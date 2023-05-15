Saudi Arabia keen on ensuring regional progress, stability, says Al-Jadaan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to create the right conditions for regional economic stability, the Saudi finance minister said during the preparatory meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in Jeddah.
Mohammed Al-Jadaan noted that the Kingdom is consistently working to create the right conditions by launching many initiatives to support joint Arab action, including its collaboration with the Arab Coordination Group to improve food security.
Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom is looking forward to mobilizing efforts to address debt-related issues through the joint framework for managing debts, which was approved by G20 country leaders at the Riyadh Summit.
According to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the Kingdom has also offered development and humanitarian aid to support developing countries.
Al-Jadaan also welcomed the return of Syria to the League of Arab States in his opening remarks during the conference.
He pointed out that the ongoing global issues require adaptable, long-term economic and financial frameworks that can withstand future risks.
The consecutive global crises have resulted in joint development and economic issues, highlighting the importance of economic cooperation among Arab countries, Al-Jadaan said.
The minister concluded by underlining the Kingdom’s aspirations to collaborate with member states to advance the Arab economic and social integration process.
The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening joint Arab economic and social action and finding urgent solutions to the challenges facing the region and its people.
In July last year, Saudi officials emphasized the importance of international cooperation in overcoming global challenges while highlighting the country’s progress toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, aligned with Kingdom’s Vision 2030 diversification agenda.
The assistant secretaries, heads of the League of Arab States’ economic and social affairs departments, and senior officials from the member states were present at the meeting. The officials discussed several economic and social issues.
These issues will be presented to the Economic and Social Council to be considered as the talking points at the 32nd session of the Arab Summit.
Saudi Arabia issues 27 new mining licenses in March
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 27 new mining licenses in March, up from the 18 it awarded the previous month as the sector continues to grow in line with the Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, according to official data.
The total number of licenses in the mining sector now stands at 2,314. Of those awarded in March, six were for mineral exploration, 13 for the building materials industry, and five for surplus mineral ores. The remaining permits were issued for reconnaissance and exploitation.
Saudi Arabia is on track to transform mining into the third pillar of the national industry. It is working to exploit its mineral resources spread across more than 5,300 sites and valued at about SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion).
The Kingdom possesses more than 20 different types of minerals, including gravel, gold, iron, copper, granite, and marble. It has 35 locations with specific geological formations, called mineral belts, that contain abundant mineral deposits.
Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 26.9% in 2022: SAMA
Updated 15 May 2023
RIYADH: The insurance sector in Saudi Arabia witnessed a 26.9 percent growth in 2022 compared to a rise of 8.4 percent in 2021, reflecting the Kingdom’s efforts toward developing the sector.
The total written premium in 2022 stood at SR53 billion ($14.1 billion), up from SR42 billion the year prior, according to the 16th annual report on the insurance market released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.
At the forefront of the sector’s development were health insurance, protection and savings insurance, and motor insurance, reported the bank.
Health insurance, which is still the largest line of business, witnessed a growth rate of 26.8 percent. On the other hand, protection and saving insurance, the smallest line of business, fell from 4.1 percent in 2021 to 3.5 percent last year.
The industry’s positive trend showcases SAMA’s efforts to improve the sector’s efficiency and economic impact through major regulatory developments throughout the year.
In 2022, “the Central Bank … issued several rules and standard policies to accommodate the development in the sector and economy,” noted the report.
These include the Comprehensive Motor Insurance Rules, the Standard Insurance Policy on Domestic Workers Contract, and the supervision of the standard insurance policy of professional indemnity for auditors of the entities by the Capital Market Authority.
The developments also included “the council of ministers’ decision to include more professions on the mandatory medical malpractice insurance,” according to the report.
The report further stated that the insurance sector’s contribution to non-oil gross domestic product rose slightly by 0.18 percent to 2.09 percent. In comparison, the overall loss ratio stayed the same at 83.4 percent.
The net profit in the insurance sector after zakat and tax stood at SR689 million in 2022, compared to a net loss of SR47 million in the previous year.
The Saudization ratio in the insurance sector rose to 79 percent last year from 77 percent in 2021, added SAMA.
In 2022, there were two mergers in the insurance industry – Arabian Shield and Alahli Takaful, and Walaa and Sabb Takaful.
These unions were consistent with the bank’s efforts to promote mergers and acquisitions to have fewer, stronger companies that can deliver in accordance with the financial sector development program and meet the goals of Vision 2030.
