Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh offers home away from home

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road has announced the launch of its “Family Staycation Package” available every weekend, providing guests with a home away from home.

Families looking for a relaxing getaway can enjoy the hotel’s new staycation package providing them with a 50 percent discount off the second room for children below 16 years old. With the option of booking connecting rooms, children and parents are able to enjoy their own space whilst staying nearby.

Mahmood Omar, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road, said: “We strive to offer our guests the most enjoyable experiences and are looking forward to offering families this package to allow them to create everlasting memories with their loved ones in our hotel. We are proud to offer our guests an unparalleled experience that exceeds their expectations.”

The hotel boasts an array of amenities and services, including an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, and on-site dining options such as Circles Lounge, the all-day cozy and elegant lounge, and Seven Restaurant, the signature all-day dining destination located on the ground floor.

Located near popular attractions like Riyadh Park, U Walk and premium shopping malls, Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road offers stunning views of the city from its outdoor terrace.

“Make the most of a weekend getaway with this special offer at Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road,” the hotel said.

