Saudi FM receives phone call from UN high commissioner for refugees

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday. (File/AFP)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM receives phone call from UN high commissioner for refugees

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. File/AFP
  • During the phone call, the two officials reviewed relations between Saudi Arabia and the UN and ways to strengthen and develop them
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday.

During the phone call, the two officials reviewed relations between Saudi Arabia and the UN and ways to strengthen and develop them.

They also discussed joint coordination on many regional and international issues.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN

Updated 18 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Global announces findings of comprehensive new wildlife and ecosystem study

Red Sea Global announces findings of comprehensive new wildlife and ecosystem study
Updated 18 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Red Sea Global has released the findings of one of the world’s largest environmental surveys of wildlife ecosystems carried out along 250 km of the Red Sea coastline.

RSG is the developer behind The Red Sea and Amaala, two of the most ambitious regenerative tourism projects in the world.

The comprehensive study covers species and natural systems in the areas around Lake Al-Wajh and north of the Amaala site.

John Pagano, the CEO of RSG, said that the company believed its development projects played a pivotal role in renewable tourism and in protecting the natural habitats of coastal and marine areas.

The study was supervised by a specialized scientific team from RSG with the support of global partner groups to ensure the application of the latest methods and technologies in monitoring critical natural assets.

Means of data collection included recording several physical, chemical, and biological variables along the coast, along with remote sensing through satellites to cover wider areas.

Pagano said in a report published earlier this month: “We’ve set a quantifiable target of achieving a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040, and we will continue to publish annual updates that measure our progress toward this ambitious goal.

“Key to that is setting a baseline from which we track progress and ensuring we are fully informed and understand the incredible biodiversity that surrounds our developments.”

The survey, which was conducted in 2022, revealed that numerous threatened and endangered species are present in the Red Sea and have established breeding grounds at the location.

Some 74 hawksbill and 145 green sea turtle nesting tracks were recorded at Amaala, with 251 of the former and 613 of the latter in the Red Sea.

Some 193 fish species were recorded during the 69 Amaala surveys, with the most diverse families being wrasse (36) and damselfish (24).

The findings highlight the importance of environmental protection and regeneration efforts by Red Sea Global and other organizations in the region.

Omar Al-Attas, head of environmental protection and regeneration at RSG, said: “Our incredible team of local and international scientists are testament to the commitment made by the leadership of the group to show tourism can be a force for good, and demonstrate meaningful examples of more responsible approaches to the way we develop and operate.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Red Sea

Saudi Authorities shut down multimillion dollar smuggling operation

Saudi Authorities shut down multimillion dollar smuggling operation
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Authorities shut down multimillion dollar smuggling operation

Saudi Authorities shut down multimillion dollar smuggling operation
  • The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority operating at the Jeddah Islamic Port found the 1.3 million tablets concealed in holes carved into wooden planks
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities seized a massive multimillion dollar haul of Captagon tablets during routine customs check on Monday. 

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority operating at the Jeddah Islamic Port found the 1.3 million tablets concealed in holes carved into wooden planks during a routine check.  

The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately between $13 million and $32 million according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users pay in the range of $10-$25 a pill. 

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade although some find their way into organized crime and terrorism. 

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authorities said it would continue to monitor imports and exports in the Kingdom, while strictly imposing security to ensure the safety of the community. 

The authorities also called on the public to help with the war on drugs to protect the community and the local economy by reporting any violations to the dedicated phone number (1910) or by email ([email protected]) or through the international number (00966114208417).  

Through these channels, the authority can receive any leads on smuggling cases or violations. Any calls or emails remain completely anonymous and if claims are true monetary prizes are awarded to those who report.  

 

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Captagon drugs

Hospitality of Hatim Al-Ta’i festival in Hail celebrates icons of Arab poetry

Hatim Al-Ta’i’s palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan remain for people to see to this day. (SPA)
Hatim Al-Ta’i’s palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan remain for people to see to this day. (SPA)
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Hospitality of Hatim Al-Ta'i festival in Hail celebrates icons of Arab poetry

Hatim Al-Ta’i’s palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan remain for people to see to this day. (SPA)
  • The festival included a package of cultural activities and events that embodied the life of the poet and his work, reflecting the culture of the region during his lifetime
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Hospitality of Al-Ta’i festival, which was held in Hail from May 5-13, has come to a close.

The festival, part of the Year of Arabic Poetry initiative with the support of the Quality of Life Program, introduced visitors to the poet Hatim Al-Ta’i, who lived in the pre-Islamic period in Hail province.

A renowned historical figure, famed for his poetic works, generosity and horsemanship, the remains of his palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan in Hail remain for people to see to this day.

Hatim Al-Ta’i’s palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan remain for people to see to this day. (SPA)

The festival included a package of cultural activities and events that embodied the life of the poet and his work, reflecting the culture of the region during his lifetime.

Visitors were offered a creative journey that started with the children’s Utba area, which included coloring, pottery making, weaving, and bracelet making.

