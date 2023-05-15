Russia becoming a vassal of China amid Ukraine war: French president

PARIS: Russia has “already lost geopolitically” its war in Ukraine and is effectively becoming a vassal state of China, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published Sunday.
“De facto, it has entered a form of subservience with regards to China and has lost its access to the Baltic, which was critical, because it prompted the decision by Sweden and Finland to join NATO,” Macron told the Opinion newspaper.
“This was unthinkable just two years ago. So it’s already a geopolitical defeat,” Macron said ahead of a visit to Paris by Ukraine’s President Volodoymyr Zelensky later Sunday.
“Let’s be clear, Russia must not win this war militarily. So it’s up to us to see how to help the Ukrainians with their counter-offensive, and how to prepare the issue of security guarantees in the negotiations that will inevitably take place,” he said.
“I’ve always said that in the end, Europe’s security architecture will have to fully defend Ukraine. But it must also envisage non-confrontation with Russia and rebuild a sustainable balance of forces,” he continued.
“But there are still many steps that must be taken before we get to that,” he said.
Russia says two commanders killed as Kyiv wages Bakhmut offensive
Wagner head offered to reveal Russian troop locations to Ukraine in exchange for Kyiv withdrawing its soldiers from Bakhmut, WAPO reports
Updated 32 min 19 sec ago
Reuters AFP
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that two of its military commanders were killed in eastern Ukraine, as Kyiv’s forces renewed efforts to break through Russian defenses in the embattled city of Bakhmut.
In a daily briefing, the ministry said that Commander Vyacheslav Makarov of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade and Deputy Commander Yevgeny Brovko from a separate unit were killed trying to repel Ukrainian attacks.
It said that Makarov had been leading troops from the front line, and that Brovko “died heroically, suffering multiple shrapnel wounds.” The defense ministry rarely announces the deaths of military command in its daily briefings.
It also said Ukrainian forces waged attacks in the north and south of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, but that they had not broken through Russian defenses. “All attacks by units of Ukraine’s armed forces have been repelled,” it said.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary force which has spearheaded much of the Russian advance on Bakhmut, said his forces had advanced up to 130 meters (400 feet) over the past 24 hours.
Prigozhin, in an audio statement on Telegram, said his forces controlled 28 multi-story buildings in western districts of Bakhmut where Ukrainian troops were still operating.
Ukrainian forces, he said, were holding 20 buildings and a total area of 1.69 square km (0.65 square miles).
Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia’s account.
Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar confirmed on Sunday that Ukrainian forces “continue to move forward in the Bakhmut sector in the suburbs.”
“Our units captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of Bakhmut and cleared a large area of forest near Ivanivske. Enemy soldiers from different units were captured,” she said on the Telegram messaging app.
Neither Ukraine nor Russian forces have been able to take full control of the city, despite months of grinding warfare that has inflicted heavy losses on both sides.
Moscow acknowledged on Friday that its forces had fallen back north of Bakhmut amid a surge of Ukrainian attacks, but Kyiv has played down suggestions a huge, long-planned counteroffensive has officially begun.
Wagner head's offer to Ukraine
Meanwhile, a Washington Post report on Sunday, citing leaked US intelligence documents, said Wagner chief Prigozhin offered to reveal the position of Russian troops to the Ukranian government.
Wagner’s soldiers have been at the forefront of a bloody Russian offensive to take the city of Bakhmut. In exchange for Ukraine withdrawing its soldiers from the area, Prigozhin in January offered to tell its intelligence service the positions of Russian forces, the Post reported.
The paper said Ukraine rejected the offer.
Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has publicly threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from the area around Bakhmut, where they are at the vanguard of the Russian offensive, unless they receive much-needed ammunition.
He said Tuesday in an audio message that he and his men would be regarded as traitors if they abandoned the area.
The Post reported Prigozhin’s offer came through his contacts with Ukraine’s intelligence service.
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the offer.
The report is based on secret US documents leaked to the group-chat platform Discord.
Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3
The storm previously passed over Bangladesh’s Saint Martin’s Island, causing damage and injuries, but turned away from the country’s shores before landfall
Updated 15 May 2023
AP
DHAKA, Bangladesh: Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.
Cyclone Mocha made landfall Sunday afternoon in Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township with winds of up to 209 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said. The storm previously passed over Bangladesh’s Saint Martin’s Island, causing damage and injuries, but turned away from the country’s shores before landfall.
As night fell, the extent of the damage in Sittwe was not clear. Earlier in the day, high winds crumpled cell phone towers, cutting off communications in much of the area.
In videos collected by local media before communications were cut off, deep water races through streets while wind lashes trees and pulls boards off roofs.
Rakhine-based media reported that streets were flooded, trapping people in low-lying areas in their homes as worried relatives outside the township appealed for rescue.
Myanmar’s military information office said the storm had damaged houses, electrical transformers, cell phone towers, boats and lampposts in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships. It said the storm also tore roofs off of sport buildings on the Coco Islands, about 425 kilometers (264 miles) southwest of the country’s largest city, Yangon.
More than 4,000 of Sittwe’s 300,000 residents were evacuated to other cities and more than 20,000 people were sheltering in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools located on the city’s highlands, said Tin Nyein Oo, who is volunteering in shelters in Sittwe.
Lin Lin, the chairman of a local charitable foundation, said there was not enough food in the shelters in Sittwe after more people arrived than expected.
Titon Mitra, the UN Development Program representative in Myanmar, tweeted: “Mocha has made landfall. 2m people at risk. Damage and losses are expected to be extensive. We are ready to respond and will need unhindered access to all affected communities.”
Myanmar state television reported that the military government is preparing to send food, medicine and medical personnel to the storm-hit area. After battering Rakhine, the cyclone weakened and was forecast to hit the northwestern state of Chin and the central regions on Monday.
On Sunday morning, several deaths caused by wind and rain were reported in Myanmar.
A rescue team from the country’s eastern Shan state announced on its Facebook social media page that they had recovered the bodies of a couple who were buried when a landslide caused by heavy rain hit their house in Tachileik township. Local media reported that a man was crushed to death when a banyan tree fell on him in Pyin Oo Lwin township in the central Mandalay region.
Authorities in the Bangladeshi city of Cox’s Bazar, which lay in the storm’s predicted path, said earlier that they had evacuated hundreds of thousands of people, but by early afternoon it appeared that the storm would mostly miss the country as it veered east, said Azizur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in Dhaka.
“The level of risk has reduced to a great extent in our Bangladesh,” he told reporters.
Strong winds accompanied by rains continued in the Saint Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal in the afternoon, but feared tidal surges did not take place because the cyclone started crossing Bangladesh coast at low tide, Dhaka-based Jamuna TV station reported.
About a dozen islanders were injured, while some 300 homes were either destroyed or damaged, leading Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo reported. One woman was critically wounded, it said.
UN agencies and aid workers in Bangladesh had prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps that house more than 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar.
In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm surge that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River Delta. At least 138,000 people died and tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were washed away.
Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune city, said cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are becoming more intense more quickly, in part because of climate change.
Climate scientists say cyclones can now retain their energy for many days. Cyclone Amphan in eastern India in 2020 continued to travel over land as a strong cyclone and caused extensive devastation.
“As long as oceans are warm and winds are favorable, cyclones will retain their intensity for a longer period,” Koll said.
Cyclones, giant storms similar to those known as hurricanes or typhoons in other parts of the world, are among the world’s most devastating natural disasters, especially when they hit densely populated coastal regions.
Thailand’s opposition wins big election victory, challenging army-backed conservative establishment
Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, a 42-year-old former executive of a ride-hailing app, described the outcome as “sensational” and vowed to stay true to his party’s values when forming a government
Updated 15 May 2023
AP
BANGKOK: Thailand’s main opposition parties easily bested other contenders with virtually all the votes counted from Sunday’s general election, fulfilling many voters’ hopes that the balloting would serve as a pivotal chance for change nine years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup.
