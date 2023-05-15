You are here

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors opens Ford center in Jeddah

Chairman Sheikh Mohamed Yousuf Naghi receives the 'International Excellence Award' from Kay Hart, president, Ford International Markets Group.
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., the authorized dealer for Ford cars in the western and southern regions of Saudi Arabia, opened its new main center in Jeddah, in the presence of Sheikh Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, chairman of the board of directors, and Kay Hart, president, Ford International Markets Group. The event was also attended by a number of guests from the US Consulate, executives of Ford International and its regional office in the Middle East, businessmen and customers.

Located on Jeddah highway, this new 5,952-square-meter facility features ultra-modern equipment, which will provide all services to customers under one roof, starting from sales with customer services such as financing, retail sales, corporate and digital sales, and all the way to after-sales services, and customer relations services. It also includes an integrated warehouse to secure spare parts and some additional services such as maintenance packages, accessories and extended warranty on cars.

At the opening ceremony, Ford Motors awarded Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company with the “International Excellence Award” for their efforts in growing the Ford and Lincoln brands in the western and southern regions and expanding investments in an accelerated and tangible manner.

Hart said: “The new Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors facility is a testament to our company’s strategy, Ford+, and the transformation that is taking shape right across our business. We have the chance to remind the world what sets Ford apart from others — our terrific products, our obsession with quality, treating our customers — and each other — like family, and this dealership does just this! We want our Saudi customers to feel like they’re here to do more than just buy or service a vehicle. We want them to enjoy this space and every interaction within, whether with the Naghi team or the cutting-edge customer experience technologies installed.”

She said the new facility is an important initiative to support the Ford brand and to meet the increasing demand for it.

Integrated construction work and preparations for developing this center took one year and a few months, and the result was a facility full of state-of-the-art equipment for maintenance services, accommodating 70 cars for that purpose. It provides all after-sales services such as detecting and checking all models, as well as repairing and performing periodic maintenance. The center includes more than 65 cranes and is supervised by many qualified technicians and engineers, who were trained by Ford experts to develop their skills to the highest levels.

Ahmed Al-Kahwaji, managing director of the Ford brand at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., stressed on the importance of the new center and its value for Ford customers in the western region, specifically in Jeddah. In his speech at the opening, he said: “The rapid urban development in this region encouraged us to establish the largest integrated center for the brand to strengthen our presence in this region. We are confident that the new center will allow us to better serve our customers, which is part of our constant endeavor to exceed our customers’ expectations to the maximum extent possible. This opening comes within the strategic expansion plan adopted by the company, which aims to enhance its spread, to reach its customers and provide them with the best services and to strengthen the partnership relationship with Ford Motors.”

He added: “Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. is determined to develop its business and raise the volume of its investment in the Ford brand due to the company’s confidence in the durability and strength of the national economy, which encourages and helps to invest in many areas. We seek to keep pace with the vision by developing our business and opening such integrated centers, which will create many job opportunities for the country’s youth; this is a responsibility that we place among our priorities.

“With all humility and with the increase in the volume of our investments, we consider this facility a start toward a new era for us with the Ford brand.”

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh named 'Best Iconic Hotel'

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh named 'Best Iconic Hotel'

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has been awarded the Editor’s Choice Award for Best Iconic Hotel in the Middle East at the 22nd edition of the annual Business Traveler Middle East Awards, held at the Palazzo Versace Dubai on May 1.

The Business Traveler Middle East Awards are highly regarded in the travel industry and recognize excellence across a range of categories. The awards are voted for by readers of Business Traveler Middle East magazine, with winners selected based on their exceptional service, facilities and overall guest experience.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the title of Best Iconic Hotel in the Middle East,” said Guenter Gebhard, regional vice president and general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre. “This recognition is a testament of our colleagues’ tireless efforts and unwavering devotion to delivering unparalleled service and crafting unforgettable moments for our guests. Being located in the iconic Kingdom Tower only adds to our pride and excitement. We are honored to be a part of such an iconic landmark and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations for years to come.”

In its latest renovation, the hotel takes the guest experience to new heights with elegant accommodations that both celebrate Saudi heritage and capture the excitement of the nation’s vibrant future. The hotel consists of 276 light-filled accommodations, including 39 suites and 197 rooms, spa and fitness facilities, an outdoor pool and 7,213 square meters of event facilities. From its soaring lobby and stunning views, to the gracious, highly personalized service that is the Four Seasons trademark, the hotel offers an unsurpassed venue for local and international travelers.

