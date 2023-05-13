You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: When the Heavens Went on Sale

What We Are Reading Today: When the Heavens Went on Sale

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/zkkpu

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: When the Heavens Went on Sale

Photo/Supplied
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Ashlee Vance

Ashlee Vance has written an excellent book detailing the many folks seeking to enter the privately owned space industry.
Vance is an award winning feature writer for Bloomberg Businessweek magazine. Vance is also the host of the “Hello World” TV show. Previously, he worked for The New York Times and The Register.
Through his trademark immersive reporting, Vance follows four pioneering companies — Astra, Firefly, Planet Labs, and Rocket Lab — as they build new space systems and attempt to launch rockets and satellites into orbit by the thousands.
While the public fixated on the space tourism being driven by the likes of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, these new companies arrived with a different set of goals: to make rocket and satellite launches fast and cheap.

When the Heavens Went on Sale travels through private company headquarters, labs, and top-secret launch locations around the world, including California, Texas, Alaska, New Zealand, Ukraine, India, and French Guiana.

He chronicles it all in full color: the private jets, communes, gun-toting bodyguards, drugs and espionage investigations.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: 'The Madman'
What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World
books
What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World

What We Are Reading Today: 'The Madman'

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: 'The Madman'

Photo/Supplied
  • In “The Madman’s” first essay lies a quote that bears some comfort to grief. “And I have both freedom of loneliness and the safety from being understood, for those who understand us enslave something in us”
Updated 12 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

“The Madman” by Khalil Gibran is a collection of reflections that explore the concept of identity and the meaning of life.

The book is written in the form of a series of conversations between a philosopher and a madman, in which the latter offers his unique perspective on life and society.

The madman is a symbol of the outsider, who has renounced the values of society and is free to explore the world on his own terms.

He represents the voice of dissent and rebellion against the conformity and monotony of modern life.

The philosopher, who is the narrator of the book, engages with the madman in a dialogue that alternates between serious reflection and playful banter.

In “The Madman’s” first essay lies a quote that bears some comfort to grief. “And I have both freedom of loneliness and the safety from being understood, for those who understand us enslave something in us.”

He adds: “But let me not be too proud of my safety. Even a thief in a jail is safe from another thief.”

The essays in the book are structured as poetic and philosophical musings that explore themes such as solitude, love, freedom and spirituality.

The author employs vivid imagery and metaphorical language to convey his ideas, often using paradoxes and contradictions to challenge the reader’s preconceptions.

One of the key ideas that emerge from the book is the notion that madness and sanity are not fixed categories, but rather fluid states of mind that are constantly in flux. The madman is not a caricature of mental illness, but rather a symbol of the human potential for transcendence and transformation.

“The Madman” challenges readers to question their assumptions about identity, society and the nature of reality.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today:

Related

What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World
books
What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World
What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism
books
What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism

What We Are Reading Today: Radical Business

What We Are Reading Today: Radical Business
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Radical Business

What We Are Reading Today: Radical Business
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Author: David Gaines

Radical Business is a blueprint for business owners and businesses ready to usher in a newer, practical form of doing business, says a review published on goodreads.com.

By learning more about what a “social enterprise” is and how it can apply to any business, employee, activist, consumer, or citizen, we can use the golden rule as a catalyst for a different mindset.

David Gaines provides real-life business insight by going into depth about how businesses interact with their supply chains, employees, customers, competitors, community, and environment.

Topics: Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World
books
What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World
What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism
books
What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism

What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World

What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World

What We Are Reading Today: A Dog’s World
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Authors: Jessica Pierce & Marc Bekoff

What would happen to dogs if humans simply disappeared? Would dogs be able to survive on their own without us? “A Dog’s World” imagines a posthuman future for dogs, revealing how dogs would survive—and possibly even thrive—and explaining how this new and revolutionary perspective can guide how we interact with dogs now.