With 99 percent of the votes counted by early Monday morning, the junior opposition Move Forward Party had eked out a small edge over the favored Pheu Thai Party, whose leaders earlier in the night conceded they might not finish on top.
The winner of Sunday’s vote is not assured the right to form the new government. A joint session of the 500-seat House of Representatives will be held with the 250-member Senate in July to select the new prime minister, a process widely seen as undemocratic because the Senators were appointed by the military rather than elected but vote along with Sunday’s winning lawmakers.
Sunday’s voter turnout was about 39.5 million, or 75 percent of registered voters.
The maverick Move Forward Party captured just over 24 percent of the popular vote for the House of Representatives’ 400 constituency seats and an almost 36 percent share of the vote for seats allocated in a separate nationwide ballot for the 100 members elected by proportional representation.
Pheu Thai Party lagged slightly behind with just over 23 percent for the constituency seats and about a 27 percent share for the party list.
The tally of constituency votes gave Move Forward 113 House seats and Pheu Thai 112, according to the Election Commission, which did not give a projection for party list seats.
Prayuth’s United Thai Nation Party held the fifth spot in the constituency vote with almost 9 percent of the total, but it placed third in the party-preference tally with close to 12 percent. Its constituency vote gave it 23 House seats.
The three parties were considered before the vote to the most likely to head a new government. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36-year-old daughter of the former billionaire populist Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had been favored in opinion polls to be chosen the country’s next leader.
Move Forward’s leader, 42-year=old businessman Pita Limjaroenrat, now seems as likely a prospect.
Prayuth had been blamed for a stuttering economy, shortcomings in addressing the pandemic and thwarting democratic reforms, a particular sore point with younger voters.
The returns were a good sign for democratization, said Saowanee T. Alexander, a professor at Ubon Ratchathani University in northeastern Thailand.
“This is people saying that we want change ... They are saying that they could no longer take it. The people are very frustrated. They want change, and they could achieve it,” she said.
Move Forward outperformed even optimistic projections, and the party appeared poised to capture all, or almost all, 33 House seats in the capital Bangkok.
Along with Pheu Thai, it campaigned for reform of the military and the monarchy. But Move Forward put those issues closer to the heart of its platform, earning a more radical reputation.
Its outspoken support for minor reforms of the monarchy, while winning younger voters, antagonized conservatives to whom the royal institution is sacrosanct.
Pheu Thai is the latest in a string of parties linked to former Prime Minister Thaksin, who was ousted as prime minister by an army coup in 2006. Pheu Thai candidate Paetongtarn is his daughter. The government of her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, who became prime minister in 2011, was toppled in the coup led by Prayuth.
Pheu Thai won the most seats in the last election in 2019, but its archrival, the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party, succeeded in cobbling together a coalition with Prayuth as prime minister. It relied on unanimous support from the Senate, whose members were appointed by the military government after Prayuth’s coup and share its conservative outlook.
Ubon University’s Alexander cautioned that the current situation remains “very unpredictable,” and that the Election Commission could unilaterally affect the results. In the past, it has used its authority to disqualify opposition parties or otherwise cripple challenges to the conservative establishment.
Move Forward’s Pita would be a possible target for what the opposition, from bitter experience, calls dirty tricks. A candidate from the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party last week filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the National Anti-Corruption Commission, charging that Pita had failed to list a stock shareholding on a statutory declaration of his assets. Pita denied any wrongdoing, and the accusation hinges on a minor technical point.
However, the leader of the Future Forward Party, the forerunner of Move Forward, lost his seat in Parliament on similar technical grounds, and his party ended up being dissolved. It had also been seen as a radical challenge to the military-backed royalist establishment.
11 men jailed over Chad ‘coup bid’ promised pardons
The 11, who have been detained in a high-security prison of Koro Toro, 600 kilometers north of the capital, and were sentenced to 20 years in jail for violating constitutional order, illegally holding weapons and associating with criminals
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP
N’DJAMENA: Eleven men accused of planning a “coup d’etat” in Chad have been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the attorney general in N’Djamena told AFP Sunday, but the presidency said they would be pardoned.