After that, visitors moved on to the performance Awarid area, which represented important stages of the history of Al-Ta’i starting from his childhood, through his youth, and into middle and old age, exploring the wisdom and advice he accrued along the way.

Hatim Al-Ta’i’s palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan remain for people to see to this day. (SPA)

A visual presentation about the life of Al-Ta’i, titled “About the Poet of Ta’i,” was presented, shedding light on the symbols of Arab poetry, and passing through the stages of the poet’s flourishing life, in which he became a witness to the authenticity, morals, and values of the Arab people, and a model for others to follow.

The About the Life of Al-Ta’i area presented a lively model of the poet’s social life, represented by an “interactive exhibition” that took visitors back to the 6th century A.D. and gave them the chance to discover the world at that time through virtual reality technology.

In the Cooking area, the Ministry of Culture presented live cooking demonstrations and hospitality that emulated Al-Ta’i’s generosity, and provided a glimpse into his family life and stories.

Hatim Al-Ta’i’s palace, tomb, and his famous fireplace in the village of Tuwairan remain for people to see to this day. (SPA)

In the Diwan Hatim area, literary figures and poets took to the stage to chronicle the life of Al-Ta’i through their own poems and readings of his biography, evoking his history through unexplored aspects of his works.

The festival was part of the the Ministry of Culture’s plans to celebrate the icons of Arab poetry, such as Al-Ta’i, Antara ibn Shaddad, Labid ibn Rabiah, Zuheir ibn Abi Salma, Imru’ Al-Qais, and Al-A’sha.

This stems from the belief in the importance of poetry and poets in the cultural history of the Kingdom, and the revival of its rich cultural heritage, presenting it in contemporary creative forms through the use of modern technology and exceptional talents. This way, the ministry seeks to enhance national identity and transform the Kingdom’s culture into a way of life.

 

Topics: Year of Arabic Poetry Tuwairan Hatim Al-Ta’i

Saudi university, Diriyah officials ink collaboration deal

Saudi university, Diriyah officials ink collaboration deal
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi university, Diriyah officials ink collaboration deal

Saudi university, Diriyah officials ink collaboration deal
  • Inzerillo said: “This MoU is important to the exchange of knowledge, particularly when it comes to academic studies and statistics that help the two sides develop relevant research
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Officials from the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and King Faisal University have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in areas including student hiring, training, research, academics, and culture.

The agreement was inked by KFU President Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali and the DGDA Group Chief Executive Officer Jerry Inzerillo.

As part of the MoU, Al-Ohali said university undergraduates would receive training and practical experience with the authority which would help boost their knowledge and skillsets.

The deal will also see increased cooperation and participation between the two parties in job fairs and forums, exchange visits, events, joint initiatives, and coordinated volunteer programs, plus activities tailored specifically for KFU students.

Inzerillo said: “This MoU is important to the exchange of knowledge, particularly when it comes to academic studies and statistics that help the two sides develop relevant research.

“The DGDA and its range of projects are the ideal place for KFU undergraduates to gain the kind of experience that will qualify them to compete in the job market and develop their professional capabilities.

“Likewise, as part of our human development efforts, the DGDA is keen on making postgraduate studies available to staff members,” he added.

Under the terms of the deal, the two parties will work together to assess the Hofuf-based university’s highest-performing alumni and consider them for relevant job opportunities at the authority, where they will have the chance to work on some of the Kingdom’s most exciting giga projects.

The two organizations will also explore the possibility of collaboration to provide training opportunities for KFU students at DGDA, where students will learn from experienced staff and develop their abilities.

In return, KFU is set to provide executive learning and postgraduate education programs to DGDA staff.

 

Topics: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) King Faisal University (KFU)

Taif agriculture festival to kick off on Thursday

Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud. (Twitter @gov_taif)
Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud. (Twitter @gov_taif)
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Taif agriculture festival to kick off on Thursday

Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud. (Twitter @gov_taif)
  • The festival will showcase various seasonal agricultural products in Taif, including apricots, apples, honey and ghee, and will host a series of events over five days
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Seasonal Agricultural Products Festival will kick off on Thursday in the central district of Taif, behind Bab Al-Hazm. It will be held under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud, governor of Taif.

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Khalif, director general of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Makkah region, said that “this festival will be held with the participation of governmental and non-governmental bodies, in addition to more than 30 farmers, beekeepers and productive families from the governorate.”  

The festival will showcase various seasonal agricultural products in Taif, including apricots, apples, honey and ghee, and will host a series of events over five days.

Hani bin Abdulrahman Al-Kadi, manager of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s office in Taif, confirmed that the governorate will host many festivals in the upcoming months.

He said that “the ministry is keen on supporting and encouraging farmers to increase their production” and “highlighting the importance of marketing their diverse agricultural products” through these festivals.

Al-Khalif and Al-Kadi thanked the governor of Taif for sponsoring the festival and for his interest in the governorate’s agricultural sector.

 

Topics: Seasonal Agricultural Products Festival Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. File/AFP

