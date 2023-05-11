You are here

Saudi Arabia's industrial production index rises 4.1% in March 2023: GASTAT  

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production index rises 4.1% in March 2023: GASTAT  
Saudi Arabia's mining and quarrying activities grew by 1.6 percent in March 2023
Saudi Arabia's mining and quarrying activities grew by 1.6 percent in March 2023  

Saudi Arabia’s industrial production index rises 4.1% in March 2023: GASTAT  
RIYADH: High production in mining, quarrying and manufacturing helped deliver a 4.1 percent year-on-year rise in Saudi Arabia’s industrial output volume, according to the latest report from the General Authority for Statistics.  

The authority noted that mining and quarrying grew by 1.6 percent in March 2023, compared to the same period last year, while the Kingdom increased its oil production to more than 10 million barrels per day in March.  

Besides the year-on-year increase, March’s Industrial Production Index was 6 percent up on the previous month.  

The increase in mining output comes as Saudi Arabia aims to transform the sector into the third pillar of the national industry and utilize the Kingdom’s wealth valued at around SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) under Saudi Vision 2030.  

“Relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent, and 2.9 percent, respectively. Thus, the trend of the industrial production index in the mining and quarrying sector dominates the trend in the general IPI,” GASTAT said in the report.  

Compared to the same month last year, manufacturing activity climbed by 10.5 percent and gas and electricity supplies rose by 16.6 percent.  

Saudi Arabia’s IPI went positive in May 2021 and has been steadily increasing since then. This improvement follows poor trends in 2019 and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

IPI is an economic indicator that indicates the relative changes in industrial output volume. It is calculated using data from an industrial production survey.  

After reaching a 26.7 percent year-on-year growth in April 2022, the Kingdom’s growth has slowed for 11 consecutive months. 

RIYADH: Green hydrogen production has received a boost as Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with the Netherlands on Thursday to cooperate in developing the clean gas and expediting the global pursuit to reduce the carbon footprint. 

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam. 

During the event, Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said that the Netherlands could be the primary destination for transporting hydrogen from renewable energy sources from the Kingdom to Europe. 

The minister also added that Netherlands and Germany would be Saudi Arabia’s “natural partners” in the green hydrogen trade. 

“You are putting facilities on the ground, you are building storages and pipelines, you have a plan,” said the minister, Reuters reported. 

Green hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role in catalyzing the ongoing energy transition, and it is necessary to achieve a green gas-neutral economy by 2050, helping to combat global warming. 

Saudi Arabia is currently developing a $5 billion green hydrogen project in NEOM, powered by renewable energy, to supply 650 tons of carbon-free hydrogen daily. The plant will see its first production in 2026. 

The project will export hydrogen in the form of liquid ammonia to the world market for use as a biofuel that feeds transportation systems. 

Earlier in April, the Saudi minister met with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra to discuss the possibility of making the port of Rotterdam the gateway for clean hydrogen exports from Saudi Arabia to Europe. 

The meeting also touched on the Kingdom’s efforts in clean energy and climate change through its local and regional frameworks — the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative. 

Affirming its progress in renewable energy production, Saudi Arabia’s SABIC Agri-Nutrients, in May, exported its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India. 

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the firm has shipped 5,000 tons of low-carbon ammonia to India, in line with the firm’s long-term cooperation with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited. 

OPEC raises China's oil demand growth forecast

  World oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.33 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, the organization said in its monthly report
RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday further raised its forecast for China’s oil demand growth in 2023 following the relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs.

The oil producers’ alliance, however, left the global total steady citing potential downside risks for growth in other regions.

“Minor upward adjustments were made due to the better-than-expected performance in China’s economy, while other regions are expected to see slight declines, due to economic challenges that are likely to weigh on oil demand,” OPEC said in the report.

World oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.33 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, the organization said in its monthly report. This was virtually unchanged from 2.32 million bpd forecast last month.

“As further debt-related challenges may arise, geopolitical uncertainties persist and inflation continues. In addition, the US debt ceiling issue has so far not been resolved, a matter that could have economic consequences,” OPEC said.

Aviation industry will not hit net-zero target on current trajectory, warns Emirates' president  

RIYADH: The aviation industry will miss its net-zero target unless it boosts research around sustainable practices, the president of the UAE flag carrier Emirates has warned. 

In 2021, the International Air Transport Association passed a resolution committing airlines to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050. 

Yet the head of Emirates — one of the largest airlines in the world — believes the biggest impediment for the sector to reduce its environmental impact is the fuel being used. 

Speaking as he announced Emirates had committed $200 million to fund research and development projects focused on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in the commercial aviation sector, Tim Clarke said: “We looked long and hard at the reality we face in commercial aircraft and engine technology, fuel supply chain, and our industry’s regulatory and eco-system requirements.  

He added: “It’s clear that with the current pathways available to airlines in terms of emissions reduction, our industry won’t be able to hit net zero targets in the prescribed timeline.”  

The designated fund of $200 million will be disbursed over three years, and Emirates will identify partnerships with organizations working on fuel and energy technologies.  

According to the IATA, the production of sustainable aviation fuel is estimated to meet just 2 percent of the sector’s needs by 2025.  

