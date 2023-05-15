Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh named ‘Best Iconic Hotel’

Officials from Sanabel Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi company, and agent for Chery Pro and Exeed in Saudi Arabia, toured Chery’s factory and two labs in Shanghai in a visit arranged by the Chinese automaker. World auto dealers and media representatives were also part of the tour, which took place during Chery’s Global Dealer Business Conference 2023 in Wuhu, China and the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition 2023.
Visitors were astounded by the level of technological and scientific advancement at Chery’s production facilities, with advanced digital infrastructure supporting environment-friendly standards governing all processes.
Abdallah Madhoun, general manager of Sanabel, was all praise for Chery’s journey over the past few years and the company’s success in tapping new domestic and international markets. He said that the primary objective of Sanabel is to support the Saudi economy by attracting multinational corporations.
“We were inspired by the past achievements of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to strengthen the Saudi economy by attracting international companies, investing national and international expertise in this field and cultivating human capital,” he said. “We worked with our Chinese partners and as part of our overall strategy, we focused on Saudi youth rehabilitation and employment.”
Madhoun said the company prioritizes its relationship with customers and investors and seeks to provide the highest quality and advanced technology. It has opened several showrooms and service centers across Saudi Arabia to reach more customers. “Our stores in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam use the latest technologies to give a seamless car buying and after-sales experience,” he said.
Sanabel has a presence in more than 127 locations in 21 cities across the Kingdom through several partnerships with identified independent retailer workshops.
Ibrahim Hassan, head of marketing at Sanabel, said the company offers a unique experience for Chery and Exeed customers in the Kingdom by expanding customer operations, including the opening of a new call center facility adopting the most advanced technologies in customer life cycle management. This is in addition to enhancing marketing, sales, after-sales service, and the dynamic spirit of the work team, he said.
“Leading models of Chery and Exeed are in high demand in the Saudi market, attesting to the brand’s extensive expansion in the country. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max was the most famous Chery four-wheel drive icon, along with the Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, and Tiggo 2 Pro from the Tiggo and Arrizo 6 Pro series. This is in addition to all Exeed luxurious brand models, and recently Arrizo 8, Tiggo 7 pro max and Exeed RX,” Hassan added.
Yin Tongyue, chairman of Chery, said the Middle East region has always been an important strategic market for Chery. It has the youngest consumer group, which is energetic and willing to embrace new things and technologies, he said.
“In the future, Chery will introduce products with the latest design and technology in the Middle East market, such as the new super hybrid platform, and the fifth-generation 1.5T hybrid engine, including our professional hybrid gearbox, smart cockpit, automatic driving technology.
“At the same time, Chery will soon establish a spare parts center in the Middle East to meet the needs of consumers in a timely manner and provide users in the Middle East with a perfect travel experience,” Tongyue added.
The automaker believes that new energy vehicles will be a major trend in the Middle East in the future.
“Many countries have successively proposed national long-term plans such as Saudi Vision 2030, which will have a significant impact on the development of new energy vehicles,” Tongyue said.
He highlighted the success achieved by Sanabel in the Saudi market as well as its ability to actualize clients’ needs by offering top quality standards. The chairman credited Sanabel for Chery’s annual export volume of 450,000 vehicles last year, making it the first Chinese automaker to hit that figure.
In recognition of its success, Sanabel received two prizes during the Global Dealer Business Conference, namely “The Highest Global Sale Increase” and “The Best Client Communicator” for 2022 and 2023.