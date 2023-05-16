You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan refugees in UK receive eviction notices from home secretary

Afghan refugees in UK receive eviction notices from home secretary

Afghan refugees in UK receive eviction notices from home secretary
Part of Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s letter says: “For the avoidance of doubt, if possession is not delivered upon by the notice date, you will be a trespasser and the secretary of state for the home department shall be at liberty to evict you from the property.” (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yv7wt

Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

Afghan refugees in UK receive eviction notices from home secretary

Afghan refugees in UK receive eviction notices from home secretary
  • Some families face fourth relocation since arriving in Britain in mid-2021
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugee families in the UK have been handed eviction notices in the name of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Many of the families had earlier been moved from London to Yorkshire, and for some, the pending eviction will be the fourth time they have been relocated since arriving in Britain.

Braverman signed the letters, which said: “For the avoidance of doubt, if possession is not delivered upon by the notice date, you will be a trespasser and the secretary of state for the home department shall be at liberty to evict you from the property.”

The Afghan families were invited to the UK as part of Operation Pitting, Britain’s evacuation mission from Kabul in mid-2021.

In March, the UK government announced that it was ending its support of temporary hotels and accommodation for Afghan refugees, sending notice that families must accept the first offer of housing from the Home Office. About 24,500 people were affected by the move.

However, some families told The Guardian that slow bureaucracy had affected their ability to find their own housing.

Mohamed, one Afghan resident, said: “There has been problems for all of us — with either the guarantor, the deposit or the eligibility of the local authority, or not having a job.

“This has all been made worse because we have been moved from London to Yorkshire, leaving jobs and contacts behind.”

The families said the Home Office, in a letter sent last week, had pledged to find alternative housing for the Afghans.

The letter said: “When you receive a housing offer from us, it is strongly advised that you accept so that you can start your settled life in the UK.”

However, Home Office officials said the Afghans remaining in hotels may not be offered housing and might need to find their own alternatives.

A spokesperson said: “Hotels are not, and were never designed to be, suitable long-term accommodation for Afghans resettled in the UK.

“Where available, the government will continue to make offers of suitable housing, which we strongly encourage Afghan families to accept.

“Where an offer cannot be made or is rejected, increased government support is available to help Afghans find their own homes and begin rebuilding their lives here.”

Topics: Britain UK Afghanistan

Related

Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels
World
Afghan refugees in UK to be evicted from hotels
‘Heartbroken’ headteacher slams UK government decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams
World
‘Heartbroken’ headteacher slams UK government decision to relocate Afghan refugee teenagers about to sit exams

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital
Updated 16 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital
  • Indonesia Hospital in Gaza among facilities damaged by Israeli airstrikes last week
  • At least 33 Palestinians killed during last week’s Israeli attacks on Gaza
Updated 16 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Activists in Indonesia on Tuesday called for action against Israel following a missile attack that damaged an Indonesian-run hospital in Gaza.

The Indonesia Hospital, located in northern Gaza just outside the area’s largest refugee camp in Jabalia, was established in 2015 and funded by Indonesian NGO Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C.

In a statement, MER-C said the facility was damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday following days of air raids in Gaza that also damaged other health facilities, including Al-Aqsa Hospital.

“AWG (Aqsa Working Group) urges world leaders and the international community to stop Zionists. To boycott and punish Israel,” Muhammad Anshorullah, a member of AWG’s executive committee, told Arab News.

“AWG also strongly condemns the attacks that damaged the Indonesia Hospital,” he said, adding that the hospital symbolized Indonesia-Palestine friendship.

Indonesia has for decades been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause. People and authorities in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

The Southeast Asian nation has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Indonesian government has repeatedly called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

“AWG also urges world leaders, especially the UN, to make concrete efforts to return the land of Palestine to the nation of Palestine,” Anshorullah said.

At least 33 Palestinians, including children, were killed between Tuesday last week and Saturday, in the heaviest attacks on Gaza in months.

