Get ready for a dairy (r)evolution: Saudia gets a new look

Get ready for a dairy (r)evolution: Saudia gets a new look
Saudia, a household name in the Kingdom, continues to emphasize on health and nutrition as its core focuses with the rebranding.
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

SADAFCO, a leading UHT milk seller and distributor in Saudi Arabia with operations across the Middle East, is shaking things up with a bold new look for its much-loved anchor brand Saudia.

Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, said: “Saudi Arabia is in the middle of its remarkable transformation. We are feeling and seeing this impact everyday. What our customers need and want today is very different from what they needed and wanted in the past. We have always been part of the social fabric of the Kingdom, and only see it fitting to continue to be so. As such this rebrand is the natural exciting evolution of who we are.”

Not only is the company refreshing all of its dairy and non-dairy milk packaging to keep pace with the rapidly changing nation, but also providing more opportunities for innovative experiences.

“As an iconic brand that has been part of the social fabric from Day 1, this evolution allows Saudia milk to continue emphasizing health and nutrition as core focuses,” the company said.

SADAFCO, or Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company, is the leader in the UHT milk market in Saudi Arabia, with a product portfolio ranging from breakfast cream, cheese, butter to tomato paste and ice cream among others.

Based in Jeddah, the company operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road has announced the launch of its “Family Staycation Package” available every weekend, providing guests with a home away from home.

Families looking for a relaxing getaway can enjoy the hotel’s new staycation package providing them with a 50 percent discount off the second room for children below 16 years old. With the option of booking connecting rooms, children and parents are able to enjoy their own space whilst staying nearby.

Mahmood Omar, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road, said: “We strive to offer our guests the most enjoyable experiences and are looking forward to offering families this package to allow them to create everlasting memories with their loved ones in our hotel. We are proud to offer our guests an unparalleled experience that exceeds their expectations.” 

The hotel boasts an array of amenities and services, including an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, and on-site dining options such as Circles Lounge, the all-day cozy and elegant lounge, and Seven Restaurant, the signature all-day dining destination located on the ground floor. 

Located near popular attractions like Riyadh Park, U Walk and premium shopping malls, Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road offers stunning views of the city from its outdoor terrace. 

“Make the most of a weekend getaway with this special offer at Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road,” the hotel said.

With more than 1,250 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard by Marriott is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guest rooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests can work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. 

The hotel is a member of Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. 

Mastercard has announced the winners of its second edition of the Women SME Leaders Awards at a virtual ceremony, celebrating the achievements of women-led businesses in 22 categories across multiple industry sectors in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

Launched in 2022 in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, the Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards is the first initiative of its kind to recognize women-owned and run SMEs shaping the future of the region. 

“The second edition of the awards has once again exceeded our expectations — from receiving entries from diverse businesses to seeing the women of tomorrow raising the bar as we embrace a future that includes more women across industries. I’d like to congratulate all the winners for their contributions and commitment to the SME success story and for being a part of the Women SME Leaders Awards 2023,” said Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president of market development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mastercard.

The second edition of the awards saw 4,547 submissions from businesses with a turnover of less than $13.6 million and employing between six to 50 people.

Entry to the award’s 22 categories — which included The Designer, The Logistician, The Retailer, The Educator and The Investor — was open to all female individuals or businesses who have their offices or offer their services in EEMEA. Other award categories included The F and B Leader, The Educator, The Real Estate Leader, The Health Custodian, The Executive, The Leader of Tomorrow, The Leader in Agriculture and The Visionary, in addition to others. 

Celebrating and showcasing individuals and enterprises shaping economies, value chains and the digital economy, winners from the UAE, South Africa, Kuwait, Botswana, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco were:

1. Marcela Sancho Montoya, founder, House of Pops

2. Rim Guirari, CEO, Mustard and Linen Interior Designer

3. Marloes Knippenberg, CEO, Kerten Hospitality

4. Meher Mirchandani, managing director, Palmon Group FZCO

5. Kim Thompson, founder and managing director, Raw Coffee Company

6. Masindi Netshakhuma, CEO, Renof Productions

7. Latifi bin Haider, founder, Baytuki

8. Noora Al-Askar, founder, Nutribox Your Pocket Nutritionist

9. Marang Mbaakanyi, founder and CEO, Drones of Africa

10. Susy Massetti, founder and CEO, Maria Massetti WLL

11. Roaya Saleh, founder, Villa Mamas Restaurant 

12. Youmna Khoury, founder, Youmi Beauty

13. Sarah Curtis and Zainab Imichi Alhassan Alli, founders, POP Communications

14. Jana Krimpe, founder and CEO, BEST Solutions

15. Anastasia Kopijevski, founder and CEO, Skaya Art Agency

16. Dina Mattar, founder and CEO, Dverse

17. Jennifer Obiorah, CEO, TeamUpcyclers

18. Karima Anbar, CEO, Intisar Foundation

19. Beatrice Jemimah Wanjiku Kiniti, founder, Jobenvic Enterprises LTD

20. Wada Kealotswe, founder and director, Aiko Creations t/a Eco Zera

21. Shilpa Mahtani, founder and COO, BnB ME

22. Mona Alami, co-founder, Ecofertil

The Women SME Leaders Awards 2023 judging committee included Ajmal, Tamara Pupic, managing editor of Entrepreneur Middle East, and Nezha Alaoui, founder and CEO, Women Choice.