Chery agent Sanabel Motors achieves success in KSA market

Chery agent Sanabel Motors achieves success in KSA market

Officials from Sanabel Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi company, and agent for Chery Pro and Exeed in Saudi Arabia, toured Chery’s factory and two labs in Shanghai in a visit arranged by the Chinese automaker. World auto dealers and media representatives were also part of the tour, which took place during Chery’s Global Dealer Business Conference 2023 in Wuhu, China and the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition 2023.

Visitors were astounded by the level of technological and scientific advancement at Chery’s production facilities, with advanced digital infrastructure supporting environment-friendly standards governing all processes.

Abdallah Madhoun, general manager of Sanabel, was all praise for Chery’s journey over the past few years and the company’s success in tapping new domestic and international markets. He said that the primary objective of Sanabel is to support the Saudi economy by attracting multinational corporations.

“We were inspired by the past achievements of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to strengthen the Saudi economy by attracting international companies, investing national and international expertise in this field and cultivating human capital,” he said. “We worked with our Chinese partners and as part of our overall strategy, we focused on Saudi youth rehabilitation and employment.”

Madhoun said the company prioritizes its relationship with customers and investors and seeks to provide the highest quality and advanced technology. It has opened several showrooms and service centers across Saudi Arabia to reach more customers. “Our stores in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam use the latest technologies to give a seamless car buying and after-sales experience,” he said.

Sanabel has a presence in more than 127 locations in 21 cities across the Kingdom through several partnerships with identified independent retailer workshops.

Ibrahim Hassan, head of marketing at Sanabel, said the company offers a unique experience for Chery and Exeed customers in the Kingdom by expanding customer operations, including the opening of a new call center facility adopting the most advanced technologies in customer life cycle management. This is in addition to enhancing marketing, sales, after-sales service, and the dynamic spirit of the work team, he said.

“Leading models of Chery and Exeed are in high demand in the Saudi market, attesting to the brand’s extensive expansion in the country. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max was the most famous Chery four-wheel drive icon, along with the Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 4 Pro, and Tiggo 2 Pro from the Tiggo and Arrizo 6 Pro series. This is in addition to all Exeed luxurious brand models, and recently Arrizo 8, Tiggo 7 pro max and Exeed RX,” Hassan added.

Yin Tongyue, chairman of Chery, said the Middle East region has always been an important strategic market for Chery. It has the youngest consumer group, which is energetic and willing to embrace new things and technologies, he said.

“In the future, Chery will introduce products with the latest design and technology in the Middle East market, such as the new super hybrid platform, and the fifth-generation 1.5T hybrid engine, including our professional hybrid gearbox, smart cockpit, automatic driving technology.

“At the same time, Chery will soon establish a spare parts center in the Middle East to meet the needs of consumers in a timely manner and provide users in the Middle East with a perfect travel experience,” Tongyue added.

The automaker believes that new energy vehicles will be a major trend in the Middle East in the future.

“Many countries have successively proposed national long-term plans such as Saudi Vision 2030, which will have a significant impact on the development of new energy vehicles,” Tongyue said.

He highlighted the success achieved by Sanabel in the Saudi market as well as its ability to actualize clients’ needs by offering top quality standards. The chairman credited Sanabel for Chery’s annual export volume of 450,000 vehicles last year, making it the first Chinese automaker to hit that figure.

In recognition of its success, Sanabel received two prizes during the Global Dealer Business Conference, namely “The Highest Global Sale Increase” and “The Best Client Communicator” for 2022 and 2023.

Saudia Cargo renews partnership with Alibaba's Cainiao

Saudia Cargo renews partnership with Alibaba's Cainiao

Saudia Cargo has signed a new 12-month “space and service commitment” agreement with Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. The agreement, which commenced on April 1 and continues till March 31, 2024, reserves exclusively selected SACC freighter flights from Hong Kong to Riyadh and Liege.

The signing of the agreement in Munich demonstrates Saudia Cargo’s continuing commitment to offering tailor-made solutions to one of the leading e-commerce retailers in the world.

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, said: “We are thrilled to continue this partnership and explore new lanes from Hong Kong and China to other destinations and provide them with customized solutions that meet their evolving needs. This new agreement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering reliable and efficient air freight services to one of the world’s leading e-commerce logistics corporations.”

Vikram Vohra, Saudia Cargo’s regional director Asia Pacific, added: “The success of last year’s cooperation agreement with Cainiao allowed Saudia Cargo to achieve significant growth in e-commerce shipments. We have increased our capacity and number of cargo flights to destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America to ensure we continue to meet the rising demand for e-commerce.”

Saudia Cargo’s partnership with Cainiao is a win-win situation for both parties as it provides Cainiao with increased access to Middle Eastern markets and allows Saudia Cargo to benefit from the growing global e-commerce market. The new agreement is a testament to the strong partnership and successful cooperation between the two companies.

