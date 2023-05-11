You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast

OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast

The oil producers’ alliance, however, left the global total steady citing potential downside risks for growth in other regions. File
The oil producers’ alliance, however, left the global total steady citing potential downside risks for growth in other regions. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/mkcfh

Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast

OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast
  • World oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.33 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, the organization said in its monthly report
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday further raised its forecast for China’s oil demand growth in 2023 following the relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs.

The oil producers’ alliance, however, left the global total steady citing potential downside risks for growth in other regions.

“Minor upward adjustments were made due to the better-than-expected performance in China’s economy, while other regions are expected to see slight declines, due to economic challenges that are likely to weigh on oil demand,” OPEC said in the report.

World oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.33 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, the organization said in its monthly report. This was virtually unchanged from 2.32 million bpd forecast last month.

“As further debt-related challenges may arise, geopolitical uncertainties persist and inflation continues. In addition, the US debt ceiling issue has so far not been resolved, a matter that could have economic consequences,” OPEC said.

Topics: OPEC Oil China Forecast Global demand

Related

Oil Updates — Crude eases; UAE minister says OPEC+ voluntary cuts to stabilize market 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude eases; UAE minister says OPEC+ voluntary cuts to stabilize market 

Vodafone says CEO of top shareholder e& to join its board

Vodafone says CEO of top shareholder e& to join its board
Updated 11 May 2023
Reuters

Vodafone says CEO of top shareholder e& to join its board

Vodafone says CEO of top shareholder e& to join its board
  • Analysts aid Vodafone’s telecoms industry shareholders could benefit from changes to the company’s footprint
Updated 11 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Vodafone Group on Thursday said the chief executive of its largest shareholder, Emirates telecoms group Etisalat, also known as e&, would join its board as the two companies agreed to deepen their strategic relationship.
The British company said e& CEO Hatem Dowidar would stay on its board for as long as e& maintained its current 14.6 percent stake and it would be able to nominate a second non-executive director if its shareholding exceeded 20 percent.
The group has said it is open to increasing its stake in Vodafone.
Vodafone’s chief executive Margherita Della Valle, who was appointed to the position permanently last month, said closer alignment with e& would benefit both companies and bring additional telecoms experience to Vodafone’s board.
The groups said they could offer joint cross-border digital services and solutions to multi-nationals and public sector organizations, consider joint procurement, form closer roaming agreements and work together in technology.
E&, which has operations in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, has built up its stake in Vodafone since an initial investment in May 2022.
It has been joined on the shareholder register by French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel, who competes with Vodafone in Italy, and more recently by Liberty Global, Vodafone’s partner in the Netherlands.
With an underperforming share price, Della Valle is under pressure to shake up the group, which has operations across Europe and Africa, and drive the consolidation it has said is needed in major markets like Britain and Italy.
Analysts have said all three of Vodafone’s telecoms industry shareholders could stand to benefit from changes to the company’s footprint.
Shares in Vodafone were trading down 0.5 percent in early deals on Thursday.

Topics: Vodafone Etisalat

Related

etisalat by e& conducts first 6 GHz test in MENA region
Corporate News
etisalat by e& conducts first 6 GHz test in MENA region

Qatar drives cleantech industry in MENA region with $75bn investment opportunity  

Qatar drives cleantech industry in MENA region with $75bn investment opportunity  
Updated 11 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Qatar drives cleantech industry in MENA region with $75bn investment opportunity  

Qatar drives cleantech industry in MENA region with $75bn investment opportunity  
Updated 11 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Qatar is set to drive the growth of the cleantech industry in the Middle East and Africa as its favorable government policies and advanced tech infrastructure present a $75 billion investment opportunity by 2030, revealed an industry report.  

Qatar’s Investment Promotion Agency in a report stated that the country’s sustainability initiatives, abundant natural resources and an early-mover advantage in green hydrogen production make the gas-rich nation an emerging leader in the cleantech industry. 

“With its abundant solar energy resources, Qatar is well positioned to take advantage of hydrogen production, which is essential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors,” the report said.  

