Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors opens Ford center in Jeddah

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., the authorized dealer for Ford cars in the western and southern regions of Saudi Arabia, opened its new main center in Jeddah, in the presence of Sheikh Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, chairman of the board of directors, and Kay Hart, president, Ford International Markets Group. The event was also attended by a number of guests from the US Consulate, executives of Ford International and its regional office in the Middle East, businessmen and customers.

Located on Jeddah highway, this new 5,952-square-meter facility features ultra-modern equipment, which will provide all services to customers under one roof, starting from sales with customer services such as financing, retail sales, corporate and digital sales, and all the way to after-sales services, and customer relations services. It also includes an integrated warehouse to secure spare parts and some additional services such as maintenance packages, accessories and extended warranty on cars.

At the opening ceremony, Ford Motors awarded Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company with the “International Excellence Award” for their efforts in growing the Ford and Lincoln brands in the western and southern regions and expanding investments in an accelerated and tangible manner.

Hart said: “The new Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors facility is a testament to our company’s strategy, Ford+, and the transformation that is taking shape right across our business. We have the chance to remind the world what sets Ford apart from others — our terrific products, our obsession with quality, treating our customers — and each other — like family, and this dealership does just this! We want our Saudi customers to feel like they’re here to do more than just buy or service a vehicle. We want them to enjoy this space and every interaction within, whether with the Naghi team or the cutting-edge customer experience technologies installed.”

She said the new facility is an important initiative to support the Ford brand and to meet the increasing demand for it.

Integrated construction work and preparations for developing this center took one year and a few months, and the result was a facility full of state-of-the-art equipment for maintenance services, accommodating 70 cars for that purpose. It provides all after-sales services such as detecting and checking all models, as well as repairing and performing periodic maintenance. The center includes more than 65 cranes and is supervised by many qualified technicians and engineers, who were trained by Ford experts to develop their skills to the highest levels.

Ahmed Al-Kahwaji, managing director of the Ford brand at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., stressed on the importance of the new center and its value for Ford customers in the western region, specifically in Jeddah. In his speech at the opening, he said: “The rapid urban development in this region encouraged us to establish the largest integrated center for the brand to strengthen our presence in this region. We are confident that the new center will allow us to better serve our customers, which is part of our constant endeavor to exceed our customers’ expectations to the maximum extent possible. This opening comes within the strategic expansion plan adopted by the company, which aims to enhance its spread, to reach its customers and provide them with the best services and to strengthen the partnership relationship with Ford Motors.”

He added: “Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. is determined to develop its business and raise the volume of its investment in the Ford brand due to the company’s confidence in the durability and strength of the national economy, which encourages and helps to invest in many areas. We seek to keep pace with the vision by developing our business and opening such integrated centers, which will create many job opportunities for the country’s youth; this is a responsibility that we place among our priorities.

“With all humility and with the increase in the volume of our investments, we consider this facility a start toward a new era for us with the Ford brand.”