Jessica Pierce and Marc Bekoff show how dogs are quick learners who are highly adaptable and opportunistic, and they offer compelling evidence that dogs already do survive on their own—and could do so in a world without us.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism
books
What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism
What We Are Reading Today: There Will Be Fire
books
What We Are Reading Today: There Will Be Fire

REVIEW: ‘Country of Origin’ is a coming of age story about the fight for sovereignty

REVIEW: ‘Country of Origin’ is a coming of age story about the fight for sovereignty
Updated 11 May 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

REVIEW: ‘Country of Origin’ is a coming of age story about the fight for sovereignty

REVIEW: ‘Country of Origin’ is a coming of age story about the fight for sovereignty
Updated 11 May 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: As Cairo burns, protagonist Halah Ibrahim witnesses the beginning of a fight toward sovereignty for the first time in two-and-a-half centuries in Dalia Azim’s novel, “Country of Origin.”

As the flames engulf British strongholds throughout the city, they simultaneously move Egypt toward independence and throw young Ibrahim’s world into disarray in which her impulsive decisions have profound consequences.

This coming-of-age narrative is about a girl and a country and their lives as independent entities.

Knowing only privilege, Ibrahim has always lived a quiet life in the middle of Cairo. But with the establishment of the Egyptian flag in 1923, only a few years before her birth, the idea of independence sweeps her up in its momentum.

As an only child with an army major as a father and an inattentive mother, Ibrahim is mostly unaware of the world but for the British school she attends and the city she watches from her roof.

As Egypt begins to transform and violence erupts, she is forced to leave school and her father looks for suitors for his 15-year-old daughter. Knowing she wants more from life, Ibrahim searches for an escape which she finds in the form of an army officer who is moving to America.

Moving through an incredible history, Azim effortlessly sets up an Egypt that is brimming with dreams of independence as much as her main character.

Her father went to war for two years and did not return until she was 10 and the revolution along with the subsequent wars with Israel have always kept him divided between family and country. Hoping for his safe return but defiantly against his plans for her to marry, Ibrahim struggles with family life. She finds in Khalil, an officer in her father’s army unit, hope of a future she can dictate herself and ends up in New York.

Told from multiple perspectives, spanning characters and generations, Azim’s narrative explores a freedom that comes from breaking trust and fighting against patriarchal traditions.

Finding a voice can have dire consequences, can split lives, and can make one feel trapped and free at the same time. Her novel touches upon the sentiments of those who have been forced to leave home and who continuously live fragmented between places as she movingly weaves through generations of the same family in which decisions and consequences can have an impact that lasts forever.

Topics: Country of Origin Dalia Azim

What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism

What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism

What We Are Reading Today: Crack-Up Capitalism
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Author: Quinn Slobodian

Quinn Slobodian’s “Crack-Up Capitalism” follows the most notorious radical libertarians — from Milton Friedman to Peter Thiel — around the globe as they search for the perfect space for capitalism. 

Slobodian leads us from Hong Kong in the 1970s to South Africa in the late days of apartheid, from the neo-Confederate South to the former frontier of the American West, from the medieval City of London to the gold vaults of right-wing billionaires, and finally into the world’s oceans and war zones, charting the relentless quest for a blank slate where market competition is unfettered by democracy.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: There Will Be Fire
books
What We Are Reading Today: There Will Be Fire
What We Are Reading Today: The Indonesian Economy in Transition
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Indonesian Economy in Transition

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: When the Heavens Went on Sale
Photo/Supplied
Al-Hilal beat Al-Wehda on penalties to win the Saudi Arabia’s King’s Cup
Al-Hilal beat Al-Wehda on penalties to win the Saudi Arabia’s King’s Cup
Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions
Saudi foreign minister, WHO chief hold discussions
Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr are English footballers of the year
Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr are English footballers of the year
How a visit to Egypt 60 years ago exerted a formative influence on David Hockney’s artistic career
How a visit to Egypt 60 years ago exerted a formative influence on David Hockney’s artistic career

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.