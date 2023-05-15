You are here

Saudi Sports for All-backed 3x3 basketball tournament heading to Jeddah

A 3x3 basketball tournament organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation will be held in Jeddah at the University of Business and Technology next Saturday. (Supplied)
  • The championship, hosted by the Jeddah United Club, is backed by the Ministry of Sport
JEDDAH: A 3x3 basketball tournament organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation will be held in Jeddah at the University of Business and Technology next Saturday.

The championship, hosted by the Jeddah United Club, is backed by the Ministry of Sport and is being held in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 “Quality of Life Program,” which aims to increase sport participation and physical activity in Saudi society, a statement said.

Next week’s tournament comes following the hosting of a 3x3 championship for the over-40s age group in Saudi Arabia, which was affiliated with the International Basketball Association (FIBA).

Lina bint Khaled Al-Maeena, chairman of the Jeddah United Club, said she was “proud” of the partnership with University of Business and Technology as an educational partner and the “societal role it offers in serving sports in general and women’s sports in particular.”

She said she was also pleased with the partnership agreed with Jeddah Municipality to host the tournament.

The tournament will be the latest contributor from the Saudi sports sector to the national economy, which has grown from SR2.4 billion to SR6.5 billion in two years.

Barcelona win La Liga title with Espanyol rout

Barcelona win La Liga title with Espanyol rout
  • The Polish striker’s arrival from Bayern Munich was a key part of last summer’s rebuild
  • Xavi’s side celebrated at full-time, to the anger of Espanyol fans, who invaded the pitch
CORNELLA DE LLOBREGAT, Spain: Barcelona won La Liga for the first time since 2019 by thrashing Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday, wrestling the title back from rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants clinched their 27th Spanish championship at the home of their neighbors, with scenes turning ugly at full time as celebrating Barcelona players were chased from the field by pitch invaders.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice for Barcelona, along with goals for Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde.

Barcelona have endured a troubled period on and off the pitch in recent years but their triumph signals significant improvement, with coach Xavi Hernandez winning his first major trophy since taking over in November 2021.

President Joan Laporta’s rebuild was widely criticized last summer in light of the club’s perilous financial situation.

Early Champions League elimination was a blow, but the club won the Spanish Super Cup in January, before sealing La Liga glory with four games to spare.

Xavi did not spring any surprises with his lineup and Barcelona’s first team took to the pitch with one goal firmly in mind, the end finally in sight.

They conjured an electric display, one of their finest this season, to seal their triumph and leave their city rivals 19th, four points from safety with four matches remaining.

Barcelona broke the deadlock after 11 minutes with a well-worked goal, finished off by Lewandowski for his 20th of the season in La Liga.

Ronald Araujo played an inch perfect long pass for left-back Balde, who blazed past Espanyol defender Oscar Gil and crossed for Lewandowski to bundle home from close range.

Gil was beaten by Balde again for the second goal, this time scored by the young left-back after Pedri darted to the byline and scooped an inviting cross to the back post.

It was Balde’s first goal for Barcelona, capping a superb breakthrough season for the youngster, who has phased veteran defender Jordi Alba out of the side.

Espanyol goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco tipped away a Lewandowski effort as Barcelona poured forward, with the hosts battling not to be blown away.

It worked for a while, but visitors grabbed the third before half-time when Raphinha put the ball on a plate for Lewandowski to roll home.

The Polish striker’s arrival from Bayern Munich was a key part of last summer’s rebuild and despite a dip in the second half of the season, has paid the Catalans back in goals.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a sublime save to deny former team-mate Martin Braithwaite from close range in stoppage time at the end of the first period.

Kounde headed home the fourth early in the second half from Frenkie de Jong’s perfect chipped pass as Espanyol’s defense crumbled yet again.

Some Espanyol fans headed for the exits early while others demanded the board resign, including aiming one unsavoury chant at the club’s Chinese owners.

