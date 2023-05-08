UNICEF, Jordanian NGO provide economic lifeline with hydroponic farm

AMMAN: UNICEF and the nonprofit organization Dar Abu Abdallah launched a sustainable project in Jordan on Monday to provide training and income-generating opportunities to vulnerable young people, Jordan News Agency reported.

Launched by Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF’s representative to Jordan, the Bab Amman hydroponic farm in Jerash will give people aged 18-24 the knowledge and skills they need to engage in demand-driven farming using modern, environmentally friendly practices.

“Young women and men living in rural areas of Jordan are eager to improve their skills and livelihoods and be leaders of green and sustainable growth,” Duamelle said.

“UNICEF is keen, with the Jordanian authorities and our partner DAA, to offer such opportunities to young people in Jordan.”

DAA Director-General Samer Balkar said: “We are immensely grateful to UNICEF for their support and strategic partnership with Dar Abu Abdullah.

“Today marks a milestone as we are opening our fourth hydroponic farm, which will not only provide young people with the means to generate a stable source of income but also contribute to the sustainable development of our community.”

Bab Amman is one of 11 hydroponic farms operating across Jordan.

Balker said that by equipping young people with the necessary skills and resources, the project fostered a brighter future for all.

Dar Abu Abdullah is a nongovernmental organization that aims to empower Jordan’s underprivileged communities to achieve financial sustainability.

