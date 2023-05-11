You are here

Venue revealed as wedding between Saudi Arabia's Rajwa Al-Saif and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein nears
Saudi national Rajwa Al-Saif and Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II. (Instagram)
DUBAI: With preparations well underway for the royal wedding between Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Saudi national Rajwa Al-Saif, it has been revealed that the religious ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace, Amman, on June 1, while the reception, to be attended by international heads of state and the Jordanian royal family, will take place at Al-Husseiniya Palace. 

The venue of the religious ceremony is significant since the crown prince’s parents – King Abdullah II and Queen Raia – were also wed at the same palace in 1993.   

 

 

The royals, who will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on June 10, just days after their son’s wedding, left Zahran Palace as a married couple to take part in a procession through Amman.  

Zahran Palace also played host to the wedding of King Hussein to Princess Muna Al-Hussein (then Antoinette Gardiner) – King Abdullah II’s parents – in 1961, as well the wedding of Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein and Princess Noor Hamzah.  

Originally built in 1957, Zahran Palace was the home of the late Queen Zein Al Sharaf, mother of the late King Hussein.  

DUBAI: In anticipation of the upcoming nuptials of her eldest son, Jordan’s Queen Rania will host a dinner banquet on May 22.  

The dinner will kick off the festivities leading up to the wedding of her son Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Saudi Arabia’s Rajwa Al-Saif, which will take place on June 1.  

In August, Crown Prince Hussein got engaged to Saudi citizen Al-Saif in a ceremony which was held in the presence of King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.  

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote at the time on Instagram to mark her eldest son’s engagement.  

Al-Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al-Saif and was educated in Saudi Arabia before pursuing her university education in the US, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University. 

Topics: Queen Rania Rajwa Al-Saif Crown Prince Hussein Jordan