Ter Stegen denied Javi Puado when through on goal, determined to earn a La Liga record-equalling 26th clean sheet of the season in the top flight.

However moments later the Espanyol forward found himself through on goal once more and this time scored with a sublime lob — small consolation in the face of Espanyol’s defeat and Barcelona’s glory.

Joselu pulled another goal back in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late.

Xavi’s side celebrated at full-time, to the anger of Espanyol fans, who invaded the pitch, with Barcelona players sprinting down the tunnel to escape.

Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship

Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship
JEDDAH: The Moroccan beach soccer team notched up a 5-4 victory against Mauritania and Lebanon beat Saudi Arabia 7-4 in the second round of the group stage of the 2023 Arab Beach football Championshi.

Badr Al-Freishli, Anwar Frindi, Ibrahim Abghli, Suhail Bassak and Mohamed Ghailani scored the Moroccan goals, while Mauritania's were scored by Sheikh Belkhair (with 3 goals) and Mohamed Al-Haddad (an own goal).

Hassan Salameh (a hat-trick), Muhammad Haidar, Ahmed Jarada, Muhammad Al-Saleh and Muhammad Marei got the Lebanese strikes, while Saudi Arabia's Bilal Bouda (two goals), Faisal Al-Yami and Islam Siraj were on the scoresheet.

The second round of the group stage will be completed on Monday, when Libya meet Kuwait, Comoros take on UAE, Palestine come up against Kyrgyzstan and Egypt clash with Oman.

The tournament, organized by the Arab Football Association, is being played at Al-Hamra Corniche Stadium in Jeddah, on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, and the final will take place on May 20, 2023.

Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16

Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16
  • Djokovic looked to have shaken off the injury which forced him to miss last week’s Madrid Masters
  • The 21-year-old is trying for her third straight Rome title and made light work of Tsurenko after a slightly bumpy start
ROME: Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 of the Italian Open on Sunday after winning a battle with Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, while blistering Iga Swiatek thrashed Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0.

Six-time Rome champion Djokovic initially looked in improved form compared to his sluggish tournament opener against Tomas Etcheverry but again had a fight on his hands against the former world No. 3

“I think I’m getting close to the desired level. You can always play better but today I had a really good quality opponent and I think I delivered,” Djokovic told reporters.

No longer wearing the elbow brace he had in Friday’s second round match, Djokovic looked to have shaken off the injury which forced him to miss last week’s Madrid Masters.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner lost his serve in the first game of the match but broke back immediately and in game four broke again to tip the first set in his favor.

Djokovic served out to take the lead and in game three of the second set broke former world No. 3 Dimitrov, who handed the initiative to the Serb with a weak backhand into the net.

However, Dimitrov leveled the set at 4-4 with a break of his own, angering Djokovic who was convinced that the shot which won the game was long, and drew huge roars from the Foro Italico crowd when he claimed the set.

However, Djokovic has reached at least the quarterfinals in each of his 16 appearances in Rome and a powerful third set display ensured his passage into the fourth round.

“I was very happy to find the right rhythm in the first game of first set... That was super important to make a break early and hold things under control,” said Djokovic.

Losing finalist in Madrid last weekend, Swiatek looked again in imperious form as she breezed into the last 16 of the women’s draw.

The 21-year-old is trying for her third straight Rome title and made light work of Tsurenko after a slightly bumpy start.

Swiatek lost the first two games but then rattled off 12 in a row in a powerful demonstration of why she is world number one and favorite to defend her Roland Garros title.

“I’m just trying to be consistent and trying to play my game. I treat every match as a final, I try to have the right mindset,” said Swiatek on court.

Swiatek now faces either Donna Vekic or Ljudmila Samsonova in the fourth round after extending her winning streak in the Italian capital to 13 matches.

Her bid for a Rome hat trick will be helped by six of the world’s top 10 women players being eliminated early.

Fifth-ranked Coco Gauff of the US was defeated by Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. It was Bouzkova’s third career Top 5 win but first on clay.

