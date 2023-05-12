You are here

  Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail after arrest canceled: local media

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail after arrest canceled: local media

Update Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail after arrest canceled: local media
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party said thousands of ‘peaceful Pakistanis’ will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader. (AFP)
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail after arrest canceled: local media

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail after arrest canceled: local media
  • His arrest has aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people at a time of severe economic crisis
  • Hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed around the court ahead of Khan’s arrival
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan was granted two weeks of bail by Islamabad High Court on Friday in a graft case, private television channel Geo News reported.

The court approved the bail after the Supreme Court on Thursday said his arrest earlier in the week, which sparked riots across the country, was unlawful.

Pakistan earlier police imposed an emergency order banning gatherings in Islamabad as supporters of Imran Khan were expected to march to the capital on Friday where the former prime minister will appear for a court hearing under heavy security cover.

His arrest earlier this week, which sparked deadly unrest in the nuclear-armed nation, was ruled “invalid and unlawful” by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis” will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader, who police said was allowed to meet 10 people on Thursday night in a police guesthouse.

His arrest has aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people at a time of severe economic crisis — with record high inflation, anemic growth and a delayed IMF funding — and escalated Khan’s tussle with the powerful military.

Khan, 70, an international cricket hero-turned-politician, was to appear before the Islamabad High Court at 11 a.m. (0600 GMT) for a hearing on his petition challenging the anti-corruption action against him, on orders of the top court. Broadcaster Geo TV reported he was on the way to the courthouse.

“The manner of execution of the arrest warrant ... against petitioner is invalid and unlawful,” the Supreme Court order said. “The execution of the said warrant violated the petitioner’s right of access to justice and the sanctity and safety of the Court.”

Hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed around the court ahead of Khan’s arrival and Geo reported that some roads nearby were cordoned off.

Mobile data services have been blocked since Tuesday evening, while access to social media platforms remained restricted. Many major roads and businesses have also remained shut, mainly in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city and Khan’s hometown.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least eight killed after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

Khan was arrested a day after the powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power last year.

The army has warned Khan’s supporters that it will respond firmly if there are further attacks on its assets, saying in a statement on Wednesday that the violence on its installations was “pre-planned” and ordered by his party leadership.

Khan, who opponents say was brought to power through a rigged election in 2018 by the generals, has blamed the military for his ouster from office in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

The army, which remains Pakistan’s most powerful institution, having ruled it directly for close to half its 75-year history through three coups, has denied Khan’s allegations.

China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia

China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia

China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky by phone last month
  • Li Hui — China’s ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019 — would lead a delegation to Ukraine
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP
Beijing: China will send a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia and other European nations from Monday, Beijing said on Friday, the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit the war-torn country since Moscow’s invasion last year.
From Ukraine to the Middle East, Beijing in recent months has sought to position itself as a mediator with a leading role in solving the world’s crises.
But while China says it is a neutral party on the Ukraine war, it has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for the invasion.
More than a year into the war, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky by phone last month.
Beijing then announced that Li Hui — China’s ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019 — would lead a delegation to Ukraine.
China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference Friday that the aim of Li’s trip to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia was to “communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.”
Li’s tour showed China’s “commitment to promoting peace and talks,” Wang said. “It fully shows that China firmly stands on the side of peace.
“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in building more international consensus on the cease-fire, the cessation of war, the opening of peace talks, and the avoidance of escalation of the situation,” he added.
Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister who is currently in Norway, said of Li’s visit: “We all worry about the situation and we all call for peace and a political solution, which China stands for and has been calling for since day one of the outbreak of the conflict.”
But the choice of Li, the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian Affairs, has raised eyebrows.
Shortly before leaving Moscow as ambassador, he was awarded the Order of Friendship medal by President Vladimir Putin.
Xi’s phone call with Zelensky, described by the Ukrainian president as “long and meaningful,” follows Beijing’s publication in February of a 12-point position paper on Ukraine, which called for dialogue and respect for all countries’ territorial sovereignty.
The paper was panned by Western countries for its vague wording, though it prompted Zelensky to say he would be open to talks with Xi.
Its first point was that “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld.”
But China has consistently refused to expand upon how that relates to the specifics of the Ukraine war.

Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’

Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’

Kyiv reports small gains around Bakhmut, decries Russian ‘false information’
  • Deputy defense minister: The enemy failed to carry out its plans; the enemy suffered great losses of manpower; our defenders advanced 2km in the Bakhmut sector
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian forces have advanced by about 2 km around the eastern city of Bakhmut this week and have not given up any positions there in that time, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Friday.
She urged Ukrainians to disregard what she described as Russian disinformation about the situation in and around Bakhmut, where Ukraine has held on to some parts of the city in about 10 months of fierce fighting.
Some Russian military bloggers reported on Thursday that Ukrainian troops had broken through parts of the front line. Moscow denied the reports and said the situation was under control.
“How does the enemy cover the battles in Bakhmut? (It) praises itself, talks about supposed success and invents stories about our military command,” Maliar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“At the same time, the enemy gives false information about the lack of weapons, which probably aims to justify the real situation.”
Describing what she called “the real situation” over the past week, she said “the enemy failed to carry out its plans; the enemy suffered great losses of manpower; our defenders advanced 2km (1.2 miles) in the Bakhmut sector; we did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week.”
Moscow sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to attacking other Ukrainian cities. Kyiv has said that maintaining the defense of Bakhmut allows Ukraine’s military to prepare an expected counteroffensive.
The head of Russian mercenaries fighting in Bakhmut said on Thursday Ukrainian operations around the city had been partially successful. He has argued with Russian defense officials over what he says has been a lack of ammunition for his forces.

Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing

Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing

Turkiye says Black Sea grain deal extension nearing
  • Two days of talks in Istanbul had appeared to end without Russian agreement on an extension
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Parties to the Black Sea grain pact are nearing a deal to extend it after talks between Ukrainian, Russian, Turkish and United Nations officials, Turkiye’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.
Russia has threatened to quit the agreement on May 18 over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports and the four parties discussed UN proposals to extend the deal on Thursday.
“(The parties) are approaching an agreement on an extension of the grain agreement period,” Akar said in a statement released by the defense ministry on Friday.
Two days of talks in Istanbul had appeared to end without Russian agreement on an extension.
The UN and Turkiye brokered the Black Sea agreement in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been worsened by Moscow’s war in Ukraine. At the same time, the UN agreed to help Moscow facilitate its own agricultural shipments.
The Kremlin said early on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could speak with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at short notice if needed regarding an extension of the deal, but that there were no such plans yet.
Akar also said he had been told that an agreement was reached on the return to Turkiye of six Turkish merchant vessels currently in Ukrainian ports.

UAE President meets with France’s President Macron during working trip

UAE President meets with France’s President Macron during working trip
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

UAE President meets with France’s President Macron during working trip

UAE President meets with France’s President Macron during working trip
  • Both presidents stressed the need to promote peace
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday.
The two leaders discussed the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and explored opportunities to further expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors, state news agency WAM reported.
The French president welcomed his UAE counterpart to the Élysée Palace, and said he was pleased for them to meet again in France.

Sheikh Mohamed returned the compliment and thanked Macron for the warm reception.
Sheikh Mohamed and the French president affirmed their deep commitment to further strengthening the countries’ historic ties, and discussed ways to enhance collaboration in priority areas, including culture, environment, climate change, space, and renewable energy.

Both agreed pursuing collaborative measures to confront climate change was an immediate priority for both countries.(WAM)

Their talks also covered other fields central to both countries’ sustainable development ambitions, including investment, the economy, food security, and advanced technology.
The presidents discussed regional and international developments, with both sides stressing the importance of promoting peace, stability and cooperation between nations.
Sheikh Mohamed and President Macron also talked about the upcoming COP28 climate conference, to be hosted by the UAE later this year.

Both leaders reiterated their shared belief in the importance and potential of joint action.

They stated that pursuing collaborative measures to confront climate change was an immediate priority for both countries.