MER-C was still assessing the extent of damage caused by Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, with several photos shared online over the weekend showing busted ceilings of the Indonesia Hospital.

“We are giving special attention to the damage on Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, Palestine caused by Israeli bombings. We are trying to repair the damages,” Sarbini Abdul Murad, chairman of MER-C’s executive committee, told Arab News.

“Indonesia Hospital is a contribution of the Indonesian people to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The damage deeply hurts Indonesians,” Murad said.

“We condemn Israeli aggression on civilians in Gaza and attacks damaging health facilities protected by international law. We ask the UN, OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), and the international community to put a stop to Israel’s raging crimes.”

Topics: Indonesia Israel Gaza

Related

Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting
Middle-East
Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting
UK charity launches appeal to fund Gaza hospital as violence rages on
Middle-East
UK charity launches appeal to fund Gaza hospital as violence rages on

African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia: Ramaphosa

African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia: Ramaphosa
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia: Ramaphosa

African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia: Ramaphosa
  • But South African President Cyril Ramaphosa did not give a specific timeline for the visit, or other details
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

CAPE TOWN: Six African leaders plan to travel to Russia and Ukraine “as soon as is possible” to help find a resolution to the war, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have “agreed to receive the mission and the African heads of state, in both Moscow and Kyiv,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said he had held “separate telephone calls” with Putin and Zelensky over the weekend, where he presented an initiative drawn up by Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.
“I agreed with both President Putin and President Zelensky to commence with preparations for engagements with the African heads of state,” Ramaphosa said.
“We’re hoping we will have intensive discussions,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Cape Town during a state visit by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the African Union (AU) have been briefed on the initiative and welcomed it, Ramaphosa added.
Ramaphosa did not give a specific timeline for the visit or other details, saying only that the conflict had been “devastating” and Africa “is also suffering a great deal” from it.
African countries have been badly hit by rising prices of grain and by the impact to world trade.
The announcement came a day after Ramaphosa said South Africa had been under “extraordinary pressure” to pick sides in the conflict, following accusations from the United States that Pretoria supplied weapons to Moscow — a move that would break with its professed neutrality.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

Related

China’s Ukraine envoy due to start Europe trip
World
China’s Ukraine envoy due to start Europe trip
US dismisses China mediation on Ukraine as not ‘impartial’
World
US dismisses China mediation on Ukraine as not ‘impartial’

Ukraine detains Supreme Court chief in high-level corruption case

Ukraine detains Supreme Court chief in high-level corruption case
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

Ukraine detains Supreme Court chief in high-level corruption case

Ukraine detains Supreme Court chief in high-level corruption case
  • Oleksandr Klymenko: ‘The head of the supreme court has been detained’
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine said on Tuesday they had detained the head of the country’s Supreme Court in an investigation they cast as an important step in Kyiv’s fight against high-level graft.

Kyiv has redoubled efforts to clamp down on corruption despite Russia’s invasion, and doing so is vital to meet the conditions for joining the European Union.

Oleksandr Omelchenko, a prosecutor at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), said the Supreme Court’s top judge had been detained as part of a suspected bribery scheme and was awaiting a formal “notice of suspicion.”

Omelchenko did not identify the judge by name but the head of the court is Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

“At this time, the head of the Supreme Court has been detained and measures are being taken to check other individuals for involvement in criminal activity,” Omelchenko told a joint briefing with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

NABU had announced on Monday that anti-corruption agencies were investigating large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court system, and shared a photograph of piles of dollars neatly lined up on a sofa.

In a statement, NABU said the Supreme Court head was suspected of taking a $2.7-million bribe. The agency’s chief, Semen Kryvonos, told Tuesday’s briefing it was the most high-profile case involving Ukrainian agencies fighting corruption.

“We are showing through real cases, real deeds, what our priority is: it’s top corruption, it’s criminal organizations at the highest levels of power,” he said.