Also heading for the exit was world No. 8 Maria Sakkari who was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Marketa Vondrousova.

Gauff and Sakkari join world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, third-ranked Jessica Pegula, world No. 4 Caroline Garcia and seventh ranked Ons Jabeur in being dumped out of the tournament.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka withdrew with a right leg injury handing Madison Keys of the US a free pass into the last 16.

Daniil Medvedev won his first ever match in Rome, 6-4, 6-2 against Emil Ruusuvuori, the former US Open champion winning a second round match which was postponed to Sunday due to the torrential rain which hit the Italian capital on Saturday.

In much balmier conditions the world No. 3 was dominant on a clay court surface he is famous for not liking.

“Every time I come to a tournament I know I can play well, so I’m happy to finally get the win here in Rome,” said Medvedev.

Fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on home hope Lorenzo Sonego in the third round after finishing off Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-3.

World No. 7 Holger Rune eased past Italian veteran Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-2 to make the last 16.

Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton
  • The loss means Manchester City, who beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday
  • City need only one more victory from the final three games to retain their title
LONDON: Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are almost over after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan consigned Mikel Arteta’s once long-time league leaders to a punishing defeat at Emirates Stadium.

The loss means Manchester City, who beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday.

City have 85 points — four more than Arsenal — and also have a game in hand.

Arsenal only have two more games to play this season and the most points they can get is 87.

City need only one more victory from the final three games to retain their title, but won’t even need that if Arsenal lose against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arteta admitted pre-match it was a must-win for his team and defeat came after a promising first half.

Enciso’s 51st-minute header was followed by late efforts from Undav and Estupinan.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s win keeps alive their slim hopes of a top-four finish after moving up to sixth with games in hand on Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle.

Arsenal had chances to take the lead in the first half and Leandro Trossard saw an effort clip the crossbar.

It only took six minutes of the second half for Brighton to go in front through Enciso’s header.

The game was effectively over when Undav struck in the 86th, lobbing a shot over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi sprinted down the touchline to celebrate and was at it again deep into stoppage-time when Estupinan fired home on the rebound after Ramsdale spilled Undav’s effort.

Record crowd watches Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 in Women’s FA Cup final

Record crowd watches Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 in Women’s FA Cup final
  • The sold-out final smashed the previous record attendance for a women’s domestic club match
  • As well as winning three FA Cups in a row, Chelsea have also won back-to-back league titles in the past two seasons
LONDON: A world record crowd of 77,390 watched Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Sam Kerr’s 68th-minute strike proved decisive as Chelsea won the trophy for the third straight year to remain in contention for a league and cup double.

The sold-out final smashed the previous record attendance for a women’s domestic club match, when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in front of 60,739 people in 2019.

Chelsea are second in the Women’s Super League, a point behind leader United, but with a game in hand. And while victory secured the FA Cup, it could also have given Emma Hayes’ team a psychological advantage in the closing stages of the title race.

“It’s one piece of the jigsaw. I want more, this isn’t enough,” Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert said. “We want to go for the league now. We can only control the controllables.”

It might have been a different story had Leah Galton’s strike in the opening minute not been ruled out for offside as United got off to a flying start. But United could not take advantage, with the score 0-0 at halftime and Kerr finding the winner after the break.

“We switch off in one moment, there’s space to Sam (Kerr) to run in to which we haven’t given her all game,” United manager Marc Skinner said. “I’m proud of the girls today, they are hungry. Their (Chelsea’s) position is what we want to take. We are a young, hungry team. I need to find the pieces to make sure we challenge all the time.

“Chelsea have done hardly anything in the game, but they are winners for a reason, they find that tiny little gap.”

As well as winning three FA Cups in a row, Chelsea have also won back-to-back league titles in the past two seasons.

Hayes said her team’s trophy-winning knowhow was the difference.

“We had to kick each other at halftime,” she said. “We know how to stay in a game and even if we weren’t at our best we have to work out how to change it. We had to possess the ball better and then find the quality in the final third.”

