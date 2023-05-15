You are here

Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship

Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship
Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship
Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship
Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship
Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship
Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship
Updated 15 May 2023
Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship

Morocco, Lebanon score big wins in 2023 Arab Beach Soccer Championship
JEDDAH: The Moroccan beach soccer team notched up a 5-4 victory against Mauritania and Lebanon beat Saudi Arabia 7-4 in the second round of the group stage of the 2023 Arab Beach football Championshi.

Badr Al-Freishli, Anwar Frindi, Ibrahim Abghli, Suhail Bassak and Mohamed Ghailani scored the Moroccan goals, while Mauritania's were scored by Sheikh Belkhair (with 3 goals) and Mohamed Al-Haddad (an own goal).

Hassan Salameh (a hat-trick), Muhammad Haidar, Ahmed Jarada, Muhammad Al-Saleh and Muhammad Marei got the Lebanese strikes, while Saudi Arabia's Bilal Bouda (two goals), Faisal Al-Yami and Islam Siraj were on the scoresheet.

The second round of the group stage will be completed on Monday, when Libya meet Kuwait, Comoros take on UAE, Palestine come up against Kyrgyzstan and Egypt clash with Oman.

The tournament, organized by the Arab Football Association, is being played at Al-Hamra Corniche Stadium in Jeddah, on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, and the final will take place on May 20, 2023.

Emirati fighters shine at Youth MMA Championship 5 in Abu Dhabi

Emirati fighters shine at Youth MMA Championship 5 in Abu Dhabi
Emirati fighters shine at Youth MMA Championship 5 in Abu Dhabi

Emirati fighters shine at Youth MMA Championship 5 in Abu Dhabi
  • IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships will be held in Abu Dhabi Aug. 2-5
ABU DHABI: Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City witnessed a thrilling display of talent on Saturday evening as the promising Emirati fighters delivered outstanding performances at the Youth MMA Championship 5.

The competition has been organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

The Youth MMA Championship 6 is scheduled to be held in June, and it will be the last MMA event in the UAE capital before it plays host to the IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships — the biggest event in the sport’s calendar — from Aug. 2 to 5.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al-Dhaheri, board member of the UAEJJF, chairman of the federation’s mixed martial arts committee, and senior vice president of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association, said: “The championship achieved most of its goals, coinciding with Abu Dhabi’s preparation to host the World Championship, one of the largest sporting events on the global sports agenda.

“We have closely followed the progress of the fighters from the UAE and quickly they are developing skills and expertise. This will enhance their preparations and readiness to join the ranks of the national team, compete in the World Championships, excel, and raise the UAE flag on the podium.”

IMMAF president, Kerrith Brown, said: “The growth and development of the MMA scene in the UAE over the past year has been massive.

“From winning their first gold medal in the Youth World Championships to now, it’s been truly inspiring to see the progression of not only the athletes but also the coaches and support staff within the UAE MMA federation.

“It’s wonderful to witness such positive development in the sport, especially in youth MMA, and I believe that the UAE is leading the way in investing in the future generation.

“This serves as a beacon of hope for other federations and shows that with investment in youth, we can pave the way for a bright future for MMA worldwide,” he added.

In the women’s competition, Zamzam Al-Hammadi, representing ADMA Academy, defeated Alyazi Albadawi of The Force Sports Club in a highly competitive match in the youth/female/youth B/-62 kg division.

She said: “Mixed martial arts is a sport that requires different techniques from other martial art disciplines.

“I thank the technical staff and coaches who helped me during the last few months to prepare optimally for this decisive moment in my career. I also thank the federation for paving the way for Emirati girls to shine in this distinguished sport.”

The championship also saw Hamdan Mohammed Al-Najjar of Sharjah Self-Defense take the top spot in the youth/male/youth C/-48 kg division with victory over Zayed Al-Hammadi from the ADMA Academy in an intense final match.

Al-Najjar said that winning the title was a great motivation for players at the beginning of their professional career. He added that the important victory would motivate him to prepare for the IMMAF Youth MMA World Championship in Abu Dhabi, which was the dream tournament for all players.

Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff

Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff
Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff

Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff
  • The victory was Johnson’s second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago
  • This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole for Johnson to take down British Open champ Cameron Smith and Branden Grace
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma: Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year.

The victory was Johnson’s second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. He also won outside Boston in a three-man playoff.

This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.

Johnson, who closed with a 3-under 67, was trailing Smith (61) and Grace (65) by one shot when he hit his drive into the left rough on the 18th, partially blocked by a tree. He hit sand wedge over the corner of the tree to about 12 feet and made the birdie.

Smith was on the range waiting, having already birdied the 18th for his 61, tying the LIV record that Grace set in the opening round. Grace two-putted from 35 feet on the final hole, which put him in a playoff and assured his South African team “Stinger” its first team win of the year.

In the playoff, all three players were roughly on the same line, with Grace putting from the fringe. Grace missed to the left, Johnson holed his putt from 15 feet and Smith missed from 12 feet to the right of the hole.