Wu Man, general manager of Cainiao International Air Logistics Department, said: “Our partnership with Saudia Cargo is a vital part of our business strategy, and we are thrilled to be expanding it further. By reserving exclusive space for their shipments on select Saudia Cargo freighter flights, we can ensure that our cargo is transported with the utmost care and efficiency.”

As it continues to grow its partnership with Cainiao, Saudia Cargo is also exploring new lanes from Hong Kong and China to the Middle East, Africa, and possibly Latin America in the long term.

Riyadh to host world-class AI and data analytics event

Riyadh to host world-class AI and data analytics event

Deloitte, a global provider of professional services, announced the return of its global flagship AI and analytics event, Experience Analytics, to the Middle East. The event will take place on May 18 at The Arena in Riyadh, offering a platform to explore emerging technology solutions tailored to address opportunities unique to the Middle East region.

Data is everywhere, it is all around us. In our homes, our workplace and even our pockets. In fact, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is created around the world, every single day. The pace at which this data is produced, is only going to accelerate with the further adoption of the Internet of Things and future technological innovation. So, how do we make sense of this data? How do we make it accessible, clean, secure and usable to help drive insights, value, profits and sustainability within organizations? Experience Analytics will seek answers for these questions.

The event will be attended by more than 450 guests including C-suite, senior executives, leaders and experts in data, analytics and AI, who will address key issues and challenges, as well as explore strategies, solutions and best practices.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO Deloitte Middle East, said: “Experience Analytics is the ideal forum to engage in discussions and the exchange of ideas on the best means to leverage emerging technologies that are truly shaping our present and future. Leaders and experts across the public and private sectors will get together in Riyadh, which is the ideal place to host this forum, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing an unrivaled rate of development today, and the resulting socioeconomic transformation will be surely accelerated by these emerging technologies.”

The agenda will pivot around key themes that help better understand the impact of data, AI and analytics on businesses, society and individuals. Through more than 30 sessions of Ted-X style talks, panel discussions, live demonstrations and interactive lab activities, this all-day event will allow attendees to engage with thought leaders, learn from industry peers and explore the latest insights and trends in data and AI.

Three new Airbus aircraft expand flynas fleet size to 48

Three new Airbus aircraft expand flynas fleet size to 48

Saudi air carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East flynas welcomed three aircraft — one wide-body Airbus A330 and two A320neo — representing the second batch of 19 new aircraft to be delivered in 2023, as part of a $10 billion order to purchase 120 aircraft from Airbus, the largest order of its kind in the region at the time.

The three planes arrived in Riyadh and Jeddah, with the two new A320neo aircraft landing at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 3 and 4 and the A330 touching down at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on May 6.

flynas’ fleet currently has 48 aircraft, up 84 percent in about two years, compared to its size of 26 aircraft in the first quarter of 2021.

Bander Almohanna, CEO and managing director of flynas, said the company has achieved exceptional growth in its operations and fleet size, adding 22 aircraft during the past 26 months, as part of flynas’ commitment to moving forward with its growth and expansion strategy under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom.” The aim is to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, he said.

“Taking delivery of the three aircraft coincides with the recovery witnessed by the travel and tourism sector, with expectations of distinguished growth figures in the current summer season of 2023, especially with flynas adding 10 new destinations and routes in Asia and Europe as of next June, with the aim of boosting its ever-growing international network of flights. The delivery also coincides with the approaching Hajj season, in which the company plans to transport the largest possible number of pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques,” Almohanna added. 

flynas is moving forward with its expansion plans in its network of destinations, which requires upscaling its aircraft fleet. Almohanna said: “We recently launched two destinations to Baghdad and Irbil in Iraq, and we also signed an agreement with the Air Connectivity Program to launch five direct international destinations to the capitals of Iraq, Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the second largest Kyrgyz city of Osh, in order to facilitate the arrival of visitors, pilgrims and Umrah performers to the Kingdom. This is in line with the national civil aviation strategy, which aims to increase the number of international destinations linked to the Kingdom to more than 250 by 2030, reaching 330 million passengers.”

The board of directors of flynas has agreed to increase the new aircraft orders to 250 aircraft, making flynas the largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa region and enhancing its capabilities to contribute to achieving the goals of the civil aviation strategy.

As the most advanced and most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft in the world, A320neo gives a push to flynas’ performance in the field of sustainability and environmental protection. Meanwhile, the latest A330 is the fourth wide-body aircraft of its kind in the flynas fleet, reinforcing its medium and long-haul destinations.