The awards are aligned with Mastercard’s global commitment to connecting 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy by 2025, as part of its goal to build a more sustainable and inclusive world.

Factory People, a Beirut-based group of artists and music enthusiasts, have announced the arrival of “Soul Kitchen” in Dubai. A restaurant-bar “designed to feed the soul,” Soul Kitchen is an oasis offering a unique food and drinks menu that fuses Levantine and Latin American flavors; it is a space to discover the best in regional alternative culture, art and talent.

Located in the heart of the city (Business Bay), Soul Kitchen is an intimate venue that offers premium dining, world-class drinks, an interactive beverage bar and a breezy terrace. It will feature stellar alternative musical programming and tap into a wide range of artist residencies, all curated by Factory People. 

Behind the culinary experience is the story of the Arab diaspora in Latin America. The menu highlights the exchange between these both cultures. Guests can expect an array of dishes modeled around the social dining traditions inherent to these regions, all part of an open-ended adventure for the senses, paired with passionately crafted drinks.

“Soul Kitchen” is a project by Factory People, one of the most influential experiential groups in the MENA region, who have created incomparable experiences that stand the test of time. They run the iconic mega clubs “The Grand Factory” and “AHM” in Beirut, in addition to other restaurants and beach clubs.

With 20 brands and 17 venues in their portfolio, Factory People operate in three countries, namely Lebanon, Egypt and the UAE, and maintain strategic global partnerships in the UK, France and Spain. 

Soul Kitchen is the first of an upcoming multi-room experience set to disrupt the culinary and music landscape in Dubai. “Factory People are thrilled to grow the scene by bringing their innovative concepts to the local community in the UAE,” a statement said.

Kaspersky has announced its training and internship program in Saudi Arabia, further fueling its commitment to building national capabilities within the cybersecurity sector in the Kingdom. One of the many initiatives pioneered by Kaspersky, this program is open for all students and aims to increase cybersecurity awareness, while enabling skills and knowledge sharing to defend against the evolving threats of today’s cyber reality.

The training program will be held online and offline and will be divided into two categories to expand reach, explore various areas of an ever-challenging threat landscape, and accommodate students with and without a background in IT or cybersecurity. The “Basic” training category is developed for students with minimal knowledge of cybersecurity, with sessions designed to increase their level of cyber hygiene and understand the fundamentals of digital well-being using Kaspersky’s products. On the other hand, the “Advanced” training category requires students to have profound knowledge in the field. The goal is to conduct deep dive sessions into Kaspersky’s areas of expertise and key products. Top ranking trainees in the “Advanced” category will be awarded with an internship at Kaspersky. 

“Saudi Arabia has a resilient cyber defense and holds a promise of becoming a global cybersecurity hub in the near future. This ambition requires a robust talent pipeline, one that has a strong foundation in cybersecurity education, is equipped with the right skills to navigate the persistent and evolving cyberspace, and has the expertise to direct the industry toward an innovative path. Our training and internship program in the Kingdom efficiently addresses these needs. We believe education to be one of the core tools in our arsenal of improving the cybersecurity awareness culture, which is much needed as we progress to a hyper digitized era. Nothing is impossible with quality education,” said Mohamad Hashem, general manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Kaspersky.

Official partner to the Cannes Film Festival since 1998, Chopard will once again be right there alongside numerous film actors, directors and professionals for the 76th edition of one of the world’s greatest cinema events. The film festival runs from May 16-27.

Artisan of the Palme d’Or and the trophies awarded during the closing ceremony, the Maison will also honor the promising careers of a young actor and actress thanks to the Trophée Chopard. This year, Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, has chosen “Art” as the theme of the Red Carpet Collection and of Chopard’s traditional glamorous grande soirée. Architecture, sculpture, painting, music, literature, dance and cinema: All the noblest forms of human genius will be highlighted in the Maison’s activities. Crafted in the same workshops as the Palme d’Or, the 76 haute joaillerie masterpieces in the Red Carpet Collection will light up the traditional staircase ritual by adorning many of the actresses and actors present to promote their films with the watches and jewelry. Meanwhile, the Chopard Rooftop at the Martinez Hotel will be the unmissable scene of all the buzz during this Cannes fortnight.

Chopard loves cinema, as is vividly illustrated by its latest campaign starring its global ambassador Julia Roberts, inspired by a backstage look at a film shoot. The maison’s commitment to the seventh art (cinema) is also reflected in its historic partnership with the Cannes Festival, which began in 1998.

As part of this collaboration, Chopard has crafted all the trophies awarded by the festival jury at the end of the competition, within its workshops. Thanks to its dedication to sustainable luxury and the unique expertise of its artisans, the Palme d’Or is crafted in Fairmined-certified ethical gold, in compliance with best-practice artisanal gold mining.

The workshop’s virtuoso jewelry skills are also put to good use in the Red Carpet Collection, which annually comprises the exact number of creations corresponding to each given edition of the festival. This year, 76 works of art reflecting haute joaillerie crafts will thus be unveiled in the splendid setting of the Palais des Festivals, duly chosen by the actresses and actors invited to promote their films in competition by making an appearance on the red carpet.

On the occasion of the Trophée Chopard on May 19, two promising and talented artists will be awarded their distinctions by a “godmother” appointed by Scheufele. Inaugurated in 2001 at the initiative of the maison’s co-president and artistic director, the Trophée Chopard is part of the official Cannes Festival calendar. In 2022, Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden were the winners of this distinction presented by that year’s godmother, Roberts.

