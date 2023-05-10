Iran hangs 7 men in 2 prisons/node/2301161/middle-east
Iran hangs 7 men in 2 prisons
The judiciary’s Mizan Online website said the three executed on drugs charges were “members of the Panjak gang, the largest cocaine distribution cartel, which was one of the main drug cartels in the country.” (Reuters/File)
PARIS: Iran executed seven men in two prisons outside Tehran on drugs and rape charges Wednesday, a rights group said.
Three men were executed on drug-related charges in Ghezal Hesar Prison in the city of Karaj outside Tehran, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO said.
It added that four other men were hanged on rape charges in Rajai Shahr Prison, also in Karaj.
The judiciary’s Mizan Online website said the three executed on drugs charges were “members of the Panjak gang, the largest cocaine distribution cartel, which was one of the main drug cartels in the country.”
Iran executed two people on Monday in a rare case of conviction for desecrating the Qur’an and insulting the Prophet Muhammad.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said the supreme court had confirmed death sentences against three men over the alleged killing of a Basij militiaman during protests in the city of Isfahan in November.
Killing of Syrian Captagon kingpin turns up the heat on drug smugglers of the Middle East
One of Jordan’s most wanted, Merhi al-Ramthan was killed in an airstrike in Sweida on May 8
Several top Syrian officials have been sanctioned by the US, UK, and EU for their role in Captagon trade
Updated 11 May 2023
Nadia Al-Faour Raed Omari
DUBAI/AMMAN: Just days after Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, warned in an interview with CNN that his country is “not taking the threat of drug smuggling lightly” and is ready “to do what it takes to counter that threat,” Merhi Al-Ramthan, a reputed Syrian drug kingpin, was killed when airstrikes targeted his house in the village of Shuab in the Sweida governorate.
Media reports quoting the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a second airstrike targeted a suspected drug-manufacturing facility in Daraa, a governorate in Syria’s south. A Syrian opposition activist said the facility was used by Iran-backed groups to produce and store drugs before smuggling them to Jordan.
Long known to be Jordan’s most wanted man, Al-Ramthan operated on the borders of the kingdom, using unemployed men to smuggle Captagon pills out of Syria through crossings and porous borders.
According to a report in the Jordanian newspaper Al-Ghad in July last year, the State Security Court gave Al-Ramthan and others 10 days to surrender. It said a Jordanian court had convicted him of importing narcotic substances with the intent of trafficking.
Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine, works by stimulating the nervous system, allowing the user to have increased alertness and concentration with little sleep. The narcotic became very popular during the height of the Syrian civil war, when fighters on all sides were believed to be using it.
A report published in April 2022 by the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy on Captagon trade in the Middle East said Syria had become “the hub for industrial-sized production.”
It further claimed that “elements of the Syrian government are key drivers of the Captagon trade, with ministerial-level complicity in production and smuggling, using the trade as a means for political and economic survival amid international sanctions.”
Caroline Rose, a senior analyst with the Washington think tank, told Arab News in February that there was no doubt that “Captagon is being produced and trafficked by an array of individuals that are very close to the (Bashar) Assad regime, some of them cousins and relatives of regime members.”
Al-Ramthan was known to be a staunch supporter of President Assad and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. He was said to be operating freely with the security cover provided to him by the regime’s military branches and intelligence as well as Hezbollah.
A cattle herder turned drug dealer, Al-Ramthan took advantage of the chaos that befell Syria after 2011 and formed his own militia to carry out pro-regime “security missions.”
As Captagon pills flooded the war-torn country, he transitioned into a manufacturer and trafficker of the drug, establishing production hubs in Sweida, where they were reportedly supervised by a man called Ali Bilan.
Sources said Al-Ramthan’s wealth grew steadily with his career switch, enabling him to purchase land and properties in his hometown as well as Damascus.
For smuggling Captagon pills out of Syria, he was known to rely on homeless men and young boys, one of whom — a 14-year-old — was killed during clashes with Jordanian security last April.
The smugglers were paid handsomely, often in thousands of dollars, if they were able to carry out their mission successfully, the sources said.
The strike that killed Al-Ramthan, along with his wife and six children, came just days after Syria was officially welcomed back into the Arab League. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general, said the May 7 decision was the start of a process to resolve the crisis in Syria and that it was up to each state to resume its relations with the country.
The organization had removed Syria as a member in response to its crackdown on peaceful protesters at the start of the uprising in 2011.
Syria’s Foreign Ministry said it was treating the Arab League decision “with great attention” and called for “greater Arab cooperation and partnership.”
A meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, which took place in the Jordanian capital Amman on May 1, had produced a statement in which Damascus pledged to identify the producers and transporters of the drug.
It added that Syria had agreed to “take the necessary steps to end smuggling on the borders with Jordan and Iraq.”