All of this was made possible by Johnson making a mess of the par-3 10th hole. He had a shot bounce down a path into the water, a muddy lie and missed 4-foot putt. It added to a triple bogey, allowing Grace to take the lead.

“Everything I could do wrong, I did wrong on the hole,” Johnson said “To fight back and birdie 18 two times in a row when I had to, I’m really happy with that.”

He was equally happy to see a good result heading into the second major of the year. The PGA Championship starts Thursday at Oak Hill.

Until Sunday, Johnson had not finished closer than within five shots of the winner in five LIV Golf events. He was never a factor at the Masters. Now he feels as though his game is ready.

“I’m really playing well,” Johnson said.

Talor Gooch, coming off two straight LIV Golf victories, played before a home state crowd in Oklahoma. He finished in a tie for 36th.

Lee Westwood withdrew before the final round, saying he injured his left leg during a lengthy run on the treadmill. He is not in the PGA Championship next week and expects to be ready for the next LIV event at Trump National outside Washington.

Of the six players who went to Oklahoma for school, Eugenio Chacarra had the best finish. He shot 66 and tied for fifth.

Tatum propels Celtics to game 7 win over Sixers for Eastern Conference finals berth

Tatum propels Celtics to game 7 win over Sixers for Eastern Conference finals berth
Tatum propels Celtics to game 7 win over Sixers for Eastern Conference finals berth

Tatum propels Celtics to game 7 win over Sixers for Eastern Conference finals berth
  • His 51 points eclipsed the game-seven record of 50 set by Golden State’s Stephen Curry against the Sacramento Kings in the first round this month.
  • It was another crushing playoff exit for the 76ers and Embiid, who was held to 15 points on five-of-18 shooting
LOS ANGELES: Jayson Tatum poured in a historic 51 points on Sunday to lead the Boston Celtics to a 112-88 game-seven victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and into the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Tatum added 13 rebounds five assists and a couple of steals and the Celtics’ suffocating defense neutralized newly minted NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid as Boston booked a return date with the Miami Heat — the team they beat in seven games in last year’s conference finals.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points for Boston, who broke open a close game in the third quarter as they outscored the 76ers 33-10.

Philadelphia went six minutes of the period without a basket and trailed by 26 heading into the fourth, when Boston pushed the lead to 30 with less than four minutes to play.

His 51 points eclipsed the game-seven record of 50 set by Golden State’s Stephen Curry against the Sacramento Kings in the first round this month.

It was another crushing playoff exit for the 76ers and Embiid, who was held to 15 points on five-of-18 shooting.

Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers fell to 6-10 in game sevens as a coach. That’s the most game seven defeats of any NBA coach in history and Rivers remained without a game-seven win on the road in his coaching career.

Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 19 points but Boston limited the Sixers to 37.3 percent shooting from the floor and harried them into 14 turnovers.

Star guard James Harden scored just nine, making three of his 11 shots from the field.

Tatum, who endured a horrific shooting night until drilling four crucial three-pointers in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ series-extending game-six win on Thursday, began fashioning his game-seven masterpiece in the opening minutes.

He departed to a hero’s ovation with less than four minutes left in the game.

“It felt great,” he told broadcaster ESPN. “This was a back and forth series. Obviously I didn’t play well the first half of the last game and I was just happy to get an opportunity to bounce back.

“To come back home, game seven on Mother’s Day ... I had to put on a special performance for her.”

The Celtics will host the Heat in Game1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday with an NBA Finals berth on the line.

Last year the Heat were the top seeds in the East. This year they are the first eighth-seeded team to reach the conference finals since the 1999 Knicks.

Barcelona win La Liga title with Espanyol rout

Barcelona win La Liga title with Espanyol rout
Barcelona win La Liga title with Espanyol rout

Barcelona win La Liga title with Espanyol rout
  • The Polish striker’s arrival from Bayern Munich was a key part of last summer’s rebuild
  • Xavi’s side celebrated at full-time, to the anger of Espanyol fans, who invaded the pitch
CORNELLA DE LLOBREGAT, Spain: Barcelona won La Liga for the first time since 2019 by thrashing Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday, wrestling the title back from rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants clinched their 27th Spanish championship at the home of their neighbors, with scenes turning ugly at full time as celebrating Barcelona players were chased from the field by pitch invaders.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice for Barcelona, along with goals for Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde.

Barcelona have endured a troubled period on and off the pitch in recent years but their triumph signals significant improvement, with coach Xavi Hernandez winning his first major trophy since taking over in November 2021.

President Joan Laporta’s rebuild was widely criticized last summer in light of the club’s perilous financial situation.

Early Champions League elimination was a blow, but the club won the Spanish Super Cup in January, before sealing La Liga glory with four games to spare.

Xavi did not spring any surprises with his lineup and Barcelona’s first team took to the pitch with one goal firmly in mind, the end finally in sight.

They conjured an electric display, one of their finest this season, to seal their triumph and leave their city rivals 19th, four points from safety with four matches remaining.

Barcelona broke the deadlock after 11 minutes with a well-worked goal, finished off by Lewandowski for his 20th of the season in La Liga.

