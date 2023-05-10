You are here

Saudi authorities confiscate 8m amphetamine pills 

Saudi authorities confiscate 8m amphetamine pills 
Over 8 million amphetamine tablets have been confiscated by Saudi authorities. (SPA)
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

  • Drugs concealed among containers of coffee creamer
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 8 million amphetamine tablets have been confiscated by Saudi authorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.  

Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that during a security follow-up operation on drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom, officials had seized 8,280,078 amphetamine pills that had been concealed among containers of coffee creamer.

Five intended recipients of the drugs were arrested in Riyadh and have been referred to the Public Prosecution. Preliminary legal measures have been taken against them.

Saudi security authorities have urged people to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.
 

Updated 10 May 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Updated 10 May 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Gulf artists have celebrated the achievements of Saudi Vision 2030 in an event organized by the BMG Foundation and The Diplomacy of Art on Tuesday.

It featured collections by three talented artists — Rania Abulhasan, Najla Al-Saleem and Lina Al-Ali.

BMG is an NGO that aims to foster shared values in order to create links between East and West. Since its founding in 1997, it has committed to helping less fortunate and underprivileged communities worldwide by organizing high-profile cultural events, as well as supporting various charities and the artistic, musical and sporting projects of future generations.

The Diplomacy of Art is a cornerstone of the BMG Foundation’s calendar of cultural activities.

Artist Rania Abu Alhassan (R) with one of the guests. (AN photo by Basher Saleh)

Since its founding, Diplomacy of Art exhibitions have upgraded the Saudi modern art scene by giving renowned artists from around the world a platform to display their works throughout the Kingdom.

The exhibitions aim to inspire budding local artists and introduce knowledge of art across Saudi Arabia.

Al-Saleem, daughter of Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Saleem, focused on megaprojects like Diriyah, Qiddiya, The Line, Red Sea and AlUla for her works in the event.

She also highlighted the Saudi Green Initiative, another Vision 2030 project that aims to increase Saudi Arabia’s use of clean energy while reducing carbon emissions and conserving the environment.

A painting by Najla Al-Saleem showing some of AlUla’s monuments. (AN photo by Basher Saleh)

Her father’s influence as an artist motivated her to follow in his footsteps from a young age.

She has taken part in several exhibitions around the world, including for UNESCO, and in countries such as China, India and the US.

“I highlighted Vision 2030 projects in each painting. As artists, we should document the cultural changes and transformations that show environmental development. Through these efforts, we reflect the local environment to the outside world,” said Al-Saleem, who attended Eastern Michigan University in the US.

Qatari artist Lina Al-Ali’s theme was women. “I focus on their presence in my work and connect it to the future vision,” she said.

Since Saudi Vision 2030 supports Saudi women and their role in society, Al-Ali placed great emphasis on the empowerment of the Khaliji woman, particularly the Saudi lady, in her collection at the event.

Lina Alali, a Qatari artist and writer standing next to her painting ‘AlUla.’ (​​​​​AN photo by Basher Saleh)

Al-Ali is also an artist and a writer, specifically children’s literature, and has published 10 books including “The Secret of the Golden Compass” and “Yarrow Bean.”

Kuwaiti national Rania Abulhasan, a visual artist, displayed her thawb collection at the event. Her creations included traditional Khaliji garment fragments as well as the “Zai” collection and five paintings representing different locations in Saudi Arabia.

“The collection was an inspiration by the thawb collection. It’s the basic thawb and dishdasha for any person you see in Khaliji attire but making it more personal to Saudi, because you have such a beautiful culture here and such a beautiful sense of fashion and dress,” said Abulhasan, who has a background in design and art, and has worked in the field for more than 25 years.

Saudi authorities launch Generative AI Hackathon

Saudi authorities launch Generative AI Hackathon
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

  • Help for those seeking to develop hi-tech businesses in the Kingdom
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has launched a Generative Artificial Intelligence Hackathon to help develop hi-tech ideas into successful businesses.
The event is being run jointly with the National Technology Development Program, in cooperation with the New Native accelerator, to build eligible models for the first batch of the Generative Artificial Intelligence Accelerator.
The hackathon will run from May 18 to 21 in Riyadh. The accelerator aims to support those who have an idea or a prototype in the AI field, to enable them to transform these models into startups and boost entrepreneurship. The groups will be offered courses under the supervision of experts.
The hackathon is part of an agreement between the SDAIA and the NTDP, which was signed during the LEAP 2023 conference to enable AI technical business accelerators.
The cooperation reflects a commitment to promote innovation and sustainable development in the Kingdom as part of Saudi Vision 2030.
For more information on the hackathon, visit lablab.me.

American couple fulfilling travel dreams in Saudi Arabia

American couple fulfilling travel dreams in Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 May 2023
SALEH FAREED

  • Eric and Ashley Rowell visited several provinces in Kingdom
  • ‘Lots to see, very safe with hospitable, welcoming people’
Updated 10 May 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: For American couple Eric and Ashley Rowell, the COVID-19 pandemic helped them explore the Kingdom in depth.

After moving from North Carolina to Saudi Arabia in 2015, they decided that before returning home they would explore Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world.

“We’ve both always loved travel, seeing new places, and meeting new people. Travel has always been something we’ve prioritized, and now Saudi Arabia is the perfect place for us to explore,” said Ashley.

Prior to getting married, Ashley lived in Poland and Eric in India, and the idea of traveling and spending time abroad appealed to both of them.

“When the opportunity at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology arose in 2015, we knew that it would be the perfect next step for us,” said Ashley.

Currently they are working at KAUST, where Eric works in the office of admissions and student recruitment while Ashley teaches grade one at the KAUST School.