Jordan has not claimed responsibility for the strikes in Sweida and Deraa, but analysts say the probability is high that the Hashemite kingdom carried them out, pointing out that the Jordanian foreign minister had not ruled out the use of military force.
“Our country has suffered tremendously, and we will do what it takes to counter that threat including taking military action inside Syria to eliminate this extremely dangerous threat,” Safadi had said.
Following the strikes, he said, “Whenever we take any steps to protect our national security and (face) any threats towards it, we announce it at the appropriate time.”
In a series of tweets after Monday’s strikes, New Lines Institute’s Rose said: “Last week, we saw the carrot, but today these strikes may represent the ‘stick’ — an insurance policy to counter-balance increased interaction and cooperation with Damascus.
“Worth remembering that violent smuggling ops in fall 2021 and winter of 2022 (one of which killed a Jordanian officer) prompted the JAF (Jordanian Armed Forces) to loosen rules of engagement and for Amman to pump the brakes on normalization.
“Amidst all of these normalization efforts, there are lingering trust issues over counter-narcotics policies for Amman — particularly for the JAF which has shouldered an uptick in violent clashes with regime and Iran smugglers since the Nassib/Jaber crossing opened.
“These reported strikes could serve as a message to Damascus … that Amman not only has accurate intelligence on the southern, pro-regime networks that are producing/trafficking #captagon, but that it has the capacity to eliminate them when prompted.”
No official from the JAF or the Jordanian government was willing to comment on the strikes when contacted by Arab News on Wednesday. Security officials and politicians in Cairo told Arab News that they had no information of possible Egyptian involvement in the operations inside Syria.
Intercepted shipments of Captagon from the region are typically headed for the Gulf countries, including a recent 10 million-pill transfer from Lebanon.
Saudi Arabia has repeatedly voiced concern about attempts to smuggle Captagon into the Kingdom inside consignments of fruit and other food items. In September, authorities seized the largest shipment of illicit drugs in the Kingdom’s history after 47 million amphetamine pills were found hidden in a flour shipment. The Captagon pills were seized at a warehouse in the capital Riyadh.
In the past six years, Saudi authorities have intercepted an estimated 600 million Captagon pills at its borders.
Western governments estimate that drug production has generated billions of dollars in revenue for President Assad, his associates and allies over the years.
In recent months, several relatives of Assad and top Syrian officials have found themselves on the sanctions lists of major Western powers for their involvement in the Captagon trade.
American, British and European authorities have formally blamed Syria’s government for the production and export of the drug, naming Maher Assad — the head of the army’s Fourth Division and the president’s brother — as a key figure.
Many experts describe Syria as a “narco state,” its government dependent on the export of Captagon and other drugs to stay afloat. Syria’s economy and infrastructure have been shattered by 12 years of war, which has pushed 90 percent of the population below the poverty line.
A Syrian activist who wished to remain anonymous told Arab News: “Al-Ramthan wouldn’t have been able to operate as long as he did without cover from the Assad regime, which could have delivered him within hours to Jordan, but instead chose to sell him out. His usefulness had come to an end.”
Other activists speculated that Al-Ramthan’s killing showed that, despite being a major drug dealer, he did not have the impeccable political connections that could have saved his life.
42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told
Despite advances the gender gap in the industry remains significant and an effective strategy is required to address the issue, Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al-Maktoum told delegates
The Women in Aviation Conference in Dubai heard there are many aviation career options for women other than pilot, and companies such as Boeing are working to advance gender equality
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: About 27,000 women now work in the UAE’s aviation sector, a figure that represents 42 percent of the workforce, the Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday
Mervat Sultan, president of the Middle East Chapter of Women in Aviation, said the number of women working in the industry is increasing because of active and constructive engagement with women interested in a career in the field.
Speaking at Women in Aviation’s 10th Anniversary Conference in Dubai, Sultan said: “If you want to build your nation, you need to build a generation first. The empowerment of women is essential for betterment of the society.
“For this, women’s education and training are important. We need to educate parents and children as well about employment opportunities in aviation.”
Sultan noted that already, “women are in all areas of aviation, not only as pilots; there are more engineers, air traffic controllers, medical, technical and legal staff.”
Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al-Maktoum, a 1st Lt and pilot with Dubai Police Air Wing, told delegates that the gender gap in aviation remains significant and that an effective strategy is required to address the issue.
Delivering the keynote speech, she said that in 2019 she founded Shehana, an association to empower and support women in the aviation industry, and advance gender balance through local, regional and international partnerships and collaborations.
“Women in the UAE are not just heard and seen but respected and included,” said Sheikha Mozah. “To improve gender equality there is a need for collaboration of sponsors, government and organizations supporting women in aviation.”
Kuljit S. Ghata-Aura, the president of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, said: “Boeing has taken steps to support gender equality in the workplace in the UAE.
