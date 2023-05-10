Saudi, Botswana football federations to accelerate the game’s development in both nations

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Association has entered into an agreement with the Botswana Football Association to accelerate the sport’s development in both countries and explore areas of collaboration.
The agreement will focus on grassroots development, women’s football and governance, and organization of friendly matches, as well as coaching and refereeing development, a media statement said on Wednesday.
The understanding builds on Saudi Arabia’s growing relationship with African Member Associations, allowing both to learn from each other, and share experiences for their footballers and administrators.
SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said: “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with the Botswana FA, and we look forward to achieving fruitful exchanges with them and sharing our common passion for football.”
Commenting on the new partnership, BFA President Maclean Letshwiti said: “We are excited to embark on this journey alongside SAFF, as we are inspired by their drive and progress in world football.”
Saudi Arabia has recently hosted training camps and played with national teams from all age categories.