Speaking to Arab News about their adventures in Saudi Arabia, Ashley said: “When we moved to Saudi Arabia, the country’s location at the nexus of Asia, Europe and Africa was really appealing. Our initial plan was to use Saudi Arabia as a great location to explore the world — and we did just that.

“In our first several years that we were in Saudi Arabia, we did lots of scuba diving excursions and weekend trips in the western part of Saudi Arabia to places like AlUla, Taif and Al-Wahbah Crater, but we used much of our extended vacation time to visit other countries.”

When COVID-19 hit in 2020 they were in Saudi Arabia, as the government began pandemic measures which included closing all land borders, mandatory masks, social distancing, and shopping and movement restrictions. The pair took the opportunity to spend more time exploring Saudi Arabia.

Eric said: “In December of 2020 we took a three-week trip making a huge loop around the country from Jeddah through Al-Baha, Abha, Najran, Riyadh, Hail, AlUla, and back. We combined the desert with mountains as well as camping out and four-by-four adventures with staying in the big city. It was amazing to see so much of the country in such a short amount of time.”

He added: “The pandemic was handled well within the Kingdom, and as restrictions began to lift, we found the desert to be the perfect place to social distance. We took several longer roads trips that year, and in 2020 alone we visited 10 of Saudi Arabia’s 13 provinces. From then on, we were hooked and realized that Saudi Arabia has so much to see and explore.”

Talking about what inspired their exploration and expeditions, Ashley said: “We both love nature, photography, and simply having fun. We still plan our trips around what gets us excited to travel, and then we just get to share that with friends, family, and others through YouTube and Instagram.”

In 2020, the couple started an Instagram account @eric.and.ash and YouTube channel @EricAndAsh to document their journey which so far has seen them also visit over 40 countries spanning North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

They want to dispel the idea of Saudi Arabia being unsafe for travelers and encourage others to explore the country and its varied regions, cultures and foods. “We’ve been fortunate to not have many issues in our travels around Saudi Arabia. We’ve honestly never felt safer than we do in Saudi Arabia,” said Ashley.

Both agreed that Saudi Arabia has changed so much since they arrived in 2015. “The country’s vision for economic transformation is incredible, and it’s exciting to be here as it unfolds. Tourism is a key tenet of the future for Saudi Arabia, and we’re excited to see how that develops. We truly love the natural beauty within the country, and we hope to see continued efforts to preserve both the historical sites and the incredible landscapes we have here,” said Eric.

They have no plans to leave the Kingdom anytime soon. “When we moved here, we had no idea we’d stay this long, but we’re continually grateful for the opportunities we’ve had in our careers and in the Kingdom,” said Eric.

Eric said their next adventure is to “either take our FJ Cruiser to the Farsan Islands to scuba dive and camp on the island beaches or go explore the oases in the Empty Quarter. Our next international trip is going to be to Iceland and Greenland this summer.”

Saudi program launches series of developmental projects in Yemen

Saudi program launches series of developmental projects in Yemen
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

  • Projects include work on hospital, housing units, airport, new schools
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has launched a number of vital development projects in Yemen under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday to mark the launch of the initiatives, which include work at the Aden General Hospital — including constructing a cardiology clinic — and two phases of rebuilding at Aden International Airport.  

The hospital, which boasts 20,000 square meters in all, will eventually contain 2,187 medical instruments and a bed capacity of 270. A reproductive health unit, endoscopic and physiotherapy units, as well as a laboratory and pharmacy, will be included in the planned work.

The SPDRY launch also involves an educational project to construct four schools around Yemen, as well as the building of 170 housing units for low-income families in Aden.  

The SPDRY is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support the economic development of Yemen. Launched in 2018, it has carried out 224 developmental projects and initiatives across the country to assist the Yemeni people in various sectors, according to the SPA.
 

Who’s Who: Fadi Al-Awami, fintech adviser and founder of The Consultation Center

Who’s Who: Fadi Al-Awami, fintech adviser and founder of The Consultation Center
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Licensed financial adviser Fadi Al-Awami founded The Consultation Center, which supports small- and medium-sized enterprises, in 2018.

He advises on the feasibility of financial services and technology-related products and services offered in Saudi Arabia.

The center helps applicants in obtaining relevant licenses from the Saudi Central Bank, advising on strategy and operating models for local and global financial technology companies, and connecting fintech firms with banks, regulators, and government entities that support initiatives such as Fintech Saudi, and the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at).

Al-Awami was appointed a member of the Global Impact FinTech Forum for his contributions to the fintech industry.

In 2019, he worked as a training consultant for the World Bank Group on one of its projects in Saudi Arabia with Monsha’at.

From 2016 to 2018, he was the regional business development manager at the Gulf Finance Corp. in Riyadh, where his responsibilities included overseeing administrative functions, driving sales management campaigns, and leading teams in achieving business targets.

During his time there, he generated new accounts and increased the corporation’s business network through strategic sales execution and customer service.

In 2010, he co-founded Danat Al-Majd for A/C Projects in Alkhobar, monitoring daily operations and directing teams toward realizing revenue and service goals.

Between 2002 and 2009, he worked in the banking sector for various banks, gaining extensive experience in operations from retail and corporate divisions.

With more than 15 years working as a financial and business adviser to SMEs and the fintech sector, he has achieved success in designing and implementing strategic business management plans to achieve revenue expectations and ensure financial sustainability, while sharing his knowledge about SMEs and entrepreneurship through media articles.

Al-Awami is also a member of the Asharqia Chamber’s finance committee in Dammam, and the Council of Saudi Chambers’ finance and insurance national committee.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran and is an accredited SME consultant with the Saudi Ministry of Commerce.

