Get ready for a dairy (r)evolution: Saudia gets a new look

SADAFCO, a leading UHT milk seller and distributor in Saudi Arabia with operations across the Middle East, is shaking things up with a bold new look for its much-loved anchor brand Saudia.

Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, said: “Saudi Arabia is in the middle of its remarkable transformation. We are feeling and seeing this impact everyday. What our customers need and want today is very different from what they needed and wanted in the past. We have always been part of the social fabric of the Kingdom, and only see it fitting to continue to be so. As such this rebrand is the natural exciting evolution of who we are.”

Not only is the company refreshing all of its dairy and non-dairy milk packaging to keep pace with the rapidly changing nation, but also providing more opportunities for innovative experiences.

“As an iconic brand that has been part of the social fabric from Day 1, this evolution allows Saudia milk to continue emphasizing health and nutrition as core focuses,” the company said.

SADAFCO, or Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company, is the leader in the UHT milk market in Saudi Arabia, with a product portfolio ranging from breakfast cream, cheese, butter to tomato paste and ice cream among others.

Based in Jeddah, the company operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.