“In December 2022, we joined 15 companies from the UAE’s private sector in signing a pledge to accelerate the advancement of gender equality in the UAE’s workforce by increasing the representation of women in leadership roles to 30 percent by 2025.
“This pledge was an important opportunity for us to reinforce our efforts and align them with the UAE’s gender-balance agenda.”
The proportion of women in the Boeing workforce has increased to 24.6 percent globally, Ghata-Aura said, as a result of improvements to hiring and retention efforts.
Among a number of successful and influential individuals who were honored during the conference for their achievements, the Innovative Leader Award in Women in Aviation was presented to Suzanne Al-Anani, CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects.
UN chief condemns civilian deaths in Gaza, urges restraint by all
"Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force," Haq said
Updated 10 May 2023
Reuters
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned civilian deaths in Gaza as “unacceptable” and appealed for it to “stop immediately” and for all parties to exercise maximum restraint, Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.
“Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations,” Haq said.
Turkiye-Syria rapprochement dialogue hosted by Moscow
Meeting ‘will pave way to drafting road map for normalizing Turkish-Syrian ties’
Updated 10 May 2023
AP
MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday hosted his counterparts from Turkiye, Syria and Iran for talks that marked the highest-level contact between Ankara and Damascus since the start of the Syrian civil war over a decade ago.
In his opening speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the meeting would pave the way to drafting a road map for normalizing Turkish-Syrian relations.
Lavrov said he sees Moscow’s task as “not only in consolidating politically the progress that has been made, but also in determining general guidelines for further movement.”
Russia has spent years trying to help Syrian President Bashar Assad rebuild ties with Turkiye and other countries that were fractured in the war, which killed nearly 500,000 people and displaced half of Syria’s prewar population of 23 million.
Russia intervened militarily in Syria starting in September 2015, teaming up with Iran to help Assad’s government to reclaim most of the country. Moscow has maintained a military presence in the Mideast country even as the bulk of its forces are busy fighting in Ukraine.
Throughout the 12-year conflict, Turkiye has backed armed opposition groups seeking to remove Assad from power.
The Syrian government has frequently denounced Ankara’s hold over parts of a northwest enclave previously seized by Assad’s opponents. Turkiye captured the territory through several military incursions since 2016 against US-backed Kurdish forces.
The efforts toward a Turkish-Syrian reconciliation come as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is under intense pressure at home to send Syrian refugees back amid a steep economic downturn and increasing anti-refugee sentiment. He is seeking reelection on Sunday, when Turkiye also holds both presidential and parliamentary elections.
Syrian state media quoted Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying during Wednesday’s meeting that Syria and Turkiye “share goals and common interests.” He said that “despite all the negatives over the past years,” Damascus saw the talks as an opportunity “for both governments to cooperate with the help and support of our friends Russia and Iran.”
Yet Mekdad added that the Syrian government’s “main goal” was to end all “illegal” military presences in the country, including that of Turkish forces.
“We will continue to demand and insist on the subject of withdrawal,” he was quoted as saying.
Following a deadly earthquake in February that killed tens of thousands of people in Syria and Turkiye, regional normalization with Damascus began to accelerate.
In April, Moscow hosted the defense ministers of Turkiye, Syria and Iran for talks that it said focused on “practical steps to strengthen security in the Syrian Arab Republic and to normalize Syrian-Turkish relations.”
In a separate development, the Arab League agreed on Sunday to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension that followed Assad’s brutal crackdown on initially peaceful pro-democracy protests in 2011.
DAMASCUS: A Syrian policeman was killed and four others wounded on Wednesday in a car bomb attack on a Damascus police station that was claimed by Daesh.
The Syrian Interior Ministry said a vehicle exploded at the Barzeh police station in the north of the capital, killing a lieutenant colonel and wounding four others.
“Investigations are ongoing to discover the circumstances of the incident,” it added in a statement, posting images of a mangled, burnt-out vehicle.
Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its members had “managed to plant and detonate an explosive device on a vehicle inside a police station,” in a statement on its Telegram channels.
It was a rare jihadist attack in Damascus, which has been largely spared such violence in recent years, especially since the government retook the last rebel bastion near the capital in 2018.
But security incidents, including blasts targeting military or civilian vehicles, occur intermittently in Damascus.
Sometimes they are part of personal disputes or score-settling in the country, where the security situation is tenuous more than 12 years after its civil war erupted, according to the Observatory.
In October 2022, a bomb attack on a Syrian army bus near Damascus killed at least 24 soldiers.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, had attributed that attack to Daesh cells.
Last month, state media said an unclaimed car bombing rocked another Damascus district, with the Interior Ministry saying two people were slightly injured.
Daesh’s “caliphate” that once straddled swathes of Syria and Iraq shrank to its death in eastern Syria in early 2019.
The conflict in Syria has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.
While the front lines have mostly quietened in recent years, large parts of the country’s north remain outside government control.