SAMA added: “This will also improve the level of protection offered to policyholders, enhance customer services, benefit from economies of scale, promote creativity in insurance product design and attract and retain talented resources.”
Soaring demand for halal products to ensure more investment in the sector
Updated 15 May 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The growing demand for halal products and services will create more opportunities for investment in the halal industry as well as avenues for the export and intra-trade of halal products among member countries and Muslim communities, said Amer Bukvic, the acting chief product and partnership officer of the Islamic Development Bank.
“Valued at $1.27 trillion in 2021 and projected to reach $1.67 trillion in 2025, the food sector is the largest component of spending on halal food by Muslims,” said Bukvic on the sidelines of the IsDB annual meetings in Jeddah.
“The development of a sustainable halal industry in IsDB member countries requires the adoption of enabling ecosystem(s) at the national level, including long-term strategies supporting policies for qualified human capital, the institutional framework for standardization, certification, accreditation, and awareness program(s) for the various stakeholders and consumers, as well as the use of new technology in order to increase efficiency in (the) halal manufacturing and distribution process and (to) improve visibility, and consumer trust.”
Bukvic added: “There is a need to address two important challenges facing the halal economy, namely financing the halal industry and effective management of the halal supply chain.”
Many IsDB member countries are making conscious efforts to develop their halal economies and capture the potential of the market.
Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are among the most active nations and have clear visions of becoming hubs for the global halal trade.
Even non-majority Muslim countries like Thailand, Japan, and South Korea aim to position themselves as key players in the halal market. Australia and Brazil, meanwhile, are among the top halal meat and poultry suppliers to countries in the Middle East.
Fahad Al-Nuhait, CEO of the PIF-funded Halal Products Development Co., said that domestically the HPDC aims to invest in all stages of the halal aquatic sector, capitalizing on opportunities to achieve sustainable integration across Saudi Arabia and the supply chain.
“From a global perspective, we strive to position the Kingdom as a center of the halal products industry, which contributes to multilateral growth in target markets. With HPDC participation in the private sector forum, we seek to build partnerships with key stakeholders in the health sector within and outside Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“This partnership is not only a demonstration of the HPDC initiative to strengthen the halal sector, but it’s also a purposeful measure that will improve and enhance the halal poultry sector in the Kingdom.”
Hairol Ariffein Sahari, CEO of Halal Development Corp. Malaysia said: “The global halal market size is projected to be at $5 trillion by 2030. By any means, this is a clear reflection of the need to harness collaborative efforts among the halal stakeholders and IsDB member countries in working towards a common cause, namely, to participate towards the growth of the global halal economy.”
HDC and IsDB took the task to develop an economic cursory assessment of halal ecosystems to identify the manufacturing and production readiness of the IsDB countries in order to become self-reliant, especially in the production of their own industry, including but not limited to food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.
On the sidelines of the IsDB annual meetings, an event entitled “Unlocking IsDB Member Countries’ Potential to Tap into the Vast and Expanding Global Halal Industry” was organized as a component of the private sector forum to highlight the importance of halal business, in fostering the social and economic development of the IsDB member countries and the Muslim communities in non-member countries.
Two panel discussions entitled “How to Promote the Halal Industry Through Investment,” and “Innovations in the Halal Industry” were also held.
Ahmed Osilan, executive board member and managing director of Tanmiah, said during the first discussion that Saudi Arabia is the heart of the Islamic world, with investment capabilities and geographic proximity to more than 500 million consumers in neighboring markets.
“Eighty percent of the halal market products are produced in not necessarily halal countries, which gives an opportunity for us to work together as halal market players to provide quality products to the Islamic bloc — and not only the Islamic bloc, because halal products are also good for non-Muslims,” he said.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the IsDB and the HPDC at the end of the event to showcase opportunities within Saudi Arabia’s halal sector and the halal industries of the IsDB’s member countries, with three main objectives identified including localization of the halal products industry in Saudi Arabia, enhancing the capabilities of the sector at the regional level, and providing opportunities for exporting halal products from the Kingdom to the world.
Closing bell: TASI falls 118.23 points thanks to drop in utilities and banking shares
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 118.23 points, or 1.04 percent, to close at 11,230.20 on Monday, as 95 of the 224 stocks rose while 114 declined.
Its Pharma, Biotech, and Life Sciences index climbed the most with a 3.73 percent rise, while the Utilities and Banking indices fell 1.97 and 1.80 percent, respectively.