SAF is produced in tiny quantities from feedstocks such as cooking oils and animal waste and costs two to five times more than traditional jet fuels. 

Clarke further noted that Emirates aims to “contribute meaningfully to practical solutions for the long-term sustainability of commercial aviation.”  

He pointed out that the $200 million is earmarked exclusively for research and development and will not be used for operating expenses, including the purchase of SAF.  

Reaffirming the airline’s commitment toward sustainability, Clarke added that Emirates would continue embracing environmentally responsible practices in all its operations until other fuel solutions are found.  

“Until viable solutions can be found, Emirates will continue to implement environmentally responsible practices throughout our business, including uplifting SAF where feasible, ensuring efficient fleet operations, and inducting modern aircraft into our fleet,” he said.  

Earlier in January, Emirates successfully completed the first 100 percent SAF-powered demonstration flight in partnership with Boeing and General Electric.  

In April, Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s head of cargo, said that governments need to incentivize the production of SAF to create a “clear tipping point” for the sector’s net zero ambitions.  

“SAF is being produced. And every single drop is being used. The problem is that the quantities are small. The solution is government policy incentives,” said Sullivan.  

He added: “Through incentivizing production, we could see 30 billion liters of SAF available by 2030. That will still be far from where we need to be. But it would be a clear tipping point toward our net zero ambition of ample SAF quantities at affordable prices.” 

First dedicated e-commerce global distribution center to be built in Saudi Arabia  

RIYADH: A first-of-its-kind dedicated e-commerce logistics facility will be built in Saudi Arabia to target the Middle East.    

The global distribution center will be constructed by South Korean firm CJ Logistics, according to a press release.   

Expected to be completed in 2024, the facility will be located in Riyadh’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone. 

The Saudi government established the zone at the King Khalid International Airport to serve as a testament to the Saudi Aviation Strategy under Vision 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.   

“We will spare no effort for state-of-the-art logistics technology and infrastructure so that the GDC can become a logistics hub that leads the Middle East e-commerce market,” said Kang Sin-ho, CEO of CJ Logistics.   

He added: “The Saudi e-commerce market has the richest growth potential in the Middle East and the geographical advantage of connecting Africa and Europe.”   

The company and the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation held a ceremony to officiate the launch on May 10 in Riyadh.   

Commenting on the issuance of the license, GACA President Abdulaziz Al Duailej said: “On behalf of the GACA, I am delighted to be issuing CJ Logistics with a license to operate today, which marks an important milestone for Riyadh Integrated — Saudi Arabia’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone. We look forward to CJ Logistics having a strong presence in the Kingdom, with this global distribution center being their main hub in the region.”  

A state-of-the-art modern logistics center, the facility will have a gross floor area of 18,000 square meters and a daily throughput capacity of 15,000 boxes.   

Prior to establishing the GDC, CJ Logistics agreed to an eight-year contract with iHub, one of the major online retailers of health and wellness products. The new center will provide international delivery of iHerb products to the Middle East.  

The zone, strategically positioned to serve billions of potential clients in Africa, Asia, and Europe, aims to significantly increase Saudi Arabia’s cargo capacity to more than 4.5 million tonnes per year.    

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; BNP Paribas to stop financing for new oil and gas fields 

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous day’s losses, supported by fuel demand data from the US, the world’s top oil consumer. 

Brent crude rose 74 cents, or 0.97 percent, to $77.15 a barrel at 1:00 p.m. Saudi time, while US crude futures gained 65 cents, up 0.90 percent, to $73.21. 

A sharper-than-expected drop in US gasoline inventories boosted prices, reflecting stronger demand for transport fuels.  

US gasoline inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels last week, more than the 1.2 million barrels draw forecast by analysts, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed.  

Distillate stocks also declined while US jet fuel demand rose to its highest since December 2019. 

BNP Paribas will no longer finance development of new oil and gas fields 

BNP Paribas, France’s largest lender, will no longer provide any financing dedicated to the development of new oil and gas fields, the bank said on Thursday, as it reiterated its target of an 80 percent cut of its oil exploration financing by 2030. 

Although European banks have been tightening their lending criteria for fossil fuels as part of pledges to cut financed carbon emissions to zero by 2050, environmental groups and some activist investors have been urging them to go faster. 

The new commitments, coming days ahead of BNP’s annual shareholder meeting, also included a complete phasing out of all financing to non-diversified oil companies. 

“BNP Paribas no longer provides dedicated financing for the development of new oil and gas fields, regardless of the financing terms,” the bank said in a statement. 

BNP Paribas had already announced plans in January to cut oil exploration financing by 80 percent by 2030, and on Thursday it confirmed it was on track with its climate change targets for the power generation, oil and gas and automotive sectors. 

Iraq and Iran sign MoU to invest in joint oil fields 

Iraq and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding to invest in joint oil fields located on the border of the two countries.  

The deal will also see both countries cooperating in the fields of crude oil extraction and refining.  

The MoU was signed by Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani and his Iranian counterpart Javad Owji.  

According to the deal, both countries will also work toward strengthening cooperation in the field of petrochemical industries and in training and qualifying cadres working in the oil and gas sectors. 

(With input from Reuters) 