Kryvonos said the bribe was paid for ruling in favor of the Finance and Credit financial group, owned by prominent businessman Konstiantyn Zhevago, and may be part of a broader scheme to pressure the court. Zhevago has denied wrongdoing.

In an emergency session on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Supreme Court condemned corruption. It said it would fully cooperate with the investigation and initiated a process for expressing no confidence in Kniaziev.

Topics: Ukraine

Related

Ukraine’s president sacks top official in anti-graft drive; heavy fighting rages in Donetsk
World
Ukraine’s president sacks top official in anti-graft drive; heavy fighting rages in Donetsk
Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP
World
Ukraine to replace defense minister after corruption scandals: MP

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care
  • The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

The World Health Organization called for caution on Tuesday in using artificial intelligence for public health care, saying data used by AI to reach decisions could be biased or misused.
The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information, as a decision-support tool and to improve diagnostic care.
The WHO said in a statement the data used to train AI may be biased and generate misleading or inaccurate information and the models can be misused to generate disinformation.
It was “imperative” to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools (LLMs), like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human wellbeing and protect public health, the UN health body said.
Its cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.

Topics: AI WHO

Chinese warships return to West Pacific for live-fire drills

Chinese warships return to West Pacific for live-fire drills
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

Chinese warships return to West Pacific for live-fire drills

Chinese warships return to West Pacific for live-fire drills
  • The destroyer Dalian and guided-missile frigate Huangshan sail to an unidentified area of the West Pacific
  • China is modernizing its military and its formidable missile forces and navy fleet
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Two Chinese warships have ventured into the Western Pacific for live-fire exercises, the military said on Tuesday, shortly after one of China’s two aircraft carriers returned from a patrol, in its latest projection of force into more distant waters.
The destroyer Dalian and guided-missile frigate Huangshan sailed to an unidentified area of the West Pacific “not long ago” and conducted attack and defense drills, the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said in a statement.
“The joint training in unfamiliar and complex waters is of great significance in exploring the boundaries of new equipment effectiveness, testing the practical application of new warfare method,” the command said, citing a training officer.
The exercises in more distant seas in the West Pacific came soon after a carrier group led by the Shandong, one of China’s two operational aircraft carriers, returned to its home port this month after sailing around Taiwan and into the Western Pacific.
China is modernizing its military and its formidable missile forces and navy fleet, with new vessels such as cutting-edge cruisers, are posing a concern for the US and its allies.
“China’s aircraft carrier is not a homebody and cannot just stay at home,” Song Zhongping, a military commentator with Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV, told Reuters, referring to the Shandong.
“There will be more and more of these distant sea travels in future. Also China has quite a lot of warships.”
In March, China’s first domestically produced amphibious assault ship, the Hainan, along with a destroyer, a frigate, and a supply ship completed their first distant sea training after a 30-day trip into the South China Sea and the Western Pacific, the Southern Theatre Command said.
Despite China’s military expansion, it could be more than a decade before it can mount a credible carrier threat far from its shores, defense analysts say.

Topics: China

Related

China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day
World
China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day
China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
World
China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

Latest updates

Sweet victory for Kingdom’s Asir region
Sweet victory for Kingdom’s Asir region
Public Investment Fund ratifies Saudi-Bahraini Investment Co. for $5bn: Al-Falih 
Public Investment Fund ratifies Saudi-Bahraini Investment Co. for $5bn: Al-Falih 
Closing bell: TASI drops 24.18 points despite rally in healthcare sector 
Closing bell: TASI drops 24.18 points despite rally in healthcare sector 
Dubai inflation eases to 3.27% in April, its lowest in 13 months 
Dubai inflation eases to 3.27% in April, its lowest in 13 months 
Saudi financial market outperforms G20 counterparts: CMA
Saudi financial market outperforms G20 counterparts: CMA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.