While the parallel market Nomu rose 0.83 percent to close at 20,565.73, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 1.87 percent to end at 1,507.29.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.29 billion ($1.68 billion).
Middle East Healthcare Co. was the top performer of the day, as its share price soared 9.93 percent to SR45.95.
Al-Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Anaam International Holding Group also saw gains, with their share prices rising by 5.88 percent and 6.11 percent.
The worst performer was Alamar Foods Co., which dropped 4.61 percent to SR133.
On the announcements front, SHL Finance Co. reported a decrease in net profit of 92.4 percent to SR2.4 million in the first three months of the year, compared to SR32.4 million in the same quarter of 2022. The company attributed the drop in performance to the cost of capital.
It registered sales of SR73.7 million, which equated to a fall of 2.93 percent from the SR75.94 million recorded in the previous year, and its share price closed lower at SR20.02, down from SR20.14.
Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. showed a 367.07 percent increase in net losses to SR15.32 million, compared to losses of SR3.28 million in the same quarter of 2022.
The company also revealed a 10.78 percent increase in revenues to SR210.93 million during the first quarter of 2023 from SR236.4 million during the same period last year. Its share price closed lower at SR18.10 — a 2.06 percent drop from its previous close of SR18.42.
Tabuk Cement Co. announced a net profit of SR19.35 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to a loss of SR6.92 million in the year-ago period.
The company reported an increase in revenues of 38.76 percent to SR86.28 million in 2023 from SR62.18 in the previous year.
The increase in profits was accredited to multiple factors including a rise in average selling prices and volume sold. The company mentioned that its performance was offset by a rise in both cost of goods sold and the cost of finance. Its share price closed up 1.99 percent at SR15.64.
Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. recorded a net loss of SR17.89 million during the first quarter of 2023, down from a net profit of SR35.16 million in the year-ago period.
The company also reported a drop of 13.67 percent in revenue to SR387.03 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR448.31 million during the same period last year.
It attributed the loss to a combination of factors including falling average selling prices, quantities sold, and a rise in financing charges.
Its share fell 1.74 percent to close at SR25.
In a Tadawul announcement, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. said it had set the price range for its initial public offering between SR56 and SR60 per share.
The IPO could raise approximately SR1.26 billion and the institutional book-building period will be between May 15-22.
Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. announced it is issuing Islamic debt that is denominated in Saudi riyals. The announcement states that the first installment will be offered in two issues with a total value of SR3 million. The first issue was offered on May 15, while the second will be available on Aug. 5.
Fitch and Moody’s upgrade Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co.’s credit rating and outlook
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Strong financials backed by robust capitalization has helped Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. improve its credit worthiness as two of the leading agencies have upgraded their ratings for the Public Invest Fund-owned firm.
Fitch Ratings upgraded SRC’s long-term issuer default ratings to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ with a ‘Stable’ outlook, following the recent upgrade of the Kingdom’s long-term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘A+’ with ‘Stable’ outlooks, the company said in a press release.
SRC is into providing liquidity and sustainable financing solutions for homebuyers in Saudi Arabia as it looks to increase home ownership rates among its citizens.
Meanwhile, Moody’s Investor Services has also affirmed SRC’s ‘A2’ long-term issuer ratings and upgraded its outlooks to ‘Positive.’
The agency noted that SRC has a strong capitalization, which is backed by solid asset quality metrics. It added that the company has an important role to play in increasing home ownership among Saudi national citizens.
“SRC’s credit upgrades by two of the world’s most influential rating agencies reflect our strong position and the recent positive rating actions for Saudi Arabia connected to the government’s initiatives to transform the Kingdom’s economy,” Fabrice Susini, CEO of SRC, said in a statement.
He added that the firm looks forward “to continue raising capital locally and soon internationally on favorable terms to support our continued ability to promote the growth of the Saudi real estate sector and Saudi citizens’ access to homeownership.”
A week earlier, the credit rating firm S&P Global assigned SRC an ‘A-’ rating for global credit and a ‘KsaAA’ rating for local credit, both with a stable outlook.
It also rated the real estate financing company as ‘A-’ stable, while Moody’s Investors Service rated it as ‘A2-’ stable.
SRC and Al Rajhi Bank signed a contract in March, to refinance a portfolio of real estate financing totaling more than SR5 billion ($1.33 billion).
According to SRC, the credit rating will support the company’s goals and boost confidence among local, international investors and stakeholders.