The report also noted QatarEnergy's announcement to establish the world's largest blue ammonia plant — which is scheduled to open by 2026 — to produce 1.2 million tons annually.

The $1 billion plant is projected to support Qatar's efforts to develop carbon capture and storage facilities to isolate as much as 11 million tons of carbon dioxide annually by 2035. 

QatarEnergy has also launched an energy initiative – known as the Sustainability Strategy – as it aims to reduce the carbon intensity of its liquified natural gas facilities by 35 percent by 2030. 

The report further highlighted that Qatar is making great efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, preserve land, and enhance biodiversity in an attempt to improve indoor air quality in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization. 

Those efforts are embodied in the construction of Lusail City — the leading sustainable city in the country — as well as the development of a network of metro lines that are powered by green energy. 

The country also hosted the first-of-its-kind carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup in 2022 by using solar-powered stadiums as well as cooling and lighting technology. 

The report noted that the most prominent aspects related to clean technology in the region are the growth of renewable energy in the MENA region at a compound annual rate of 8 percent from 2010 to 2035. 

This comes as the region produces between 22 and 26 percent of the total solar energy, with forecasts indicating that the actual capacity of solar energy in the region is expected to surge by about 40 GW by 2025. 

The report pointed out that the support of government policies in Qatar and the MENA region has a vital role to play in the growth of the clean technology sector. 

Topics: Qatar cleantech Hydrogen renewables

Related

Energy Wrap — QatarEnergy expands operation with Shell deal; Iraq’s March oil revenue at $7.4bn 
Business & Economy
Energy Wrap — QatarEnergy expands operation with Shell deal; Iraq’s March oil revenue at $7.4bn 
Qatar’s Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 
Business & Economy
Qatar’s Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 

Saudi Arabia explores industrial and investment opportunities with Oman 

Saudi Arabia explores industrial and investment opportunities with Oman 
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia explores industrial and investment opportunities with Oman 

Saudi Arabia explores industrial and investment opportunities with Oman 
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industry and mining sectors are set to benefit from bilateral ties with Oman as their ministers met in Muscat to discuss industrial cooperation and investment opportunities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

On Wednesday, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef to improve collaboration in the industry and mining sectors. 

The meeting explored investment opportunities available within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Oman Vision 2040, forging a path of economic prosperity between the two nations. 

Alkhorayef also met with Ali ibn Masoud Al-Sunaidi, the president of Oman’s General Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zone, to enhance cooperation in developing industrial and economic cities. 

The minister’s visit also included his participation in the 50th meeting of the Industrial Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council. 

In 2022, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund financed two joint projects with Oman, with a capital amounting to SR90.7 billion ($24 billion). 

The Saudi minister has been touring the world, building partnerships in the mining sector. 

Earlier this month, Alkhorayef concluded an official visit to Switzerland to enhance cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and increase trade exchange and non-oil exports. 

He held talks with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda and the executive president of Swiss Export Credit Agency, Barbra Huiz.   

They discussed ways to collaborate with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy and taking advantage of the investment prospects offered by the National Industrial Strategy. 

This move comes as the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources aims to shield the mining sector and maximize its value in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Industry Development and Logistics Program. 

The ministry is working to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry while utilizing the Kingdom’s mineral resources dispersed across 5,300 sites and holding an estimated value of SR5 trillion. 

Topics: Bandar Alkhorayef Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Oman General Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zone Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef

Related

Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1
Business & Economy
Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1
Exclusive Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO video
Business & Economy
Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO

Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 

Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 

Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 99.6 points, or 0.88 percent, to finish at 11,392.78 on Thursday, as 155 of the 224 stocks closed in the green and 54 in the red. 

While the parallel market Nomu edged up 0.53 percent to close at 21,263.79, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped slightly by 0.03 percent to close at 1,520.50. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR6.16 billion ($1.64 billion).  

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the top gainer of the day, as its share price soared 8.09 percent to SR19.50. 

Savola Group and Etihad Etisalat Co. also saw gains, with their respective share prices rising by 4.67 percent and 4.45 percent. 

The worst performer was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., which dropped 3.15 percent to SR21.24. 