Ronald Araujo played an inch perfect long pass for left-back Balde, who blazed past Espanyol defender Oscar Gil and crossed for Lewandowski to bundle home from close range.

Gil was beaten by Balde again for the second goal, this time scored by the young left-back after Pedri darted to the byline and scooped an inviting cross to the back post.

It was Balde’s first goal for Barcelona, capping a superb breakthrough season for the youngster, who has phased veteran defender Jordi Alba out of the side.

Espanyol goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco tipped away a Lewandowski effort as Barcelona poured forward, with the hosts battling not to be blown away.

It worked for a while, but visitors grabbed the third before half-time when Raphinha put the ball on a plate for Lewandowski to roll home.

The Polish striker’s arrival from Bayern Munich was a key part of last summer’s rebuild and despite a dip in the second half of the season, has paid the Catalans back in goals.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a sublime save to deny former team-mate Martin Braithwaite from close range in stoppage time at the end of the first period.

Kounde headed home the fourth early in the second half from Frenkie de Jong’s perfect chipped pass as Espanyol’s defense crumbled yet again.

Some Espanyol fans headed for the exits early while others demanded the board resign, including aiming one unsavoury chant at the club’s Chinese owners.

Ter Stegen denied Javi Puado when through on goal, determined to earn a La Liga record-equalling 26th clean sheet of the season in the top flight.

However moments later the Espanyol forward found himself through on goal once more and this time scored with a sublime lob — small consolation in the face of Espanyol’s defeat and Barcelona’s glory.

Joselu pulled another goal back in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late.

Xavi’s side celebrated at full-time, to the anger of Espanyol fans, who invaded the pitch, with Barcelona players sprinting down the tunnel to escape.

Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16

Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16
Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16

Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16
  • Djokovic looked to have shaken off the injury which forced him to miss last week’s Madrid Masters
  • The 21-year-old is trying for her third straight Rome title and made light work of Tsurenko after a slightly bumpy start
ROME: Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 of the Italian Open on Sunday after winning a battle with Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, while blistering Iga Swiatek thrashed Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0.

Six-time Rome champion Djokovic initially looked in improved form compared to his sluggish tournament opener against Tomas Etcheverry but again had a fight on his hands against the former world No. 3

“I think I’m getting close to the desired level. You can always play better but today I had a really good quality opponent and I think I delivered,” Djokovic told reporters.

No longer wearing the elbow brace he had in Friday’s second round match, Djokovic looked to have shaken off the injury which forced him to miss last week’s Madrid Masters.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner lost his serve in the first game of the match but broke back immediately and in game four broke again to tip the first set in his favor.

Djokovic served out to take the lead and in game three of the second set broke former world No. 3 Dimitrov, who handed the initiative to the Serb with a weak backhand into the net.

However, Dimitrov leveled the set at 4-4 with a break of his own, angering Djokovic who was convinced that the shot which won the game was long, and drew huge roars from the Foro Italico crowd when he claimed the set.

However, Djokovic has reached at least the quarterfinals in each of his 16 appearances in Rome and a powerful third set display ensured his passage into the fourth round.

“I was very happy to find the right rhythm in the first game of first set... That was super important to make a break early and hold things under control,” said Djokovic.

Losing finalist in Madrid last weekend, Swiatek looked again in imperious form as she breezed into the last 16 of the women’s draw.

The 21-year-old is trying for her third straight Rome title and made light work of Tsurenko after a slightly bumpy start.

Swiatek lost the first two games but then rattled off 12 in a row in a powerful demonstration of why she is world number one and favorite to defend her Roland Garros title.

“I’m just trying to be consistent and trying to play my game. I treat every match as a final, I try to have the right mindset,” said Swiatek on court.

Swiatek now faces either Donna Vekic or Ljudmila Samsonova in the fourth round after extending her winning streak in the Italian capital to 13 matches.

Her bid for a Rome hat trick will be helped by six of the world’s top 10 women players being eliminated early.

Fifth-ranked Coco Gauff of the US was defeated by Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. It was Bouzkova’s third career Top 5 win but first on clay.

Also heading for the exit was world No. 8 Maria Sakkari who was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Marketa Vondrousova.

Gauff and Sakkari join world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, third-ranked Jessica Pegula, world No. 4 Caroline Garcia and seventh ranked Ons Jabeur in being dumped out of the tournament.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka withdrew with a right leg injury handing Madison Keys of the US a free pass into the last 16.

Daniil Medvedev won his first ever match in Rome, 6-4, 6-2 against Emil Ruusuvuori, the former US Open champion winning a second round match which was postponed to Sunday due to the torrential rain which hit the Italian capital on Saturday.

In much balmier conditions the world No. 3 was dominant on a clay court surface he is famous for not liking.

“Every time I come to a tournament I know I can play well, so I’m happy to finally get the win here in Rome,” said Medvedev.

Fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on home hope Lorenzo Sonego in the third round after finishing off Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-3.

World No. 7 Holger Rune eased past Italian veteran Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-2 to make the last 16.