In early January, the government announced that 10 army officers and prominent rights campaigner Baradine Berdei Targuio had been arrested, accused of “attempting to destabilize... the constitutional order” and the country’s institutions.
Berdei Targuio, presented by the authorities as the ringleader of the December bid, is president of the Chadian Organization for the Defense of Human Rights (OTDH) and a fierce critic of the ruling regime.
The 11, who have been detained in a high-security prison of Koro Toro, 600 kilometers north of the capital, and were sentenced to 20 years in jail for violating constitutional order, illegally holding weapons and associating with criminals, according to the national broadcaster.
On April 21, Chadian leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno vowed to free the men.
“The president will keep his promise,” presidency spokesman Brah Mahamat told AFP, adding that the sentence must be announced before a presidential pardon could be given.
Deby took power after his father, president Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled for 30 years, died during an operation against rebels in April 2021.
The young junta leader and transitional president had promised to hold free elections within 18 months of taking power, but that deadline has been extended for another two years.
Protests last October to mark the initially promised end to military rule were met with a deadly crackdown.
In March, the younger Deby pardoned and then freed 259 young people who had been handed jail terms for taking part in the protests.
According to the government, 73 people were killed during the unrest, but the opposition, as well as local and international NGOs delving into accounts of forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and executions, say the toll is much higher.
Muted protests for ex-PM Khan end week of unrest in Pakistan
Since being released, the 70-year-old — still staggeringly popular after being ousted last April — has vowed to continue campaigning for snap elections on Wednesday
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP
LAHORE Pakistan: A week of tumult in Pakistan ended quietly on Sunday as protests largely failed to materialize for former prime minister Imran Khan, whose arrest and brief detention this week sparked days of deadly unrest.
But more demonstrations could erupt in the coming days, with the opposition leader facing more court cases, pledging to restart campaigning, and an arrest embargo due to expire.
Khan — a one-time cricket superstar — was manhandled into custody on graft charges by paramilitary Rangers during a routine appearance at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.
The arrest brought his supporters onto the streets with government buildings set ablaze, roads blocked and damage to property belonging to the army, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.
On Friday, Khan was freed on bail after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court and claimed he was “treated like a terrorist.”
Since being released, the 70-year-old — still staggeringly popular after being ousted last April — has vowed to continue campaigning for snap elections on Wednesday.
He also called for nationwide protests to take place on Sunday evening, but they largely failed to materialize in Khan’s home city of Lahore, where he traveled after his release.
“I was ashamed to see that no one came out in our neighborhood, so I came out here to a main road to be seen,” 48-year-old Lahore housewife Aisha Asif told AFP.
“We just want the country’s betterment.”
Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader, has for months waged a campaign of defiance against the military in the countdown to an election due no later than October.
His arrest came just hours after he was rebuked for claiming senior officials were involved in an assassination attempt against him last year.
Pakistan’s powerful military has directly ruled the country off and on for nearly half of its 75-year history, and continues to wield power over the political system.
At least nine people died in the unrest this week, police and hospitals have said.
Hundreds of police officers were injured and more than 4,000 people detained, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to authorities.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said “those who demonstrated anti-state behavior will be arrested and tried in anti-terrorist courts.”
Speaking on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters “this terrorism and mobbing was all pre-planned and this was done by Khan.”
Sanaullah has also repeatedly vowed that police will re-arrest Khan, who faces yet more court cases this week with an arrest embargo issued by Islamabad High Court expiring Monday.
“If Pakistan had a Doomsday Clock, it would be reading sixty seconds to midnight,” read a Sunday editorial in Dawn, the country’s leading English language newspaper.
“There is a very real possibility that we may see the unleashing of total chaos if someone doesn’t push the reset button,” it said.
Khan won the 2018 election on an anti-corruption campaign, voted in by an electorate weary of decades of dynastic politics.
Independent analysts say he was brought to power with the support of the military, before falling out with the generals.