reported on Monday. 

During a phone call with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Safadi stated that the Arab League committee formed on Sunday, which will follow up on the Amman and Jeddah meetings on the Syrian crisis, will continue to engage with the Syrian government in order to “gradually reach a political solution to the crisis.” It will address its humanitarian, security, and political repercussions in a “step-by-step approach” consistent with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

On a related note, he pointed out Norway’s central role as chair of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee for Coordination of International Aid to the Palestinian People, underlining the severity of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories as well as the absence of prospects for a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Huitfeldt affirmed her country’s commitment to the AHLC’s framework and support in finding political horizons for the Palestinian cause.

The two ministers reaffirmed Jordanian-Norwegian ties and their commitment to furthering regional cooperation.

In a separate call with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Safadi provided an update on Arab efforts to resolve the Syrian issue, emphasizing the necessity of creating conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

They also discussed bilateral relations, affirming their commitment to seeking expanded opportunities for cooperation.
 

Topics: Jordan Norway Belgium syrian crisis

Dubai Academic Health Corp., Oxford University to partner on leadership development 

Dubai Academic Health Corp., Oxford University to partner on leadership development 
Dubai Academic Health Corp., Oxford University to partner on leadership development 
  • Oxford Saïd will aim to strengthen in-house leadership capacity across DAHC
DUBAI: Dubai Academic Health Corp., Dubai’s first academic health system, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Oxford University’s Saïd Business School to partner on executive education programs and research. 

Oxford Saïd will play a critical role in strengthening leadership qualities and recognizing rising leaders across DAHC under the terms of the partnership, Emirates News Agency reported on Monday. 

This partnership is in line with the DAHC’s five-year strategic plan, which focuses on building programs that recruit, develop, and retain valuable healthcare professionals, administrators, clinical educators, and scientists.

Quality improvement, digital innovation and deployment, healthcare value development, and clinical governance are key focal areas. 

The partnership will also aim to develop in-house leadership capacity and joint research projects.

“We are partnering with one of the world’s top business schools to unlock our team’s true potential,” Prof. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, chief academic officer of DAHC, said. 

“These strategic programs will serve as a catalyst, empowering our team to develop capacity and reach new heights as we embark on a remarkable journey to impact lives and shape the landscape of health in Dubai and beyond,” Alsheikh-Ali added.

Dr. Eleanor Murray, associate dean for executive education at Oxford Saïd, said: “Saïd Business School has a proud tradition of supporting excellence in leadership development. 

“The opportunity to work collaboratively with DAHC with the ultimate aim to enhance the quality of healthcare delivery to the population of Dubai has generated much excitement, and we look forward to progressing the journey.”
 

Topics: Oxford University Dubai

EU cancels Tel Aviv event in protest over radical minister

Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (File/Reuters)
Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (File/Reuters)
Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (File/Reuters)
  • The act of protest by the EU’s delegation to Israel against a member of Netanyahu’s government could cause a diplomatic spat between Israel and the EU
JERUSALEM: The European Union said Monday that it canceled a diplomatic reception to prevent a radical ultranationalist Israeli minister from attending.
The act of protest by the EU’s delegation to Israel against a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the most religious and ultranationalist in the country’s history, could cause a diplomatic spat between Israel and the EU.
Relations already have been strained over Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank.
Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power faction, serves as the national security minister and was assigned to represent the Israeli government at the EU’s Europe Day event on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Sunday in a Kan radio interview that Ben-Gvir had been assigned by the government secretary to attend “not as a representative of the Jewish Power party ... but to represent the government of Israel.”
The EU said that it decided “to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for.” The remainder of the public event would take place as scheduled.
Ben-Gvir is a former far-right activist and hard-line West Bank settler who has been convicted of incitement and support for a Jewish terror group. As the government’s representative at the Europe Day event, Ben-Gvir would have addressed attendees.
“It’s a shame that the EU, which pretends to represent democratic values and multiculturalism, behaves with undiplomatic gagging,” Ben-Gvir said.
Netanyahu returned to office in December at the head of a coalition that includes ultra-Orthodox parties and religious ultranationalists, including Ben-Gvir’s small Jewish Power faction. The government has put expansion of West Bank settlements as a top priority. The EU, along with most of the international community, considers Jewish settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem illegal under international law and obstacles to peace with the Palestinians.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek all three areas for a future independent state.

Topics: Israel EU Itamar Ben-Gvir