On the announcements front, Etihad Etisalat Co, also known as Mobily, reported a 45.77 percent increase in net profit to SR465 million during the first quarter of 2023 from SR319 million in the year-ago period. 

The company also reported a 6.3 percent increase in revenues to SR4.05 billion between January and March of 2023 from SR3.81 billion during the same period last year. 

The increase in Mobily’s revenue was mainly driven by growth in the business and consumer segments. Its share price closed higher at SR46.90. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Halwani Bros. Co. also reported a sharp decline in net profit to SR1.64 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 91.65 percent from SR19.65 million in the same period last year. 

Its revenues declined 15.36 percent to SR255.22 million from SR301.53 million during the period under review. 

According to the announcement, the reasons for the decline in performance included a rise in interest rates, raw material inflation and the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. Its share price slipped marginally to SR57.8. 

National Gas and Industrialization Co. reported that its first quarter of 2033 revenues reached SR614.90 million, up 18.89 percent from SR517.20 earned in the year-ago period. 

The company accrued a gross profit of SR90.3 million, up 19 percent compared to SR75.6 million during the period under review. Its share price advanced 1.5 percent to SR61. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul nomu-parallel MSCI Tadawul Index

Related

Closing bell: TASI edges up as trading turnover hits $1.63bn  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI edges up as trading turnover hits $1.63bn  

Aviation hubs in UAE, Saudi Arabia to drive passenger traffic recovery in Mideast

Aviation hubs in UAE, Saudi Arabia to drive passenger traffic recovery in Mideast
Updated 11 May 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

Aviation hubs in UAE, Saudi Arabia to drive passenger traffic recovery in Mideast

Aviation hubs in UAE, Saudi Arabia to drive passenger traffic recovery in Mideast
Updated 11 May 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Key aviation hubs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are forecast to drive a full recovery of passenger traffic in the Middle East in 2024, with the region set to grow by 4.2 percent annually through to 2040, speakers at the Global Airport Leaders Forum said. 

Industry leaders discussed the probability of the region spearheading the global aviation market in terms of passenger traffic recovery, fueled primarily by aviation hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and key cities in Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East is currently leading the traffic numbers in terms of global recovery with 93 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels, said Kashif Khalid, regional director of the International Air Transport Association, during the forum, Khaleej Times reported. 

On May 9, Dubai Airports, which owns and manages the operation of both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports, revised its 2023 forecast upward to 83.6 million passengers. 

Dubai’s main airport DXB registered a 55.8 percent increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of last year, reaching 95.6 percent of 2019 levels. 

The operator said it welcomed around 21.3 million passengers in the first three months of 2023. 

The UAE welcomed around 31.8 million passengers across all airports in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 11.48 million passengers compared to the same period last year.   

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah alone handled over 2 million passengers since the beginning of Ramadan.  

This came after the Kingdom witnessed a 82 percent surge in passengers to 88 million in 2022 compared to the previous 12 months, according to the General Authority of Statistics. 

The Jeddah airport emerged as the busiest airport in Saudi Arabia in 2022, as it handled 32 million passengers. 

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came in second, with about 27 million passengers, followed by King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, with about 10 million. 

The forum also went on to discuss the region’s role in enhancing the aviation sector as well as the importance of sustainability.  

In a keynote speech, Omar bin Ghaleb, deputy director-general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, said that the country has made “significant investments in modernizing infrastructure, upgrading regulatory framework, and enhancing operational capabilities.”  

The Global Airport Leaders Forum is co-located with the 22nd edition of the Airport Show, a three-day event and one of the largest aviation shows in the world that was inaugurated Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.  

Topics: UAE Saudi aviation Airport traffic

Related

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023
Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA
Business & Economy
Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA

Latest updates

US envoy to Yemen cautiously optimistic about peace prospects amid Saudi-Iran rapprochement
Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, said Washington remains “unwavering” in its commitment to peace in Yemen.
Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children
Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children
No letup in deadly Israeli raids against Palestinians
No letup in deadly Israeli raids against Palestinians
Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted amid dissent crackdown
Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted amid dissent crackdown
GCC agrees to unify Gulf products as ‘local’
GCC agrees to unify Gulf products as ‘local’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.