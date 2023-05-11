Bahrain plans to attract more Japanese tourists

You are here

A view of the skyline of Manama (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News Japan

  • Aim is to double the number to the Arab nation, says authority
  • Meetings in Tokyo with travel, trade, hospitality representatives
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Tourism and Exhibitions Authority is promoting the Gulf country as a global tourist hub in Japan, the world’s third-largest economy.

On the sidelines of an official visit to Tokyo, Dr. Nasser Qaedi, CEO of the BETA, held multiple meetings with senior Japanese officials in the tourism, hospitality, entertainment, trade and industry sectors to discuss ways to enhance mutual cooperation.

Qaedi met the head of the Japan National Tourism Organization, executive officials at the Japan Tourism Agency, travel agency representatives, Japanese manufacturers and hospitality experts, to negotiate opportunities to double the number of Japanese tourists to Bahrain.

Qaedi also held talks with prominent hotel managers in Japan and owners of famous Japanese restaurants about the possibility of opening new branches and investing in Bahrain.

Discussions with travel representatives focused on agreements for special tourism packages and partnerships with regional airlines.

Qaedi also met with Japanese jewelry associations and businesses to ensure their participation in upcoming shows and exhibitions in Bahrain.

He said Bahrain’s 2022–2026 plan was to increase tourism’s contribution to the country’s GDP, and attract more tourists across the globe, especially from east Asia.

Qaedi lauded Japan’s tourism industry development, citing its ancient heritage and abundance of attractions, which has made it a pioneer in Asia.

